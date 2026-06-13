the secular heretic

the secular heretic

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Rod's avatar
Rod
1d

While vacationing, I went swimming in a Florida uncovered pool just once during one of the worst chemtrail sprayings I've ever seen there. Almost immediately I had what appeared to be insect bites but were actually breakouts on my legs with new ones developing over the rest of my body. Even after returning to my home thousands of miles away., new ones developed and persisted for several months.

I then had a dermatologist do a biopsy, and the results came back "arthropods" - spider bites. But there were no visible spiders anywhere, and no one in my house was "bitten". So I took two courses of Fenbendazole (dog dewormer) and it all went away.

I don't know about the virus theory, but I am totally convinced that the sky bastards are spraying us with parasites. Around the time I went swimming, there was also a news article about the owner of a private testing lab who found parasites in samples taken in that same Florida area after the spraying. Coincidence?

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1d

Parasites do not spook me and viruses are all fake. What is totally despicable and putrid is the MSM and all its never ending lies.

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