the secular heretic

the secular heretic

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Desert Jewel's avatar
Desert Jewel
5hEdited

BRILLIANT! Wish I had known 25 years ago! Hũgel (hill) kultur (culture) = great stuff!

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1 reply by Kyle Young
jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
4h

I remember telling my Dad (who was born in 1926) that the 'new' trend in farming is not to plow...(that was about the year 2000)..He politely dismissed it as something that could not work. These beliefs run deep like a plow cut! Much like the folks who trust that vaccines are necessary and helpful; if you never have tried anything different, how would you know? I am so glad that knowledge of soil biology and mycelium has come as far as it has in my lifetime. I may even spring for a copper spade shovel someday, I hear they are much better for the soil than steel.

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