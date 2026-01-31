“It’s easier to fool someone than it is to convince them they’ve been fooled.”

First, a short paragraph about Arizona HB 2248. Congratulations to you those of you who took a few minutes to comment. There are 3 Republicans and 2 Democrats on the committee. The vote was along partisan lines. It passed 3 to 2. This bill will prevent vaccine discrimination; in Arizona state government, with private employers, at sporting events, concerts, train stations and so on. The bill still has some hurdles to clear before it gets to the desk of Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs.

Before I delve into this, let me remind everyone that I place very little trust in government. I see it as part of the problem, not part of the solution. Having said that, I have to acknowledge that occasionally the government can do some good. The Soil Conservation Service put an end to the dust bowl of the1930’s, and instilled a soil conservation mentality in the Kansas farming communities in which I grew up. A year into his term, we are now witnessing RFK Jr. and HHS beginning to make some much needed changes in the way medicine is practiced. Let’s pray that trend gets amplified over the next 3 years. Some change is better than none.

To understand how far we’ve come and why we’re seeing what is now taking place, let’s briefly review the trauma we’ve gone through over the past 5 years.

That covid was wildly successful at dividing us as a nation is evident in ways large and small. One of the smaller ways became apparent to me when, due to differences over the covid program, I began to part ways with Mercola.com in 2020 after having commented there on health issues for many years. Some of you readers followed me here from there. To this day, my most read post remains this one.

Over the course of 2020-2022 we witnessed a ramp-up of the covid program. More of you joined me while I was doing bimonthly reports on the VAERS covid death report numbers while also covering questions about viruses, the PEGylated lipid nanotech used in the covid jabs, the biotech oligarchs that were making a killing (literally) from the covid con, and the transhumanist beast that began to emerge alongside the covid program. Over that time frame, the trickle of people who were waking up to the covid scam, as well as many other scams, turned into an avalanche.

Of course, the larger covid con division occurred between those of us who value health and freedom and those who got in line and take the covid jabs.

To this day, Trump still likes to pat himself on his back for having set in motion Operation Warp Speed to get covid jabs up and running ASAP, while in the next breath he compliments Secretary of HHS RFK Jr. for his efforts to stymie big pharma. That’s an enigma that baffles many of us.

Putting that confusion aside, those of us who chose health and freedom over the jabs have long known that the medical house of cards we know as the US sick-care system, has long been poised to topple. The statistics that point out that we spend more on health care in the US while being one of the sickest nations on earth, are undeniable. That the US Medical Industrial Complex (MIC) is corrupt is clear to anyone paying attention.

Because most of us in the health and freedom camp put little to no faith in the government, we prefer a decentralized, grassroots approach to taking care of ourselves; doing our own independent research, eating well, getting plenty of sunshine, staying active and avoiding the MIC. Yes, we try to talk to our friends and family who have not yet awakened to the scam, but sometimes it seems like we might as well be talking to a fence post. Unfortunately, some people will only believe that type of information when it comes from an authority figure like a representative from the government or the MIC.

This is why some of us held out hope that the arrival of RFK Jr. into DC as Secretary of Health and Human Services would quickly tip the health and freedom scales in our favor. Sadly, quick does not describe the work of RFK Jr. thus far. However, that’s not entirely his fault. The MIC has chosen to engage in lawfare to prevent, or at least, slow down the changes that RFK is striving to implement.

Due to increased awareness that arose in the aftermath of the covid-con about the toxic nature of pharmaceuticals, the MIC’s customer base was already shrinking before RFK Jr. became Secretary of HHS. By some estimates, childhood vaccination rates have declined by up to 40% since 2020. Unlike other Secretaries of HHS, RFK Jr. didn’t come to HHS to pull the MIC out of the hellish pit it dug for itself. Consequently, the MIC is now in panic mode. Currently RFK Jr. and HHS are being sued by 7 medical organizations whose members are losing market share of a rapidly shrinking customer base.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP

The American College of Physicians (ACP)

American Public Health Association (APHA)

Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA)

Massachusetts Public HealthAssociation (MPHA)

Massachusetss Public HealthAlliance (MPHA)

The Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM)

These plaintiffs list a number of grievances, but we can be sure that the money behind them is ultimately coming from the various segments of the MIC they represent. To the best of my knowledge, this is the first time a sitting Secretary of HHS has ever been sued by the industries HHS regulates. While he has not proven to be the wrecking ball in DC that many of us hoped he would be, this indicates that at the very least, RFK Jr is stirring the medical pot more vigorously than it has ever been stirred before.

One of the ways we can see the beginning of the end of big pharma is in the fact that one of the biggest biotech lobbying firms in the country, Bio, is losing backers and downsizing. In 2024 Bio layoff of 30 employees. Then big pharma giant GSK announced it’s leaving Bio.

Some of you may recall that it was Bio that got busted for secretly planning an organized, industry led effort to have RFK Jr. removed from office. Here is critical line from that secret report.

”Goal: Protecting continuity of vaccine business.”

This is the MIC deploying lawfare as a last ditch effort to save a dying beast.

One of the primary players in the lawfare action against RFK Jr. is the American Academy of Pediatrics. The AAP promotes the childhood vaccine schedule to pediatricians on behalf of companies like GSK, Pfizer, Sonofi and Merck, who are among the top pediatric vaccine makers in the world.

My own personal opinion is that we need a new Nuremberg trial to drag all of these criminals into court and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law for the crimes highlighted in the following charts. The result of the last Nuremberg trial was the hanging of 7 of Hitler’s doctors for similar crimes. Why are today’s MIC criminals still free? The same legal principals still apply.

Let’s take a closer look at the death toll for which these organizations are at least partly responsible.

According to VAERS, the first chart below shows the death toll from one childhood vaccine, DTAP. These results are from 1990 to present.

The death results are listed by what the CDC (which oversees VAERS) deems as the medical complication that caused the death. This breakdown of symptoms into hundreds of categories is part of what is known as the reductionist medical model. This model came about because the more symptoms that can be defined results in more drugs that can be made to treat each of those symptoms. If that sounds like a scam, that’s because it is. As you astute readers know, treating symptoms is akin to the proverbial dog chasing its tail. Treating symptoms does nothing to address the underlying cause of an illness. Symptoms are our bodies way of dealing with an underlying problem. In other words, the reductionist medical model of treating a myriad of symptoms has nothing to do with improving health and everything to do with increasing profit. This largely explains the abject failure and skyrocketing costs of the US health care system.

Reductionism is what brought the vaccine schedule from 2 when I was a kid to the current 70+.

If we believe that God invigorates all things, at its core, reductionism is a separation from the wholeness of God. Removing something from that source, in the way medical reductionism does, is a form of Satanism. To then use that cult of medical science to injure and kill people amounts to a form of eugenics.

The model of the new religious cult of “science” works like this: Conduct a reductionist, dark, séance in a lab to conjure up a new virus, disease or symptom so a toxic, profitable, new vaccine or drug can be made for it. In the case of childhood jabs, children who are injured by said new vaccine or drug, become lifelong patients (slaves) to the Satanists. Under the guise of “medical treatment”, they will continue to be profitably tortured for the rest of their lives by these monsters. Those who are killed by the MIC amount to ritual sacrifices to Satan.

For those who are new to this realization, I understand this is a big pill to swallow. But the information that follows substantiates these claims.

As I pointed out in this 2/2021 post, one way we can trace this is by going back to Ronald Reagan signing the ill conceived National Childhood Vaccination Act in 1986. This is the Act that gave vaccine makers liability immunity in the event that a child was injured or killed by a vaccine. Prior to this Act, a parent whose child was injured or killed by a vaccine could sue the vaccine maker. This was successfully done so often that vaccine makers were brought to their knees by legal costs. They admitted to congress that because their products were unavoidably unsafe, they needed legal protection. Some money got spread around and the bill passed.

As one would expect when given carte blanch by the passage of this law, the number of vaccines given to children jumped from 7 (at that time) to it’s present status to multiples of 18 (70+ in total). Hence, by and large, the current skyrocketing rates of autism and numerous other childhood vaccine related health issues can all be traced back to Reagan signing this Act into law. The passage of that Act was a huge win for the Satanic cult of reductionist medical science.

Hopefully, RFK Jr will be able to bring HHS into line with more Godly, holistic views of biology and medicine, views that are just now entering the consciousness of many around the world.

There are many reductionist results from the 3 VAERS searches highlighted here. So many that I could only include the results beginning with the latter part of the alphabet.

Keep in mind that they only began keeping these records in 1990. We have no idea of the death toll before then.

This first one are the death results from the DTAP jab.

Officially, 2,550 children have died from the DTAP vaccination since 1990. As I always point out when doing VAERS reports, let me remind people that this Harvard study showed that the number of people who actually file a vaccine injury or death report to VAERS represents less than 1% of the total number of deaths and injuries. In other words, a more accurate death count from DTAP would be well over 250,000 children.

Here are the results for the HepB vaccine for the same time period. This has an even bigger list of complications and an even bigger death toll.

Applying the Harvard study information to this number brings us to a death toll of well over 300,000.

Here are the reported death results from the MMR vaccine for the same time period.

Again, applying the Harvard study math to this gives us a total of over 100,700 dead children. This is exponentially more deaths than have occurred from the measles, mumps and rubella.

With just these 3 of the 18+ (over 70 total) vaccines in the vaccine schedule that were given prior to RFK Jr heading up HHS, we can see that the vaccine death toll since 1990 is well over 700,000 children. It’s not hard to imagine that if we were to add in the other 15 multiples that the death toll would easily be in the millions. As I mentioned earlier, this does not include all of the injuries and deaths that occurred before 1990. This is what the AAP doesn’t want you to know: This information verifies that the AAP and their big pharma backers are a veritable satanic child sacrifice cult. Due to increasing awareness about demonic child trafficking and ritual sacrifice (Epstien), an increasing number of people believe this to be the case.

This is why many of us thought that RFK Jr’s efforts on minor issues like food coloring and the food pyramid were small potatoes. (Although it should be said that there is the fact that for those who still participate in the official social paradigm, this will amount to a small improvement for them because these recommendations get applied to school lunch programs, hospital foods, and other government funded institutions in which many of them still participate.)

However, on the vaccine front, RFK Jr has made more significant gains. Again, this means little to those of us who no longer participate in the MIC. Nevertheless, it will result in benefits for those who still do. Hopefully, this will lead to more of them waking up from a long, vaccine induced stupor.

RFK Jr. has -

1 Trimmed the US childhood vaccine schedule from multiples of 18 vaccines, down to multiples of 11 vaccines. This is more in line with Denmark, which has a much healthier population.

2 Removed HepB as a universal vaccine given to newborns (this was actually done by RFK appointees to ACIP). As the chart above shows, HepB is a big killer. Removing this one alone, will save the lives of countless children.

We all know about the research indicating that vaccines contribute to autism, a very profitable disease for the MIC. Fewer are aware of the research that indicates Sudden Infant Death Syndrom (SIDS) is also linked to vaccines.

By themselves, these two measures may very well save the lives of hundreds of thousands of children and prevent many more from having lifelong health issues like autism.

That, is a big slap on the face of the Satanists running the MIC.

Apart from its ‘child health care programs’ (read that, vaccination programs) the AAP has more recently become known for promoting gender affirming care. Why? Because it involves lots of profitable drugs. Funding for that and other questionable programs comes from you, dear taxpayers, whether you agree with them or not.

The AAP budget for the fiscal year ending in June of 2025 was $140,486,737. The Trump administration and HHS recently announced that they were going to cut taxpayer subsidies to the AAP by $12 million. Predictably, instead of turning to its big pharma overlords to make up the shortfall, the AAP chose to sue RFK Jr and the HHS. In other words, the AAP has chosen to sue taxpayers because it lost some of its welfare subsidies. Can you imagine the outrage that would arise if a welfare mom sued the federal government because her welfare check was reduced by $50? What do we hear from the MIC funded media about the AAP losing some of its taxpayer welfare subsidies? Crickets.

The gall of these Satanic organizations exemplifies hubris on steroids.

Turnabout is fair play. Recently Children’s Health Defense and 5 other plaintiffs announced they were suing the AAP under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). Here’s what CHD says about the suit.

The suit alleges that the AAP violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) by making “false and fraudulent” claims about the safety of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) childhood immunization schedule — while receiving funding from vaccine manufacturers and providing financial incentives to pediatricians who achieve high vaccination rates. …. Instead, Holland said, the AAP “is a front operation in a racketeering scheme involving Big Pharma, Big Medicine and Big Media, ready at every turn to put profits above children’s health. It’s time to face facts and see what the AAP is really about,” Holland said.

Discovery in this case will likely prove to be very enlightening. Not only will CHD be able to dig into the satanic archives of the AAP, they’ll be able to pursue information about all of its big pharma, child death cult partners. In the same way I’ve been writing about how following the tentacles of Charlie Kirk’s assassination may very well lead to the top of the military and political food chain, for the same reasons, I predict this case will become as important, if not more so, by exposing the uppermost echelons of the satanic death cult known as the MIC.

After all, we’re talking about some of the same people playing leading roles. More on that another time.

Be free.

