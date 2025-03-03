As longtime readers know, it was a vaccine injury in 1971 that led me to begin writing this stack in 2020. Although experiencing a vaxx injury has proven to be an effective way to learn about the corruption within the medical industrial complex, I don’t recommend it. The pneumonia I developed from that jab nearly killed me. Nevertheless, that experience has served as a warning about all of the so-called diseases (and jabs for them) the FDA, the CDC and other nefarious organizations (coming up) have conjured up since 1971.

When covid began to be rolled out in late 2019 and early 2020, I sensed the mother of all plandemics was in the works. I remember telling a friend of 35 years in early 2020 that covid was a big scam. That was a mistake. He had consumed the covidcon koolaid and was terrified of covid. He was the first of many friends to abandon me because I refused to participate in the official covid programming. I’m sure many of you can relate.

A lot of water has passed beneath the bridge since 1971, even more so since I began writing this stack in 2020. For me, the biggest flood that swept beneath the bridge since 2020 was coming to terms with the lack of evidence for the existence and causal nature of viruses.

Prior to 2020 research had shown me that all of the various of forms of flu virus that the CDC and the FDA and the Medical Industrial Complex (MIC) like to wield over us to keep the viral fear lever engaged, all have the same list of possible symptoms; runny nose, sneezing, joint pain, blurry eyes, feeling tired and lethargic, head ache, body aches, possibly vomiting, diarrhea and so on, including varying degrees of severity of those symptoms. It always seemed to me that because we are all different, what was being experienced was the same illness, just manifesting itself in different ways in different people. And yet, we are told that symptoms of the swine flu are different from the bird flu which are different from SARS which are different from… you get the picture.

Some of the same concerns could be said of HIV, Zika, West Nile, encephalitis, chikungunya or whatever the disease du jour happens to be. In fact, doing a search for new viruses provides a good example of how subterfuge, lies and misdirection are used to present new diseases without ever proving they exist as viruses or that those phantom viruses are causing the claimed illness. Of course, none of the pro-virus researchers are willing to consider other causes of illness like radiation poisoning from all the EMF’s modern syphilization bombards us with every day - doing so would put their lucrative virus research contracts, their tenure and their wll paid corporate positions at risk.

This NIH publication – “An overview of new viruses discovered over recent decades...” provides a good example of how this subterfuge works.

Introduction

Parasites as viruses are not only responsible for a high rate of human morbidity and mortality but are also responsible for epidemic and pandemics (Choudhary and Dar, 2018). International Committee on Virus Taxonomy (King et al., 2012) have classified viruses according to the genome and morphology. The genetic material can be single or double-stranded DNA or RNA, for single it can be plus or minus sense. Retroviruses are in a different group including DNA and RNA-encoded viruses. Henceforth, they are classified into seven classes (Caprari et al., 2015). Viruses are responsible for skin diseases and are responsible for primary, secondary, or systematic infections which may lead to sometimes formation of tumors and sometimes only inflammation (Sterling, 2016). The most frequent viruses are airborne common cold viruses that are not life-threatening but highly contagious, while influenza viruses may result in fatalities (www.CDC.gov/measles/) (Corstjens et al., 2016). However, viruses as Adenovirus, Coronavirus, Hantavirus are not common but have a great impact on public health (Stollenwerk et al., 2008).

Viruses are responsible for different diseases and result in the outbreak of epidemics and sometimes pandemics as COVID-19 is the present example (Table 1 ). Some of the diseases caused by different viruses are discussed below.

Before we follow the links in that introduction to see what we find, or more importantly, what we don’t find, let’s first consider the opening statement that “…. viruses are…. responsible for a high rate of morbidity and mortality...”. In short, this is propaganda. They begin by trying to establish an unproven idea as fact, but provide no proof to verify their idea. Folks, that’s not science. The reality is, the very practice of medicine is by some estimates the leading cause of death in the US and by most estimates it’s at best, the third leading cause of death in the US.

One would think that the first link offered would provide evidence to back up the statement about parasites and viruses. One would be wrong to think that. What does Choudery and Dar. 2018 (the first link) have to say about this “morbidity”, “mortality”, these “epidemics and pandemics”? Not much. It begins by pooh pooing Koch’s postulates, which have long been held as the preeminent way to determine if viral exists.

Robert Koch in the late 1800s, working in a highly controversial area of medicine and experimental research laid the foundation for modern day diagnostic microbiology. With the establishment of Koch’s postulates, not only was the germ theory of disease validated in concept but a totally unarguable way to prove it became available for all times to come. In making a microbiological diagnosis of infectious disease, we simply fulfill the first two Koch’s postulates each time for obvious reasons, but the third and the fourth postulates cannot and do not need to be fulfilled for diagnosis since a causal relationship for most diseases by animal experimentation has already been established for a majority of infectious diseases. For the rest, the association has been established by molecular methods that became possible much later.

This has become a rather famous link for those pushing the virus narrative. Why? Because the authors tell us the last two of Koch’s postulates - required for meeting the existence of a causative virus - are no longer needed because everyone agrees a causal relationship has been established. How convenient.

Translated that reads - they no longer feel the need to conduct science because they all decided that Koch’s postulates were holding up the multi-billion dollar vaxx industry that depends on the existence of viruses as causative agents of disease.

Ok, so that rules out first link. What about the second link to the International Committee on virus Taxonomy? Who is that? More importantly, who funds them?

Following this link eventually gets you to a site titled Virus Taxonomy – The Ninth Report of the International Committee on the Taxonomy of Viruses. We are told this committee classifies the nomenclature and taxonomy of viruses. As a lifelong botanist, I know enough about the nomenclature and taxonomy of plants to know that those designations are in constant flux because the defining science is not etched in stone. Dispute over classification is a given in botany. And plants are much more touchy-feely than phantom viruses. As the founder and past president of the Southwestern chapter of the American Bamboo Society, I’ve watched some species of bamboo go through several classifications over the course of my involvement in the Society, many remain unsettled. The science is, at best, mushy. Those pushing the virus narrative love mushy science.

So, who is funding ICTV? Here’s what Google AI says about that.

According to available information, the funding for the ninth report on virus taxonomy, produced by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses (ICTV), primarily comes from organizations like the Wellcome Trust, the Microbiology Society, the American Society for Virology (is there one that’s against Virology?), and various national virology societies, with contributions from individual Executive Committees, and Study Group members who volunteer their time and expertise. The Wellcome Trust is often cited as a major contributor to ICTV projects, including the development of the online taxonomy database and the production of the virus taxonomy reports.

Kudos to you astute readers who latched onto the mention of the British organization, the Wellcome Trust. I’ve mentioned them here in the past. In conjunction with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the governments of Japan, Germany and the Netherlands, Wellcome founded the vaccine pushing organization known as the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) in 2017.

Wellcome also has ties to the UK eugenics movement.

Wellcome calls itself a charitable organization, but happens to be the worlds richest medical research-for-profit organization. A lot of profit - currently standing at 36 billion, so we are told. It began as a pharmaceutical company founded by Sir Henry Wellcome in 1936. Shares were sold to the pharmaceutical giant Glaxo in 1995. Wellcome has significant investments in pharmaceuticals, climate change (the carbon scam), vaccines, nanotech (coming up) and all the other big psyops of our time. Yes, it’s a nasty organization.

The Chairman of the Board for Welcome is Julia Gillard, who also served as Australia’s first Deputy Prime Minister from 2007 to 2013 during the global financial crises. During that time she imposed changes in education, health care, carbon trading and sustainability. Right.

The rest of the board has ties to the UK government, business, industry and universities. It could be said that the Wellcome Trust is a front working on behalf of the Crown. It’s tentacles reach all over the world, especially within the 5eyes.

The former head of Wellcome Trust is the Brit Jeremy Farrar (2013 to 2923). He is now the chief scientist for the WHO. Farrar has long been pushing the H5N1 fear campaign that I wrote about here. Since he became head science officer for the WHO he’s been working to bring H5N1 to the fore again and he’s been doing a fine job of that. In some respects he can be blamed for the rise in the price of eggs due to the culling of millions of chickens that he believes carry the phantom zoonotic virus known as H5N1.

Along with Bill Gates, Jeremy Farrar is an Agenda Contributor to the WEF. Here is Farrar participating in a WEF forum pushing the idea that there needs to be more vaccine factories scattered around the world.

Does he have some vested interests in vaccines for the non-existent H5N1 virus?

In 2021 Wellcome spun off a subsidiary called Wellcome Leap. Wellcome Leap seeks the unholy merger of man and machine – AI and nanotechnology with human biology. In short, it’s a transhumanist, technocratic, demonic business venture that seeks to profit from the destruction of humanity as we know it. The person Wellcome Leap chose to run this Crown psyop is Regina Dugan, the former director of the Pentagons DARPA. Anyone who has been reading here for several years will be well informed about DARPA and the role it plays in the development of mRNA nanotech, DEW’s, and just about every other Satanic technology that befalls us today.

Dugan was responsible for green lighting DARPA’s role in developing mRNA tech for Pfizer and Moderna.

The third link is to a paper titled - Sequence and Structure Analysis of Distantly-Related Viruses Reveals Extensive Gene Transfer between Viruses and Hosts and among Viruses

Let’s jump right to the first paragraph of the methodology part of this paper to find out how they derived their information.

Methodologically, the study consists of two parts: a comparison of protein sequences and structures. For the sequence comparison, all complete viral proteomes (as of June 2015) were downloaded from UniProt [25], and all proteins were compared pairwise with BLAST (version 2.2.21) [26]. Only hits with e-value less than 1e-05, sequence identity more than 30% and alignment length more than 50 amino acids were kept. Of these pairs, we selected those where the sequences come from viruses belonging to different Baltimore classes. The resulting sequences were scanned against the Pfam database of protein families [27] with HMMer (HH-suite Version 2.0.15) [28] using the default inclusion threshold of 0.01. Then, the corresponding HMM profiles were used to collect all related sequences from the reference viral proteome set. Maximum-likelihood phylogenetic trees were constructed with RAxML (Version 8.0.24) [29] using the PROTGAMMAJTT model and 100 replicates for the calculation of the bootstrap support. The trees were visualized with Dendroscope (Version 3.2.10) [30]. The corresponding nucleotide sequences were retrieved from ENA [31], and their GCcontent was analyzed using CodonW [32].

What is being described is computer driven comparisons and computer generated phylogenetic trees. None of it is real. It exists only in-silico.

They have accumulated millions of possible sequences and put them into a program called UniProt. They then run a comparison to another list in a program called BLAST. They use a mathematical formula (e-value) to narrow the selection. They then use a sequence identity of at least 30% and an alignment length of at least 50 amino acids. Translated, that means there is a 70% chance of error and God only knows how much room for error exists in their random math choices and random amino acid choices. Koch’s real-world postulates are nowhere to be found. It’s all randomly done by computer.

If I worked hard enough I could write a code that would tell a computer how to take what we are told are bits and pieces of viruses and assemble them into a single… thing. I could then call that thing a virus, but doing all of that wouldn’t mean I found a virus, or that it was causing of any disease. Because a computer randomly assembles something and because a small group of people who get funding from questionable sources like to call it a virus does not prove that it’s a virus – let alone that its causative of illness.

More importantly, why do they have to go to all this trouble? Why have they never been able to find the offending virus in the blood of a sick person? Why do they have to use a computer to generate something out of thin air that they decide to call a virus? Could it be because in the real world viruses do not exist?

The fourth link was a dead end – there was nothing there.

After the line about “...influenza viruses that may result in fatalities...”, we are directed to a CDC link about measles. Of course, measles is a hot topic right now. With RFK Jr. now heading up HHS, this may be a ploy from the powers that shouldn’t be.

Getting back to the link - while I’m not sure what the connection between measles and the flu is, I can tell you that there is no proof for the existence of a measles virus on that CDC link. It’s all ciruclar propaganda. Dr. Tom Cowan, Dr. Sam Bailey and Dr. Stefan Lanka have all proven there is no evidence that shows a measles virus exists.

Christine Massey filed an FOIA to the CDC for proof the measles virus is contagious. They were unable to provide any. If there is no contagion, there can be no virus.

Doc Malik recently weighed in on the measles question, providing another viewpoint.

That CDC link is followed by a link to an NIH paper about “saliva and viral infections”. Again, I have no idea what saliva has to do with “flu viruses and fatalities”, but I can tell you that link also offers no proof of the existence of viruses. Yes, it has links, but none of them provide proof either.

It would be so easy for these people to put this all to rest. All they have to do is include actual photos (not computer enhanced photos or computer generated graphics) of what they claim are all these different disease causing viruses. Why don’t they do that? Could it be that the viruses don’t exist?

Thanks for reading the secular heretic! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The last link is to another NIH paper – “...rare and common viral infections in the intensive care unit...’.

Here they list a number of illness issues with useless links to more CDC papers that prove nothing. It’s circular reasoning – come up with an idea and link to another article that also discusses the idea but provides no proof... but does link to more articles that discuss the idea but also provide no proof. One could spend all day following all of the links and get nowhere. That is the essence of propaganda. As an old friend was fond of saying, “Baffle ‘em with bullshit”.

The virus scam is bullshit on steroids.

The only reason the entire sick care, Medical Industrial Complex (MIC) still exists is because the masses continue to believe in the big pharma sales pitch that viruses are real and causative of disease. Because trillions of dollars of profits are at stake the MIC creates organizations like the Gates Foundation, the Wellcome Trust and pays people like Jermey Farrar and Julia Gillard a lot of money to keep the virus fear lever fully engaged and to promote taxpayer subsidized, centralized, fascist, one-size-fits-all, highly profitable vaccines in the fascist/corporate media. All the information I’ve provided above is but a small glimpse into how far those with vested interests in the MIC will go to ensure that their house-of-cards virus model remains intact.

Covid backfired spectacularly. It caused many of you to begin to question the MIC and its sick-care agenda. That awakening is ongoing, but we have not yet reached the tipping point. Until enough of us agree that viruses are not causative of disease, we will continue to suffer the consequences of the lies and the fear campaigns being spread by these perpetrators of the medical Hegelian dialect. Let’s throw off those chains and free ourselves from this medical tyranny.

Be free.

Share

Leave a comment