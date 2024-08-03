Many thanks to those of you who support this work with a paid subscription. This is how I make a living.

While the blatant satanic ritual that served as the opening ceremony at the Olympic games in Paris had nothing to do with an athletic event or the historic culture of France, it had everything to do with spreading hatred of God, Jesus and Christianity. The symbolism used by the perverts who organized that ceremony has long been favored by luciferians in an attempts to normalize their deprived ideology and warped values among the masses. Symbols like baphomet, the devil, the perversion of iconic religious symbols and hand gestures by the actors are just a few examples. As you will learn by the end of this post, they want to rape your kids and homosexualize your belief systems. Why? Because that is what they have been told to do by their master, Satan.

Revelation 6:8 “And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him. And power was given unto them over the fourth part of the earth, to kill with sword, and with hunger, and with death, and with the beasts of the earth.” (Is Europe the fourth part?)

At one point during the ceremony a pale mechanical horse with a rider comes down the Seine. Nearby an essentially naked, pale blue man (Dionysus?) replaces Jesus at the table of the Last Supper while a man exposes his genitals to children.

Don’t be fooled, the opening ceremony of the Olympic games was all about expanding the luciferian Overton window. They are telling us their enemy is Christianity and that to defeat us they are coming for our children. This was made excruciatingly clear by the little girl who was trapped in a hospital bed while ghouls crept in (shades of covidcon).

The portrayal of Di Vinci’s The Last Supper by Paris drag queens and other sexual deviants was abhorrent. The use of children in that and other roles is blatant pedophilia. It mocks God and all things Holy.

In spite of having friends in France, my opinion of France is now at an all time low.

In her own words, 43 year old DJ Barbara Butch says “I’m fat, Jewish, queer lesbian and I’m really proud”. She plays Jesus in the last Supper scene.

The person behind the abominational opening ceremony is Thomas Jolly. Jolly is Jewish and queer.

Here is what Wikipedia says about him.

Thomas Jolly (born 1 February 1982 in Rouen)[1] is a French actor and artistic director of La Piccola Familia, a theatre company that he founded in Rouen in 2006. Jolly directed the national drama center Le Quai d'Angers from January 1, 2020 until November 2022. He resigned after being designated in September as the artistic director of the ceremonies for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

In a lengthy interview with Vogue magazine, Jolly said the opening ceremony was going to be a “celebration of life”, that he wanted “everyone to feel represented”. It seems he failed miserably on both counts. Instead he has alienated most of the worlds population while turning France into even more of a pariah than Macron has made it. Given the strong evidence that Macrons “wife” Brigitte, is a man (we’ll come back to that), it comes as no surprise that Macron fully endorsed Jolly as the director of the opening and closing ceremonies.

Commenting about the controversy surrounding his opening ceremony, Jolly said, “France is a free place. We can be with who we want and say what we want”. In another interview he said he said he wanted to “celebrate community tolerance”.

Jolly’s theater company was known for promoting sexual deviation. One of his better known sexually deviant shows was Starmania.

In an apparent flip-flop of justice, this morning (Friday) AP has news about the French police investigating hate speech directed towards Jolly.

The Paris prosecutors’ office said in a statement that Jolly filed a police complaint on Tuesday, four days after the opening ceremony, for death threats, “public insults” and “defamation.”

Why am I not surprised that France has a Central Office for Combating Crimes Against Humanity and Hate Crimes and that that office has been charged with the investigating hate crimes against Jolly? This is so Orwellian it’s sickening. No consideration is given to the vast majority of the populace Jolly intentionally insulted, yet he’s the one getting help from the police because he says he was “publicly insulted”. This is the pot calling the kettle black.

So here we have a man who has done a fine job of turning much of the world against him, who said he wants everyone to be represented, that he is for freedom and that he wanted to celebrate community tolerance. Clearly, Jolly is a walking contradiction. As soon as the little theater bubble in which lives got popped by the reality of the world outside, he goes whining to police that people are saying angry things to him.

I have little patience for those who love to throw shit at their enemies but can’t take it when it comes their way.

If Jolly had put on a show denouncing Islam instead of Christianity, Paris would be burning right now. We Christians have become too soft and far too complacent.

What is it about theater people? Why do so many of them one taco short of a combination plate?

Or are they messed-up because they take more ‘vaccines’ than normal people? Do they think that taking extra jabs protects them from all the diseases they might get because of their perverted lifestyle?

In 1967 a theater group formed in San Francisco called Synergists. Harvard MBA John Allen was their guru. He led the group on numerous wacky adventures. One of his followers was billionaire Edward Bass, the son of the oil tycoon. Together, Bass and Allen pulled together the people and resources to build the Biosphere II complex just north of Tucson, not far from where I live.

Biospherre II was to be a massive prototype for a sealed enclosure that would someday be launched into space. It contained many of earths ecosystems, all of which were to supply the water, air and food needed for the 8 people who would occupy it for a two year long experiment.

Because I was growing some rare tree aloes at the time and because the Biosphere botanists needed plenty of nectar producing flowers to keep hummingbirds fed, they bought 3 - 24” box tree aloes from me. They promised a check in the mail. It never came. However, I did get invited to the closing ceremony - when they sealed the 8 people inside - where I met Woody Harrelson and sat across the isle from Timothy Leary, who was tripping wildly the entire afternoon and evening. That 1986 event was my first exposure to the wild lifestyle that theater people live.

Like the opening ceremony at the Paris Olympics, Biospere II was a massive failure.

Another well known theater person now in the midst of a huge flop is the president of Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky. Back at the time of his rise I remember someone posting a video of him participating in a gay pride parade in New York wearing nothing but a diaper.

In addition to his Jesuit education, his ties to the WEF and his relationship with the Rothchilds, Emanuel Macron was also involved in the theater during his time at a private secondary Jesuit school (lycee), which is where he met his “wife” Brigitte.

Candace Owens has looked into the life of Brigitte Macron. Apparently there is no record of Brigitt’s existence for the first 20 years of his/her life. He/she was Emmanuel’s theater teacher. Macron was statutorily raped by his theater teacher as a 15 year old boy. Then, years later, he/she (Brigitte) assumed the identity of a woman and became his wife. She is 24 years his senior.

All of this would explain why Macron embraced Jolly’s Olympic ceremony proposals.

Alister Crowley is widely recognized as one of the leading Satanists of all time. He was so evil that he was kicked out of Italy by Mussolini for a really perverted sexual satanic ritual to summon demons. Someone died during that ritual.

Crowley then moved to France where he moved in with the mother of Barbara Bush (née Robinson) who married Marvin Pierce (the same Pierce family that included President Pierce). Yes, that Barbara Bush - the wife of President George H. Bush. Is Crowley the father of Barbara Bush? No one is saying.

How far does the Pierce Frankish apple fall from the Bush?

One thing is undeniable, Alister Crowley, like all other satanic cult leaders, was welcomed by the elite everywhere.

Jack Parsons was a founding member of the NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. He was also a protege of Alister Crowleys version of Luciferianism. Parsons was known to have used satanic chants to establish the Apollo program. Crowley referred to a child of a satanic sex ritual a moon child. That term was picked up by the hippies that came not long after Crowley.

Crowley called his group a magic cult. They used wild, deviant sex to perform rituals and blood sacrifice.

After learning about Crowleys influence over Jack Parsons and NASA, my previous doubts about the reality of the moon landing have solidified.

Where do all of these dark arts come from?

They’ve likely always been around in some from, but it appears much of what we're dealing with today stems from a guy by the name of Jacob Frank. Jacob Frank was Jewish. He was also known as Jacob ben Leibowitz. He was born in the Pedolia region of Poland, now part of Ukraine. Here is what Britannica says about him.

Jacob Frank (born 1726, in Berezanka or Korolowka, Galicia, Pol. [now in Ukraine]—died Dec. 10, 1791, Offenbach, Hessen [Germany]) was a Jewish false messiah who claimed to be the reincarnation of Shabbetai Tzevi (1626–76). The most notorious of the false messiahs, he was the founder of the antirabbinical Frankist, or Zoharist, sect. Frank often traveled in the Balkans and there met followers of Shabbetai. An uneducated visionary, he appealed to many who awaited the resurrection of Shabbetai. In about 1751 he proclaimed himself the messiah and four years later, in Poland, formed a sect that held that certain elect persons are exempt from the moral law. This sect abandoned Judaism for a “higher Torah” (Jewish Law) based on the Zohar, which was the most important work in the Kabbala, the Jewish mystical movement. Hence its members also called themselves Zoharists. Their practices, including orgiastic, sexually promiscuous rites, led the Jewish community to ban them as heretics in 1756. Protected by Roman Catholic authorities, who saw in them a means of converting the Jews, the Frankists debated with representatives of the rabbinate and claimed that the Talmud, the rabbinical compendium of law and commentary, should be discarded as blasphemous. They were also partly responsible for the revival of the canard that the Jews use Christian blood for Passover rituals.

Here is some of what Wikipedia says about Frank.

Jacob Joseph Frank[2] (Hebrew: יעקב פרנק; Polish: Jakub Józef Frank;[3][4] born Jakub Lejbowicz; 1726 – 10 December 1791) was a Polish-Jewish[1] religious leader who claimed to be the reincarnation of the self-proclaimed messiah Sabbatai Zevi (1626–1676) and also of the biblical patriarch Jacob. The Jewish authorities in Poland excommunicated Frank and his followers due to his heretical doctrines that included deification of himself as a part of a trinity and other controversial concepts such as neo-Carpocratian "purification through transgression".[5][6] Frank arguably created a religious movement, now referred to as Frankism, which incorporated aspects of Christianity and Judaism. The development of Frankism was one of the consequences of the messianic movement of Sabbatai Zevi. This religious mysticism followed socioeconomic changes among the Jews of Poland, Lithuania and Ruthenia.

Wikipedia conveniently leaves out all of the gory satanic/sexual aspects, which tells us exactly where the people behind Wikipedia stand on this topic.

Frank claimed to be the reincarnation of Sabbatai Zevi. Zevi’s primary doctrine was that sin was sacred. The more evil the sin one could commit, the closer to Lucifer one became.

side bar

I’m reminded of Charles Manson and his MKUltra powered sex and blood ritual cult. The blood of Sharon Tate and four others murdered by Manson and his cult was used to write the words “helter skelter” in large letters across the walls of the home of film maker Roman Polanski in which they were murdered (Polanski was gone). That horrible event forever changed the psyche of the people of the US. Will the event in Paris forever change the psyche of the world? We can be sure that was part of the goal of Jolly and his Christian hating cult.

The longer story here, which I hope to get into at some point, involves the loss of the Khazarain empire (roughly where Ukraine is today) at the hands of the Russians and Iran due to the satanic/sexual/sacrificial practices of the Khazarian elite. This ocured around 700 AD. Part of this settlement required the Khazars to convert to Judaism.

Thank you for reading the secular heretic. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

What I want to know is how much the current war Israel is conducting in Gaza and how much the war in Ukraine have to do with the descendants of Khazarian elite seeking revenge on their old enemies.

The diferent stages of the Khazarian Empire.

Jacob Frank was befriended by the Rothschild family. (Did I mention that rich and powerful people are drawn to these dark lords like flies to stink?) Frank acquired a castle in Offenbach where he had ritual incest with his daughter Eva and held numerous sexual rituals with his followers. His daughter Eva was central to those bigger rituals. She became known by her followers as the un-holy Mary. It was during this time that the satanic cult of Frankism spread far and wide among the elite of Europe. One had to be rich and famous to participate in the lavish sex rites at the Frank castle in Offenbach.

Here is where we circle back to France.

The mother of Moses Dobrushka was the first cousin of Jacob Frank. Her house served as a meeting place for the Frankist cult. The history of Moses Dobrushka and his involvement in the French revolution is long and interesting, but all we need to know is that many of the French revolutionaries were Frankist’s. The revolution was an effort to purge France of Christianity and seed it with Frankists. It has taken a while but if the opening ceremony at the Paris Olympics is any indication, it seems to have largely succeeded.

extra notes

The Bolshevik revolutionary leaders, who as I’ve pointed out before, were mostly Jewish. They were also populated with Frankists. They overthrew a Christian Monarchy, the Romanov’s, who had killed a few of their kind. The Bolsheviks then proceeded to kill millions in a massive blood sacrifice.

Louis Brandeis was the first Jewish supreme court justice of the US. Brandeis was a committed Zionist. His parents immigrated from Bohemia (Western Czech), which would have been close to Franks Offenbach castle. His parents were known Frankists. Louis Brandeis kept a photo of Eva Frank, the un-holy Mary, on his desk.

I’m trying to learn if there is any connection between the Brandeis family and the Bohemian Grove cult in California that I covered a while back. There have been some new videos released about that recently. I hope to have more on that soon.

Sigmund Freud taught how to delude and trick people, that people can be convinced to not believe their own eyes. His psychology work came about to protect parents from accusations from their children about child molestation. He was a hero to the Frankists. He worshiped the Kaballah.

Frankists and their ilk played a significant role in establishing Hollywood and the media, which explains why we never hear anything about Frankists from those sources.

Share

Leave a comment