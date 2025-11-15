On November 28 of 2020 I began The Secular Heretic to help expose the existential threats we face, threats few were covering at that time; the medical industrial complex, technocracy, geoengineering, the military industrial complex, transhumanism, DEW’s, and the predatory elite. Along the way I’ve also presented a number of steps that we can all take to create alternative lifestyles and social systems that remove us from the vampire syphilization that’s currently sucking the life force out of everything and everyone.

Thankfully, many more writers are now covering those existential threats. It seems like a good time to pivot to delving ever deeper into those alternative solutions.

As Buckminster Fuller said, “In order to change an existing paradigm you do not struggle to try and change the problematic model. You create a new model and make the old one obsolete. That, in essence, is the higher service to which we are all being called.”

I couldn’t agree more.

Yes, I think knowledge is power. It’s important to be informed about whats happening in the world, but to be honest, it’s become increasingly difficult to continually write about such bad news.

The good news is, there is a lot of good news to write about.

Many years ago I busted up my knee. It required a three hour surgery. Recovery took years. I spent much of that time writing a book about an all encompassing alternative, agrarian lifestyle. A prominent editor liked what I had written and agreed to edit the draft for me. I was putting some finishing touches on the manuscript when a bad keystroke caused the 350+ page manuscript to disappear from my computer. Needless to say, I was devastated.

I invite all of you to join me as I try to recreate that book, a little at a time, here.

Decades ago, when I discovered the nearly lost agrarian art of crofting, I quickly realized some aspects of it held solutions to some of the problems we face today. In an effort to develop a more all encompassing program to provide alternatives to many of the ills we face today, I applied the experience I’ve gained over the past 50 years with natural building, regenerative farming, caring for orchards, animal husbandry, wildcrafting herbs, and doing all of that in some of the most difficult environments in the US, to build a whole ‘nuther platform from the crofting kernel. I call it Krofting.

Traditional Crofting (with a C) is an agrarian lifestyle that’s existed in Western Europe and the UK for hundreds, possibly thousands of years. Crofting is still practiced in Scotland where it has been experiencing a small revival.

It may have been historical crofting and the society that evolved along with it that led some of the US founding fathers to become enthusiastic proponents of an agrarian society. Jefferson was especially fond of promoting the idea that the US was well positioned to be an agrarian society. In fact, it was for many years. It was when industrialists took over that the US began to go downhill.

George Washington once told his staff, “I would rather be on my farm than Emperor of the world.”

Speaking to he Agricultural Society of Abamalrel, of which he was President, James Madison said, “The neglect of manures is another error which claims particular notice. It may be traced to the same cause with our excessive cropping. In the early stages of our agriculture, it was more convenient and more profitable to bring new land into cultivation, than to improve exhausted land. The failure of new land, has long called for the improvement of old land; but habit has kept us deaf to the call.”

Thomas Jefferson wrote to a friend in 1811 that, “No occupation is so delightful as is the culture of the earth.”

Historically, crofting has been a form of land tenure. Most crofts were rented from a large estate, although many crofters had full ownership of their croft. That estate often belonged to a King or the church.

Typical crofts ranged in size from 5 to 50 hectares, although some were much larger.

Many crofts were located near large open areas of land known as the commons. The commons were also part of a royal estate or the church. Crofters with livestock could let their animals graze on the commons land. They could also gather firewood from the commons to heat their homes.

Stones, timber and thatch could also be gleaned from the commons to build their homes. This process of utilizing naturally occurring local resources to build homes gave birth to the vernacular architectural styles that can still be seen in many historic villages in Western Europe and the UK. This is also possible in the US, but to much less extent. Industrialization came early in our history and it has tainted everything with its warped but very profitable concept that one size fits all.

With careful management over the years, a good crofter could improve the fertility of his or her croft so that production gradually improved. Taxes paid to the crown were often based on an estimate of what the croft should be expected to produce. Those taxes were often paid in the form of a percentage of production from the croft; meat, fleece, fruit, vegetables, grains, bread and so on. A good crofter with sufficient land could exceed that expected tax base production and live in relative comfort.

My effort with krofting is to make it relevant to providing solutions in today’s world. I’ve worked out krofting scenarios for everyone from city apartment dwellers to suburban homeowners to gargantuan farms with thousands of acres.

Although I’ll still be covering difficult issues that I deem important, many of my posts now will be focused on providing solutions based on the krofting model.

Let’s dive into one of my favorite aspects of krofting, a topic that has become very timely - affordable home ownership.

homes, not housing

I’m a Westerner. I’ve lived in the Western US my entire life. For most of the past 40+ years I’ve lived in Arizona. For most of those 40 years I’ve lived in areas so remote that I could (still can) put on a backpack, walk out the door of my house and keep going for weeks without ever seeing anyone. Spending a lifetime living close to the earth in this way has provided me with an invaluable education about the natural world. Needless to say, this lifestyle has played a big role in shaping my views about... everything. More specifically it has shaped my views about food and agriculture, housing and health. As will be pointed out, it was issues with the latter that drove me to this lifestyle and it was this lifestyle that helped me overcome those health issues.

At this point, some back story will be helpful.

As long time readers know, shortly after buying my first parcel of land (40 acres) in 1984, a series of events happened that had me participating in the birth of the natural building movement. To get the full backstory on that part of my life and more generally, the natural building movement, go here.

a compendium of resources on natural building Kyle Young · Jun 16 Someone recently asked me what I did to overcome some of my health issues. I replied that it wasn’t any one thing, that it was a process of many things. Learning about the dangers of brutalistic architecture - a term used by natural builders to describe what passes for modern architecture - and getting sufficiently reacquainted with ancestral buildin… Read full story

This all began when I took a job working on the construction crew of Rammed Earth Solar homes in Tucson, one of the premier alternative builders in the South West US. That job led to subcontracting flat masonry work (brick on sand floors, flagstone, tile setting etc) for them and several other contractors in Southern Arizona. During those years (mid 80’s to early 80’s) I found myself becoming engrossed in these and other esoteric natural building systems, so much so that I tagged along with some of those builders to write a set of building codes for adobe construction.

During those years Tucsonans were coming to appreciate the natural elegance and performance of the thousands of 250+ year old adobe homes clustered around the core of Tucson and the Fort Lowell area. (This, and the fact that there has been a community here for 5,000 years is why Tucson is called The Old Pueblo.) Rammed Earth Solar Homes, Bob Barnes’ Old Pueblo Adobe Company (Bob built a number of adobe home projects featured on This Old House), the architect Tom Wuelpern and several other adobe builders were all increasingly busy with requests to build new earthen homes. People were learning that earthen homes not only performed better in the desert heat than stick frame homes, they also lasted much longer and had a far better resale value.

Tom Wuelpern designed all of the earthen homes I helped build to last 500 years. This is a far cry from the 30 year replacement paradigm that banksters like.

However, there was big problem back then. There were no building codes for earthen construction. Yet, there were thousands of 250+ year old adobe homes, all built before anyone had even conceived of building codes, most of which were still in great condition, still occupied. Every time one of these builders wanted to build a custom adobe or rammed earth home for a client, the county building department made them jump through a lot of ridiculous hoops to get approval. It was becoming intolerable.

They decided to join forces and lobby the county to get earthen construction codes passed. Meetings were held with county authorities. I threw in my two cents by asking why we even needed building codes, any building codes. I emphasized that these 250+ year old adobe homes had been built using naturally occurring local resources, that they were all built without any government meddling whatsoever, and yet, are still being lived in 250 years later. How many cheap stick frame homes, which represents the vast majority of homes built in Tucson, can one say that about? None.

Ultimately, the county threw up its collective arms and said, “...this is all Greek to us. We only understand stick frame construction. Write a set of codes for yourself and bring them back to us.”

That’s what happened. Surprisingly, the county largely adopted them as written. More building innovation was accomplished in that one event than in the previous 30 years. Those earthen building codes have now been adopted by numerous other jurisdictions throughout the South West US.

Working for those builders through much of the 80’s and early 90’s taught me enough about toxic housing that I knew I didn’t want to go the normie stick-frame route to build a house. They involve way too many toxic and energy intensive materials.

Just as I began to build my first house on the 40 acres I had bought in 1984, I became sick. Long story short, because I could no longer work and keep up with the land payments, I had to sell that place. I spent many years trying to get my health back.

By 1992 I had moved to New Mexico where I bought 12 acres of raw land near the Mogollon Mountains. By then my natural building journey had led me to the most regenerative, the most resilient building material on earth, bamboo (for more on that see the link above). I found this class of plants so fascinating that I founded the Southwestern Chapter of the American Bamboo Society, wrote the Bamboo Use Code for the national organization, attended international bamboo conferences in Hawaii and Costa Rica and hosted one of the premier bamboo architects in the world, Oscar Hidalgo (deceased), for a series of workshops in the South West and Mexico.

In 1994 I was invited to give a presentation on bamboo construction at the first natural building colloquium in the US, at Catherine Wanak’s Black Range Lodge in Kingston, New Mexico. Many of the straw bale construction folks, the timber frame construction folks and the earthen construction folks I had learned about over the previous decade were there. These were the most down to earth, willing and able folks one could hope to know. During that week most people were covered in mud and straw. There was no pretense, no nail polish, no fine clothes. It was full immersion into the most earthy, creative building materials our planet has to offer.

It was at this event that I was introduced to the Germans who founded Baubiologie, or building biology. These researchers were the first to point out the dangers of EMF’s in modern construction. We’ll be coming back to that often.

It was an amazing event. I had found my tribe.

the housing crises

Today, the housing crises has become one of the leading issues of our time. Mamdani got himself elected as Mayor of New York by making this issue a primary part of his campaign. Although I think his ideas are just more uniparty socialism, I’ll be following him to see how badly his policies play out for New Yorkers.

A few days ago even Trump admitted there is a housing crises. His “solution”? A 50 year mortgage option. In my mind, because interest accrues to the 1%, socialism for the rich is worse than socialism for the poor. Trumps plan amounts to 50 years of enslavement for low and middle income folks to pay a bankster in interest 3 times what the house actually cost.

The median age for home buyers has gone from 27 in the 1980’s to 40 years today. And the number of new home buyers has fallen off the cliff. I can see that here in Arizona, which is still a destination state for those who are able to unload real estate in California and New York for a hefty profit and flee the tyranny in those states for Arizona. Even with that advantage, new housing is down here. In the long run, I see that as a good thing. It’s a signal that change is needed.

Sadly, we have all been led to believe that to buy a new house one has to go to a bank for a loan. It doesn’t have to be that way. In the same way many were fooled into thinking they had to take toxic jabs to protect themselves from covid, most people have imbibed the koolaid about the ‘need’ to get a loan from a bank to buy a house. Don’t fall for that. There are other options. Voice of experience here. In the mid 80’s lack of money forced me to consider using naturally occurring building resources from the acreage of the raw land I owned. Since that time, I’ve bought, developed and sold 2 parcels of land: A 40 acre parcel of really wild land, and a 12 acre parcel on a remote river in New Mexico. I now own an 18 acre kroft that I’ve been developing since 1998.

As I hope has been made clear, I’ve been blessed to have very good mentoring in these matters. Immersing myself in everything having to do with natural building for the past 40+ years has provided me with deeply intimate information about how to build a snug, secure home from naturally occurring, local resources.

We don’t need the Industrial Housing Complex (IHC) to usurp our God given right to build the house we want.

Next time we’ll get into the primary players that make up the IHC and how to bypass them.

Share

Leave a comment