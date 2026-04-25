In the days and weeks since resigning his voluntary position on the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), Robert Malone has been rightfully excoriating those in the Trump administration who are putting peoples lives at risk for political gain.

There are a few people within the Trump administration who have done the research and have found irrefutable evidence of the staggering amount of injuries and deaths that have occurred from the covid jabs (a topic I covered from late 2020 through much of 2022). As much as those researchers would like to tell the American public the truth, according to Malone, they’re being prevented from doing so by higher ups in the Trump administration. Malone has called out some of those higher ups; Heidi Overton, who is the Deputy Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy, and Marty Makery, the commissioner of the FDA. Turns out, Overton was a postdoc under Makery. According to Robert Malone, the two of them have teamed up to prevent the truth from coming out about injuries and deaths from the covid jabs. This is being done for three primary reasons;

1 - because the mid-terms are coming up and Democrats have made it political suicide to talk about jabs,

2 – because Republicans are spineless wimps who are afraid of their own shadow, they are willing to endanger peoples lives by not telling them the horrible truth about the jabs,

3 - because Trump still insists that he is the father of mRNA technology and that that technology is the best thing since sliced bread.

In other words, politics and Trumps ego are taking precedence over saving the lives of people.

This is the sad state of affairs in the US today.

I’ve followed Robert Malone since his viral interview with Bret Weinstein and Steve Kirsh back in June of 2021.

Long time readers will know that my disagreements with some of Malone’s positions on the science of modern medicine go back to that year. The good news is, since that time he has looked more deeply into the questions many of us have had with that “science” and has moved ever closer to our side of the camp. We can’t really appreciate how significant this is until we remember that Malone was one of the primary scientists involved in developing the mRNA technology used in both the Pfizer and Moderna jabs (now used in many medical products given intravenously).

Today, much of his writing focuses on his homestead, which he was just beginning back then. Like me, he now often writes about the connections between agriculture, food and health.

The point at which one comes to the realization that health does not come through the end of a needle often becomes the point at which one begins to connect the dots between soil health and human health.

My disagreements with him now center on his desires to dovetail modern, mechanized agriculture systems into his homestead. Perhaps if he reads the upcoming compendium of all of my articles about agriculture, food and nutrition, he’ll begin to move away from his dependence on agricultural technology and towards an agricultural system that puts the health of the soil biome above all else.

Joel Salatin, whose farming practices I’ve mentioned often in these pages, recently discussed Malone’s ACIP saga in one of his weekly interviews with Dr. Sina McCoulough in their podcast, Beyond Labels. It should be noted that Robert Malone and Joel Salatin are well acquainted with each other.

Sometimes when Joel is speaking he gets a distant look in his eyes and begins to say some profound things. This was one of those times. In trying to relate what Robert Malone was going through, he reiterated a story about one of his first big interviews. That interview was with Martha Stewart on her show, probably around 2006 or 2007, before she was forced to fall from grace. Before the interview began, a producer gave him a list of about 20 words he wasn’t allowed to say during the interview. Those were mostly words that could make the industrial food complex look bad. He told Sina the dilemma he faced with that interview was similar to the box Malone was put into. Here is what he said.

“It’s a conditional thing. You have to conform to vocabulary extortion in order to prostitute yourself to have exposure. You become a mercenary to the system. If you stay in that system too long, you compromise yourself to the point that you can’t get out.”

I’m telling this story because an all-to-similar dilemma exists for some of us who write on Substack. Although Substack has never told me what I can or cannot say, it has nevertheless, throttled my exposure. I’ve told the story before about how, shortly after beginning TSH in November of 2020, I received an email from Substack management informing me that they are a liberal platform and that my posts about vaccines was categorized by them as “conservative writing”. That was news to me. I thought writing about the dangers of the jabs was a non-partisan, public interest issue. It never occurred to me that informing people about the toxins they contained and informing people about all of the covid jab injury and death reports being filed on the CDC’s VAERS website was a conservative thing. Because the corporate media refused to do so, I thought I was performing a public service to inform people about the very real dangers of the jabs.

To this day I still don’t understand why left leaning folks are so blatantly anti-health.

Fast forward to today and I can now see how the shape of the control box that Joel Salatin was put into by Martha Stewart nearly 20 years ago has shifted. From the viewpoint of globalist platforms like Substack, the need to censor writers is no longer an issue. No, all that’s needed today is to impose an algorithm to restrict ones reach. Numerous writers on Substack, many of whom would be considered conservative by the aforementioned left leaning, anti-health doctrine, have written about this. Most recently Dr. Meryl Nass, another critic of the jabs, who has a vastly larger following than I do, devoted several posts to the topic of algorithmic restriction by Substack.

In my case, for about a year now I’ve been held to just under 7,500 total followers. Every time I get close to 7,500, some will be taken away. I see some of you resubscribing after this occurs. In fact, I’ve seen one of you resubscribe at least 6 times over the past few months.

When I first began looking into Substack, they told me to expect 10% of my total subscribers to be paid subscribers. In other words, if I have 7,000 subscribers, 700 of you should be paid subscribers. Right now I have 7,405 subscribers. Currently, 69 of you are paid subscribers. That’s less than 1%.

The strange part of all of this is, the number of likes and comments on my posts are as high as ever. The number of reads per post fluctuates, as it always has, but some of my top posts have been during this past year. One would think that with engagement being up that subscriptions would also be up. That would be true in the real world, but in the world of manipulative algorithms, that’s not the case.

Of course the obvious result of this is that I get paid something considerably less than minimum wage for writing these posts. If I was just here for the money, I would have thrown in the towel long ago.

Substack doesn’t care about writers like me because they have tens of thousands of writers in my position. They know we are here because we are passionate about our beliefs. From their viewpoint, the more the merrier. They take their cut from all of us.

Does Substack lie to get new writers to sign up? I don’t know. In my case, I was, at the very least, misled. But I now inform anyone who is thinking about writing on Substack to take everything Substack tells them with a grain of salt, especially if you have conservative leanings.

If you lean left, as long as you don’t say negative things about ‘our greatest ally in the Middle East’, you can expect the Substack algorithm to favor you.

Apparently, Substack thinks writers like me won’t write about this because it would be embarrassing to expose how bad our numbers are. They would be wrong. I see no embarrassment in pointing out how writers are being screwed by algorithms.

Another built-in gatekeeper Substack employs is the one and only payment system it allows writers to use, Stripe. Stripe can impose its own algorithmic guidelines to restrict writers that don’t conform to its globalist agenda.

Substack has also partnered with another globalist gatekeeper at sign-in. As a Substack writer, if you use a password to sign in you’ll have to jump through a gatekeeping hoop owned by Google known as Captcha. And yes, you have to do this to get into your own, supposedly, private account. On several occasions Google has blocked me from gaining access to my own Substack account. The answer I got when I asked Substack about this was... crickets.

Whether you are Robert Malone trying to do the right thing on the ACIP committee, Joel Salatin trying to impart some good information to Martha Stewart, or if your like me and your just trying to pass along information about the predatory elite and ways to bypass their grip on society, the reality is, this is the world of control we now live in. And it’s not getting any better.

Platforms like Substack are increasingly using AI to run different aspects of the platform. On top of all of that, Substack now allows writers to use AI to compose posts. Many of the most popular newsletters use AI to generate articles.

The question becomes, do AI driven algorithms, used to promote or throttle articles, prefer articles written by AI? I believe they do. I think AI recognizes AI writing and sees it as superior to the complex nuance the human mind can put into the turn of a phrase. It wasn’t until Substack began implementing AI into much of it’s infrastructure and writers began using it on a regular basis that TSH began a downward trend. My guess is, this also applies to other writers who eschew AI.

Except for some help with searches, all of the words in my posts come from my mind. If I use a quote generated by AI, I say so. Besides, when it comes to all of my solution oriented articles, AI offers me little help. Apparently, programming AI platforms with information about how live a life that bypasses the AI control grid is not part of the AI control grid agenda.

All of this points out how insightful Joel Salatin’s comments are. If you want to remain viable in today’s AI control grid, you have to “...conform to vocabulary extortion in order to prostitute yourself to have exposure. You (have to) become a mercenary to the system. If you stay in that system too long, you compromise yourself to the point that you can’t get out.”

Clearly those who now use AI to compose Substack articles have decided that prostituting themselves to become a mercenary for the AI control grid is the path of least resistance. However, in the process of doing so, they’re creating a situation where those of us who have chosen to reject AI intellectual extortion are being pushed to the curb.

There is only one thing that can save us. You, dear reader. You can refuse to support writers who use AI. You can chose instead to support writers like me who still use our mind to put words to pages.

The other thing you can do is support the numerous people who are now leaving AI control grid platforms like Substack in favor of creating their own independent website. My friend Roman Shapoval, who writes The Power Couple, has done that. I too have a website under construction.

Becoming a mercenary for the system was Robert Malone’s dilemma on the ACIP committee. He chose to be free. He got out.

Yes, he writes on Substack. But because of his massive public exposure, he has a huge following. That makes him less vulnerable to the whims of the AI control grid. But mark my word, unless he partners with AI, even he will begin to notice a decline.

This is the dilemma I now face here on Substack. If I get out, will you follow me to a new, independent platform?

At this point it seems safe to surmise that this post will be a battle between you, dear readers, and the AI/algorithmic control grid. Who will win?

Be free.

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