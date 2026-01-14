quick update
The reply period to tell FCC Secretary Marlene H. Dortch that you do not consent to being irradiated by cell towers and that you do not consent to having your rights and the rights of your community stripped away, closes on January 15 (tomorrow).
Here is a link to a form letter that makes it very easy to comment. It only takes a couple minutes to complete.
https://mstr.app/73d9e55d-1459-45c8-8015-518aad495fcc
Here is the short comment I added to the form letter. You are welcome to copy and paste this into the space that provides for “a personal note'“ in the form.
I do not consent to being irradiated by cell towers.
There are nearly 350,000 articles on PubMed about the dangers of non-ionizing radiation generated by cell towers.
I also do not consent to having my Constitutional rights or the rights of my community stripped by any legislation or agency maneuver.
Furthermore, I do not consent to auctioning off the commons of the American people (the frequency spectrum) to a tiny handful of elite.
Be free.
Thanks for continuing to bring attention to this, Kyle. Have already sent letters to Dortch and used your link to send another now.
We can submit MULTIPLE short (express) comments every day to the FCC:
-ehsciences.org
-search "reply comments to FCC"
-Click on the article "How to Submit Comments..." and scroll down until the subtitle "How to
Submit a Short Comment"; click on No.1 under that subtitle to go directly to filing a comment on FCC's website
*Make sure to type 25-276 in the Proceedings line at the top. That's the docket # for the
FCC'S so-called "Build America: Eliminating Barriers to Wireless Deployment".
We The People are the barriers they seek to eliminate.
Done!!