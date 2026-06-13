Cochliomyia hominivorax - The adult fly of the New World Screwworm.

For the past few years I’ve had a friendly, ongoing conversation with another Substack writer regarding her numerous posts about the dangers of parasites. I’ve also had conversations with some of you regular readers who are advocates of anti-parasitical drugs like ivermectin.

Over the past few years, concerns about parasites has become a hot topic within the health and freedom community. Let’s take a closer look.

One of my concerns about the parasite topic are the similar tactics used by those promoting a fear of parasites and the fear porn imposed on us during covidcon about the so called covid-19 virus. This might be a difficult question for some, but it needs to be asked: Is this parasite fear campaign just another example of the Hegelian dialect - create a problem that didn’t exist before, generate a reaction, then provide a solution?

In the case of most medical iterations of the Hegelian dialect, the desired reaction is fear of something that was not a problem before a group of predatory elites decided to leverage it into a profitable problem. For instance, the so called covid virus was not a problem until a few people with a lot of power and influence used psychological warfare tactics to coerce a lot of people into believing it was a problem. As I pointed out at the time and as many now understand, it never was a problem. The only place a problem existed was in the minds of people who bought into the covid propaganda campaign. It was, and remains, a very big, very dark, magic trick.

For most medical versions of the Hegelian dialect, the ‘solution’ is some sort of very profitable drug waiting in the wings to be rolled out when the time is ripe. For covid it was Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA jabs along with the J&J jabs.

For parasites, it’s anti-parasitical drugs like ivermectin or hydroxychloroquil.

Problem, reaction, solution. That is the Hegelian dialect. The rise of the official parasite narrative over the past few years is eerily similar to the official narrative about covid. It fits the Hegelian dialect template very nicely.

Another one of my concerns is that the parasite campaign is being promoted by many of the same health and freedom writers and podcasts who spoke out about the dangers of the covid jabs during the covid plandemic. Many of them helped expose the covid lies being spread by the corporate media and their big pharma sponsors. That concerted effort helped dismantle the control that the bought-and-paid-for corporate media has had over us for many decades.

The difference this time is, and correct me if I’m wrong, I’ve not seen the parasite version of the Hegelian dialect being promoted by the corporate media. That’s likely because most of the anti-parasitc drugs being promoted are off-patent. There’s no money in them for big pharma, which means there’s no money in it for the big pharma sponsored corporate media.

To the best of my knowledge, the parasite narrative and the solutions offered (anti-parasite drugs) are both being promoted by some of the same writers and podcasts who warned us about the covid jabs.

What’s going on here? Why is the shoe now on the other foot? Writers and podcasts who once went out on a limb to warn us about the fake covid campaign and the billions being made by those who made and promoted the covid jabs, are now participating in a fear campaign about parasites and are hawking anti-parasite drugs on behalf of what I call the little pharma Industry (we’ll come back to that).

In this case, three of the most often promoted are the anti-parasite drugs ivermectin, mebendazole and hydroxiychloroquine. Granted, these drugs are now off-patent, so they’re not making big pharma rich in the way the experimental mRNA covid jabs did. Nevertheless, someone is making a lot of money from this new parasite narrative campaign. History has shown that whoever is making windfall profits from a drug may also be playing a role in promoting fear about the thing the drug is said to fix.

We’ll get to what these drugs do shortly. But first we need to ask some pertinent questions.

Who’s pushing the parasite agenda?

Who’s profiting from it?

Are all parasites bad?

What do these drugs actually do?

As alluded, the first two questions seem to be related. Although there are a number of people and organizations that have been pushing the parasite narrative while also hawking anti-parasitic drugs, there is one that stands above all the others, Dr. Peter McCullough.

To his credit, Dr. McCullough was instrumental in getting folks to question the official narrative being promulgated by the government and the corporate media about the “safe and effective” covid jabs. Not to his credit, he was also very quick to begin selling off-patent pharmaceutical drugs to treat the ‘covid virus’, drugs that he can acquire cheaply and sell for a big profit.

Dr. McCullough has also been a big proponent of what has become the official counter covid virus narrative, that the covid virus escaped from a lab in Wuhan. To the best of my knowledge, Dr. McCullough has never considered the role that radiation from 5G or other EMF’s might be playing in causing flu-like illness. Why not? Because, as I’ve pointed out before, there is no money to be made by telling people to avoid cell towers, get rid of their cell phones and hard wire their computers.

Here are just a few videos of Dr. McCullough spreading fear porn about parasites.

Make no mistake, Dr. McCullough is a big proponent of little pharma.

Dr. McCullough is the Chief Scientific officer for the Wellness Company. One of their best selling products is their Contagion Kit which contains these pharmaceuticals; ivermectromycin, hydroxychloriquine, azithromycin, oseltamivir, budesonide and a nebulizer.

The tide is shifting. A lot of people are now questioning the antiquated virus narrative. This is why I question the willingness of The Wellness Company to take advantage of peoples irrational fear about virus contagion. If you’re like me and you’ve interviewed Dr. Tom Cowan or read his book The Contagion Myth, or if you’ve watched any of the numerous videos by Dr. Samantha Bailey or any of the other doctors who are now questioning the nature of viruses and their so-called causative effects, and if you’re familiar with the lack of scientific evidence proving viruses to be contagious, then the selling of something called a Contagion Kit to treat viruses automatically becomes suspect.

I just went to the Wellness Company website and found that they now call their Contagion Kit the Contagion Emergency Kit. They also sell one called The Emergency Kit. The question arises: Why the name change? Has The Wellness Company seen the hand writing on the wall about the failing virus narrative? I’m inclined to think so. The reason I think so is because about the time many of you began to question the official narrative about viruses was about the same time the narrative about parasites began to arise. I don’t think that’s a coincidence. If the demand for your covid treatment product is failing because the reason you’ve been selling it is collapsing (the virus narrative) what better way to salvage profits for your product than by generating a new boogyman (parasites) to boost sales?

The cost of the Contagion Emergency Kit is $324.99. I can go out in my garden and pick some herbs and vegetables and combine them with some C:15 meat and fat from my goats, all of which costs me mostly just time. That home grown food may very well provide better health results than spending $325 for a bunch of difficult to pronounce, toxic chemicals with negative side effects. Those home grown foods won’t have any short or long term negative side effects. Best of all, I’m not supporting an industry that, taken as a whole, is responsible for killing millions of people.

The Contagion Emergency Kit is just one of 10 kits sold by the Wellness Company. They range in price range from $200 to $1,000. All of them contain a litany of pharmaceutical chemicals.

Numerous alternative podcasts and writers promote products for the Wellness Company. Among those who I occasionally follow are Kim Iversen. Interestingly, Kim has had Dr. Tom Cowan on her show twice, so she has some understanding of the questions about the virus narrative. Nevertheless, she recently began promoting The Wellness Company (TWC) products.

A while back Redacted News interviewed an expert on the dangers of microplastics. Redacted promotes a hoodie made of microplastics. In the comments I pointed out the contradiction. Redacted News now censors me whenever I make a comment, so I don’t follow them very closely. This lack of scruples may explain why they have long promoted TWC products. In fact, they recently interviewed Dr. Peter McCullough (for some reason it‘s been taken down).

Although I’ve never followed any aspect of TPUSA, a quick search shows that some of their affiliates are sponsored by TWC. Given the 180 degree turn that TPUSA has taken to the dark side since Erika Kirk took over, having TWC as a sponsor is not surprising.

To my surprise, Candace Owens, who has some of the most responsible sponsors of any podcast I follow, has on several occasions, promoted Wellness Company products (I’ve not seen any of those ads recently). She has utilized a bit of my work in the past, so I’ll be sending her this post.

just exactly who or what are we?

We have been living with parasites since day one. Truth be told, we have been living with all manner of organisms since day one.

In this earlier post I quoted Dr. Zack Bush as saying -

“At its most basic definition, micro means small, and biome means living creatures — essentially all the living microbes on and inside the human body. Today, we know human cells are not at the foundation of the human microbiome, but rather it’s the fungi and bacteria that are. It is estimated that we have 50 to 70 trillion human cells, which pale in comparison to the 1.4 quadrillion bacteria and 10 quadrillion fungi inside our bodies.”

As I pointed out in that post, Dr. Tom O’bryan made clear that, “We are microbes having a human experience”.

Given that all warm blooded animals have a similar makeup, and given that all of them live with parasites, are any of them what we have been taught to think?

How is it we are still here? Why were we not long ago wiped out by this onslaught of life forms that live in us and on us that are not human? The easy answer would be to say, we have an immune system that protects us. As Dr. Cowan explained to me, it’s more complicated than that (coming up).

Some parasites we have long lived with are now very much a part of us. Evidence indicates that the mitochondria in our cells were originally a parasite. If we can incorporate a parasite into our very being, whose to say all parasites are bad?

Considering our mitochondria, our vast microbiome and our long standing relationship with parasites (coming up), the question arises, are we even fully human? Considering that we have long traded microbiome communities and parasite communities with out animal neighbors (in particular game animals and our livestock) since the dawn of time, why are some so fearful of getting ‘germs’ or parasites from them?

This brings us to the topic of a class of parasites that have a close relationship with most warm blooded animals, including humans. These are the helminths.

Helminths do not multiply within their warm blooded host. They do, however, pass out eggs which are excreted in feces. The eggs can then be picked up by other warm blooded creatures to start the cycle again. The adult remains in the host.

There are 3 primary types of Helminth parasites: Nematodes (roundworms), Cestodes (tapeworms), and Trematodes (flukes).

Helminth parasites do something in the human body (and likely in other warm blooded animals as well) called immunomodulation: This is the suppression of excessive host immune responses to ensure their own survival. But wait, this can also protect the host from autoimmune diseases and allergies.

Chronic parasite infections are linked to reduced severity of conditions such as Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, and type 1 diabetes. (Are these health issues now rampant because we take so many anti-parasite drugs and antibiotics?) I’m not sure anyone truly understands how this works, but we are told it works by promoting regulatory T-cells (Tregs) and anti-inflammatory cytokines like IL-10 and TGF-β.

What the medical establishment tells us is happening is that helminths help train the immune system. Given the questions that swirl around the definition of the human immune system, I’m less concerned with the modern medicines attempt to scientifically explain this and more interested in tangible results.

One common tangible result of de-worming is that people often suffer increased rates of asthma, eczema and allergies to dust mites.

Research also suggests proteins produced by helminths may be able to prevent age related decline in gut barrier integrity. These proteins may also be reducing inflammageing, which can potentially lower risks for heart disease and dementia.

These findings are so substantial that researchers are now seeking to develop drugs that mimic these helminth generated, anti-inflammatory effects. Because of the greed involved, these drugs will likely not work as advertised. Pulling one or two components out of the context of a complex biological system in order to gain a patent on a synthetic version so they can be sold for a huge profit represents the definition of hubris. That defines a lot of what’s wrong with the modern medical industrial complex.

what does ivermectin do?

There are many claims that taking anti-parasitic drugs like ivermectin, hydroxychloroquil and membendazol have helped people feel better. I don’t deny that. What I want to explore here is, do they feel better because their parasites have been purged, or is there some other unexplained action taking place?

As these drugs pertain to the treatment of ‘viruses’ like covid, if you’re like me and you have not seen any proof for the causative nature of viruses, than claims that any of those drugs helped clear up the covid virus would be questionable.

According the Parasitipedia the mechansim of action for ivermectinn is -

As all macrocyclic lactones, ivermectin acts as agonist of the GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid) neurotransmitter in nerve cells and also binds to glutamate-gated chloride channels in nerve and muscle cells of invertebrates. In both cases it blocks the transmission of neuronal signals of the parasites, which are paralyzed and expelled out of the body, or they starve. It also affects the reproduction of some parasites by diminishing oviposition or inducing an abnormal oogenesis. In mammals the GABA receptors occur only in the central nervous system (CNS), i.e. in the brain and the spinal chord. But mammals have a so-called blood-brain barrier that prevents microscopic objects and large molecules to get into the brain. Consequently macrocyclic lactones are much less toxic to mammals than to parasites without such a barrier, which allows quite high safety margins for use on livestock and pets.

There are a couple of things to note about this quote. First, it says nothing about viruses. Second, it says mammals are protected due to the “blood brain barrier”.

Has anyone ever seen a photo of the human blood brain barrier? Like the term viruses, we hear the term “blood brain barrier” bandied around all the time, as if there is no question of its existence. However, as Dr. Cowan pointed out, he’s never seen the human blood brain barrier. I just did a search for “photo of the human blood brain barrier” and, as with search for photos of viruses I did back in 2021, all I got was computer generated images of what someone programmed a computer to present when given that search.

In short, this leaves me questioning the validity of this description of what ivermectin does.

my personal experience

As I explain in my biography, I was severely injured by a mandatory flu shot at a Bible College in 1971, which is why I’ve never taken another vaccine since then. That also explains why I immediately suspected the covid program was a scam.

As I explained in this earlier post, I suffered a near death experience from an anti-parastic drug in 1989. I haven’t taken any form of antibiotic since then.

Am I biased?

And yes, in spite of having had pigs and alpacas and still having goats and chickens, when I’m outside, I’m barefoot most of the time. Living in one of the thorniest habitats in North America (southern Arizona), that’s not an easy feat (feet?) to pull off. I have numerous embedded thorns in my feet. Then there all of the bees, scorpions (stung by them around 15 times), poisonous spiders (bitten by them 3 times) and poisonous snakes (numerous close calls) that live here. Just a few days ago I stepped on a tarantula wasp (the female paralyzes a tarantula with her sting, drags it to her ground nest and lays an egg on it) and got stung by it. It felt like a hot needle in my foot for several minutes, then it went away. If I’m not mistaken, tarantula wasps are the largest wasp in north America. A week before that I grabbed a weed to pull and was stung by another wasp.

The point being, if anyone should be suffering the degradations of parasites it would be me. To the best of my knowledge, I’m not. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying I don’t have any parasites. What I can say for certain is that I feel way better now than I did in the years after taking that round of anti-parasitic drugs in 1989. Back then, I rarely went barefoot.

Am I biased?

There are certainly more parasites than the helminth class I’ve discussed here. Some of them are most definitely problematic. However, few people are commonly exposed to them. For those who are, eating a clean, healthy diet, getting plenty of sunlight, staying active and getting enough sleep can reduce the chances of them becoming problematic.

my home based diet

My diet is rich in Alliums like scallions, garlic, onion, leeks and chives, all of which I grow in my garden. All of those foods are inherently anti-parasitic, especially garlic. It’s the allicins in garlic that repel parasites. To increase the allicin content, chop the garlic 5 or 10 minutes before using. Exposure to the atmosphere for a few minutes greatly increases the allicin content. Cooking lowers the allicin content. Eat it raw.

Fermented foods like kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi are also anti-parasitic. I eat one of those just about every day.

Pumpkin seeds and pomegranate are also anti-parastic. I grow both of those as well.

Papaya seeds are a strong, natural anti-parasitic food. The taste is very bitter.

Cloves are a good anti-parastic seasoning. I use them in combination with cinnamon, allspice and black pepper.

The terpenoids in common herbs are also helpful; savory, oregano, thyme, rosemary, tarragon etc. I grow most of those as well.

My farm and my pantry is my apothecary.

the new world screwworm (see photo above)

When I began working on this post a few days ago, the New World screw worm appeared in the news. The screwworm is the larval stage of the Cochliomyia hominivorax blowfly (see photo above).

This screwworm appearance has all the hallmarks of being another version of the Hegelian dialect. Like the other versions, it’s meant to generate a lot of revenue for those pushing the narrative.

This is not to say this worm is never a problem. It certainly can be, especially for livestock and pets on a poor diet. Livestock foraging on a healthy, diverse ecosystem will be eating grass, herbs and forbs that, similar to the list of anti-parasitical foods above, make them more resistant to the screwworm. They’ll also be exposed to wild birds that will be more than happy to pluck and eat the screwworms from livestock. Confined livestock will not be so lucky.

Unlike other medical versions of the Hegelian dialect, the ‘solution’ we are being offered (mandated, actually) for the screwworm is not a medication, it’s the breeding of millions of what we are told are sterile male blowflies. We are told that when females breed with those males, they lay sterile eggs.

$750 million has already been allocated to build a facility at Moore Air Base in Edinburg, Texas. That’s a lot of money for a facility to breed flies. I suspect there is more to this than we are being told. Then there is the question of why this facility is being built on an airbase. The USDA is investing another $21 million in a sterile fly production facility in Metalpa, Chiapas Mexico. This appears to be Trump’s version of USAID.

Perhaps the worst aspect of the USDA program to build this sterile male blowfly facility is that the government took money from programs meant to promote local food to pay for the facility. Here’s how Farm Action Policy Feed tells that story.

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins said part of the agency’s $1.3 billion response to New World screwworm is being financed using Commodity Credit Corporation funds that became available after USDA canceled the Local Food Purchase Assistance and Local Food for Schools programs. Rollins said USDA has flexibility to redirect funding when urgent crises emerge.

Right.

Six confirmed screwworm cases. Five in Texas, one in New Mexico. For that we have to shut down one of the few good government programs that helps local farmers, and give all of that money to a contractor to build a boondoggle fly facility. Why can’t we just stop sending 3.8 billion to Israel every year? That would pay for a lot of blow fly facilities and leave plenty left over for local food and farmer programs.

How about we put the US first for a change?

It’s interesting to note that the blowfly facility in Texas was completed in February of this year… just in time for the announcement of a new outbreak of blowflies! How convenient!

It never ends.

Be free.

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