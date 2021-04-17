the secular heretic

the secular heretic

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Yetimonster's avatar
Yetimonster
Apr 26, 2021

'Quiz'; answer: Poisoning by 5G irradiation.

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astrocomical
Apr 18, 2021

If this is so the real end game is not eugenics - but EVIL. It also means the end of this age is upon us.

To kill every human before the arrival of the Messiah. He (Satan) must know his time is short.

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