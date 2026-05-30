the secular heretic

the secular heretic

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Stan Sylvester's avatar
Stan Sylvester
19h

"Control oil and you control nations. Control food and you control the people." Henry Kissinger

.....Henry's legacy lives on......

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Antisandman's avatar
Antisandman
13h

Stephanie Seneff has written a book about glyphosate; "Toxic Legacy". I highly recommend it. She has recommendations on how to mitigate exposure and tocicity. Through GMOs is not even the major avenue into us. In 1992. RoundUp began to be used to dry wheat, barley, oats, and other crops like legumes before harvest. The dying plants put all their remaining energy into their seeds in order to survive and the plants all dried at the same time, making harvesting more certain. The farmers/commercial big Ag benefitted. Those in the US who tested highest in glyphosate ate oats and not GMOs. Do not give your kids Cheerios.

Glyphosate is patented as a broadspectrum antibiotic, but it does not kill salmanella, clostridia or candida and so those and others that are not killed take over. The C. dif and Candida explosions are not accidents and Bayer knows it. Cancer is not even close to being the worst thing about glyphosate. Parents with autistic kids will agree. Bobby Jr. knows that, but he settled on acetominephen. He knew he could not win the glyphosate battle. If you want to clinch the idea that Tylenol can cause pregnant women to give birth to children that are a higher risk of autism, search Tylenol caused liver failure. Tylenol suppresses the production of glutathione which is necessary for proper neuro development.

Thank you Kyle for the info on pillbugs. I do not think pillbugs will be able to do the job on lead. On Mercola's site is an article on lead poisoning and there is a free pdf on The Secret History of Lead published in The Nation Magazine in 2000. Lead arsenate was the go to insecticide before DDT. that is why there are high levels of lead in apple seeds and brown rice. FDR;s polio, infantile paralysis that he got at age 39 after fighting a fire in a forest that had been sprayed with lead arsenate to kill the white linden moth. The info that lead poisoning can cause polio like symptoms was at the end of the Wikipedia article on lead poisoning when I first read it. That info has since been deleted. The Tooth Fairy is a repository of data on the epidemiology of lead poisoning going back decades. Lead is so toxic to the body that it is hidden away from blood in hair, nails, teeth and bones. Lead attacks the myelin sheeths that cover our nerves. They say the blood levels of lead in children has dropped since leaded gas was banned does not provide enough info. Have baby teeth analyzed. I could go on, but dinner is ready.

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