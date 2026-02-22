Glenn Thompson, Republican chairman of the Agricultural Committee, recently presented the new farm bill. The chairman is able to put together a bill he (and his cronies) wants passed without input from anyone else. As we’ll learn, it’s abundantly clear that Thompson has been sharing his bed with pesticide industry insiders. The bill was submitted Friday the 13th. It goes to the committee for review on Monday the 23rd, (tomorrow) leaving us a very short window to do anything about it. You can see the bill here.

Because the committee will make any changes deemed necessary before presenting it to congress, we have an opportunity to seek change.

As many of you know, I’m a life long organic farmer. I’m here to tell you this bill needs a lot of changes.

One of the worst aspects of the bill are sections that will grant pesticide manufacturers liability immunity in the event a farmer or anyone else suffers death or injury from exposure to any form of pesticide; herbicides, fungicides,insecticides, rodentcides, antibacterials, you name it. Given that all of these products are meant to kill things and that independent research shows all of these products can be deadly to all biological life, including people, giving the makers of these Satanic products liability immunity would be like granting immunity to a captive Jeffery Epstein. Like big pharma and Jeffery Epstein, these people are running a death cult.

Kudos to those of you who think this immunity clause sounds familiar. It’s patterned on the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act that gives liability immunity to makers of childhood vaccines. This Act was signed into law by Ronald Reagan. Those of you who have been reading here for the past 5+ years will know that this Act has been upgraded and added to several times to include other shots, including the covid jabs. This explains why we’ve not heard about any lawsuits regarding the millions of injuries and deaths from the covid jabs. Out First Amendment rights (under the Petition Clause) allows us to sue for damages. That right has been taken away from us by these “vaccination” laws. Now Thompson and his corporate cronies at places like Monsanto/Bayer are trying to take away our right to sue for damages from their toxic products.

It gets worse.

On the campaign trail in 2024 Trump said "We are going to get toxic chemicals out of our food and out of our bodies". Contrary to that promise, just a few days ago Trump signed an Executive Order granting special privileges to makers of phospherous and glyphosate under the Defense Production Act. Glyphosate is listed in California as a probable carcinogen. There are two companies in the US that make these products, Monsanto/Bayer and Israel Chemicals Limited. Both are headquartered in St. Louis Missouri.

It gets even worse for Trump.

Monsanto/Bayer has asked the Supreme Court to reverse a decision on one of the lawsuits against it. Trump has stepped in to recommend that the Supreme Court side with Monsanto/Bayer and against the injured plaintiff.

The farm bill also gives the head of the EPA the ability to exempt certain pesticide products from the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), the law that regulates pesticides.

The bill also seeks to provide exemptions to seed that has been genetically modified to resist glyphosate (known as RoundUp ready seeds) as well as seed that’s been genetically modified to carry Bacillus thurengensis, a microbe that disrupts the gut of insects that ingest it.

What we are witnessing here with this onslaught are the death throes of the chemical industry. In the mid 1980’s, prior to Reagan signing the Childhood Vaccine Act, the “vaccine” industry was on the verge of collapse due to massive lawsuits by parents of children who had been severely injured or killed by childhood vaccines. Hollywood Reagan stepped in to save the industry and continue the profitable slaughter of children. The Big Ag chemical industry is now facing similar lawsuits and officials like Trump and Thompson are stepping in to save this profitable slaughter of humanity.

In 2018 Bayer bought Monsanto for $63 billion. Although Monsanto had lawsuits pending then, Bayer/Monsanto is now facing over 200,000 lawsuits due to injury and death from RoundUp. About half of those have been settled for about $10.5 billion and as of right now Bayer is proposing a $7.2 billion payout for the rest. That will amount to about $18 billion, by far and away the largest settlement of this type, ever.

The reason Bayer bought Monsanto was to acquire the lucrative patents regarding the use of the herbicide RoundUp in conjunction with genetically modified seed that has been altered to tolerate RoundUp. In other words, a farmer can spray their crops with RoundUp to kill all of the weeds, but the gmo crops will not be harmed. Today about 85 to 90% of corn, soybeans and cotton grown in the US are grown from seed that has been genetically modified to tolerate being sprayed with RoundUp. Most canola oil is also made from gmo seed. (Hopefully, all of you are using coconut oil. butter, lard or tallow instead of any form of seed oil.)

For decades after RoundUp was introduced we were told it was safe for people because it only affected the shikimate metabolic pathway in plants. It’s the disruption of this pathway that causes them to die. Crops that have been genetically altered have this process blocked. In other words, because those crops can no longer derive a full complement of nutrition as God intended, those crops are now nutritionally inferior to their natural predecessors. They are tainted with glyphosate to boot.

More recently, it was discovered that although humans have a very different metabolic pathway than plants, many of the microbes in our guts utilize the shikimate pathway to metabolize. In other words people who eat glyphosate tainted food are killing off these beneficial microbes in their guts. This explains a lot of obesity issues as well as many other metabolic problems that millions of people face.

All of this amounts to slow death for those who participate in the corporate food system.

If it’s anti-life, it’s Satanic.

In the mid 80’s the vaccine industry began spreading money around DC and lobbying representatives to pass a law that would provide them liability protection from wrongful injury and death lawsuits. “Vaccine” industry representatives testified in Congress saying, and this is a direct quote, “Vaccines are unavoidably unsafe”.

Now we have agricultural chemical reps following the pharmaceutical playbook. In this case, that underhanded, unconstitutional maneuver is manifesting in the farm bill. These people know this playbook very well because of the industry overlap that exists between big pharma and big ag. This explains why big pharma giant Bayer bought big ag giant Monsanto. Both deal in Satanic, toxic chemicals that injure and kill people.

One of the pathways being pursued by the chemical industry to circumvent our Constitutional rights is the same pathway being used by big telecom to usurp local and state rights to determine if and where deadly cell towers can be located. As I explained in earlier posts, the telecom industry is trying to get a law passed that would allow them to place cell towers wherever they want; on your front yard, at the school your kids attend, at your church and so on.

This new farm bill would prevent local and state governments from passing laws that would restrict the liability of pesticides to the scope of what the EPA states on the label of said toxic products. The problem is, label instructions are typically written by the manufacturer. Furthermore, the EPA hasn’t required a change of the language on RoundUp labels for 30 years. The new information about the dangers of glyphosate are not represented on labels. In Thompson’s farm bill, if the label doesn’t have a specific warning, you can’t sue.

The reason labels have no warnings is because the EPA has been captured by the industries it’s meant to regulate.

Personally, I’m not really concerned about labels. All of this can be corrected by allowing people to exercise their Constitutional right to sue for damages. This is the check and balance system intended by Constitutional amendments, not bureaucratic regulatory agencies that are easily captured by industry.

All of this explains why big ag is throwing everything they have at this issue. It’s a last ditch effort to save their very profitable death cult.

The backlash against the Thompson Farm Bill has already begun. Representative Chellie Pingree (D-Maine), is an organic farmer and a long time member of the House Agricultural Committee. She has introduced a bill titled Pingree Protect Our Health Amendment. This bill will strip language from the Farm Bill that shields chemical companies from liability lawsuits, preempts state and local regulation over usage, and removes protections that limit pesticide pollution.

Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky), who is also an organic farmer, has introduced a bill that would block funding of Trumps EO to provide makers of glyphosate special production privileges.

Right now we can help nip this in the bud by letting Agriculture Committee members know that we do not approve of the farm bill using our tax dollars to provide carve-outs for the toxic and deadly chemical industry. The easiest way to do this to let your representatives know that you want them to remove sections 10205, 10206, 10207, and 10211 from the farm bill. These are the sections that seek to grant Satanic pesticide makers special dispensation.

Here’s how CHD described these sections.

Take away states’ rights to regulate dangerous toxins — Sections 10205 & 10206 impose national uniformity on labeling and bar local governments from any pesticide rules. This strips states and communities of their right to add stricter warnings or restrictions based on local health risks (e.g., cancer links to glyphosate).

Create a liability shield for pesticide manufacturers — Section 10205 preempts state “failure-to-warn” lawsuits if companies follow EPA labels. This protects domestic and foreign producers from accountability in U.S. courts, reducing incentives for safer products.

Delay overdue toxicity reviews — While Section 10211 improves data collection, the package overall reduces pressure on EPA to speed up backlogged safety reviews. Section 10207 overrides other laws, potentially weakening environmental oversight.

You can go here to send an email to your representative.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/take-action-urge-your-senators-and-congressional-representatives-to-amend-the-farm-bill/?utm_source=cc&utm_medium=emails&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260221#form

Or you can go here to call your representatives. Try to call representatives in your state first. If you have time, call the others.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/please-call-the-house-committee-on-agriculture-and-the-house-committee-on-judiciary-members-to-amend-the-farm-bill/?utm_source=cc&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260221

In several earlier posts I mentioned that there was a possibility Thomas Massie’s bill to remove restrictions on state and local livestock slaughter operations would be included in this 800 page farm bill. To the best of my knowledge, it’s not. Given who authored this bill and his under-the-sheets relationships with Big Ag, this comes as no surprise. Massie and Pingree reintroduced the bill last July. It’s gone nowhere. While writing and calling your representatives, please ask them to include the Massie/Pingree PRIME Act in the farm bill.

Be free.

