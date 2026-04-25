the secular heretic

the secular heretic

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JLK's avatar
JLK
5h

I have often wondered if the subscription money that I pay substack is even going to the people I subscribe to. It could be a scam for all I know. Keep us updated on your website so we can donate directly to you.

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1 reply by Kyle Young
finnbuck's avatar
finnbuck
4h

Sure, just as soon as your site is operational, let us all know!

All this info about how Substack has mutated and , and the way it treats its writers, was news to me. I would say I'm shocked, but nothing surprises me anymore about the machinations of the power structure.

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