Part of the reason Donald Trump got elected a second time was because people had become aware that unelected officials - many of whom are located outside the US - were having an outsized influence on our American lifestyle. Many Americans were beginning to understand that organizations like the UN, it’s subsidiaries like the WHO, subversive organizations like the WEF, AIPAC and Bilderberg all have an outsized influence on US policies. Trump promised to put an end to all of that. Unfortunately, while he was nibbling around the edge of that promise by severing funding to the WHO, he also threw the door open to an even more disruptive, even more foreign, unelected entity - AI.

it’s all so hypocritical

While many on the left have been complaining about the fact that, as an unelected official, Elon Musk wields far too much power, many of those same people embraced another unelected official, Anthony Fauci. Fauci’s disruptive and deadly covid agenda (masks, lockdowns, closures, social distancing, deadly jabs), his maniacal desire to turn the medical industrial complex into a world wide, bioweapon eugenics program, his self-declared position as the high priest of the religion of science - all of that will stand as the most toxic and deadly legacy ever perpetrated by an unelected official. Elon Musk has a long way to go to achieve that level of psychopathic depravity.

Nevertheless, the reality is, in the way Fauci fulfilled the agenda of the predatory elite through the medical industrial complex, Musk is now doing for the predatory elite through the transhumanist/technocratic industrial complex. Interestingly, both have done this with Donald J. Trump in the White House. This begs the question, who is pulling Trumps strings? I have some thoughts on that. Tell me what you think in the comments.

What is the transhumanist/technocratic industrial complex? In the following post, I detailed the 100 year long history of technocracy.

I’ve covered transhumanism in numerous earlier posts - I’ll make a compilation of those posts soon.

The advent of mRNA technology has rapidly advanced both the transhumanist and the technocratic agendas. By injecting self replicating, transhumanist, mRNA nanotechnology directly into the bloodstream of people, technocrats not only believe they now have a better way to implement one of their greatest technocratic goals, the ability to track and trace everyone, they also believe they can use mRNA nanotechnology to advance the transformation of the human population into some sort of Satanic, cyborg, slave race. Not only that, they believe that the mRNA nanotechnologies and the nanotechnologies used in geoengineering - currently being sprayed all over the world - will greatly speed up the replacement of all of Gods’ Divine creation with their Satanic, warped idea of what a man-made world should be.

To save me some key strokes let’s call this transhumanist/technocracy nightmare - transnocracy.

In the way that Anthony Fauci presided over the implementation of the mRNA transhumanist agenda, Elon Musk is presiding over the technocratic agenda by imposing machine governance - AI - and he is doing so with Trump’s blessing. Many, if not all of the fiscal cuts we’ve seen occur at USAID and elsewhere in government have been sussed out by AI. This pertains to the layoffs as well.

Now, don’t get me wrong, I’m all for cutting back government. As long time readers know, I’ve long called for cuts in government, but I could have done all of this and much more without the help of AI and without the help of Musk. How? As I’ve said many times here, we need to do more than just cut back on expenditures within agencies, we need to do away with entire agencies. If I were president I would forever banish all of HHS, all of the USDA, the Department of Commerce, the Fed and numerous other agencies - no AI or Musk needed.

Of course, what Musk is doing is exciting to those serving as cheerleaders for his deceptive ploy. Musk is throwing a lot of bones to the wolves howling for revenge on everything the Democrats have done over the past four years. In other words, Musk is creating a feeding frenzy that serves to protect him and Trump from closer scrutiny. This frenzy is on full display in the so-called alternative media. It’s the dominate topic on Rumble and Bitchute and for many popular writers here on Substack. As long as Musk and his ilk appear to be making great strides, they can, and are, using that as cover to impose their transnocracy agenda.

Again, I’m in agreement with many of the cuts being made, but as we’re about to see, it’s all very calculated. These are very smart people. They’re masters of deception.

Like all politicians who assume a holier-than-thou attitude, no one in the Trump administration asked us if we were OK being governed by machines. Nevertheless, thanks to Trump, Musk and Thiel, AI is now firmly embedded in the government, dictating aspects of our lives. Why is no one asking the following questions?

How many people that would have questioned the wisdom of using AI have been laid off because the AI algorithm detected a dislike of AI in their correspondence?

How many people has AI laid off because they questioned the use of Trumps buddy, Peter Thiel and his Palantir (total information awareness) program, which the government uses to run many aspects of itself?

How many people has AI targeted for lay-offs because they said something bad about Elon Musk, Peter Thiel or Donald Trump?

How many people have been laid off because they questioned the wisdom of transhumanism or technocracy?

How many people have been laid off because they questioned the massive amount of taxpayer money that has gone to Elon Musk and his various government subsidized (corporate welfare) but highly profitable (for him) endeavors like SpaceX, Star Link, Tesla and Neuralink? How many people have been laid off because they questioned the wisdom of allowing Peter Theil’s government welfare funded Palantir to run many aspects of government?

Lest we forget, the merger of corporatism and government is known as fascism. This is exactly what we are now witnessing in DC.

(Let’s not forget that Musks’ Neuralink was one of the earliest transhumanist endeavors to create a cyborg human. Now this transnocrat is cooperating with other transnocrats - Theil, Ellison, Ramaswamy and Vance - to make us think that using a machines to govern us is a good thing.)

Then there are the funding cuts. Again, I’m all for funding cuts, but they need to go hand in hand with the freedom to seek redress in court. Wait, what? Let’s say an agency that protects us from toxic chemicals has it’s staff and budget slashed. At that point there is nothing to prevent a corporation that profits from causing death and illness (like big pharma) from putting whatever chemicals it wants into medication. If we don’t have the right to sue for damages then we’re worse off than we were before Trump. Hence, the need to level the playing field by allowing redress in court. This is not only a long held foundational point among Libertarians, it’s a Constitutional right. This may require the funding of more courts, something not likely to occur under Trump.

How many AI funding cuts have been directed at agencies that have angered Musk or Theil?

How many AI funding cuts have targeted businesses that compete with Musk or Theil?

These are but a few of the problems we encounter when we place our lives in control of a machine that does exactly what it’s programmed to do by its owner.

It’s helpful to remember that there is no such thing as an unbiased AI. All the different forms of AI that exist have all shown bias in one regard or another. I just did a search for ‘bias in AI’. After looking at 12 pages of search results about how biased AI is, I stopped looking. There appears to be thousands of results. I encourage you to do your own search. Yet, our president and his transnocratic henchmen are hell-bent on unleashing this unproven, Satanic, machine beast upon us.

Despite the indisputable lack of functionality with AI, we also have Trump embracing Larry Ellison, another transnocracy proponent, who, like Bill Gates, has zero medical experience. As I pointed out here, Ellison wants to use AI to make mRNA cancer ‘vaccines’ that will be individualized to each person. In other words, Trump and Ellison want to use AI, which has been proven to not work, to make vaccines, that have been proven to not work, against turbo cancers created by covid vaccines that have been proven to generate turbo cancers.

Folks, this is the type of insanity that is now governing the US. Unbelievably, people are buying into it lock, stock and barrel.

it gets worse

As you long time readers know, the current bird flu ‘crisis’ is completely manufactured. This is yet another transnocratic attempt to cull the population and control us by injecting more transnocratic mRNA nanotechnology into the biosphere. Here is how this latest mRNA scam works.

First, the Hegelain dialect - problem, reaction, solution - is rolled out (happening now). In this case the problem is a phony H5N1 bird flu virus that no one has ever seen. We know this to be the case because Christine Massey just posted about the Scottish government having no evidence for the existence of the bird flu virus.

As was the intent with covid ‘virus’, fear of the (nonexistent) H5N1 ‘virus’ is the expected reaction. As was also the case with covid, the solution being sold to us are vaccines. What we are not being told is that those vaccines will bring their makers billions of dollars.

As of right now, the H5N1 vaccines being developed are for livestock, not people. Last November Zoetis got FDA approval to develop a H5N1 vaxx for all livestock. Nothing new with that. As reported back in 2021, the use of mRNA vaxx’s in livestock predates their use in humans by about 6 years.

Although we are told that there has been a case of someone dying from H5N1, there is no scientific proof of that. There is also no scientific proof that anyone has become sick with H5N1. If, as Christine Massey recently pointed out, there is no H5N1 virus, no one is getting sick or dying from it, including animals. And we haven’t even touched on the glaring question of causation. Additionally, the inventor of the PCR test, Dr. Kary Mullis, who won the 1992 Nobel prize in chemistry for doing so, said his PCR test should not be used to determine viral infection. Unfortunately, he died mysteriously (conveniently?) in August of 2019, just a few months before covidcon was rolled out. Since his death, the use of the PCR test to determine viral infection in livestock and humans has become a major part of the vaccine scam. That means the creation of the H5N1 livestock vaxx is being used to reinforce the Hegelian dialect. But there is more to it than that.

H5N1 is what the medical transnocrats like to call a “zoonotic disease”, a virus that jumps from animals to humans. As I’ve pointed out in several earlier posts, there is a big problem with this theory - it’s never been proven to occur. It exits only in the minds of medical transnocrats trying to impose their transnocratic vaxx agenda.

In the way the PCR test was misused to generate a large population of asymptotic cases of covid (the first time this ever happened) to instill fear and get people to line up for toxic, deadly, but exceedingly profitable covid vaccines, this time the human population will be infected with H5N1 mRNA nanotech secondarily. Here is the other shoe dropping - as people consume chickens or beef vaccinated with H5N1 nanotech, they’ll acquire the latest generation of the self replicating mRNA nanotechnology from the infected meat and eggs.

As was previously mentioned, mRNA nanotech has been used in livestock vaxxes since about the mid teens. As Dr. Ana Mihalcea discovered, meat has been contaminated with nanotech for some time. Those early mRNA livestock jabs would explain why. It seems safe to assume that the latest generation of nanotech to be dispersed in the new H5N1 vaxx will be even more insidiously evil.

Because of the lax food standards here, this will only be a problem in the US. Tyson, Purdue Farms and Pilgrims Pride, three of the largest poultry producers in the US, have said their 5 billion dollar a year poultry product export industry may collapse because foreign countries with higher food standards than the US don’t want chickens contaminated with mRNA tech.

In the same way the covid mRNA jabs are known to shed self replicating mRNA nanotech, we can expect self replicating nanotech from the H5N1 chicken vaccines to not only be shed from chickens to the people around them, we can also expect people who eat those vaccinated chickens to shed H5N1 self replicating mRNA nanotech to their friends and loved ones. Depending on how successful the imposition of the new H5N1 vaccines are, we can expect an epidemic of illness to occur from the issuance of these vaccines, just as we saw from the covid jabs. In the same way the official narrative spread by the corporate media told us illness from the covid jabs was due to covid, expect illness from the chicken vaxx to be attributed to the (nonexistent) H5N1 virus.

This is how the next level of transnocracy is being imposed upon us. It’s also eugenics on steroids. How many people will become permanently disabled or die because of the new H5N1 vaxx?

Although rumors that the covid jabs were “shedding” had existed for some time, shedding wasn’t verified until I broke the story that mRNA shedding was acknowledged in a 2015 FDA document to vaxx makers. I found that document when I was doing some research back in 2021. Up until I published the following 11/21 post, fact checkers had been claiming that shedding was a myth.

Fortunately, numerous other writers picked up this story and passed it on, putting an end to the lie that shedding was a myth.

covid 2.0

On January 17, 2025, just a few days before Trump was inaugurated, the Biden HHS announced a $590 million dollar grant for Moderna to develop a “Pandemic Influenza mRNA-based Vaccine”, primarily aimed at “bird flu”. Just so we’re clear, this is a subsidy, aka, corporate welfare, which means it’s more fascism and institutionalization of the unrealistic concept of a one-size-fits-all approach to medicine. This is how transnocracy works within the corrupt medical industrial complex.

Here is the official HHS propaganda announcement about this socialist, corporate welfare subsidy to Moderna.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide approximately $590 million to Moderna to accelerate the development of mRNA-based pandemic influenza vaccines and enhance mRNA platform capabilities so that the U.S. is better prepared to respond to other emerging infectious diseases. The award was made through the Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV) Consortium with funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the HHS Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR). This funding allows Moderna to accelerate development of an H5N1 mRNA influenza vaccine that is well matched to strains currently circulating in cows and birds and expands the clinical data supporting the use of mRNA vaccines that may be needed if other influenza strains emerge with pandemic potential.

We know all of this has been planned for some time because one of the primary spokespeople for the transnocracy movement, Dr. Peter Hotez, while being interviewed by one of the megaphones for the transnocray movement, MSNBC, told us that on January 21, 2025 there would be new viruses coming. In fact, he named H5N1 saying, “…that one I’m really worried about.”

Of course the price of eggs is now outrageous because the artificial H5N1 crises has resulted in mass cullings of millions of chickens. This planned attack on the food supply of the US serves several purposes for the predatory elite; it drives up the cost of food, which increases profits for the corporate suppliers (the industrial food and ag complex), it generates shortages which helps promote fear of more food shortages, but most of all, it instills fear in the uninformed about H5N1.

There have been a number of technical solutions put forth to deal with H5N1 in chickens. Of course the favored one is vaccination, but injecting millions of birds will be very costly. I’m betting the vaxx industry will come up with a food based vaxx that farmers will be required to add to the chicken feed. Of course that vaxx will do nothing to prevent H5N1 because… there is no such thing. However, the goal of getting more self replicating mRNA nanotech into the human population will be achieved.

Another solution put forth has been to breed chickens that are resistant to H5N1 - another fools errand.

The solution is to do away with industrial farming. It’s a cruel, unnatural, toxic, and as we have seen, cutthroat business. Furthermore, as long as we depend on a corporate, centralized, socialized, subsidized, machine controlled, fascist society, these types of problems will remain an ongoing threat.

A I’ve pointed out here many times, the solution is to go local. Chickens are the easiest livestock to keep. We had chickens when I was growing up and I’ve kept a flock for nearly 30 years (I just had 4 raw egg yolks with breakfast). If you want to bypass all of the nonsense being played out by the transnocracy, raising your own chickens is a great way to start. They are entertaining, they eat problematic bugs, they spread fertilizer and they provide one of the most nourishing foods on earth. Here is how I raise my chickens.

Like me, some of you may be asking, where is RFK Jr. on all of this?

Be free.

