Welcome back you rowdy bunch of freedom loving heretics!

Let’s begin with a short story that serves as a followup to the previous piece about the sad state of affairs in Australia.

Last week I met a producer of heavy metal rock bands who had just returned from a production job in Australia. Let’s call him George. For many years George has traveled the world with his engineer brother to do this kind of work, but of course for the past 1.5 years his work has a been greatly curtailed by the plandemic. Like so many forced between a rock and a hard place by unconstitutional mandates, some time ago he and his brother decided to get jabbed so they could continue to work.

As might be expected, the number of hoops they had to jump through to go to Australia - the land of tyranny - was nightmarish. Before they even left they had to submit papers to the Australian consulate proving they had been jabbed, in addition to submitting recent, negative PCR tests. As I’ve pointed out here many times, we now know the covid jabs do not induce immunity, they do not prevent one from getting covid, nor do they prevent one from spreading it. In short, they’re not only worthless, they are, as I’ve pointed out in numerous “death by jab reports”, deadly (see chart below for the latest big jump in VAERS death stats). In spite of these well documented facts, George and his brother were required to submit to a litany of absurd protocols.

As I’ve also pointed out, the PCR tests are a joke. Dr. Kary Mullis, who won the Noble Prize for inventing the PCR test, made clear that they should never be used to determine viral infection, that this type of testing cannot be reliable. Yet, since Dr. Mullis’s untimely death in August of 2019, the PCR test has conveniently been turned into the “gold standard for covid testing” as proclaimed by many cognitively biased ‘authorities’ throughout the plandemic. The large number of false positives derived from the abuse of the PCR test was used to drive the lock-downs and loss of freedom. In the eyes of the Orwellianistic prigs pushing the official narrative of sophism, all of these facts are to be ignored.

Upon arriving at the airport in Melbourne, George and his brother were not asked for vaxx papers or PCR test papers. Instead, they were whisked away to their hotel by Air Force Security where they were placed under house arrest by Australian authorities for two weeks of so-called “quarantine”. Here is yet another ridiculous proleptic… quarantining a well person. During house arrest, not only could they not leave their room, they couldn’t even leave the door open (there was no balcony). Their meals were brought to them by security forces stationed in the hotel.

Late in their confinement, Georges brother had a breakdown. Two weeks of no sunshine means two weeks of no vitamin D production, which likely explains the breakdown. Fortunately, he recovered quickly after exposure to the sun upon being released.

There were armed Army or Marine security guards on every floor of the hotel and nurses were available for PCR testing. Over the next 15 days they had to get a total of 5 PCR tests. A nurse would come to their hotel room accompanied by an armed guard. Upon entering their room the guard told them to stand against the wall and state their name. The nurse would then conduct the bogus PCR test.

The PCR tests cost a total of $3,500, which George and his brother had to pay for. Of course, all of this additional time and expense added a considerable amount of expense to their trip, which made recording the album even more expensive. With government policies like this in place, is it any wonder that inflation is now rampant?

Part of the recording session was done in Melbourne where George said the security presence was ominous. The rest was done in Byron Bay where George said stores were openly resisting the vaxx mandates - many stores had signs in the windows proclaiming both the vaxxed and unvaxxed were welcome.

The take home from this is that there is clearly another agenda afoot, one that has less to do with covid and more to do with tyranny - I found Georges story to be a frightening glimpse of what life in a tyrannical society is like. If this can happen in a formerly free and open democratic society like Australia, and since we know that some of the same players who have imposed this agenda in Australia are from the US, we can assume that this agenda is coming to the US.

latest vaers death count

The death toll from the covid jabs has taken what I believe is the largest weekly jump ever, going from 24,827 on 2/24/22 to 26,059 on 2/25/22. Keep in mind that this government sponsored Harvard study shows that less than 1% of people file a claim to VAERS, so the actual death toll is much, much greater.

onward

In a time like this, when field marshals Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab and Joe Biden are pushing sophism as the official “scientific” narrative, when so many have succumbed to the campaign of fear that has been blast at us for the past two years, when far too many have bought into that fear narrative as if it’s the word of God, the need to be diligent, to remain well informed about what is really going on, has become paramount. As I’ve striven to point out here over the past 16 months, all is not as it seems. Illusion is the theme of our time.

You regular readers know I’ve done a number of pieces about the magic and psychological tricks used by the controlling elites to manipulate the masses into compliance, all of which is meant to program us into generating more wealth for them. This programing enslaves us into a greater social cognitive bias that constrains our ability to think and act outside that bias box.

How does this occur? It’s a lifelong process that begins at birth. As young people we are put through a public school system that enforces this programming by teaching only the topics that the elites need us to learn to help us make more money for them; math, the official narratives on the sciences, history, politics, government, and so on. Then we’re sent off to the university system which permanently ingrains a specialized form of programming into graduates, all of which are meant to help the elites generate more revenue. As we now know all to well, conventional doctors may have the most biased degree, but engineers, architects, scientists, biologists and most other program graduates are operating under some form of cognitive bias about how things work. They all fulfill roles needed by the elites to generate ever more revenue within the constructs of their syphilization.

But that’s just the formal part of our programming. Hollywood has been playing a big role in an ongoing mind control program engendered by the MK Ultra projects developed by the CIA during the 1950’s through the 1970’s. Elana Freeland has written extensively on this topic and touched on some of this in my interview with her in November of 2021.

Books, TV, bought-and-paid-for news programming and government spin programs round out the cognitive proramming that we are inundated with over the course of our lives.

The common thread with all of these programs are the many ways the elites use technology to control the masses. In an upcoming Rumble interview, Sharine Borslien explains explains how this is tied to Luciferianism - the exploitation and worship of technology by certain segments of the human population as a primary means of controlling human behavior (more on this coming).

just who are the elites I keep talking about?

I find it helpful to visualize the different levels of elite strata.

1) On the lower level are the arriviste who create a new niche of income, which is often derived from a new form of technology or a new application of an existing technology: Bill Gates (Microsoft, bioweapon jabs), Jeff Bezos (Amazon) and Elon Musk (PayPal, Tesla, SpaceX) provide good examples of this. Sharine would describe these materialistic techno freaks as Luciferian leaders. Indeed, part of the cognitive bias programming levied by these people is to keep us believing that problems created with technology can be solved with… more technology. As time goes on, I’m coming around to Sharine’s idea that technology is not only another form of cognitive bias, it’s a Luciferiean tactic to enslave us to generate ever more profits for the Luciferian class of elites. Sharine says Luciferians are not to be confused with Satanists, who are more interested in death and destruction (watch the upcoming interview).

2) The next level of elites are the investors, the Wall Street types who invest in the numerous projects run by members of the arriviste class and… generate tremendous incomes by doing so.

3) The next level are those who own significant shares in investment firms. Here we come close to the top of the pyramid with investment firms like BlackRock, Vangaurd and State Street. As I pointed out here, these are the companies that own shares of just about every significant corporation on earth.

4) At the top of the pyramid are the .01% of the 1% who own the investment firms and/or the controlling banks. At this level we’re talking about the Rothschild, Rockefeller, DuPont and Morgan’s of the world. The money always flows upward, never downward.

Lest we think that these people have no impact on our lives, here is Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock (BR), talking about how BR “forces behavior” of companies it invests in, which in turn, affects all of us. In other words, they tell companies to do specific things that enhance the bottom line of BR. An example might be the recent announcement by the free speech platform Rumble (where my Red Pill Discussions channel resides) that they are going public. This would then open the door to BR buying sufficient shares of Rumble to then “force behavior” that would coerce Rumble to censor any videos I might post of people talking about how Pfizer has harmed people with its jabs. Why would they do that? Because BR owns nearly 410 million shares of Pfizer (7.3%).

wealth?

Here I’m talking about the type of materialistic wealth that many today are saying needs to be redistributed to restructure society so that the wealth that currently exists is more equitably distributed among all levels of humanity. A lofty goal, but I have some bad news for those who are paying homage to this concept… it ain’t gonna happen. Besides, as will hopefully be pointed out, that’s the wrong target. Right now, while we’re still engrossed in the midst of the elite generated plandemic Ponzi scheme, which has generated grotesque amounts of wealth for them, they are pursuing tactics to make war in various places around the world to generate ever more money. If we can do nothing to stop these atrocities, isn’t it naive to think that we can take their money and redistribute it?

The word wealth, as we commonly understand it, is a concept that effectively steers our mind away from the nonphysical aspect of our being to focus only on the materialistic aspect of our being. Wealth is why we go to school and get a specialized degree, to help us generate… more wealth. We may think we are doing it for ourselves, but in reality we are doing it for our overlords. As we are now clearly seeing with the intentional colossal shift of wealth from the lower and middle income classes to the elites - begat by the elites via the plandemic lockdowns - a lifetime spent pursuing a comfortable level of income achieved by the average college degree holder would be more appropriately defined as time spent enriching elites. They have done this many times before and will likely do it many times in the future.

Perhaps in this era more than any other, a lifetime in pursuit of wealth deprives us of the opportunities to pursue the other parts of our existence, the more critically important parts that satisfy many of our deeper needs; love, peace, tranquility, health, joy, transcendence, family, friends and the pursuit of a lifestyle that enriches our soul and the souls of those around us. That is a type of wealth worth pursuing, a type of wealth that cannot be taken away by elitist manipulations. Why are we not told about that? Because it puts no money in the coffers of the overlords.

It’s no an accident that the word wealth is akin to the word health. The old saying “health is wealth” refers to the old English origins of the word wealthy or, well being. In that sense, many people living in vast mansions while being waited upon by servants, who consider themselves wealthy, yet, who are obese and sickly from a life of indulgence, are not wealthy.

The world as it has been put before us is a carefully evaluated set of constructs designed to completely occupy our materialistic propensities, to keep us so busy that we have no time to ponder, let alone liberate our souls.

Why do we spend so much time pursuing the wrong kind of wealth? Because the accepted concept of wealth is illusory, because we suffer from a cognitive bias about what constitutes wealth.

True wealth is a state of mind achieved only when our bodies and souls are well nourished.

If you appreciate the efforts of my work here, if you feel that these words and video interviews are as valuable to the enhancement of your awareness as a few cups of latte are to the stimulation of your senses every morning, I hope you will see your way to becoming a paid subscriber. After all, becoming a paid subscriber is much cheaper than hundreds of cups of latte every year.

