Bamboo - green steel. A bridge designed and built by bamboo architect Simon Velez in Columbia. The superstructure of this bridge was built with Guadua angustifolia, a species of bamboo native to the northern Andes. A few other smaller species of bamboo were also used.

Since I began writing about natural building several years ago, some of you have asked if I do workshops on natural building. The short answer is, yes.

The longer answer is: Although I’ve done workshops around the South West US, in Mexico, Hawaii and elsewhere over the past 40 years, due to health issues, I’ve not done any in a number of years. The good news is, that’s changed.

As was mentioned recently, I’ve become tired of writing about bad news. I know my own soul benefits from a more positive, constructive approach to life and from what I’ve been hearing, some of you agree.

So, instead of nonstop head banging (which never seems to change anything) in these pages about how bad things are, this is where I throw down the gauntlet. It’s time we all begin the process of building those alternative systems that Buckminster Fuller, Václav Havel and others have talked about, systems that bypass the corrupt status quo. If enough people learn about and begin to utilize these systems, ever more people will see their advantages and want to use them. As more people abandon the lever pullers that run the status quo in favor of these alternative systems, the status quo systems will begin to collapse and the lever pullers will be forced, like mice running from a hungry cat, to scurry for cover.

As Václav Havel explained, this is part of the reason why the Soviet Union collapsed. To overcome Soviet ineptitude, folks in the former Soviet Union countries had developed so many alternative systems that enabled many to ignore the Soviet controlled economy.

I invite you to come join this quiet revolution… you know, the one that’s not being televised.

Since so many of the changes that need to be made involve focusing on local solutions, what better place to do that than with the places we call home.

Those of you who are already homeowners may be asking, what does this have to do with me?

A lot.

Intimate knowledge of natural building systems can teach us a lot about what’s wrong with modern housing and what issues we need to address in existing homes. Understanding the deeper traditions of how and why our ancestors built the way they did can help us determine what improvements need to be made to existing structures to make them less toxic, lower EMF’s, and make them more livable.

For younger readers who - because of those who manipulate the levers of control behind the curtain of the Housing Industrial Complex - have lost all hope of ever being able to buy a conventional house, learning how to utilize naturally occurring local resources to build a snug, low cost natural home can move the idea of home ownership from being ‘out of the question’ to, ‘I can do this’.

A grove of Guadua angustifolia growing in Eastern Costa Rica. This is part of a project to reforest former tropical forest. This fast growing green steel is sustainably harvested to build homes nearby (see next photo).

Natural building isn’t just about a structure. It’s about the interplay of energy, weather and human input. It’s about the motion of the sun and moon, the role of the native landscape and the wildlife it supports. It’s about seeing our home as part of all that. It’s about seeing our gardens, pets and livestock as part of our home. It’s all connected and we are connected to all of that. These are all concepts our ancestors understood very well. Sadly, modern syphilization has driven a wedge between us and our ancient connections to the natural world. That loss of connection has enabled many of the bad things we see occurring in the world today.

The spiritual battle is upon us.

How about that gauntlet?

tours (about an hour from tucson arizona)

With all of that in mind, how do you feel about doing a one day tour of some traditional adobe buildings in the historic town site of my community? All of these buildings (most are now businesses) were constructed well before the advent of building codes or building permit departments. In fact, some were built before Arizona became a state in 1912, going back to the 1870’s. Yet, they still stand and are still occupied. In this region, these earthen buildings are now highly treasured.

It would also be helpful to know if any of you would be interested in doing a one day tour of more recently built natural buildings, all of which are owner-built homes. Some were built by men, some by women, some by couples. Some are made of straw bales, some are adobe, some are cob. Most are passive solar designs and some run on minimal solar power systems.

I’d also like to know how many of you would be interested in participating in a two day tour to do both.

Bamboo homes under construction in Costa Rica using Guadua from the groves in the previous photo.

workshops (same community, about an hour from tucson arizona)

One day workshops are time constrained to introducing basic aspects of the primary natural building systems; straw bale, cob, adobe, timber-frame, rammed earth and quincha. This is a good way for people to get an idea of what they like and what they think will work best in their neck of the woods.

A two day workshop will focus on a fundamental aspect of most natural building systems: How to mix mud and straw to make a viable building material. After we make this mix we’ll utilize it in a few of its seemingly limitless applications.

Over the course of a three day workshop we’ll work on a project here. That may involve making and using cob, making and using earthen plasters, making and using finish plasters, harvesting bamboo and utilizing it in a quincha project. Or, there may be several other options. That all depends on the time of year and what project here has moved to the top of the priority list.

A week long, full immersion workshop will be similar to a three day workshop, except the experience will be much more complex and informative. You will leave a one week workshop with enough information to go forth and conquer your own world.

Lunch will be provided for multi-day events.

There are no motels, no bed and breakfasts in this community of 650.

I have no lodging here on the farm, but you’re welcome to pitch a tent here at no charge. I can provide a camp bucket for human waste. It’ll get recycled (buried) here on the farm. You would have access to outdoor water sources.

There is room for one RV here on the farm. It can be hooked into my water and infiltrator system (sewage). That site has no electricity.

There is a local family that has refurbished some vintage travel trailers and rents them out. I think they also provide breakfast and dinner.

For those who have travel trailers or campers, there’s a bare bones RV park here; water, electricity and sewage hookups. No laundry, no bathrooms, no showers.

There are several sizable motels in Green Valley, about 35 to 40 minutes away.

You would be responsible for all off-farm lodging options. If and when any of this comes together, I’ll provide the contact details.

I’ve not yet determined prices. At this point, I’m trying to determine if there is enough interest to warrant trying to pull together any of these events.

Right now May of 2026 is looking like a good time to hold the first event. Whether that’s a workshop or tour is up to you.

I hope you take time to complete this survey. It will help me determine not only if there is enough interest for any of this, but also, how to proceed

A reader recently pointed out the need to…

Engage.

Be free.

Here’s the survey link.

natural building tour and workshop survey

Share

Leave a comment