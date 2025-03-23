On May 11, 2005 the US Congress passed the unconstitutional Real ID Act.

This Act was but one part of the greater agenda behind the false flag operation known as 9/11. The Patriot Act, the lies about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq and the ensuing wars in the Middle East were all part of that agenda. At the time we were also told that part of the effort to curtail “terrorism” was the need for a national, digital, ID card that could be tracked and traced, ostensibly, to prevent terrorists from coming into the country. As we saw during the Biden administration, it did nothing to prevent 15 million people – many of them with ill intentions - from flooding into the country illegally. Clearly, we were sold a bill of goods about what a digital ID would do. If anyone wants to get into the US to do harm, they’ll have no problem bypassing any form of digital ID.

It’s become apparent that the real intention of this bill was to contradict our First and Fourth Amendment rights, which prohibit anything that curtails freedom of association, privacy, protection from unreasonable searches and individual sovereignty.

This bill also contradicts state rights.

The reality is, controlling terrorists was just propaganda – an excuse. The real agenda of Real ID is to put us all into a digital prison where our freedom to buy gas, buy food, travel on a plane (more on that coming up), eat in a restaurant or… write on Substack, can be revoked at any time.

I speak from experience. In Fridays post I explained that I was recently blocked by Google-owned Captcha from gaining access to my own (this) stack. Apparently my last two posts that questioned the official narrative about the Texas measles story were a bridge too far. You can read about that here. While this was a Google driven attack on my freedom, having a Real ID would make it far too easy for the government to do something similar.

By the way, I’m still dealing with Google’s illegal shenanigans - I was blocked again yesterday. I got into Substack today through another ‘stack. I’ll have more about all of that and other freedom issues soon.

As we are now seeing, the Chinese model of using digital walls to control the population is now being implemented in Europe, Australia and New Zealand, where even wrong-think can get you thrown in jail. In 2021 we saw this tactic being used in Canada during the trucker protest when Canadians who donated to that grass roots freedom movement had their bank accounts shut down and the money they gave to a donation platform was seized by the government. We expect that type of tyranny in third world dictatorships, but not in what we commonly think of as a democratic Canada.

In line with all of this, Christine LaGarde, president of the European Central Bank, recently announced that the European digital Euro will go into effect in October of this year. Europe is in the process of trashing its last vestiges of individual sovereignty. Israel is about to do the same.

The implementation of the the Real ID Act is the first step on the road to the same kind of perdition here in the US.

Many have long questioned the legality of state issued drivers licenses for the same reasons people now question Real ID. Congress and Bush threw those questions out the window when the 2005 Real ID Act mandated that states begin issuing drivers licenses that comply with Federal Real ID standards by 2008. Numerous extensions kept that from happening until 2020. Google AI says this about that.

All 50 states became compliant with the REAL ID Act and began issuing REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses and ID cards in 2020 , with full enforcement of the REAL ID requirements set to begin on May 7, 2025 (we’ll come back to that date).

Google AI is wrong about many things and this is one of them. When I got a new drivers license in December of last year I was given the option of getting a Federal compliant Real ID drivers license (DL) or getting one that was not. I choose the latter. Right across the top of my DL it says: NOT VALID FOR OFFICIAL FEDERAL PURPOSES.

Strike one for Google AI.

To determine if you have a Real ID DL, look in the upper right hand corner. If there is a star there, you have a Real ID DL. If you were given this without informed consent and you live in a state that allows you to opt-out of Real ID, you can go to your local drivers license department and request to exchange your Real ID DL for a regular DL.

The problem is, once you’re issued a Real ID DL, the state is required to share its entire database on you with the Federal Government. According to someone I spoke to at the Arizona MVD, should you decide to opt out of Real ID and go back to a regular DL – which can be done in Arizona - Arizona cannot retrieve any personal data they provided to the Feds once you have been issued a Real ID DL. However, if you chose to go back to a regular DL, they will not be required to send the Feds any more of your data. Make sure when you request a regular DL that they’ve severed your link to the Feds.

While trying to determine which states offer opt-out options and which states do not, I asked google to provide me with a list of states that offer an opt-out option. Here is what Google AI said.

As of March 15, 2025, no state offers a complete opt-out from the federal Real ID. However, some states, like Maine, South Carolina, and Pennsylvania, have statutes that make it difficult for them to comply with REAL ID, potentially leading to their state-issued IDs not being accepted for federal purposes.

Apparently Google knows nothing about Arizona. Strike two for Google.

Some states have no opt-out option. For instance, Texas has had no opt-out option since 2016. Every Texas DL issued since then has been a Federal Real ID. Texans can thank YGL/WEF graduate, Republican Governor Gregg Abbot (since 2015) for that.

Surprisingly, California, which is governed by Democratic YGL/WEF Gavin Newsome, has an opt-out option. Here’s what Google AI says about California.

Yes, California has an opt-out options for a federal Real ID, meaning you can choose not to get a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or ID card and will instead receive a non-compliant card marked "Federal Limits Apply".

First Google says all 50 states became compliant with Real ID in 2020. Then it says no states can opt out. Then it says Californians can opt out but not Arizonans. Clearly, Google AI is a joke. Why people tout it as gospel is a mystery to me.

Of course, the most telling aspect of this little exercise is how it exposes the extreme bias and lies that Google resorts to in its effort to propagandize the idea that Real ID exists and is required. Google is, after all, an information gathering platform and it views anything that prevents it from gathering information as detrimental to its bottom line. Given that Google Analytics lies at the heart of many information gathering programs it, of course, does everything in its power to promote Real ID or anything else that aids in the gathering of information. Truth and human consequences be dammed.

Here is what digital.gov says about how Google analytics works with goverment ID.

DAP (digital analytics program) uses Google Analytics 360 to measure traffic and engagement across thousands of federal government websites and apps, reporting analytics under a single federal-wide shared account. Google Analytics 360 is the paid, enterprise version of Google Analytics 4 (GA4).

about may 7

On Februray 6th of this year TSA made the following announcement.

SACRAMENTO, California - Officials with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) today reminded the public that starting May 7, 2025, every air traveler 18 years of age and older must have a REAL ID-compliant state-issued driver’s license, state-issued identification card or another acceptable form of ID to board a commercial aircraft.

Here is the DHS announcement of the May 7 deadline for Real ID. Why are we not hearing anything about this from Kristi Noam, Trumps chief of DHS? Could that be because Noam is part of the Thiel/Ramaswamy/Musk digital ID/digital money cabal that was swept into power with the last election?

As it applies to the so-called requirements to fly, this is a ruse. First of all, reading the fine print informs us that a passport or several other forms of ID will suffice. Secondly, May 7 is just day one of a progressive enforcement that will take place over the next two years. However, during the interim period, one can expect TSA to make life difficult for those who do not have a Real ID. Currently, if you go to an airport with no Real ID, you may be pulled aside and questioned about things the government has no right to ask you about. Expect that to become more problematic after May 7.

Ultimately, the plans for Real ID are to make use of unconstitutional biometrics like face scans, palm prints or eye scans. Many airports are already making use of these invasive technologies. Refusing to participate may initiate the aforementioned questioning.

the money rabbit hole

As with most objectionable things, we need to follow the money. The question then becomes, who owns the tech being used to run Real ID? That’s a French company called Idemia. Yes, a French company is now in charge of the identity of folks in the US. Lest we forget, this is the country that since 2017 has been run by a WEF/YGL graduate who is married to another man many years older than him

We gain more insight into all of this once we understand that Idemia’s financial advisors are Goldman Sachs and Rothchild & Company.

In 2017 Idemia was acquired by Advent International, a US based, global, private equity firm with holdings in pharamceuticals, the defense industry, aerospace and so on. Its acquisition of Idemia is rife with controversy. As you will soon learn, the following quote has less relevance now, but it goes along way towards highlighting the type of people we are dealing with. From Wikipedia -.

On May 31, 2017, Advent and Bpifrance completed the acquisition of Safran Identity & Security (Morpho, now renamed IDEMIA), after receiving clearance from antitrust and regulatory authorities. "[36] Didier Lamouche was appointed President of the Executive Board and Marwan Lahoud Chairman of the Supervisory Board of OT-MORPHO. This acquisition raised a series of concerns: Various civil rights organizations have criticized the government's contracts with IDEMIA, expressing concerns about sharing sensitive biometric data with a private and unregulated third-party company.[37][38] Researchers have also found that facial verification and identification algorithms, including IDEMIA's algorithm specifically, exhibit systematic racial and gender bias.[39] Another concern is the presence of Marwan Lahoud as a President or member of the board of different entities of the group, since 2017.[40] Marwan Lahoud abruptly left Airbus (former EADS) in February 2017, without notice,[41] and is deeply involved in the scandal of corruption which hit Airbus. "Airbus ran 'massive' bribery scheme to win orders" (title of the article in the Financial Times of January 31, 2020[42] in which he is mentioned, with a photo of him with this title: "Marwan Lahoud, who led the strategy organization and marketing of Airbus, SMO, a division dedicated to securing sales in emerging markets and at the heart of a catalog of offenses."). In January 2020, the French press announced that the French, British and American courts had validated the agreements made earlier this week by Airbus and the French National Financial Prosecutor's Office (PNF), the British Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and the Department of Justice ( DOJ) in the United States, under which the European group AIRBUS recognises the fraud and briberies, and undertakes to pay fines totalling 3.6 billion euros: 2.08 billion in France as part of a public interest legal agreement (CJIP ), 984 million in the United Kingdom and 526 million in the United States.[43]

But hold on, Advent’s Idemia’s Smart Identity Group is currently in the process of being acquired by IN Group, another French company. While the US based Advent may have had some influence on behalf of the people in the US (probably not), when the deal is completed sometime this year, Real ID will, once again, be fully under the control of the French.

It gets worse, much worse. IN Group is a rabbit hole unto itself. It has an ancient history of printing secure documents for royalty. Here is what Wikipedia says about the origins of IN Group and its name.

“Partially privatized” means it’s now part government and part private. That makes it a fascist organization. We can see this being played out with Agnès Diallo, who was recently appointed CEO. Who appointed her to that position? French president, WEF/YGL graduate and husband of a transgender man, Emanual Macron, of course!

Agnès Diall was formerly the director of the EU’s cyber security LISA program. Of course, the EU has no Constitution, no first and fourth amendment rights, which means Agnès Diallo has a solid track record of understanding how to infringe on our rights here in the US. Because there is no backlash about any of this coming from the Trump administration, we are left to assume they’re onboard with all of this.

Translated, that means the identity we are told we need to carry on us in order to be able to buy or do anything is being determined by fascist French Royalty - blue bloods. In the past I’ve delved into the dark history of how royal families still maintain control of much of the world. You can read about some of it here. You can find more articles on this topic by putting the word crown into the search tool at the top of the page.

How did In Group, a rather small company – in comparison to Advent – steal Idemia away from Advent? Could it be that the royal history of IN Group provides it with more clout than appears on the surface?

Whatever the case, the identity of the masses who think they need such things will now be under the control of fascist, French bluebloods and their transgender government leaders.

What we are witnessing with all of this is the movement of the US towards the Chinese model of a social credit scoring system. Real ID is the first step in that direction.

Again, lest we miss the telling point in all of this, this is occurring under the purview of the so-called MAGA President Trump.

I hope you will all be joining me by refusing Real ID and informing your representatives about the lack of Constitutionality for any of it. Citizens Council For Health Freedom has been blowing the whistle about some of this. They’ve set up a page with Stand For Health Freedom where you can go to send letters to your representatives.

https://www.cchfreedom.org/national-id/

Be free.

