the secular heretic

the secular heretic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kyle Young's avatar
Kyle Young
3d

God has intervened with a big snowstorm in the Northeast. The committee markup has been delayed by a week. We now have a full week to let our representatives know we want those sections of the bill removed..

Reply
Share
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4d

Everything congress does or doesn't do is a disaster. It's a gang of useless thugs being paid off to destroy the country.

Reply
Share
9 replies by Kyle Young and others
82 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kyle Young · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture