While I think its important to be informed about the topics I often write about - covidcon, geoengineering, DEW’s, EMF’s and the population decline - I think it’s even more important to be informed about ways to side step the system that’s been put in place by the predatory elite to keep us playing on their profitable game board.

This post focuses on the steps I took to bypass the deadly housing game the banking/building code/insurance/housing cartels have arranged for us.

For many, our home represents the biggest project, financially and physically, we’ll ever take on. That we need to go into debt to criminal banking cartels in order to afford a ticky tacky house that will kill us slowly with its toxins and EMF’s, is a satanic sales pitch.

Some may be surprised to hear me say that I think it’s a good thing that the cost of buying or building a new ticky tacky house is now beyond the reach of many young couples today. Given all of the toxic assaults that young people now face, the last thing they should do is go into debt to buy a toxic house that will shorten their lifespan even further, especially when there are much cheaper, safer options.

I’m happy to watch the housing cartels dig their own graves by pricing themselves out of the market. I’m even more happy to speed that process up by showing people how to avoid their game board.

Here’s how I built my non-toxic, near zero EMF cob house for less then the cost of a used car. A tight budget and an unwillingness to go into debt allowed me to utilize vernacular architectural traditions to build a cozy little house that’s way outside the typical ticky tacky house format. I learned to make use of the naturally occurring resources on the wild landscape on and surrounding my farm, as well as how to innovate with some cultivated bamboo resources that came from 6 hours away (the first bamboo space joists made in the US).

Stay tuned for more videos showing the finished home and the construction of a wood fired outdoor kitchen.

The more we participate in parallel societal structures, the freer we become.

Thank you Roman! Go here to learn more about Romans work on EMF’s.