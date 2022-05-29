the secular heretic

the secular heretic

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Turk
May 30, 2022

PS...........Kyle, have you seen this?

Wood Chip Mulch Gardening Myths and Facts! Dr. Linda Chalker Scott...www.youtube.com › watch

STM, this woman refreshingly, shares some new, scientific insight on woodchips.

I'm 5 years into my Back to Eden food forest and every year it continues to amaze. It's a veritable

jungle out there. So much so that I've adopted the term "Chaos Gardener" from David Wolfe.

In Lak'ech.

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1 reply by Kyle Young
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Turk
May 30, 2022

Great info as usual, thanx. So much that I wont comment on each item.

However......"Dig deep enough and one can find evidence that points to capitalism having been born alongside the plow." "Dig Deep Enough" Good one Kyle. You're hilarious.

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