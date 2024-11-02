We’ve all witnessed how the subprime mortgage crises of 2007/2008, 9/11 and covidcon were all used to shift wealth from lower and middle income folks to the predatory elite. More recently I’ve been documenting how more localized crises like fires, hurricanes and floods are being used to confiscate property and shift wealth from those most heavily affected, lower and middle income folks, to the elite. When we consider the Maui fires, the flooding and extreme hail damage from spring storms in West Texas, wind and flood damage from Helene and Milton, the recent inundation of Roswell, NM (more on that coming up), taken altogether, were talking about hundreds of thousands, possibly millions of folks here in the US that have had their lives turned upside down by the use of deep state technologies that manipulate the weather and rain fire down from above. Because all of this has occurred in just a little over a year, it’s becoming blatantly apparent that there is an agenda afoot.

If you’re new here, I’ve covered all of those weather events in earlier posts - too many to link. I’ve also provided documentation of the geoenginering technologies used. Again, too many to link. What I’ve not yet covered is the recent flooding in Roswell, New Mexico. Let’s give that a brief look. Here’s a video taken the morning after the flooding. Although he’s a bit innocent about FEMA and climate change, this fellow did a fine job of documenting the results of the flooding.

Like California, Wyoming and several other drought prone Western states, New Mexico has a cloud seeding program. New Mexico’s program was authorized by the state legislature, the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission (ISC) and each of the counties involved. The cloud seeding operations are carried out by an independent cloud seeding outfit headquartered in Texas that goes by the name Seeding Operation & Atmospheric Research (SOAR). New Mexico first authorized cloud seeding for a few years during the 90’s, then the program went defunct. This past February SOAR was given a contract to seed clouds over 7 NM counties. One of those counties was Chavez county where Roswell is the county seat.

As of right now I have no proof that SOAR seeded the clouds on the day of the floods. If they did, I’m sure they’re doing everything they can to keep that information hidden. If it’s shown that SOAR seeded those clouds, they could be held liable. If that’s the case, it seems the state legislature, the county government and the ISC should also be held liable. Even if SOAR is found to be innocent, I wouldn’t be surprised if SOAR’s contract gets cancelled and New Mexico once again drops the cloud seeding program.

This storm dropped 6.8” of rain in about 5 hours.

onward

While I don’t think anyone reading this is becoming inured to these mindless practices in the US, we should also be conscious of the fact that the rest of the world is not immune to corporate/deep state geoengineering. The recent flooding in Valencia, Spain, which happened this past Tuesday, provides another example of a storm unlike anything ever seen there before - 20” (a years worth of rain) falling in just 8 hours.

Valencia typically gets about the same amount of annual rainfall as where I live in the mountains of Southern Arizona. Dry climate zones that get a lot of rain all at once (like Roswell) are especially susceptible to flooding because there is less biomass to absorb the water. Less vegetation results in a heavier, faster runoff and a faster runoff means much less water is able to soak into the ground and recharge the critically important aquifer. This was the case where I live in 1983 when 12” of rain fell over several days.

In the case of the recent flooding in Valencia, the signs of weather manipulation are present, but may not be the result of anything that Spain did. Morocco, which lies just to the south of Spain across the Straight of Gibraltar, has been using weather manipulation techniques since 1984 in attempts to increase rainfall across its mostly dry landscape. Morocco’s Al-Gaith cloud seeding program has gained international attention by slightly increasing overall rainfall across parts of Morocco. Yet, drought has prevailed across much of Morocco for the past 7 years. That may be the result of even more weather manipulation by other countries with vested interests in having Morocco being held back by drought. As I’ve pointed out in previous posts, ionospheric heating systems known as HAARP and ICD can generate high pressure domes to divert weather patterns and create drought. Iran has filed formal complaints to the UN regarding the use of such systems to generate drought there.

With all of the weather manipulation happening around the world right now, the question becomes, how much of earth’s weather is natural?

In August of this year, Spain issued official reports warning of dire consequences to Spain from Moroccos Al-Gaith weather manipulation program. We can see why Spain would be concerned when we look at the European weather satellite for October 29, the day of the big storm (DANA).

https://zoom.earth/maps/satellite/#view=37.518,-3.925,6z/date=2024-10-29,06:45,-7

This satellite loop clearly shows the low pressure system coming in from the Atlantic, with the center of the low just about right over the Straight of Gibraltar. You weather hounds will know that the most active region of any low pressure system is the Northeast sector. This is because in the northern hemisphere low pressure systems rotate counter clockwise. In this case, that means this system is drawing air from over Morocco, across the Mediterranean, sucking up warm moist air off the sea in the process, then thrusting that into the developing storms over southern and southeastern Spain. One cell in particular developed into a super cell over Valencia and unloaded what seems like an impossible amount of water. I would lay odds that if anyone were to test the rainwater in Valencia, they would find a significant amount of silver iodide, one of the primary ingredients used to seed clouds.

Of course I have no hard proof that cloud seeding in Morocco is what caused the massive flooding in Spain, I’m just pointing out that it’s a possibility.

Spain’s government is as inept at responding to the needs of its people as the Biden/Harris administration has been here in the US. Pedro Sanchez, the socialist Prime Minister of Spain, is now catching hell for his incompetence in dealing with the response to the floods. Flood warnings were not broadcast until well after the flooding had begun. Will this event serve the desires of his opponents who are seeking to topple him?

Whether were talking about disasters in the US or Spain, what these events teach us is that it doesn’t matter whether the ruling government is capitalist, socialist, green party or whatever. The problem lies not with the political philosophy of any national government. The problem lies in the crazy idea that any form of bureaucratic centralization can be effective. As we’ve seen with recent storm events in the US and as we’re now seeing in Valencia, the most effective solutions are coming from immediate friends, neighbors, local church groups and local communities. This is where the power should be granted. In every case the distant elites in their ivory towers are clueless about needs of local communities.

Ultimately, the take away here is that weather does not respect human concepts of boundaries. As I pointed out in an earlier post, although I admire Tennessee for passing legislation banning geoengineering in its skies, doing so has had little effect on the chemtrails that are still a constant there. The same holds true for geoengineering in Morocco. What Morocco does can end up having more of an effect in the downstream weather of neighboring countries than it does directly over Morocco. In the case of Spain, there is not only the human death toll, currenly at 205 (as of Friday), there are the billions in property damage and the loss of vast amounts of crops. Spain is the primary supplier of citrus fruit for much of Europe. I’ve watched several videos of citrus groves laying over due to being overrun by flood waters. As the crop losses in Spain from these floods become realized, Europeans can expect food prices to soar this winter.

Does Spain have a legitimate complaint against Morocco? Time will tell. If evidence arises that Spain has a legitimate complaint against Morocco, are we going to see hostilities between countries arise due to weather manipulation? Is the greater weather manipulation program a purposeful divide and conquer technique?

Amidst all of this the EU has begun talks regarding geoengineering risks.

As is still the case with many areas affected by hurricanes Helene and Milton in the Southeastern US, many in Spain are now without electricity, which means there is no gasoline, diesel fuel, water or refrigeration. Cell phone service is down in many areas. Once again, the flooding in Spain makes us acutely aware of the rickety nature of our modern syphilization.

what happened to resiliency?

Unfortunately, all of the modern ‘conveniences’ of our civilization have led us away from a basic tenet our forefathers held in high regard: Resilience. We can see that playing out to some degree when we compare what happened during recent flooding here in the US with the flooding in Valencia.

One area where those differences play out in stark contrast is how the very old, very traditional, very sturdy masonry construction techniques used in Spain held up to the floods when compared to the fast, cheap and flimsy stick frame construction system used in much of the US. In the recent flooding of Western NC and Eastern Tennessee we saw countless stick frame homes being effortlessly washed away or smashed by flood waters. That was not the case in Spain. There, traditional masonry construction largely remained in place, although replaceable building contents have been ruined by the flood waters.

Most people look at this photo and only see cars piled up from the flooding. I see that, but I also see resilient masonry buildings that withstood onslaught of the flooding, even with cars being bashed up again them.

These videos also show how well the masonry buildings held up. They also highlight how many cars were destroyed due to the fact that a flood warning was not issued until after flooding had begun.

back to our housing dilemma

Even the stick frame homes that survived the flooding of Helene and Milton may very well end up being abandoned or condemned due mold growing in the wood framing. Mold is not an issue in masonry construction.

If I lived in Western NC and I was looking to rebuild a home, I’d consider the much older, time tested version of construction used in Valencia - masonry walls with wood framed roofs. Of course the first thing I’d be looking to do is build on the highest point of my property. Due to the mudslides that occurred there, I’d also be looking to avoid building in an area prone to slides. In almost all cases, that means not building in areas that have been clear cut in recent decades. Those of you in NC can correct me if I’m wrong, but I believe every mudslide there occurred in areas that had been clear cut in the not-to-distant past. As I pointed out in this earlier post, mud slides due to rape and run clear cuts were one of the reasons for the high death toll from hurricane Mitch, which hit Central America in 1998.

Secondly, I’d consider utilizing all of the local, native, building resources. As I mentioned in this earlier post,

a typical new house built in the US is made with energy intensive (and very pricey) materials that come from all over the world, materials that have nothing to do with blending into the local environment. Additionally, most of those imported building materials are toxic. The end result is a butt-ugly house that’ll be outgassing toxic fumes into the living space for decades. To make mater worse, it’ll look and feel completely foreign to its location. The only people who benefit from such a house are the globalists who control the globalist building material supply chains and write the costly, globalist building codes.

The reason so many butt ugly, toxic, expensive houses like this get built is because the same globalists who get local authorities to impose national building codes that require their toxic globalist building products - codes and products that give no consideration to local conditions and resources - are the same globalists that provide the textbooks and pay for architectural curriculum’s at universities that dole out the architectural degrees we are told are needed to design a house. The traditional concept of vernacular architecture - buildings made from local resources that allows them to blend well into their location - was long ago tossed aside in most modern architectural university programs in favor of driving up costs to increase globalist profits.

The house construction industry is as big of a toxic, globalist rip-off as the pharmaceutical industry.

Now we have FEMA moving in to “assist” with rebuilding. Right. One thing we can count on is that anything FEMA does will be closely linked to the industrial housing complex. That means toxic building materials that have nothing to do with the local vernacular will reign supreme.

Be forewarned - anyone who signs up for housing relief help from FEMA will be locked into the toxic, industrial housing complex.

Thankfully, as of right now, building a house doesn’t require one to be dependent on university trained architects or the toxic, globalist building supply chain.

Let’s get into that.

Three wonderful building resources are in abundance Western NC: stone, trees and bamboo. The stone and trees are native, most of the bamboo was introduced long ago. As I pointed out in the following post, one of the benefits of building with native resources is that you end up with a home that blends in with the native landscape - it looks like it belongs there because it is made of materials from that place. That is the essence of vernacular architecture. Another benefit of building with local resources is that, in the event of another disaster, the resources needed to do repairs are readily available from your native ecosystem.

In Japan, traditional farm houses are built to last 500 years. All of the different species of old growth trees cut down to build the home are replanted, in the same place. In 500 years, when the home needs to be rebuilt, the trees planted 500 years earlier will be ready for harvest to rebuild the home.

Stone has been used to build foundations for homes since time immemorial. When properly laid with mortar, no reinforcing rebar or other metal reinforcement is needed. We only have to look at the ancient cathedrals in Europe, all of which were built with stone and mortar many hundreds of years before metal reinforcing for concrete was even a concept.

A few hours north of where I live are the ruins of Casa Grande - ruins of the Hohokum people. It’s believed this structure was built during the 1200’s. As you can see from this photo, the foundation is still intact. If we think about the fact that this was built about 800 years before globalists imposed their building codes, and if we realize that there is not a single structure built by globalists that can hold a candle to this type of resiliency, then we can begin to see how degenerate our building technologies have become since university trained technocrats and globalists took over.

A more recent example is the San Xavier Mission just outside of Tucson. This building was completed in 1797. Like Casa Grande, it’s made of earth. Like Casa Grande, no metal was used in it construction (except for the windows, hinges and latches in the doors).

Although the history of Valencia, Spain goes back to Roman times, this church was constructed around the same time using the same techniques as many of the buildings in Valencia. After all, Padre Kino, who founded this mission in the 1600’s, studied in Seville, Spain.

In other words, from 300 AD to 1500 AD, this region was occupied by the Hohokum people who built fabulous structures still standing today (there are more just south of the border). That was followed by 300 years of Spanish builders who have an even longer history of building with similar materials in similar ways.

By 1950 this region was being overrun by technocrats and globalists who sought to impose control on all aspects of our life. Things, especially home construction, have gone downhill ever since then.

back to the building project in western n.c.

To keep our theoretical home in Western NC from succumbing to the next man made disaster, we need to think like a builder from 500 year ago. That person would have looked at the stones in Western NC and realized they would serve very well for making foundations when laid-up with mortar. That person would have dug down to bed rock and laid-up a stone foundation from there.

Upon getting to floor level, that person would then build walls made of the same stone and mortar combination, although the walls would not be as thick as the foundation.

At the top of the walls, that old time builder would create a way to set beams into the top of the walls so that wooden rafters could be used. Traditional joinery techniques would be used to join the wooden rafter members together - no nails or screws needed.

Perlins would then be laid across the rafters to create a point of attachment for the roofing. In my region, traditional roofing is done with clay tiles baked in a wood fired kiln to create what are still referred to as Spanish tiles.

Most regions of the world have natural clay deposits that can be dug and made into clay roofing tiles. Just across the border from where I live there are several families that still make Spanish tiles with clay dug from their land, fired with local mesquite wood.

Any of this vernacular style of building could be done in Western NC. Much of it is still being done where I live, although, as the photos of the shallow domes above show, roofs are often done differently here due to lack of snow loads.

No, these techniques may not work everywhere, and they shouldn’t. That’s what makes vernacular architecture so unique. It all depends on the natural resources available in your area. You want your home to blend in with your region, not my region. Don’t let a globalist suit sitting in a distant tower in New York City tell you how to build a house in Florida, North Carolina or New Mexico.

I once picked up a hitchhiker from England. He had already been traveling around the US for 3 months. He was a recent graduate with a degree in architectural. He was understandably disappointed with the architecture in the US, saying it was all very homogenous. He was right, of course. That’s what comes with globalism’s shortsighted, one size fits all, economy of scale mentality. Local resources and landscapes are not on the radar of most university architectural programs in the US. In the same way that modern doctors know nothing about nutrition, modern architects know nothing about vernacular architecture.

He told me that if someone were to blindfold him and take him to any rural area of England and removed the blindfold, he could tell where he was just by the vernacular architecture of the place. That is the epitome of resilience in home construction. It’s also the epitome of pride of place and a sense of community, all of which are lacking under the strong arm of the centralized, globalist technocracy in the US.

Those recovering from disasters have a choice: They can take the convenient route and sign their life away for government aid, once again becoming addicted to the cheap, toxic, pablum of globalist syphilization, and hope that another disaster doesn’t affect them or their childrens grandchildren.

Or, they can become resilient.

What’s old is new again.

Go local.

Be free.

