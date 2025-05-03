But of that day and hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels of heaven, but my Father only. Matthew 24:36

For many years the Edgar Cayce Association for Research and Enlightenment (ARE) maintained an office in Phoenix. Back in the late 70’s and early 80’s a group of folks connected to the ARE Foundation were trying to establish a community where I live in Southern Arizona (Cayce said that this would be a safe area during upcoming times of tribulation). Land had been purchased and buildings were being constructed. Some neighbors whom I’ve known for about 40 years were involved. I don’t know the details, but for some reason the project fell apart. Long ago, some other friends bought that property from the ARE folks. Because of this history in this small community, I probably know more than the average person about Edgar Cayce.

For those who don’t know who Edgar Cayce is... he is considered by many to be the most clairvoyant person of our age. He was known as the sleeping prophet because he could go into a sleep-like trance and catch glimpses of information. (This reminds me of my numerous post apocalyptic dreams.) While in a trance he would speak softly about what he was seeing and an assistant would write down what he said. (Full disclosure - in 1981 I took a course on dream interpretation from one of those assistants.) Much of his prophetic insight came while giving over 20,000 healing readings for sick people.

Cayce was a devout Christian (he taught Sunday school for many years) and denied being a spiritualist or that he was communicating with spirits. He worked closely with the osteopath Al Layne and the homeopath Wesley Ketchum to gain more insight into helping sick people. At that time, osteopathy and homeopathy were the leading forms of medicine. Lest we forget, this was before the Rockefeller Foundation had taken over medicine by forcing osteopathy and homeopathy out of the picture and replacing them with the toxic pharmaceutical model.

Cayce was born in 1887. He died in 1945.

Because most of his readings were about helping people overcome illness, the majority of his insight regards health and wellness, but he occasionally veered into more esoteric topics. Examples include his prediction that a chamber would be found under the Sphinx in Egypt (that has since come true), that what is now the Sahara desert was once a fertile area (also shown to be true). He also predicted the rise and fall of Hitler, the founding of Israel, the collapse of the Soviet Union and the 1929 stock market collapse.

He also predicted that the earth would shift its magnetic poles.

For decades that last idea was poo-pooed from every quarter. That is no longer the case. Technologies with the ability to measure the earths magnetic fields began to pick up anomalies in earths magnetic fields decades ago. As time has progressed, measurements are confirming that the amount of distortion is rapidly increasing.

One of the premier measuring centers is the World Magnetic Model generated by the National Centers for Environmental Information. They update the world model every 5 years. The last update was in December of last year.

Pole shift science is rife with disagreement. Many claim the earth only flips poles every 200,000 to 300,000 hundred thousand years, others claim every 10,000 years. Some claim the earths poles will completely change places – the north pole becoming the south pole and vice versa - while others claim the poles will only shift a few degrees. Others claim the most likely scenario is a 90 degree shift which would put the north pole at the equator and a region now at the equator at the north pole. Strong evidence for this scenario exists in the frozen Mastadons that were found in Siberia with fresh green vegetation in their mouths and guts. Mind you, no such vegetation exists where these now extinct animals were found. This is very strong evidence of a 90 degree pole shift.

We also have solid evidence (literally) in volcanic rock for magnetic shifts of various degrees.

Still others claim that there is no set amount of shift and no set time table, that the determining factors are in constant flux. The verse from the book of Matthew at the top of the page bears this out.

Given the Mastadons, the volcanic record, that there is evidence of previous pole shifts in ancient human structures of only 3 degrees (see the work of Zacharia Sitchen), I tend to agree with the latter theory.

Some years back I came across a site called Space Weather News. Over the course of several weeks I checked it out, then forgot about it… until I saw Ben Davidson, who runs the site, being interviewed on the Kim Iversen show about the power outage on the Iberian peninsula.

I should preface this by saying that I’ve read and watched several reports on those power outages, some of them from people I subscribe to, including some writers with enormous communities on Substack. Many are taking the popular position of blaming the outage on Spain’s heavy dependency on solar and wind power. One (actually two on the same podcast) claim that the outage was due to the solar panels getting too much sun?! Having derived my electricity from a stand alone solar system for the past 40 years in one of the sunniest places on earth, I can tell you that’s preposterous. (They may say the same thing about what I’m about to point out.) Others have been saying it’s hackers. Neither the solar panel overload folks or the hacker folks have provided any proof for their positions.

The point being, the speculation in the alt news community about the power outage on the Iberian peninsula has been rampant. I’m not going to throw in my two cents worth, but I am going to say that I put more faith in explanations coming from the Spanish grid control than I do in what someone who has no idea how a solar system works says about solar panels. What I’m also going to point out is what I think may be the most likely explanation, a well researched scientific one provided by Ben Davidson.

Before we get into that, it’s helpful to know that a number of sources reported that Spain’s grid operator Red Electrica claimed the cause was a “very strong oscillation in the electrical network”. Another claim was that there was a “rare atmospheric phenomenon” that disrupted the grid.

Bingo!

According to The Gaurdian, the latter statement was originally attributed to REN but REN later denied that. The point being, early on someone gave an unofficial but seemingly accurate explanation of what happened. That that explanation was later denied speaks volumes about what really happened. It appears a cover up of what really happened was quickly being implemented shortly after the event occurred.

As of today (5 days later) the official narrative is that the problem began with incidents at two power plants in the Southwest of the country that occurred within 1.5 seconds of each other.

now for the rest of the story

Here is where Cayce’s prediction of a pole shift and the latest scientific evidence for the rapidly increasing fluctuation in earths magnetic poles comes into play. If we listen to Ben Davidson’s discussion with Kim Iversen we learn that the magnetosphere that surrounds earth (see the graphic at the top of the page) and protects us from cosmic rays, solar flares, super novas and other forms of electromagnetic energy, is now fluctuating with increasing frequency. These fluctuations coincide with the increasingly erratic nature of earths magnetic poles. They also create weak spots in the magnetosphere that can allow the suns powerful energy to break through and wreak havoc on – for now - electrical grids. In fact, Ben has measured this phenomenon and reports that is exactly what happened over the Iberian peninsula and parts of France.

On the morning of the outage Ben measured a large weak spot in the magnetosphere that opened up over the North Atlantic. The suns energy poured though that weak spot and got caught up in the prevailing winds that just happened to be blowing right over the Iberian peninsula. Voilà! The electrical grid goes down.

My speculation about the reason for the cover up is that acknowledgement of this phenomenon would present a world of problems for the powers that be. Like the Aztec priests who kept their knowledge of lunar and solar eclipses secret to wield as a weapons of fear to keep their populations in line, perhaps the same holds true for the modern powers that should not be. If the masses learned that the power grid was so vulnerable, they might abandon it for something more independent. That would leave a huge gap in the authoritarian control scheme. For instance, if threats to turn your power off became hollow, CBDC’s would become much less effective. They want to maintain control as long as possible and wring out as much proift as possible

One of the things Ben points out is that when a major weakening of the magnetosphere (much bigger than what just happened) occurs and a massive induction current from the sun strikes earth, all electrical systems in the affected region will be over loaded to the point that fires will break out in every electrified building hit by that event. In this scenario, a wide swath of buildings on earth will be wiped out - not only cities and towns, but entire societies will be laid to waste. (For those of you who have read my series on the Maui fires and the more recent fires in Palisades California, this becomes believable.) Electricity from utility grids would end: There will be no gas, no refrigeration, no heating, no cooling, no grocery stores, no 911, no police, no hospitals, no phone service, no public transportation and so on. In a matter of two or three days, entire continents will be taken back to 1800. If the magnetosphere weakening continues, as the earth rotates, the rest of earth will follow suit.

As we have seen up to this point in time, the pole shift will be an unfolding scenario. Things will get progressively worse as we get closer to the day of the shift. According to Ben, the good news is, that day will mark the end of the tribulation. And yes, apparently the shift will occur over the course of one revolution of the earth (one day).

In other words, its the journey up to that day that will become increasingly difficult. Neither he nor anyone else knows when the shift will occur. It may not be until 2050, or it could be next month.

I’ve spent more time looking into Ben’s work. This is not just his take on things. He draws from some of the best scientific minds of our time currently working on this. I recommend folks check out his site. He provides a lot of proof for what he says.

https://www.youtube.com/@SpaceWeatherNewsS0s

Matthew 24:21 - For then shall be great tribulation, such as was not since the beginning of the world to this time, no, nor ever shall be.

Luke 21:36 - Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of man.

