A few days ago I was surprised to find Kim Iversen interviewing Dr. Tom Cowan. She said she had interviewed him previously but still had questions regarding his explanations about the lack of evidence for the existence of viruses. This is understandable. When I interviewed Dr. Cowan in October of 2021, even though a year earlier I had read Humes’ 1942 book Bechamp or Pasteur?, I was still having difficulties grasping the full implications of what Dr. Cowan was telling me. This is an unfortunate testament to the thorough programming about ‘germs’ that we have all gone through from the time we were born.

Yes, the MK-ultra program was a terrible use of psychedelic drugs by the CIA to indoctrinate people and destroy the peace-and-love hippy movement of the 1960’s. How different was that from being indoctrinated about something that has never been proven to exist or cause illness? How many millions (billions?) of people have been needlessly killed (culled?) by the medial industrial complex due to the false narrative known as germ theory?

Understanding that there is no such thing as viruses sheds light on many things. First and foremost, knowing that allows us to understand that they can’t be vectors for illness - if viruses don’t exist, they can’t be contagious. Dr. Cowan made this clear in his 2020 book The Contagion Myth.

Knowing this also allows us to understand that the virus fear mongering to which we have been subjected for 150 years has been used to generate massive amounts of profit for those who have been perpetuating this scam.

Perhaps most importantly, knowing all of this is the first step in beginning to dismantle the reductionist biological paradigm we’ve been living under since Darwin.

The penchant of the medical industrial complex to blame illness on invisible entities while providing no proof and not considering any other possibilities, is part of the foundation upon which reductionist medical biology is built. The only people for whom this paradigm works well are those who profit from it. The reality is, this is a false paradigm responsible for countless deaths. We only need consider the covid scam to begin to fathom the widespread devastation for which germ theory is responsible.

As has been the case with most of us who have gone through the virus deprogramming process, Tom had to repeat basic facts for an hour before Kim finally began to grasp what he was saying. By the end of the interview Kim said she finally got it, she understood why viruses were not causing disease, that they could not be contagious.

Here is her interview with Dr. Cowan.

Three days later she was reporting that Idaho Governor Brad Little had vetoed a medical freedom bill because he claimed that it didn’t allow schools to send sick kids home to prevent contagion. Kim spoke at length about that, never mentioning anything about the contagion fallacy that Governor Little had used to make his very bad decision.

Again, I can relate. Those of you who have been reading my work here for the past 5 years will know that, even though I’ve had a basic understanding about the problems swirling around germ theory before I began this stack, some of my early posts are a bit murky on this topic. It took some time to fully grasp the full implications of what people like Dr. Cowan, Dr Kaufman, Dr Sam and Mark Bailey, the German researcher Stephan Lanka and many others have been saying for many years about the lack of evidence for the existence of viruses.

Over the past few weeks I’ve read a number of posts and comments from people who have either interviewed or endorsed (or both) Dr. Cowan, Dr. Kaufman and others who question germ theory, only to then flip positions and endorse or quote doctors like Peter McCullough, Dr. Battahariya, Dr. Mercola and others who like to place themselves in the so-called medical freedom movement. Don’t be fooled, they are committed to the deadly, reductionist, virus theory. Why are there so many of these so-called alternative doctors who are not really alternative? Apparently they like to think of themselves as “alternative” because they use supplements or other unofficial approaches to treat viruses.

Dr. McCullough is the owner of The Wellness Company which sells products like Contagion Emergency Kit, Ultimate Spike Detox, Ivermectin and so on.

Dr. Mercola has said those of us exercising our 1st amendment rights to question germ theory “...need to be silenced”. Lest we forget, he was labeled as one of the Disinformation Dozen by the Center for Countering Digital Hate Speech during the height of covidcon. Now he advocates censoring those of us who disprove germ theory. As many of you know, he makes millions selling antiviral supplements.

Dr. Battacharya now has a cushy job heading up the NIH in the Trump administration where he will be insuring germ theory remains de rigueur.

This is just a short list of doctors and others in the “alternative health arena” who are committed to reductionism. These people have been busy positioning themselves to take the virus mantle away from the status quo allopathic doctors who all currently work on behalf of big pharma. Do I think a medical system erroneously based on ‘treating viruses’ with supplements is better than erroneously ‘treating viruses’ with toxic pharmaceuticals? It depends on the supplement, but overall I would say… probably. However, I want to make clear that there are much better options. We’ll get to them.

The fact remains that these alternative doctors are trying to make us believe that the problem lies in how we treat viruses. My response to them is - don’t we need to first prove that viruses cause illness? Why don’t these so-called alternative doctors acknowledge that has not yet been done. Could it be because they‘re making millions from the erroneous virus narrative?

I’ve written many essays that question the existence of viruses, so I’m not going to rehash all of that here. What I want to do today is present some new ways to think about health.

As I explained in an earlier post, 35 years ago I was lucky to have some wildlife biologist friends who were early adopters of whole systems biology. They had abandoned the failed reductionist approach to biology in favor of studying how various components of a biological system interact with each other to create a balanced, self sustaining, whole system. Instead of spending most of their time in a lab, they spent most of their time in wild areas, observing nature. Maybe it was because I grew up hunting, fishing and farming and was exposed to the writngs of Rudolf Steiner at an early age that I found myself relating to their observational work. Since then I’ve been practicing whole systems farming. It somehow makes sense that if it were not for this background fate might not have steered me to Dr. Tom Cowan about 10 years ago.

Ironically, we met after he was interviewed by Dr. Mercola (his last interview with him). I reached out to him because of our mutual interest in Rudolf Steiner. During ensuing conversations he informed me that he was looking for some Moringa to add to his line of powdered plant products. I told him about some Moringa trees I had planted in Mexico in the late 1990’s. Next thing I know, I’m in Mexico picking up a truck load of Moringa leaves for Dr. Cowan. Fast forward to June of 2020 when Dr. Cowan gave a presentation in Tucson – at the height of covid fear mongering – explaining why viruses don’t exist. A video of that presentation was made by a friend of mine and posted online. It went viral. Some days later it became the first video countering the covid narrative to be taken down by YouTube.

Thanks to YouTube, awareness of Dr. Cowans positions soared. Others joined the discussion. Books were published. The 150 year old official narrative about viruses was now facing its biggest threat since the 1860’s when Bechamp explained why terrain ruled supreme.

In addition to his numerous books, Dr. Cowan has also set in motion something he calls The New Biology. The page on his website that introduces The New Biology begins with the words – Question Everything. Here is what Dr. Cowan says about The New Biology.

Following my heart led me to a conception of science, medicine and the world at large that was radically different from anything I was taught in school. My ideas, such as the heart is not a pump, blocked arteries are not the main cause of heart attacks, vaccines are ineffective and unsafe, cancer is not a genetic disease, and the “war on cancer” has been an utter failure, have been the subjects of three of my books.

Here is one of several videos online with Dr. Cowan discussing The New Biology. Jump to about 9 minutes in.

On his website he goes on to discuss how some of the images we are being shown from microscopes are being misinterpreted. He also talks about one of my favorite topics, water, and how important it is. What follows are links to some of my posts about structured water.

Structured water is the elixir that not only makes our bodies function optimally, it serves to connect our physical body to our spirit. I’ve noticed that when I’m not feeling well I don’t get goose bumps or good body shivers. When I feel well they come easily. I attribute this to spirit moving through the structured water in our bodies.

When this connection becomes weak, we can become sick. When the water in our body is less structured, we can become sick. This is because structured water is also known as exclusionary zone water, a term coined by Dr, Gerald Pollack, the author of the Fourth Phase of Water. (Dr. Pollack and Dr. Cowan have worked with each other.) Dr. Pollack calls exclusionary zone water EZ water because this type of water is a dense, almost mucilaginous structure akin to egg whites. Because EZ water can only be made of pure water, the formation of EZ water has the ability to exclude toxins of all kinds. In other words, the more we can help our body make EZ water, the better it will expel toxins. As I hope I’ve made clear here over the past 5 years, toxins are the bane of our modern existence.

The problem is, our modern syphilization is constantly exposing us to toxins, which means our bodies are having to work over time to expel them. If we are not doing what our body needs to generate high quality EZ water, our bodies will have a hard time keeping up with the elimination process. That can lead to illness.

Then there is the issue of EMF’s. The constant bombardment of non-native radiation from EMF’s wrecks havoc on the structure of the water in our bodies. It’s harder for many people to avoid EMF’s than it is toxins. While I and several other writers have outlined how to mitigate EMF’s in our homes, many of you are exposed to massive amounts of EMF’s at work.

The good news is, we can take dietary steps to help our bodies build high quality EZ water to detoxify from exposure to toxins, but if we want to achieve prolonged good health we must avoid non-native EMF’s.

I’ll have more information about dietary steps we can take to help build EZ water in upcoming posts.

Bechamp had it right back in the 1860’s. We don’t need to sweat the little things that redcutionists use to instill fear in us - viruses, bacteria and parasites. We need to focus on the big, holistic picture. Think of your body and spirit as a biological system (a biome) that needs to be kept in balance to achieve and maintain good health. Avoid toxins and EMF’s and provide your body with the proper nutrients it needs to make high quality EZ water and all will be well, physically and spiritually.

A few of you have mentioned another holistic form of medicine known as German New Medicine. I’ll be delving into that soon.

Be free.

