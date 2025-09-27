The more I look into the Charlie Kirk event the more apparent it becomes that the overall picture is vastly more convoluted than most of us were initially thinking. Like other dark events of this type, there are now indications that the overall program includes some very dark agendas. Foremost among them is to sow seeds of divisiveness.

As to the latter, the Kirk event has worked very well. In the days after the event a surprising amount of soulless people were quick to cheer on the death of Kirk. In turn, that created outrage among those who either liked Kirk or who may not have had feelings one way or the other about Kirk but nevertheless recognized evil when they saw it. They lashed out against the soulless people in the first group.

Trump and many of his ilk have used this event as an excuse to impose censorship, something Trump promised to ban. That, in turn, has caused even more divisiveness.

Then there are those who may be the most questionable group of all, those who disparage people like me who are trying to get to the bottom of what really happened. Those of us who have ignored the soulless people in the first group, who paid no heed to the back-lashers, who ignore Trump and all manufactured left/right nonsense, those of us who have spent all of our time since the Kirk event trying to determine exactly what group of dark, predatory elite are responsible for this despicable act are now being mocked by a small group who are trying to disparage anyone who is doing this type of work.

We live in very dark times.

where the investigation now stands

A lot more wild information has been uncovered since my last post about Kirk’s assassination. Some of the new information brings into question some of what I said in that post. Some of the new information now makes what I said in my first post about Kirk seem more viable now than it did two weeks ago. As I alluded in my last post and as the title of this post indicates, this entire affair is far bigger than the death of Charlie Kirk. Charlie Kirk was merely the pin in a grenade. That pin has been pulled. His death is the first step in an explosive campaign to assassinate the rising consciousness around the world that free speech is a God given right and that all of Gods children are free to exercise it. There can be no favored status (no chosen people). Those who believe that fall into Satan’s trap of divisiveness.

A question that came up in the comments of my last post is, why is there such a dearth of videos of the shooting? In that post I mentioned that someone had been able to determine that there were 3, maybe 4 drones that appeared over the Charlie Kirk shooting within seconds of the ‘shot’ being fired. New information indicates that some of the DoD’s high tech drones are so small and quiet, and can fly so fast that they can go unnoticed, especially during the confusion of an assassination event. More importantly, some of those drones have the ability to jam blue tooth and wifi connections in a ¼ mile radius. And yes, as the video below makes clear, some of those drones have the ability to fire kinetic rounds. In other words, not only could the shot have come from a drone, anyone at the Kirk event who was trying to live-stream the event from cameras or cell phones would have had their signals disrupted. Hence, the dearth of videos.

Rafael Eduardo Castro, who has testified before congress regarding the Trump shooting, is a Counter UAS drone operator. He failed to mention that in his testimony. He was exposed as a drone operator in a document sent to Jason Goodman (Crowd Source the Truth) by the local agency in charge of organizing all the agencies involved in the Butler, PA Trump shooting. That document was supposed to be redacted. In an interview with Clayton over at Redacted, Goodman explains that he was sent an un-redacted version that listed Castro as operating a Counter UAS drone at Trump’s Butler, PA event. Castro’s phone number was on the document so Goodman called him and asked him why he was operating a Counter UAS drone at Trumps Butler event. Castro said the number was officially restricted and abruptly cut Goodman off.

It’s unclear, but it appears that the drone used at Butler was possibly made by Anduril Industries, a 30 billion defense contractor that specializes in military drones. The following Anduril Industries promotional video shows their counter drones in action. Keep in mind these defense contractors never show their most advanced versions. Those are top secret. What we see in this video are the cheap versions.

I should also mention that Goodman has worked as a Hollywood special effects person using squibs and other effects in major movies. He verified the assertion I made in my last post that those who are claiming the blood coming from Kirk is a special effects squib are poorly informed about the capabilities of squibs. In short, Goodman rejects the idea that any type of squib was used.

https://odysee.com/@Crowdsourcethetruth:d/Debunking-Deceptive-Evidence-in-the-Charlie-Kirk-Assassination-%E2%80%93-Dr.-Jason-Dean-with-Jason-Goodman:5

One of the videos I watched in the first 24 hours after the Kirk shooting was filmed by a young guy who had the presence of mind to build in redundacy with his high definition camera equipment. Although he didn’t capture the shooting, he did capture the air space over the event. He was interviewing two students when the shot rang out. Goodman contacted him and was given access to all of his footage. Goodman ran the video through his high tech equipment and found the drones showing up within seconds of the shot being fired. All of that can be seen in the Redacted link.

To be clear, Goodman is not claiming the shot came from a drone. He is claiming that these high tech military grade drones have the ability to jam signals and serve as a wifi hot spot to facilitate other actions, like sending a signal to set off a device that sounds like a rifle being shot. Going even further down the speculation rabbit hole, we have to consider that a keystroke on a distant phone or computer could also tell a drone to set off a micro detonator in the microphone clipped to Kirks shirt. That both of those could be done with the same signal is also a possibility.

While you read the rest of this, keep in mind that Kirk’s security team includes Mossad agents.

Let’s back up a little.

I’ve never found any good explanations for the remarkable things that happen to Kirk’s Tshirt at the time of impact. In my last piece I presented a video that tried to prove that an ear piece and wire that Kirk was wearing caused his shirt to move in that strange way when the bullet struck close to his ear. That has been proven wrong. Candace Owens has verified from a source close to Kirk that he was not wearing an ear piece, nor was he wearing a bullet proof vest. I’ve seen other videos that bear that out. What some have said is an ear piece wire and others have said is brain matter coming out of a bullet entry point on the right side of his head is apparently his necklace flying up around his right ear at the time of impact.

The question we need to ask is, why is it doing that?

Let’s first look at a compilation of videos put together by Vallhala VFT that presents “the shot from behind” theory, that what we see flying above Kirks right ear is coming from inside his head or part of his earpiece. As I said both have been debunked. What I want you to pay attention to is what happens to Kirk’s Tshirt. Also, pay attention to where some in the crowd look when the shot is fired. No one looks to the back where the FBI tells us Robinson took the shot from the roof. But a few look to their upper left (Kirk’s upper right).

Perhaps most importantly, pay attention to the fact that there is a TPUSA high definition camera on a tripod right in front of Kirk being run by a woman. Why has TPUSA not released the footage from that camera? That footage could end all speculation.

Back to the microphone clipped to Kirk’s Tshirt. Remember the pagers that Israel got into the hands of Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon that later blew up killing some of them as well as innocent people standing nearby?

There is now evidence that the small battery operated microphone clipped to Kirk’s Tshirt may have been equipped with a small explosive that was triggered remotely by a wifi or blue tooth signal. I’m going to speculate even further and say that it could be a shaped (directional) charge. New high definition video footage shows Kirk’s Tshirt puffing rapidly just above his mic, then his necklace flies up. All of this could be explained by a small explosive in Kirk’s mic.

I also have questions about Kirk’s necklace and the possibility of an electrical charge coming from the mic setup. That’s all I’m going to say about that for now.

I watched the original video before it got put behind a paywall. Jimmy Dore shows pertinent clips of the video and includes information about the mic.

The mic is complex. There is the mic, the radio transmitter and the battery. The mic itself doesn’t blow up. The speculation is that the lithium battery that runs the mic, which is mounted under the shirt, is what blows up, or at least part of it does.

If it was a shaped charge, it could have sent a small shot of material and/or energy towards Charlies neck, which could potentially cause a large (exit?) wound.

Am I saying this is the definitive explanation for Kirk’s death? Not at all. What I am saying is that the more we learn the more evident it becomes that the story we are being fed by the Feds is absurd. The idea that some group of furry trans or radical lefties could pull off such a sophisticated event is just not believable.

This was a very large, very well funded operation that took considerable planning and coordination between numerous vested parties. As I’ve been saying from the get-go, it’s apparent that the goal was multifaceted: Destroy our first amendment rights, silence a key critic of Israel, create division, sow hate and spread darkness. When you begin to dig into the information I’ve provided in this piece you’re left with the conclusion that people very close the Kirk were involved.

As I pointed out in my last post, given UVU’s very close connections to intelligence services, there are indications they could have also been involved. All of that means planning for this has been in the works for some time.

Now we have funding for TPUSA coming under scrutiny as well as the background of family members.

It’s a big mess.

Be free.

