the secular heretic

the secular heretic

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The Word Herder's avatar
The Word Herder
May 7

You are naming names in this post that I also think highly of. In fact, most of them were folks I found early on, in 2020 and 2021, and later as well.

Please tell me you're not still a believer in the evil "virus"? I wouldn't think so, but I wonder now.

I'm so sorry that you went through so much trouble with medical things! And that knee surgeon or whatever he's called (Kneeologist? ha) sounds fantastic! So much for the "useless eaters" theory...

This is an excellent post!

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zdb
Apr 28

Thank you. Similar experience starting in 1990's with Mercola and his mentors. Have you seen much on Grant Genereux?

https://ggenereux.blog/2024/08/11/ten-year-update/

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