natural cooling - what's old is new again

If you’ve been wondering why I do so many interviews with Roman Shopaval (linked below), it’s because like me, his health has been put through the wringer by all of the toxins, EMF’s and stresses that modern syphilization throws at us and, like me, he’s fought his way back to health by reducing exposure and embracing a healthy lifestyle.

We’ve also both come to the understanding that a large part of dealing with that is grasping the importance of making sure that the place where we spend most of our time, our home, is part of the solution, not part of the problem. Roman understands this better than anyone else I know, especially as it pertains to his expertise, light and EMF’s.

One of the more interesting things I’ve recently learned from Roman is how having a tan not only helps protect us from the sun, a tan also offers protection from other forms of EMF’s. As I mention towards the end of this interview, I’ve been spending a lot of time outside this summer doing some upgrades to my cob home. I have a good tan right now, a form of natural body armor that offers additional protection from other forms of EMF’s.

Natural cooling is a topic few consider, but as a resident of Arizona it’s something I’ve researched ever since I built my cob house. Few people give any thought to the air conditioning systems in their house, office, grocery store, shopping center or anywhere else they spend time. That’s unfortunate. In all of those situations, air conditioning is one of the biggest producers of EMF’s. Plus, the air produced by electronic air conditioning is itself, problematic. Then there is the unfathomable amount of energy it takes to run millions of air conditioners across the US, a process responsible for generating vast amounts of heat while dumping ever more toxins into our air and water.

The cost of installing and running energy hog air conditioning systems has become a concern for low income families and the elderly on fixed incomes. Arizona has the dubious distinction of generating the largest amount of weather related deaths in the US, due to heat exhaustion. This occurs primarily among the elderly on fixed incomes who are not able to pay the high cost of running energy hog air conditioning systems during the height of summer heat.

Yes, it’s a travesty.

Because I refused to derail everything positive about my cob house by installing a modern air conditioning unit, I’ve tried several different alternative cooling systems, which I discuss in this interview. More recently I came across a system that I’ve never seen or heard of before. In reality, it’s an ancient system that’s been around for thousands of years that’s just now being rediscovered. I’ll be building a version of this ancient system into my home in the not too distant future. It’s so simple, safe and healthy it’s hard to believe it has gone unnoticed all this time. To explain how it works, I utilize a bit of show and tell in this interview.

Perhaps the most amazing, ancient, natural cooling system is the one I discuss near the end of the interview.

Roman and I also delve a bit deeper into the home emancipation proclamation topic I introduced in my last post.

As I’ve mentioned in the past, I’m dyslexic. It’s most problematic when I type, which means it takes me a while to type these posts. It also shows up when I’m speaking, which is why I don’t do many interviews. It happened twice in this interview.

The first time was early in the interview when I’m talking about weather manipulation and how our spring high pressure system typically moves off to the West and Southwest. I meant to say to the East and Southeast.

The second time was more blatant. That happened right after I run the short video of the unique cooling system referred to above. For some bizarre reason I referred to this as a heating system, 3 times over the course of a minute or so. Of course I meant cooling system.

Be free.