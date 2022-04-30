Happiness belongs to the self sufficient. Aristotle

Welcome back all of you rowdy, radical, heretics! I love all of you for reading, subscribing and liking the posts this simple farmer puts out!

In terms of its effect on our food supply, as will be pointed out, the multiplier effect is now being ramped up in many arenas. As a small farmer, this topic is near and dear to my heart. But don’t worry, this piece is not about farming. (However, if enough people express an interest in the comments about wanting to know more about the regenerative practices I use on my farm, I’m happy to oblige.) But I do want to encourage everyone to read to the end to see what I hope don’t become lifesaving tips about becoming more self sufficient in food production.

musk/twitter

Since I began this Substack in November of 2020, I’ve spent a lot of time pointing out how the elites are responsible for most of the worlds ills. Their ability to see the world as noting more than something to rape and pillage blinds them to the costs they impose on the rest of us and the cozy little planet we all live on.

Unquestionably, I’ve spent more time detailing how Bill Gates fits this psychopath profile than anyone else. Today I want to consider someone else who falls headlong into this category but has somehow managed to cultivate an image of being more a man of the people. Of course, I’m talking about Elon Musk.

I could make this short and sweet by saying all we really need to know about Elon Musk is that he is a 2008 graduate of Kluas Schwabs WEF Young Global Leaders program but, there’s more.

After watching his first interview with Joe Rogan (9/18), during which he drank bourbon with aplomb and purportedly took his first ever toke of marijuana (also with aplomb), I came away thinking… here is a guy who is apparently quite bright in one regard, but who is exceedingly concerned with his choice of words and his public persona in another regard, while also being as cunning as a fox. People of Elon’s financial status don’t go on the Joe Rogan show to make more money, they do so to gain admiration and validation. They seek justification by attempting to win over more adherents. In this regard Musk was very successful - it was the most watched Joe Rogan podcast ever. His twitter account exploded after that interview and his already large band of worshipers grew exponentially. He got the ego boost he was looking for. He has since been on two more times.

By now it should be clear that I’m not a fan of Elon Musk. Why not? After all, he’s the guy that co-founded PayPal, founded Tesla, Neuralink, SpaceX, Starlink and is buying Twitter to remove it from the hands of the censorial left and make it into his version of a private “free speech” platform. Some of his ardent fans might ask, “what’s not to like about this guy?” My reply would be… in my mind, any one of those achievements is reason enough to not trust him. I’m not going to say I don’t like him because… I don’t know him. But, due to the sinister nature of all of the things in which he is involved, I can confidently say I don’t trust him. Besides, most of his money has come at the expense of US tax payers in the form of contracts and massive subsides from the government.

Musk typifies the classic techno-freak attitude that all of the worlds technologically derived problems can be solved by incorporating newer, more advanced technology. As anyone who has the ability to exercise a modicum of observational skills knows, technology has never done anything to further the highest calling of the human race… the enlightenment of human consciousness. In fact, beginning with the plow and advancing right through the covid vaxx, historically, technology has successfully accomplished the opposite. With every technological advancement that comes along we become further separated from the reality of our existence as children of this solar system, children of this planet, children of God. The idea that we are already Divine beings endowed with vast, untapped potential to evolve our consciousness in ways yet to be imagined, that once we tap into this vast unused portion of our being - as great teachers have shown - truly miraculous things are possible… all of that is lost on these technofreaks. Elon Musk would have us forgo those worthy potentials and fork over more of our money to him to immerse ourselves into his mundane, narrow minded, technofreakish view of the world. He would rather have us drive his computer controlled electric cars with his Neuralink implants in our brains tapped into his Star Link satellite system - all to prepare us to abandon planet earth as he and his ilk proceed to destroy earth so that we can colonize Mars with his SpaceX star ships. All of this for thirty pieces of silver.

As I’ve mentioned before, I’m not a complete Luddite. I like Substack, my laptop, my internet connection, my decentralized solar power system, my passive solar cob house. However, as I’ve also mentioned, I’ve never used any type of social media. With the curtailment of free speech and the relentless tracking that’s occurred on most social media platforms over the past few years, I’m now glad I long ago drew lines and never crossed them to jump on that bandwagon.

Do I think Elon Musk buying Twitter and promising to do away with censorship makes him the savior of free speech? Not likely. Here’s why. He’s a capitalist. He seeks profit. There are some very good reasons why he paid much more than Twitter is worth. Your free speech on Twitter is likely to come with more tracking and usage of private information strings attached, very profitable strings. To understand this we need to dig into his comments about why he made this purchase.

Making algorithms open source could be a good thing. Defeating spam bots should be a good thing. It’s that last one I’m having a lot of trouble with - “authenticating all humans”. Musk has yet to explain exactly what he means by that, but given his overtly transhumanistic enterprises, it seems safe to extrapolate that he might be thinking of somehow incorporating Twitter into his Neuralink brain implants and his Starlink satellite network. (Did I mention there might be some strings attached to his idea of free speech?)

Folks, that ain’t normal. Not only is it not normal, there is nothing humane or Divine about it. I see no elevation of human consciousness in any of that. This will amount to a complete severance of our physical being with our higher consciousness, our spirit, if you will. If I’m anywhere near the mark with this scenario, this may be the most devious ploy to take over humanity ever devised. And it is being done by a man who has done a superb job of positioning himself as the savior of mankind.

Beware of false profits.

As Sharine Borslien pointed out in my recent interview with her, because of the warped fascination technofreakish elites like Musk have with technology, they fall into her classification of Luciferians - fallen angels who see technology as a means of escaping earth to go somewhere new and repeat the conquer/destroy/reoccupy (a new planet), serpent(reptilian)-chasing-its-tail theme, over and over again throughout the eons.

Having said all of that about Elon Musk, I should say that I believe there are shades of darkness. I think those in the darker shades are hopelessly lost. I would place Gates and Fauci in that category. I believe those not quite so lost may not only have some redeeming values, they may also have the potential to become humane, conscious people once again.

Two things give me hope about Elon Musk and his deal with Twitter.

First, he knows taking twitter private allows him to sidestep the influence of the Blackrock and Vanguard shareholders of the world and their very dark, WEF nazi-aligned agenda. However, because he has said that he may have to retain a certain amount of the biggest shareholders, we’ll have to wait and see how that plays out.

Second, if he is successful at limiting censorship on Twitter to illegal content, he’ll be able to call out the political, medical, nutritional and other types of censorship that now occurs on other social media platforms on a regular basis. If he does all of that, he wont convert me, but he will gain a modicum of my respect.

An interesting side note to the Twitter story. Judge William Alsup, in the case of Berenson VS Twitter, has denied Twitters motion to dismiss Berenson’s suit. Alex will get his day in court. Having now accepted Elons offer, it appears Twitter’s guilty parties are cashing out in time to face the big court case. What twists and turns will this case take now?

Before I leave the Musk/Twitter topic I’d like to ask readers if they think I should join a social media platform? Do you think I should give Musk a chance and join Twitter, or do you think I should join Telegram, Gab or some other free speech platform? Or do you think I should stay off social media?

Thank you for reading the secular heretic. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

food shortages?

By now many of you have heard about the news reports of bird flu spreading through chicken farms, as well as the burning of food processing plants.

As you can see from this post by the Ice Age Farmer on Facebook (thanks to my nephew for sending that), if you exercise your right to free speech and begin to make connections between H5N1 (bird flu) and the possibility that the it might become the next pandemic, Facebook will defame you by calling you a Russian agent.

This bird flu scare falls into the same fear category as covid. Just as there was no covid, (the virus still has not been isolated) there is no wild form of bird flu. Like covid, H5N1 is a manipulated virus. My take on this (based on a lot of research) is that even these manipulated viruses are not highly problematic.

As I’ve pointed out in previous posts (see my ‘vaccines or bioweapons’ series), gain of function research is used to manipulate certain viruses or combinations of viruses in labs to enable them to exist in some wild or domestic animals like bats, pangolians and snakes in the case of covid, chickens and other birds in the case of H5N1. The virus is then introduced into the targeted ecosystem and Viola! the virus soon shows up in bats, pangolians, snakes, chickens or whatever was the intended gain of function research target!

At that point they can use laws that the pharmaceutical/FDA lobby has put in place to declare an emergency and order farmers to destroy millions of birds. Of course, this then creates the illusion of fear and concern about this particular flu. At that point, when those running the scam determine the time is right to put the human/flu/fear plan into action, the gullible among the public will buy into the idea that a bird flu virus has jumped from birds to humans and is sweeping the country. Of course, all of this is then followed up with another big pay day of flu vaxxes.

Long time readers may remember that all the way back in December of 2020 I was talking about how the phony PCR test was being used to manipulate the American public. What makes this theory so accessible is that the phony PCR test is still being used to determine if chickens have H5N1. And the few cases of H5N1 that have already been declared in humans were also determined by the phony PCR test.

As long as enough people continue to fall prey to programming behind this giant ponzi scheme, it will be played out over and over again.

But it’s so much more than just more programming. There are real world consequences. The loss of chickens and eggs creates potential shortages and fears of shortages, both of which engender a false sense of paranoia which can lead to hording. Of course, those running the con cash in on every aspect of this.

In my case, I expect to see feed prices for the supplemental organic feed I give to my chickens go down as feed demand drops. Inside investors are probably selling grains short an making huge profits.

It’s likely no accident that at the same time this bird flu scare is being ramped up we are seeing numerous fires at food processing plants around the country - 18 and counting. So we have forced chicken and egg shortages and some niche food shortages generated by the fires.

But wait, there’s more.

Add to that the fact that Bill Gates is now the largest farm land owner in the US and that the CCP is also buying up large swaths of US farmland. When these two entities take their hundreds of millions of acres of land out of production a tilt in how food is grown and distributed occurs.

Is this just another ingredient in the recipe for food shortages?

Again, who benefits from this? We know Bill Gates has massive investments in lab created fake meats. We know that short selling is highly profitable for investment firms like Blackrock and Vanguard. Are all of these food crises being engineered by elite powers that have abilities to manipulate market forces well beyond our understanding?

Another thing to consider is that, thanks to the jabs and the mindless lockdown effects, the population of the world is now considerably lower than it was two years ago. Could it be that some of these chicken farmers and food processors that were barely making a profit due to lower demand will now never be able to recover? Will the short sellers and the fake meat producers reap the rewards of all of the turmoil that has occurred over the past wo years?

biden’s role?

Biden has expanded the Conservation Reserve Program by 4 million acres, which pays farmers to set aside farmland - to take it out of production so it can rest and recuperate fertility. Unfortunately, many on the right - who know absolutely nothing about farming - are using this point to bludgeon Biden (not that Biden couldn’t use some ol’ fashion’ bludgeoning… wake up sleepy Joe!).

The CRP program stems from the dust bowl era of the 1930’s when there were no regulations on farmers and no sense of soil conservation. The result was, the Western high plains - an area roughly the size of California, marginally suited to cultivation - were mindlessly plowed under to plant wheat. Roosevelt appointed Big Hugh Bennett to come in and point out the folly of the high plains farmers and set up a number of soil conservation programs to remedy the situation. Taken as a whole, they worked. The desertification of the high plains was averted. The CRP is one of the programs that remains from that era. I, for one, am glad it does.

As a child of parents who lived through the dust bowl, I was made keenly aware of what that time was like and the tribulations to the land and people it caused. Most of my ancestors who still farm in Western Kansas continue to practice the soil conservation methods introduced by Bennett and his newly formed Soil Conservation Service. Why? Because they work very well at catching rain water and preventing wind and water erosion.

Many of the techniques people now know as Permaculture were originally developed by the Soil Conservation Service.

Biden is not the first president to increase the amount of land allowed into CRP. Typically, CRP is marginal land to begin with. As a stop gap I see CRP being a better option than sending much of our wheat, corn and alfalfa overseas. That’s the equivalent of shipping our soil fertility overseas for 30 pieces of silver. We need to create a sensible food program that focuses on soil fertility and the nutrition that comes with that. Do I think CRP is the ultimate answer? Not at all. We need to stop CRP and stop shipping our fertility overseas. There are much better regenerative options that keep farmers and their land productive, keep the food produced here in the US, and most all, help increase soil fertility and hence, the nutritional content of our food.

But for now I’ll take CRP over shipping our fertility overseas, never to be seen again in our lifetimes.

back to aristotle

It’s time to plant that garden. Here in the South West lots of mulch helps to add organic matter and retain water in the soil. Leaves or old straw work well. Make sure the crop the straw came from was not sprayed with glyphosate as a desiccate.

Think about getting some chickens for eggs and meat. The more room they have to forage for worms, bugs, seeds, weeds and greens, the better their eggs and meat will be. Plus, the more they can forage the less supplemental feed they will need. Be sure to use dual purpose (eggs and meat) heirloom breeds that are adept at foraging. The modern, high production breeds (those that lay an egg a day) are fat and lazy and tend to hang out near the feeder. Their meat and eggs won’t be as good as the older breeds that only lay 3 o 4 eggs per week. Remember, the more eggs a hen lays the less nutrition she is able to put into each egg. Most eggs sold in stores, even organic ones, are from modern, high production breeds.

If you have to keep them in a pen, toss your kitchen scraps to them to improve their nutrition and the nutrition of their eggs. Chickens are omnivores, they’ll eat just about anything. To much fat, too many carbs, or too little protein can all decrease egg production. The more greens they get, the darker orange their yolks will be - a sign of high carotenoid levels.

I typically eat about 5 or 6 raw yolks a day from my birds. The whites go to the pigs. The shells get crushed and fed back to the chickens to recycle the calcium back into new eggs shells.

Use organic layer feed. Most of the corn and soy used in feed these days is genetically modified to tolerate being sprayed with the herbicide Roundup which contains glyphosate. I get an organic feed that has no corn and replaces soy with fish meal - a very nice feed. I get it through a buying club - best quality and prices. Look for your local feed buying club.

Put the chickens in the garden in the winter to clean up weed seeds, larvae of detrimental insects and excess vegetation. The mulch you put on the garden in the spring, the detritus from the garden, your kitchen scraps and their supplemental feed will all be turned into a fantastic fertilizer and spread all over the garden for you. By spring your garden will be cleaned up, ready to plant and remulch. After several years of this your garden will be flourishing.

Let me know in the comments if you want to see more food/farming/nutrition info.

Also let me know which, if any, social media you would like to see me on.

Thank you for reading the secular heretic. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment