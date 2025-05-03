the secular heretic

Kyle Young
2d

A reader just made a comment that reminded me of a music video I meant to include by the bluegrass music rebel Molly Tuttle. She's part of the current blugrass revival being led by Billy Strings, Sierra Hull and others.

The song plays off of White Rabbit by the Jefferson Airplane, originally sung by another music rebel, Grace Slick.

She has alopecia so she wears a lot of different wigs. In this one she's wearing green hair as part of her Alice costume.

She also happens to be one of the best flat pickers in the world. Her brother plays banjo - her band is equally talented.

Alice In The Bluegrass followed by White Rabbit.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6_bI8C1Z_Zo

Bill Bradford's avatar
Bill Bradford
2d

Thank-you, Kyle! You probably realize that you're creating more questions than you're answering, but I find your writing here, and reasoning, facts, references, etc., to be EXCELLENT!.... How can we see more examples of the kind of true, populist science discussion in the media, such as this? Bravo! KEEP UP the GOOD WORK!.... Maybe those 1960's hippies out in their off-grid wooded commune were on the right track!....but not discussed here, obviously, is what effects on the human nervous system at the electro-chemical level, - see where I'm going with this? Some of us will sense, or feel, changes long before they are publicly acknowledged, or confirmed by objective science....doesn't that seem to make sense? DIY Farraday Cages?....

