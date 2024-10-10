Solutions often take steps. An easy first step towards solving the geoengineering crisis has just been offered. It will only take a few minutes of your time. If enough of you participate, we could help bring about a big change.

Those of you who subscribe to Sasha Latypova may have seen her post this morning regarding RFK Jr’s new policy portal where people can propose new policies to him and Donald Trump. I agree with Sasha’s take - it seems unlikely that Trump would pay much attention to this, but RFK Jr and/or his team will.

My first thought was to propose rescinding all of the legislation implemented over the past 75 years that enables the medical industrial complex to do what it has been doing to us during that time span. You long time readers will know that was a topic I covered the first 1.5 years after I first began writing this stack in November of 2020.

However, Sasha beat me to it. She’s already put up a proposal similar to one I would have done. You can see it here. Please vote for it.

I opted to propose another policy near and dear to my heart - banning all forms of geoengineering. I can’t think of any other issue that poses more of an existential threat to all life on earth than geoengineering.

Like many of you, I have isues with some of RFK Jr’s postions (I’m working on a post about them). But one thing is undeniable, he has shed a lot of light on important health and environmental issues that would otherwise be largely unnoticed.

The more votes a proposal receives, the more attention it will get from RFK Jr. and the team managing the portal. The vote button is in the upper left corner. You can vote only once for a proposal.

Let’s get this topic the attention it deserves! Please share this link with everyone.

https://forum.policiesforpeople.com/t/ban-all-forms-of-geoengineering/3386





