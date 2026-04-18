It’s springtime. War is in the wind. Rumors of famine happening in 2027 persist. There may be no better time to get a garden going than right now.

I originally wrote this for my old website in 2013. That site has long been defunct. I reposted it in May of 2022. Given the signs we are now seeing about dark times ahead, and because this article holds a lot of information about how to create sublime fertility in soil, I’ve updated it with timely, new information.

If you’re looking to get healthy and sever your ties to the big food industrial complex, you’ll want to read this.

the soil biome

The world of soil is dark and still. However, like its above ground counterpart, a healthy, undisturbed soil biome is an ecosystem where everything is either eating or being eaten, where death nourishes life.

Amazingly this functions thanks to something this dark-loving world never wants to see, sunlight. The conundrum is, without sunlight above ground, plants do not grow and without plant roots, the foundation for all other aspects of a healthy soil biome do not exist. The combination of a few basic components, water, minerals and sunlight, sets this perpetual biological machine in motion.

the indians had it right

Of course this begs the question: If the soil biome is intolerant of light and air, why do we kill it by turning the soil with plows, rototillers and shovels? Why do we intentionally expose these fragile ecosystems to the very things they’re not adapted to tolerate? How did we come to think that turning the soil with a plow is a good thing? American Indians had it right long ago. When they saw the first Europeans plowing the prairie near where I grew up in Kansas they asked distant kin, “Why are you turning the world upside down?”

At some point in history, possibly beginning with the ancient Sumerians, someone developed a wooden plow and found that the ensuing crop did quite well. Of course we now know that the havoc a plow wreaks on soil ecology and the ensuing death and decomposition of all of the organisms that were killed in the plowing process does indeed provide a short term boost to fertility. This short term gain (sound familiar?) is quickly lost by demands that nutrients need to be constantly replaced to maintain fertility in soil that’s constantly being tilled. No fertility replacement? That results in degraded soils and people who eat from those soils living degraded lives.

The correlation to financial gain is not accidental. Some have pointed to evidence that indicates that unchecked capitalism was born alongside the plow. World wars, the Viet Nam war, 9/11, the subprime mortgage fiasco, the covid plandemic, the current war in the Middle East, and most pertinent to this story, the desertification of the Middle East and the degradation of vast swaths of farmland across the US by modern farming techniques (my parents lived through the dust bowl), all have one thing in common: Destruction and profit are ancient partners.

When Columbus set sail for the west hoping to reach the east, the plow had already ravaged the Middle East and Europe. Millions of acres of climax habitat, rich in native food sources, were destroyed as people sought to wring as much profit out of the soil as possible. Because plowing is so destructive to the soil, and because they didn’t replace lost fertility, soil erosion and desertification were already well under way in the old world by the time Columbus set sail for the new world.

When Columbus set foot on the American continent he must have suffered some cognitive dissonance when he found a land untouched by the plow but nevertheless, heavily populated by a people who had no need for one. His fellow explorer Cortez was to find a civilization so evolved (the Aztecs) that they had created a well fed city (Tenochtitlan, now Mexico City) that at the time was larger than London and was connected to many other well fed cities by a series of roads creating a highly evolved society, all without the use of the plow (or the wheel.

While Londoners were still wallowing in their own sewage, Tenochtitlan also had a fully functioning sewage system.

The question becomes; Why do we use this destructive tool when we don’t need to?

The havoc that the plow (or any other implement that breaks up the soil) wreaks on the soil can be seen not only on Midwestern US farms where the soil profile and nutrient levels are now a fraction of what they were in Columbus’s day, it can also be seen at the mouth of the Mississippi where millions of tons of that top soil, along with nitrates from fertilizers, have created a dead zone the size of Connecticut.

And that’s just the obvious part. The more insidious aspect is what happens to the topic of this discussion; the destruction wrought on mycelium by tractors, even horses or oxen pulling a plow. And yes, even on organic farms.

mycelium, the key to the soil kingdom

For those unfamiliar with mycelium; it’s the hyphae part of soil borne fungal organisms that, once enough resources have been gathered, produces mushrooms. Mushrooms are the fruiting body or reproductive part of mycelium, producing spores that are the equivalent of seed. Mushrooms are to mycelium what apples are to apple trees.

The hyphae network of one species of mycelium.

Mycorrhizae is the interaction of mycelium within a plant roots rhizosphere. Rhizospere is the zone that plant roots create around themselves in which they exude cellular detritus and sugars to attract symbiotic biological activity such as mycelium. Some plants do more of this, some less.

The rhizosphere of a pine tree seedling. The root system is greatly expanded by the inter lacing reach of the mycorrhizae.

The greatly magnified growing tip of a mycelium hyphae (Aspergillus fumigatus). Somewhat fractal.

In terms of acreage covered, some mycelium cultures rank among the largest living organisms on earth, or at least they did until their networks were severed by plows, roads and cities. The reason why mycelium is so critical to soil health is due to its ability to interface with so many aspects of the soil. Because of it’s unique ability to connect and communicate with numerous components in the soil while also shuttling water and nutrients around where needed, Paul Stamets in his books on mushrooms and mycelium likens mycelium to a “neural network”.

Mushroom spores are so durable they qualify as extremophiles, living organisms that can survive extremely harsh conditions that would kill most other living things. Extremophiles can survive deserts, frozen tundra and yes, even in space, which reinforces the theory of panspermia.

One of my favorite cooking shows is Dianxi Xiaoge. Here she’s gathering wild mushrooms in the mountains near her home in Yunan Province, China.

the most destructive technology ever created - the plow

What makes mycelium so critically important is that many of our food crops have symbiotic relationships with mycelium, which when fully evolved, greatly enhances nutritional levels in crops grown in highly evolved soil. The problem is, any form of soil tillage prevents the development of highly evolved mycelium cultures, which prevents our food from being as nourishing as it should be.

organic farmer john

The roots of these plants intermingle with mycelium on the cellular level, exchanging water and nutrients. But then farmer John comes along and plows a virgin meadow with a team of draft horses, severing the critical link that the mycelium had been providing between plant communities, minerals and organic matter there for the past 10,000 years. If farmer John never worked that field again, that mycelium link might re-establish in several hundred more years. But farmer John continues to work that field every year until he’s seventy. Then an oak tree near the edge of the field, a tree whose long standing relationship with it’s local mycelium network had been severed by farmer John’s horse drawn plow, mysteriously dies. Farmer John scratches his head and wonders why the big, beautiful oak tree he had long admired is now dead. Of course to the oak and the mycelium it matters not that farmer John was USDA certified organic.

The plow severs more than mycelium. It severs our connection to, and therefore our understanding of how, the earth functions.

blind intuition

My farm sits at about 3,850’ in elevation and consists mostly of steep, rough, rocky hills, covered in mix of native grass, brush and mesquite trees. Not exactly what most people would consider good crop land. However, I bought it for other reasons. The main one being the fact that it’s prime habitat for browsing animals like deer, alpacas, javelina, goats, pronghorn and pigs. As we’ll soon see, some of those reasons are pertinent to the theme of this piece. Those reasons include; the rain water catchment potential all those little hillside watersheds hold, the good cold air drainage that steepness provides, and the extra month added to the growing season I get from that.

In the winter of 2001/2002 I built a rain water catchment at the mouth of one of those small watersheds using urbanite, which can be seen in the photo above and in the video link that follows. In an effort to take up some of the space required to fill in behind the retaining wall with soil, I tossed in a pile of scrap bamboo wood (used in constructing my house) and recent pruning’s from nearby native mesquite trees. All of that amounted to thousands of pounds of woody material. I then leveled that with soil dug from the uphill side of the terrace area. The next year I made biochar, added that to the soil, mulched heavily and planted crops.

That summer brought above average monsoon rains and by August I was rewarded with a tremendous flush of numerous species of mushrooms that erupted above the area where the scrap bamboo and branches had been buried. I didn’t make the correlation until the following winter when I decided to double the size of that garden catchment. In the process of digging I uncovered some of the buried branches and discovered they were riddled with mycelium. It was an “aha” moment. In the ensuing years I’ve replicated this retaining wall/catchment/mycelium charging process in three other garden areas.

One of 4 rain water catchment/garden areas located where small watersheds begin to level out. A corn crop is about knee high in this photo.

This is the largest of the 4 rainwater catchment/garden areas. I grew an early crop of sunflowers as a feed crop for my chickens, then followed that with summer crops

Another view of the sunflower crop. This photo was taken during our spring dry season. The surrounding landscape is bone dry. This catchment/garden receives rainwater runoff from the roof of the barn (in the upper right hand corner) and a horseshoe shaped watershed above and behind the barn.

If your wondering about the stones I used to make those retaining walls, they’re not stones. Here is a video I made in 2014 about those “stones” and how I use them. https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/122486226

Shortly after discovering that mycelium riddled wood in my garden, providence had me stumbling across my first exposure to hügelkultur in an article online. Although my belief that I had discovered something really important had been dashed, I was nevertheless happy to be vindicated about the worthiness of burying wood in crop areas.

Hügelkultur is German for hill or mound culture. There is little historic reference to the practice, but evidence indicates it’s likely an ancient practice. If I stumbled upon it, over the past 10,000 years it’s a good bet many others have as well. However, the term didn’t get any recognition until 1962 when a German by the name of Herrman Andrä talked about hügelkultur in a gardening booklet he published. Interestingly, Mr. Andrä was a student of someone I’ve written about here several times, Rudolf Steiner, who talked about similar lost agricultural systems of back in the 1920’s. All you hard core gardeners will know that Steiner was the founder of biodynamic gardening/farming, which, 4 decades later led to organic gardening and farming.

In more recent years, permaculture enthusiasts have latched onto hügelkultur, helping to move the practice forward.

current practices

There are many ways to generate a hügelkultur. Currently, one of the more popular ways is to utilize wood chips from municipal sources or chipper/shredder machines to process branches into chips onsite for use in a hügelkultur. The former is great for those living in the city who have no access to tree branches or machinery, while the latter is great for those who might have a large yard or a small acreage and have access to dead and down branches or on-site tree trimmings.

Due to their natural toxins, allelopathic trees are less desirable, although given enough time the toxins in the wood will succumb to mycellium and microbial decomposition. Black Walnut and most Eucalyptus are allelopathic.

My Luddite bent tends to make me eschew fossil fuel powered equipment, so I’m always looking for the least energy intensive way to achieve something. Hence, all of my hügelkultur projects have been made with tree branches pruned and cut into manageable sizes with my folding saw.

what I’ve learned since ’01

The traditional hill or mound system of hügelkultur was developed in an area where excess rainfall and moisture can keep garden soils too boggy. If you live on such a property, hilling, mounding or the use of raised beds is a fine way to provide a fertile habitat above boggy ground. However, here in the arid SW US, I prefer to use the traditional American Indian system of growing everything in lowered, sunken beds that also serve as rainwater catchments. This keeps plants below the worst of our dry, spring winds while creating a low spot for our limited rainfall runoff to accumulate right around the plants.

As it turns out, what I began doing accidentally in 2001 (rainwater catchments created by urbanite retaining walls, back-filled with native tree branches, then leveled with soil) is an effective solution for much of the Western US.

Add some biochar to that top soil, mulch deeply, rotate chickens though the garden the first few winters, and you’ll have the ultimate long term fertility solution for your soils.

I’ve used both native and non-native wood and it does seem that our native mesquite is colonized by mycelium more quickly. This might be due to the rough nature of the bark harboring a lot of viable spores. It could also be due to the native mycelium and mesquite having a symbiotic relationship. Or both.

Dead or fresh branches both work but here in this drier climate I’ve noticed that colonization of mycelium occurs more quickly on green, recently cut branches, verses dead and dry ones. That’s likely because of the higher moisture and nutrient value in the green wood. Although I have no scientific proof of this, it also seems that there may be species of mycelium that prefer to colonize during our mild winters and other species that prefer our summer monsoon.

Branches that have been laying out in the elements for years will have had many of their nutrients leached out by weather. This will cause them to be less desirable to mycelium colonization. After having been buried for some time, I’ve found leached branches like this can go untouched by mycelium, even when lying right next to green branches (buried at the same time) that are heavily colonized. Eventually, as these older pieces absorb nutrients from the soil they become more attractive to colonization and will begin to decompose.

This is less of a problem with a mix of chips from dry and green branches shredded together, and more of a problem when burying large, dry branches. The close proximity of the smaller chips buried en masse tends to force the mycelium to intertwine itself with both dry and green chips, whereas the space between larger branches is not as conducive to this process.

If you’re like me and you’re not inclined to use chipper/shredders, soaking dry branches in manure tea for a week before burying will enhance colonization.

Scrap lumber has the disadvantage of not having been exposed to the elements for very long, which means it’ll be holding fewer spores. Over the course of years, a limb from one of your trees will harbor thousands, possibly millions of spores gleaned from the multitude of wild mushroom spores constantly wafting through the air. Fresh cut lumber will carry a lot fewer spores and those few may hale from a different climate where the trees were harvested, so they may not perform well in your climate and soil biome. The solution is to soak that scarp lumber in manure tea for a week or two before burying it. Not only does this inoculate it with local spores, it also impregnates it with nutrients for mycelium to feed on.

The colonization of mycelium and the ensuing decomposition in a hügelkultur made of large pieces of wood, such as cord-wood, has the advantage that those large chunks of wood greatly extend mycelium’s hyper active period. A hügelkultur made of chips will break down much more quickly. Some crops will benefit from the former, some from the latter.

Unlike petroleum based fertilizers, which, thanks to the war in the Middle East, are now skyrocketing in price, hügelkultur is not a quick-fix solution.

When taking the slow road the old saying “patience is a virtue”, applies. As with much of what I do here, I find it comforting to think that those who will come after me will benefit more from the work I’m doing now than I will.

Try hügelkultur at your place and let me know how it works for you.

If you appreciate solution oriented articles regarding problems that few are tackling, please consider becoming a free or a paid subscriber. Thank you to those of you who support my work.

Share

Leave a comment