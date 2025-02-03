The spiritual battle for the US is heating up.

As it pertains to health care, on one side we have Senators like Sanders, Wyden, Warren, Kelly and others who believe that there is no such thing as individuality, that we are all the same. Because they hold that misguided philosophy, they believe in a one-size-fits all health care system that, for instance, delivers the same jab to everyone across the board to treat the latest phantom, virus du jour.

On the other side we have people who realize that we are all very different, that there is no such thing as one-size-fits-all medical care, that health does not flow from the end of a needle. These people believe in the miracle of the human body. They believe in something called the immune system. They believe in practicing preventive medicine. They put their beliefs into practice by incorporating good nutrition, getting plenty of sunshine, spending quality time in their kitchen cooking from scratch, staying active and spending quality time with each other.

I haven’t watched all of the confirmation hearings for Bobby Kennedy but I’ve watched enough to know that what we are witnessing is a dark shadow cast by evil corruption. In the case of Bobby Kennedy that corruption can be seen in Senators loyal to their Satanic/eugenics masters in big pharma who forked over billions of dollars in ‘donations’ to pay for the propaganda being spewed in the hearings.

With Tulsi Gabbard and Cash Patel we can see that manifest in Senators who sold their souls to the deep state and its vast web of Satanic corruption.

The confirmation hearings have proven to be enlightening. Those Senators who don’t want to lose their lavish income from the various corporate lobbies to which they sold their soul, are casting every black magic spell they can conjure up in vain attempts to make RFK Jr. and the other nominees look bad. In the process they’re exposing their true nature as corrupt politicians who have absolutely no morals and no concern for the health and well being of their constituents. Particularly repulsive has been the vehement support by the senators for vaccinating innocent, vulnerable children.

The question becomes, will enough people see through this dark fog to prevent it from continuing? I’ve lost tack of how many emails I’ve sent to my Senators regarding the vaccine issue. The last one was a few days ago. To put the fear of the Lord in them, they need to hear from a lot more of us.

Here is how I see it. As I’ve pointed out many times over the past 5 years, I don’t see Trump as any kind of savior. That’s not to say I disagree with everything he says or does, but we must consider his background and his questionable track record. As I’ve also pointed out, I don’t agree with everything Bobby Kennedy says, especially regarding his positions in support of Zionism. I hold similar thoughts about Tulsi Gabbard and Cash Patel. However, I do think the three of them combined can make beneficial changes that will go a long way toward beginning to muck-out the rot in government. In my mind, their confirmations will mark a turning point in the spiritual battle for the US. If none of them get confirmed, we can count on the dark, Satanic powers that currently hold sway over the US to continue, even with Trump in the White House.

how did we get here?

A few weeks ago I saw a flier that exemplifies the programming we have all been subjected to throughout our lives - programming that has most Americans conforming to the official narrative (group-think) about disease and medicine being regurgitated by the Senators. The flier was about an upcoming study. This past Wednesday I participated in that study. It was organized by two PhD epidemiologists from the University of Arizona. The purpose of the meeting/study was to have participants evaluate the effectiveness of what the epidemiologists referred to as “educational materials” about the “dangers” of mosquitos and ticks as disease vectors.

My initial thought was that this meeting might expose the dark underbelly of the programming that we have all been bombarded with since birth. As you will learn, that suspicion was confirmed in spades. Getting into what occurred at that meeting goes a long way towards explaining why so many Senators hold such misconceptions about health and why so many Americans blindly believe them.

A 16 year old neighbor, homeschooled by his parents, came along as part of his ongoing education. His mom sent along a note of approval for his participation in this meeting.

I should mention that the meeting was to be held in two groups; the first group were to be 18 to 30 years old, the second were over 30. If had to speculate why they thought it was necessary to divide us by age, I would say it had something to do with the fact that, except for my 16 year old neighbor, the other people attending the younger age group meeting had all been recently employed by the county health department and were being subjected to the official programming narrative put forth by the CDC via their health department superiors. The CDC’s ability to propagandize local and regional governments is an aspect of the greater propaganda machine few consider.

It seems the idea was to keep those young folks isolated so they couldn’t be influenced by older people who might be less indoctrinated by the official narrative. Perhaps because my 16 year old neighbor was in my care, I was allowed to attend the younger group. Big mistake.

In case you’re wondering… yes, the two PhD’s had received a grant from the CDC to conduct this “research”.

Two graduate students were also in attendance. Both were epidemiologists. One also had a degree in medicine. In short, it was me against two PhD epidemiologists and two soon-to-be PhD epidemiologists.

Initially, the two Phd’s balked at having a 16 year old present, but when I said this was part of his homeschooling education and that he didn’t have to be a paid participant (a $25 dollar “gift certificate” was given out to “participants”) they relented.

Upon walking into the meeting room the first thing I saw was several tables covered with what were described as “educational materials” about mosquitos spreading West Nile virus and Dengue fever, as well as materials about disease carrying ticks.

One of the reasons why I wanted to attend this meeting is because after nearly 40 years of tramping around in the mountains of southern Arizona wearing only shorts and sandals (often barefoot) I can recall having only two ticks on me. Additionally, one of the benefits of living in a dry climate is that mosquitos are rare. Typically, the only time we see mosquitos here is during our monsoon season which begins around the last week of June and runs through mid September. For whatever reason, I’m one of those people that mosquitos tend to ignore. When I do get bit, I may have minor itching for 24 hours, then it disappears.

Regarding the two PhD’s - one was a woman looked to be in her 60’s, the other woman may have been around 50. As the meeting progressed it became apparent that these two have worked on projects like this in other parts of the country (they said so). They had the program down pat.

One of the opening questions was about how many of us had ever gotten sick from a mosquito bite. No one spoke up. Not a good start. Another opening question was about reactions to mosquito bites and concerns about them. One of the young, new, county health department employees said she gets bit often and scratches a lot. In one of the most telling comments of the day, she also said she never knew anything potential dangers of mosquitos and ticks until she began working for the county health department and read the literature. In other words, she unknowingly admitted to being propagandized. I bit my tongue.

The attention turned to me. I explained I was one of those people mosquitos tend to ignore, that when I do get bit the reaction is minor. I also pointed out that in my 71 years I’ve never been sick from a mosquito or tick bite and that I’ve never known anyone who has become sick from either.

At some point early on I also brought up the fact that nowhere in any of their literature was there any mention of the need to have a healthy immune system to avoid disease.

I explained that on my farm I practice Permaculture techniques to capture rainwater and that during exceptionally wet monsoon seasons there may be standing water in some of the rain water harvesting catchments. One of the PhD’s asked me if I do anything to cover them and prevent mosquitos from breeding. I said no, and reiterated that although I’m not fond of mosquitos, my immune system has no problem with them.

Another question was whether we thought public meetings were a good source of information or if we thought the fliers on the table were good sources. No one else spoke up so I said I thought public meetings were better. I was asked why. I said because a public meeting provides the opportunity to ask questions and debate issues. I pointed to the array of fliers and posters laying on the tables and called it propaganda, explaining that none of it contained any citations or any form of proof that any of the information being put forth was factual. All of those fliers and posters, every one of them, fulfilled the definition of propaganda: Information of a biased or misleading nature used to promote a political cause or points of view.

I reminded everyone that we live in the US where freedom of speech is a Constitutional right.

One of the PhD’s asked about trusted sources of information and referred to an earlier comment I made about the CDC being a “trusted source” of information. I quickly corrected her, explaining that what I said was the CDC was a source, not a trusted source. I steered the conversation towards the question of what constitutes trusted sources of information, explaining my learning curve over the past 5 years and how sources I trusted years ago I no longer trust because of new information I had learned that brought those sources into question. I was trying to make the point that learning never stops, and to associate that with their preconceived notions that their science was etched in stone. Their use of psychological propaganda may be effective, but their ‘science’ about mosquitos and ticks is, at the very least, debatable.

Around this time one of the new health department employees said they like to get information online, but that they didn’t trust bloggers. I pointed out that I wrote a blog on Substack. I also explained that I use a lot of references from PubMed, the CDC, the FDA and numerous doctors. I asked the person if she knew what PubMed was. She did not. I explained it was a government repository for just about every peer reviewed paper ever published in the US. I told her that she can go to PubMed and type in just about any medical topic and get a list of any papers ever published about that topic.

The conversation remained on ‘trusted sources’ and once again the focus came my way. I decided to bring up the German philosopher Hegel and what is now referred to as the Hegelian dialect, pointing out that the Hegelian dialect has its roots in ancient Grecian philosophy. I cited the example of how covid fulfills the definition of the Hegelian problem, reaction, solution paradigm very nicely. I was not surprised that no one in the room had ever heard of the Hegelian dialect, including neither of the PhD’s. I pointed once again to the propaganda laying on the tables and said - that was the Hegelain dialect being imposed on us in real time. A problem was being created - mosquitos and ticks. That problem was being used to generate a reaction - fear of mosquitos and ticks. Their solution was clever - more propaganda. It’s a self perpetuating program. These two PhD’s can continue to milk taxpayer for money (grants from the CDC) to impose this Hegelain dialect till the cows come home because what they do is self fulfilling propaganda.

I then brought up the question that viruses exist and are causative of disease. I pointed out that Christine Massey has filed over 200 FOIA’s requesting proof of the existence of numerous viruses and that she has yet to get any proof. Because I had done some research before attending this meeting I knew that one of the PhD’s specialized in Dengue fever (turns out, they both do). I did a search on Massey’s site beforehand and found that she had filed an FOIA for Dengue fever. The response from the CDC was - nothing found. You can read Christine’s letter to the CDC and the CDC’s empty response here.

As I was explaining the CDC’s inability to provide any evidence for the existence of a Dengue virus, the older PhD interrupted and said, “I think that’s not true.” By wording it that way she admitted she doesn’t know for sure. She went on to say, “I’m going to put a stop to that right now.”

Stopping any and all debate is the typical solution for someone who has no proof. If they cannot back up what they are saying with proof, their solution is to shut down the conversation. I asked why the CDC was unable to provide any proof. She tried to make up some lame excuses that the CDC has many branches… She then admitted that she had previously worked in the Dengue branch. Aha! So she was previously employed by the CDC. She went on to say “It’s absolutely not true that they have no evidence…” but she never provided any proof. I told them they should look up Massey’s article and read it themselves.

Apparently, the two PhD’s don’t know that the CDC has a group that deals with FOIA’s. If anyone wants to submit a FOIA to the CDC, here’s that information.

Roger Andoh

CDC/ATSDR FOIA Officer

Office of the Chief Operating Officer

Phone: (770) 488-6399

Fax: (404) 235-1852

More arguments were made that the information I was presenting couldn’t possibly be true, but they never presented any evidence to back up their statements.

Thanks for reading the secular heretic! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

By this point I had presented enough information that the agenda of the meeting was going off the rails.

In her defense the older PhD brought up the PCR test, saying it can be used to determine viral infection.

I was waiting for this one.

I asked if anyone knew who Dr. Kary Mullis was. No one did, not even the two PhD’s. I explained that Dr. Mullis had won a Nobel prize in 1992 (in chemistry) for inventing the PCR test and that there were numerous videos of him saying the PCR test should never be used to determine viral infection, that the PCR test was never intended to be used that way (as we all know, it generated up to 90% false positives depending on the amplification used).

Crickets.

Because no one knew who Dr. Kary Mullis I explained that he mysteriously, but very conveniently, died in August of 2019, just a few months before covid was rolled out.

Folks, this says so much about our putrid government and educational system. Here we have two PhD’s and two soon to be PhD’s (the graduate students) whose work depends on the PCR test, yet they don’t even know who invented it, let alone the fact that the inventor said it should never be used to determine viral infection in people.

I went on to explain how the PCR test was used to impose the Hegelian dialect and institute the first ever ‘pandemic’ based on asymptomatic cases of covid derived from misuse of the PCR test (running at 35 to 45 cycles).

More crickets.

Unable to defend their use of the PCR text, in a lame attempt to defend their science, the younger PhD brough up the newer covid antibody tests. I launched into the confusion about antibodies by explaining that there are only 5 and asked how anyone can know that an antibody is present for a specific virus and not there for some other reason? The younger PhD went on a long diatribe about antibodies, saying there were many but naming only 3 (there are only 5 - IgG, IgA, IgM, IgE, IgD). She went on at length trying to explain that different protein types act like a lock and key on the different antibodies. Because she is more versed on this than I am, and because her little talk was putting everyone to sleep, I opted to not press her on this. However, I have questions about the whole protein lock and key scenario, not to mention the question of what any of this has to do with non-existent viruses.

Somebody suggested that information materials (propaganda) could be left at facilities that care for elderly people. I said I was against that and gave the example of my mom who was in an assisted care facility that was told by the county health department that covid vaccines were to be mandated for all residents. I went on to explain that my mom died 3 months after getting her covid jabs. I said it was for this reason that I was against putting any of this material into these types of facilities unless each elderly person had a strong, well informed advocate, preferably a close relative.

That topic was dropped like a hot potato.

The two PhD’s kept referring to viruses and I kept asking for verification of their existence and about causation. Apparently neither had ever heard these arguments before because neither were ever able to fully answer my questions. I finally had an opportunity to bring up the fact that during the covid lockdown 5G towers were installed all over the world. I went on to explain that Wuhan, China was the first city to install 5G and was also the first city to claim cases of covid. Then 5G was rolled out in and around Milan, Italy, which then claimed large numbers of covid cases. That was followed by New York City and Seattle. The use of the discredited PCR test was being ramped up at this time. I explained that the radiation from 5G can cause symptoms similar to those described as covid symptoms. I went on to describe Arthur Fistenberg’s book The Invisible Rainbow, and how he’s documented relationships between EMF’s and flu-like symptoms going all the way back to the introduction of the telegraph. Again, they had never heard anything about any of this. They had no comment.

The two PhD’s asked me what it would take to convince me they were right. I said I wanted to see scientific proof that covid was caused by a virus and not 5G. Both PhD’s balked at that, saying they had never heard anything about that. Of course they hadn’t. Their lives are so tightly wrapped in their epidemiological cocoons that they never bother to look outside that cocoon to consider other possibilities. Kind of like the Senators that grilled Kennedy, Patel and Gabbard.

I told the two PhD’s that there were peer reviewed articles on PubMed about the dangers of 5G and suggested they look into it.

Some of their propaganda promoted the idea of zoonotic diseases - ones that are theoretically able to jump from animals to humans. I said I’ve never seen any proof of that and that if they are going to make blanket statements like that that they need to provide documentation of that occurring. Of course, they can’t, because that documentation doesn’t exist. But then that’s the purpose of propaganda like this, to implant the idea that this can occur so that when our Senators tell us this is happening, we believe it.

After I questioned the need to vaccinate children who had little to no chance of getting covid, the younger PhD told the story of her daughter, who she said got covid (she didn’t mention her daughters age). She said her daughter wasn’t vaccinated until after she got sick. She went on to explain that her daughters health has been very poor since she was sick with covid. I chose to not say anything about this, but what I was thinking was… if her daughter got vaccinated after getting covid, how does she know her daughters current health issues are related to “covid” and not the jabs? How does she know it’s not due to ongoing exposure to 5G or EMF’s from her daughters cell phone or EMF’s in their home?

To the credit of the younger PhD, she did point out that everyone is different and that we all react differently to disease and ‘viruses’. Why doesn’t she think that about one- size-fits-all health care and vaccines? Why does she only promote ways to avoid mosquitos (including the use of toxic insecticides) but not ways to improve health and immunity?

That someone with a PhD lacks the ability to think critically speaks volumes about the sad state of our educational system and the greater problems we face with the Senators in the conformation hearings.

Somewhat later she talked about working with malaria patients in Africa. After my numerous requests for proof that viruses exist, in an apparent admission of the inability to isolate viruses, referring to malaria, she said excitedly, “That’s one you can see. You take a blood smear and you can see that parasite on a slide.”

On the way home (a 1 hour drive) my 16 year old neighbor asked that most pertinent question. “If we are all different, like the woman said, why do they think that a one-size-fits-all vaccine is a good thing?” I told him that was a great question, that he should have asked that during the meeting.

If I was a teacher I would have given him an A+ for the day. He has a better ability to think critically and a better grasp of human health than most of the Senators who grilled RFK Jr.

Out of the mouth of babes and sucklings hast thou ordained strength because of thine enemies, that thou mightest still the enemy and the avenger. Psalm 8:2

Be free.

Share

Leave a comment