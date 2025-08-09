Apart from my coverage of the esoteric Kissenger/Nixon/Trump connections to UFO’s (linked below) and my coverage of the bizarre Malaysian flight 37 disappearance, and because I have first hand knowledge of how easy it is to fake a UFO (read on) I’ve not written much about them. This post is a departure from that norm.

While I keep up with many of the latest reports of UFO’s in the news, from the military and elsewhere, I take much of that with a grain of salt. If my best friend and I can fake a UFO in 1970 (when I was 16), a ploy that made it into some of the largest newspapers in Kansas, I have to conclude that much of what we see and hear about UFO’s is faked, as a means of control.

All of this is to explain why I haven’t written much about UFO’s up to this point.

On the other hand, I’m not in complete denial about UFO’s. When I was about 15 my cousin and her new husband, both of whom attended the Baptist church in which we all grew up, had a UFO encounter. To give you an idea of how close I was to this cousin, her younger brother was one of my best friends. I was best man at his wedding. I’ve known them all since I was old enough to do so.

What follows is the UFO encounter story of my cousin and her then, new husband.

Upon making the 7 mile drive into the country to their home after church one Sunday night, a flying saucer suddenly appeared near the road. As they got closer the engine in their car stopped running. The saucer then hovered a few feet above the road in front of them. It then rose up and hovered just above the power lines for a time, as if it was drawing power from them. Then it rose up maybe 20’ above the power lines. At that point their car started back up. Then it suddenly shot off into space and disappeared.

This is the most personal UFO story I’ve ever heard and it was told to me by a close relative who was obviously shaken by the experience. Because of their story, I can’t deny UFO’s out of hand. But as I mentioned, I also know how easy it is to fake a UFO.

my ufo confession

Although I told my parents at the time (they thought it was good, clean fun) in the 55 years since we pulled this off, I’ve never told this story to anyone. You, dear readers, are the first to hear about this escapade.

As regular readers know, during my high school years I took ground school and was flying in small private planes with the previously mentioned friend. Because he worked part time at our local airport to gain flight time and to save on airplane fuel costs, he also had access to the official airport weather balloon equipment.

In addition to spotting and identifying jets flying overhead with his telescope, another of our hobbies at that time was flying model rockets. We did every conceivable experiment using model rockets, from sending up some of the mice I raised to feed my pet boa constrictor, to experimenting with fireworks.

As my cousins story makes clear, UFO’s were in the news a lot in those days, so when we turned our attention to helium filled weather balloons, ideas began to form. We began testing the lift capabilities of single, then double, triple, quadruple and quintuple weather balloons. I came up with the idea of using a small 6volt battery to run an array of lights mounted on an elaborate round rack we made out of wire. The first iteration was too heavy. We couldn’t get enough balloons together to lift it. We built a lighter framework and tried using smaller, multicolored Christmas tree lights. Success! We found that could be lifted with 5 balloons.

We checked the weather at the airport to determine what direction the wind was blowing and set out to the upwind edge of town on a dark, moonless night. We pulled out the balloons, tied them together, hung the light array, hooked up the wires and held it over our heads. Just as we let it go a wire came loose and the thing went dark as it floated off into the night sky. I still remember the crushing dissapointment - Nooo…..!

A few weeks later my friend found some red flares in the trunk of his older step brothers car. We lit one to time how long it burned. After doing some research we found some green and yellow flares at the local hardware store. We determined that 3 flares were considerably lighter than the Christmas tree light array we lost to the night sky a few weeks earlier. Three balloons would barely lift three flares. We knew as the flares burned that the load would get lighter causing the balloons to rise more quickly. We chose a Friday night because everyone would be dragging main street and we had a plan to get people to look up at the sky.

The conditions of the night we chose couldn’t have been more favorable for what we were about to do. It was over-cast with just a slight breeze out of the southwest - a pitch black night with not a light in the sky.

We drove out pig pen road southwest of town, got the balloons out, tied up red, green and yellow flares, struck them alight, being careful to not set the balloons on fire. We let it go. It was a beautiful sight. The flares burned with a kind of throbbing effect which just made the whole thing look more mysterious.

In our giddiness we raced back to town to implement our plan to let everyone know on Main street. While going way over the speed limit on our way into town we passed a local cop. I quickly told my friend if he didn’t want to get a ticket to pull up next to the cop, which he did. I rolled down my window and pointed up to the newly christened UFO and yelled at the cop “Look, a UFO!”. His (someone we knew) response was, “Oh my God. Thanks!” He pulled out his radio mic and sped off in a cloud of dust. We headed to main street where we began animatedly pointing out our widows at the UFO, which just happened to pass perfectly over this small town of 4,500. Within a few minutes everyone on Main street was looking at the UFO. As it slowly passed over town people began following it to the Northeast of town, including several cop cars. Maybe 5 miles Northeast of town it disappeared. Perfect. Even my friend and I couldn’t determine exactly what happened. It either just disappeared into the cloud layer or all the flares burned out at the same time. Whatever the case, it was a complete success.

The next day we checked the local paper. Sure enough, there on the front page was the story - “UFO Reported By Two Local Youth”. I think that was the only time I ever got my name mentioned in the local paper. My friend and I were ecstatic for weeks afterward. We had promised each other to keep this secret. Fifty five years later I’ve decided to spill the beans.

Two days later several of the larger newspapers in Kansas had picked up the story. My dad was an avid reader of one of the more conservative newspapers and with a sort of proud chuckle, he let me know about an article on page two of that paper that covered our escapade.

Although my friend became a commercial pilot, he developed some issues as an adult that led to him spending quite a few years in prison. I don’t even know if he’s still alive, let alone if he ever told anyone our story.

As mentioned, the point of telling this story is that if two teenagers can fool law enforcement, the media and most of the population of an entire town, how hard can it be for those with vast financial resources and sophisticated technology to fool the masses?

This is why I haven’t written a lot about UFO’s. I try to not perpetuate false stories.

Having said that, as I’ve been pointing out for some years, 2025 has been in the UFO cross hairs for decades. Nixon’s cozyness with the UFO topic, his cozyness with Kissenger and Trump and his mysterious time capsule, said to contain top secret information about UFO’s, is set to be opened by Trump this year, at Nixon’s behest.

Then we have long time UFO researcher and documentary film maker Jeremy Corbell, who has testified before congress, predicting in January of this year that in about 6 months we would be told that an alien craft is entering our solar system. He said to beware of that proclamation, that it would be a lie.

Now, 6 months later, we are being told there is an object entering our solar system known as 3I/Atlas. Most astronomers are saying 3I is a comet. However, Harvard scientist Avi Loeb has been making the rounds on podcasts saying 3I may not be natural, that it’s possibly a UFO 7 miles across. Why is he going around pushing the idea that 3I/Atlas is not a natural phenomenon, that it could be a mother ship, when almost every other astronomer agrees that it’s a comet?

At this point let’s hark back to the large, cigar shaped object that passed through our solar system a few years ago known as Oumuamua. It had no comet-like tail, which means it was not made of ice and CO. It was likely just a big rock. Loeb also claimed that object was not natural. Prior to Oumuamua we had 2I/Borisov, which did have a tail. So far, 3I/Atlas is not producing much of a tail. Astronomer Dr. John Brandenburg says 3I/Atlas, the third in this series of interstellar objects (not of our solar system), shares characteristics with Oumuamua.

This is where this story gets strange. Avi Loeb has said he doesn’t know anything about Project Blue Beam, even though what he’s saying about 3I play­s right into the script of Project Blue Beam and what Jeremy Corbell warned about 6 months ago.

Project Blue Beam is a theory that seems to have arisen during the mid 90’s that NASA is presenting an extraterrestrial threat as a way to bring about a New World Order. Canadian journalist Serge Monast provided the first major source of information about Project Blue Beam in this 1993 interview.

The cliff notes version of what Monast says is that NASA and the United Nations were working to establish a New World Order using unpublicized, sophisticated satellite based holographic technology to project an alien invasion to implement a Satanic world religion. Certain predatory elite believe that simulating a UFO invasion and the Second Coming of Christ would allow them to take control over the masses to establish a one world government.

Right.

In the past I’ve touched on some of the Satanists involved with NASA. Jack Parsons who established NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, was an acolyte of one of the most famous Satanists of all time, Alister Crowley. Parsons used satanic chants to establish the Apollo program.

More information about NASA’s Satanic connections can be found here.

I’ve also touched on the fact that the moon landings were filmed in a building above Palisades, north of LA. This is the ultimate dark art of deception.

In the following post I disclosed how the UN has been infiltrated by Satanists.

My good friend Daniel Giamario, who writes about astrology, says we are now living at the apex time of materialism.

If materialism lies at the core of Satanism, then NASA provides the ultimate soul crushing, materialistic subterfuge. NASA’s position seems to be - we don’t need God when we can go to space in man made rockets that consume vast amounts of Gods creation for the benefit of a select few.

In the event of a false flag alien psyop, NASA has the ability to provide the tech and the UN has the ability to provide the organiztional effort behind a Satanic, one world government.

Consequently, NASA credibility is now slim to none. Is this why the NASA mantel is being handed off to Elon Musk? (a whole ’nuther story)

more on project blue beam

The point of Project Blue Beam is to -

1) abolish traditional religions in favor of a new age, one world religion with the antichrist at its head

2) abolish nation states in favor of a one world government

3) abolish the family in favor of everyone working for the glory of a Satanic, one world government

4 do all of this by imposing an existential threat from a faked alien invasion

Why does this all sound so familiar?

Project Blue Beam may very well be the ultimate take on the Hegelian dialect: Problem (aliens), reaction (fear), solution (a satanic one world government).

The incoming object that Avi Loeb claims could be a mother ship fills the Project Blue Beam bill very nicely.

I should inject here that in this interview Avi Loeb let’s us know he is a big proponent of using Satanic AI to achieve his results.

In that interview he also insists several times that 3I was found by amateur astronomers in Chile. That’s a lie. It was found by Chilean astronomers on NASA’s payroll. We know this because NASA officially said so a month ago in the following report.

Loeb has written several books about aliens. Since 2017 he’s been pushing the idea that alien spacecraft are in our solar system. What is his agenda?

Wikipedia points out that -

Astrophysicist Steve Desch, at Arizona State University, commented "[Loeb's claims are] polluting good science—conflating the good science we do with this ridiculous sensationalism and sucking all the oxygen out of the room", and said several of his colleagues are consequently refusing to engage with Loeb in the peer review process.[12]

So why is Loeb, who was born in Israel, pushing the idea that 3I/Atlas is an interstellar mothership? Does he have some sort of warped desire to see NASA and the UN fulfill thier Satanic goals of a one world government?

Is Isreal playing a role in any of this?

