the secular heretic

the secular heretic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
Sep 5, 2022

Interesting! I had a small flock + cockerel on my fruit farm in Spain. Eagles were my only predators because my farm was high in the foothills of a mountain and the eagles were constantly keeping an eye on movements on my farm. I had two well trained dogs and a cat protecting the chickens against smaller predators. One bold eagle did swoop down and grab a chick. Monty, the cockerel grabbed the neck of the big bird as it struggled to take flight. His claws were tearing at the eagles chest but when it got about 15 feet up he had to let go. He was very upset.

My chickens were entirely free to roam and roosted in the very mature cherry trees. In the winters I would put my chainsaw into the wheel barrow and this would signal to them that it was time to follow me into the woods, which they loved.

I also used the same trick to take all my animals away from the farm and down the riverbank to safety when bush fires threatened to burn us out. The village kids called me Pocohontas because I was frequently seen wheeling my barrow deep into the forest, followed by two dogs, a cat, 6 chickens, one cockerel and a retired goat-herder horse called Soldato, who provided grass chomping duties and led us all on longer explorations up the mountains for Sunday outings.

My land benefitted enormously from chicken droppings, Soldato's nutrient-rich deposits and pats taken from the fields of young bulls who were my only neighbours.

Off grid living was never easy but it was healthy and happy, that is a fact!

Reply
Share
Bev Hofmann's avatar
Bev Hofmann
May 8, 2022

Thoroughly enjoyed your chicken story. Have not had chickens for years but when I did, I raised them very similar to you. Also Barred Rock were my favorite but didn't care for how scrappy the roosters are. Got attacked several times. My favorite setting hens are plain little bantams. Good setters and great mothers. Good luck with your chickens.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Kyle Young
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kyle Young · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture