This is a complex topic. It’s also a topic now being heavily influenced by the powers that shouldn’t be. Landmines abound. I hope to avoid them.

Because this topic aligns with much of what I’ve been writing about over the past 3.5 years and since mentioning earlier how our biofield can be negatively affected by EMF’s, I’ve wanted to write more about it. Because it’s a field of research that’s drawing increasing interest, it seemed like a good time to take a closer look.

Because this topic is so vast, this will only be an introductory article. Look for more on this topic soon.

onward

This field is so new and our understanding of it is so raw that there is no hard and fast definition of “biofield”. Roughly, biofields are complex energy fields that permeate and surround living organisms. Depending on the situation and the health of a person, their biofield may extend eight or more feet beyond their body. Some speculate that subtle aspects and/or interconnections with other biofields may extend the reach of the human biofield much further.

Gaining an understanding of biofields can help us understand long held questions. We’ll get into that.

Although the term biofield wasn’t used at the time, the existence of “electrography” goes back to 1889 with the Czech Bartoloměj Navrátil and the Frenchman Hippolyte Baraduc, who in 1896 created electrographs of hands and leaves.

In 1939 the Russian husband and wife team Semyon and Valentina Kirlian developed a form of photography that could reliably take photos of the external biofield. They called this Kirlian photography. In 1958 the Kirlians published the results of their work. It went largely unnoticed in the West until 1970 when two Americans, Lynn Schroeder and Sheila Ostrander, published Psychic Discoveries Behind the Iron Curtain which detailed the work of the Kirlians. A few years later a friend read the book and told me about it.

the reductionist model vs the whole systems model

Because the existence of the human biofield is such an integral part of our overall, whole system biology, it’s helpful to understand the difference between whole system biology and the reductionist biological paradigm (including medicine) that’s been imposed upon us for the past 150 years.

One of the good things to come out of the medical travesty that has taken place over the past four years has been the widespread realization that the reductionist medical model is fraught with peril for those who participate with it. Because of this, that model itself, is now in peril.

Why has this has come about? The short answer has to do with the ease by which the parameters and the data gleaned using the reductionist approach can be manipulated. As we have all come to understand over the past four years, manipulating data to achieve the desired results of a particular business model - in this case, the pharmaceutical industry - is exceedingly profitable. Hence, the popularity of the reductionist model within not only the medical industry, but the greater world of business and industry. It comes as no surprise that business and industry and their pet NGO’s love to provide funding to universities and other entities conducting reductionist research.

Thanks to covidcon, the reductionist chickens are now coming home to roost.

whole systems biology

Thirty-five years ago I was fortunate to have two friends with degrees in whole systems biology. Because their cutting-edge degrees made them pariahs in the legacy biology departments at the National Forest Service, the BLM, state land departments and other agencies where reductionist biologists often find work, they were both forced to do independent (contractual) field biology work studying whole ecosystems. Hanging out with them was my introduction to whole system biology.

The whole system biologist spends most of their time in the natural world (the local ecosystem) studying it in real time, observing all of the critical interdependent interactions that occur between all of the different living systems. They want to know things like - what’s the effect on the rest of the system when one component is removed (goes extinct)? What is the effect on the system when a new, foreign component is introduced? What’s the effect on the system when toxins are introduced? What’s the effect when EMF’s are introduced? What role does fire play?

As was pointed out here,

“…many of these well-understood mechanisms may also be thought of as biofield interactions because information itself is often an emergent property of dynamical interactions that cannot be meaningfully understood from a reductionist viewpoint.”

Reductionist biologists either have no concept of this, or choose to ignore it. They ply their trade in a lab looking at the micro-components of an ecosystem (viruses, parasites, bacteria and so on), components that have been removed from the system to be studied apart from it. Aspects of whole system biology like entanglements, interactions and dependency’s are not on their radar. This makes the reductionist search for microscopic boogeymen a fools errand - but a very profitable fools errand for those who promote the reductionist model.

I’ve often used the analogy of how the reductionist cuts down a tree in the forest, removes a tissue sample and takes that sample to a lab for study. This, the reductionist would have us believe, is the scientific way to understand how a forest functions.

This is Anthony Fauci’s version of science. As he made clear, all of this is being applied to the modern medical system and its 150 year long history of reductionism.

In fact, as it pertains to vaccine research, medical reductionism has been taken to new, absurd levels. As I’ve pointed out in previous posts, not only are samples of snot taken from people to be studied in a lab, those samples are then combined with monkey kidney cells (removed from a monkey), mixed with chemicals (removed from various sources), then recombined with monkey kidney cells, run through extractive process (to further remove them) and hit with more chemicals. The final determination is then made by that ultimate reductionist tool, a computer. An intact, comparative version of the virus need not exist. Indeed, the reductionist is more than happy use the entire reductionist box of tools to create a new virus out of thin air… or rather, in silico.

The result of this reductionism-run-amok has been the pocketing of billions of dollars while injuring and killing millions of people.

Consequently, as I’ve long pointed out, the US now has the most expensive and the least effective medical system in the developed world. The reductionist medical system in the US is, at best, the third leading cause of death in the US. By other estimates, it’s the leading cause of death.

By comparison, the results of whole system biology have been so impressive that the field has grown exponentially since I was hanging out with these two biologists 35 years ago.

It comes as no surprise that the whole systems approach to studying biology is now being adopted by many in the alternative medical field. Dr’s like Tom Cowan, Mark and Samantha Bailey, Andrew Kaufman, Stefan Lanka, Tim Noakes, Kelly Brogan and many others have denounced the antiquated, reductionist idea that viruses are contagious or causative of disease and have moved towards whole system biology.

But this emerging field is much bigger than the few doctors mentioned above. Some of the most interesting papers on the topic can be found on the NIH National Library of Science website. Granted, these papers still retain a lot of reductionist bias in that they don’t reflect the full abandonment of reductionism or fully embrace whole system biology. Nevertheless, they indicate a predilection to move away from the failed reductionist medical paradigm of the past 150 years.

Unfortunately, the very bad track record of HHS and its subsidiaries like the NIH and the NIAID doesn’t exactly leave me overly optimistic about where biofield medicine may be going, but there are some promising signs.

In 1992 an ad hoc committee of Complimentary and Alternative Medical (CAM) practitioners at the NIH generated some terminology about this field, including agreeing on the term “biofield medicine”. Because manipulation of the physical body can positively affect the biofield, biofield medicine can include physical manipulation like chiropractic, osteopathy and massage as well as energetic therepies like Reiki, Kinesiology, Therapeutic Touch, qigong and other energetic modalities.

Surprisingly, the NIH committee agreed to the concept that there is a uniting, whole systems vital force that connects all of these different modalities. They came up with the following definition of biofiled medicine - “a massless field, not necessarily electromagnetic, that surrounds and permeates living bodies and affects the body.”

I’m not completely comfortable with having this worded in a way that seems to diminish the native electromagnetic aspects of biofields, but I understand the need to leave the definition open to energetic forces that we do not fully understand - energies like love, hate, fear, passion, regret, kindness, compassion.

I would even add the Holy Spirit to that list. We have all experienced the hair standing up on the back of our necks when something tells us to beware of some dark phenomenon. We have also all experienced the hair on our arms and legs standing on end (goosebumps) when we are favorably moved by an emotional song or we have a touching experience. This is the nonphysical realm of spirit manifesting physically in our biological body. It’s a conveyance of information… or, it can be if we’re paying attention. I’ve always felt that this is the Divine presence of the Holy Spirit. Where does our soul reside in our body? Nowhere and everywhere. Is It our biofield?

We need to keep in mind that this committee is mostly concerned with biofields as they pertain to the practice of medicine. However, biofields are now being considered in terms that encompass everything from molecular interactions to planet wide interactions to interplanetary biofields and even biofields that stretch cross the universe to connect galaxies.

Yup, it’s a big topic. But let’s keep it focused on us and our local concerns.

Our biofield is not any one thing, but as I just alluded, it’s primarily an information system. Certain requirements need to be met for it to perform optimally.

A quick observation. One way I determine how healthy I am, how healthy my biofield is, is by paying attention to how readily I’m able to experience goosebumps. As I’ve discussed here in the past, because I’ve had some health issues for much of my life, I’ve gone through periods where I didn’t experience goose bumps for years at a time. Thanks to some very entertaining livestock, gardens that are fulfilling in so many ways, close friendships, a passion for music and having dialed-in my health over the past decade or so, I’m happy to report that I experience goosebumps almost daily.

water and emf’s

Two more important parameters to be aware of are water and EMF’s. Water, especially structured water, is a conduit for the body electric, for the native electromagnetic energy that makes up a lot of our biofield. All of those electrical aspects of bodily functions - calcium ion channels, synapses in the brain, muscle synapses, vision, smell, our heart beat and a multitude of other functions, all depend on efficiently passing information along as minute electrical signals. If that becomes disrupted, our body will try to fend off the intrusive insult by creating symptoms to flush out the intrusion. We incorrectly call these symptoms illness… colds, flu, aches, stiffness, queasiness etc.

Because non-native EMF’s (man made) are foreign, they disrupt our bodies native electromagnetic functions - they’re intrusions that our body has trouble coping with. That part of our biofield that extends beyond our body, the part that connects us to each other and everything else, when that gets hit with wifi, bluetooth, X-rays, 1-5G, cell phone signals, EMF’s from electrical wiring, from electrical appliances or any other man made electrical thing, our sensitive, body-electric biofield gets disrupted. If the insult is severe enough we’ll develop symptoms, we’ll become ‘sick’. A common result of this type of electromagnetic radiation poisoning is some sort of respiratory aliment - a cold, the flu, bronchitis, pneumonia. If ones immune system has been weakened by other things like pharmaceuticals, poor diet, stress, hate, anger and fear, the effects of the EMF radiation can be more severe.

So here is the nitty gritty of this post. Something I’ve been saying for three years has now been proven in this paper, published on the NIH National Library of Medicine site, which deals with 5G as being causative factor in covid-19. Folks, this is no longer merely conspiracy theory speculation.

Here is the papers conclusion.

5. Conclusion There is a substantial overlap in pathobiology between COVID-19 and WCR exposure. The evidence presented here indicates that mechanisms involved in the clinical progression of COVID-19 could also be generated, according to experimental data, by WCR exposure. Therefore, we propose a link between adverse bioeffects of WCR exposure from wireless devices and COVID-19. Specifically, evidence presented here supports a premise that WCR and, in particular, 5G, which involves densification of 4G, may have exacerbated the COVID-19 pandemic by weakening host immunity and increasing SARS-CoV-2 virulence by (1) causing morphologic changes in erythrocytes including echinocyte and rouleaux formation that may be contributing to hypercoagulation; (2) impairing microcirculation and reducing erythrocyte and hemoglobin levels exacerbating hypoxia; (3) amplifying immune dysfunction, including immunosuppression, autoimmunity, and hyperinflammation; (4) increasing cellular oxidative stress and the production of free radicals exacerbating vascular injury and organ damage; (5) increasing intracellular Ca2+ essential for viral entry, replication, and release, in addition to promoting pro-inflammatory pathways; and (6) worsening heart arrhythmias and cardiac disorders.

(WCR is wireless communication radiation.)

All of this would explain why the roll out of 5G, which coincided with the roll out of covidcon and the fear campaign that accompanied it, caused some people to get quite sick, others to get mildly sick and others to not get sick at all.

One of the ongoing arguments frequently brought against those of us who have been debunking the virus narrative for years, regards contagion. I’ve lost track of how many people have adamantly told me that they caught covid from from being at a dinner party or an event where someone was sick. As has just been made abundantly clear, we know that EMF radiation causes symptoms similar to colds and the flu. What these people who are so sure they caught a virus have not considered is that some sort of biofield insult occurred that was shared by some of the others present. Or perhaps their biofield was picking up a signal from from the stressed biofield of someone present who had suffered injury from EMF’s and their biofield sensed that and told their body to crank up defenses. The next morning they woke up with symptoms.

I’m of the belief that in most cases in our modern sypylization, the initial insult comes from EMF’s. Parties and other events tend to have lots of electronics in use; wifi, tv’s connected to wifi, stereos using wifi, remote controls, lots of cell phones in close proximity, electric/microwave ovens and the compleixity that comes by having all of those signals overlap and bounce off of each other. Some folks are healthy enough to withstand the EMF onslaught, some are not and develop symptoms. Because everyone is different, sometimes they may have similar symptoms, sometimes not. Some may have manifested symptoms that night, some not until the next day, some not until several days later.

But no viruses were “spread” or “caught”.

Unfortunately for us, but very fortunate for those pushing the very profitable virus contagion propaganda, the EMF scenario very nicely mimics the concept of virus contagion.

Thank you for reading the secular heretic. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

it’s information

Biofields are information, information networks and information organization systems.

How does a newborn know to breath, to swallow, to nurse? How does a young bird know that when it jumps out of nest 100 feet above the ground for its first time that it’s not committing suicide? There are millions of seemingly instinctual, untaught things that happen in life every day. How does that information get passed along? How is it learned? New research on water suggests that information is passed through biofields to become stored in structured water. Does the mama bird have flight information within the structured water in her body? Is she passing it to her chicks via their biofields? (Some of that may involve entanglement theory, but let’s not go that far today.) Once the information is imparted, it appears that some of it gets stored in water body structures to make it more cohesive, to have more capacity, to exclude the bad while including the good. This is why Gerald Pollack PhD calls this water EZ water, which stands for exclusionary zone water. It’s excluded and it excludes.

Here is where I really speculate. If the water in our body is poorly structured, we will not be learning at optimal levels. New or complex ideas may seem elusive. The ability to break out of a programmed mind-set may be difficult. And our health will not be optimal.

Again, the previous research, lots of additional reading over the past few years, talking to and watching Dr. Tom Cowan discuss these topics, all of this indicates to me that chemicals (pharmaceuticals), EMF’s, poor diet, stress, anger and hate can de-structure the water in our bodies, which leads to symptoms (illness).

Covid jabs with their load of PEGylated lipid nanotech are anathema to high functioning biofields.

Unfortunately, like the reductionist model, because many biofield therapies are profit driven and because pointing out the core issues I’ve mentioned earlier is not profitable, those core issues go unmentioned. That’s not to say that profit driven biofield therapies cannot be useful. In the same way that some derive short term help from pharmaceuticals, some will find a certain amount of relief from biofield therapies.

But until the core issues are resolved, benefits may be temporary.

When I was growing up my grandparents on my dads side lived next door. Grandma was an advocate of chiropractic treatments. As noted earlier, chiropractors can now be considered biofield practitioners. She got treatments for many years. She would get some relief after a treatment but she always had to go back within another month or two for another treatment. That’s because the chiropractor never treated her underlying, causative conditions. He was only treating symptoms. This is the same treatment model used by those in the reductionist medical system - prescribing pharmaceuticals to treat symptoms, not the underlying cause.

In the right hands, biofield medicine holds great potential. As I alluded earlier, the question becomes, who will direct it? Will it be a grass roots movement or will it get usurped by he powers that shouldn’t be?

Be free.

Share

Leave a comment