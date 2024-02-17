The reality is, whether we’re talking about facilitating the flood of humanity coming across the Southwest border, drug smuggling from Mexico, covidcon around the world, fires on Maui, deadly cell phones and towers everywhere, the facilitators are always the same globalist bankers.

What do excess deaths have to do with border industrial complex?

As long time readers know, TSH began tracking the weekly covid vaccine injury and death numbers compiled by the CDC’s VAERS in early 2021. From early 2021 to mid 2022 I posted by-weekly reports on those fast rising numbers.

On a few occasions since then I’ve written about how the overall excess death rate continues to climb. Ed Dowd has done fine job of tracking these numbers. Here are two of his latest charts. Zero is the normal baseline.

As we can see, for the 0 to 24 age group, 2020, the year we have been told there was a covid-19 pandemic, a lower excess death rate is shown than the three years that follow. Lest we forget, the covid jabs began to be rolled out in December of 2020, but it wasn’t until February/March/April of 2021 that vast numbers of people began taking them. As I documented in those early posts and as these charts show, large scale suffering began with the mass introduction of the jabs.

The 25 to 44 age group fare somewhat better. Although still well above baseline, in 2023 their death rate fell back below the (still above average) 2020 level.

Keep in mind that misguided hospital covid protocols recommended the use of ventilators and remdesivere. That protocol is responsible for the death of a friend and hundreds of thousands of others in 2020. Add to that lockdowns, mask induced illness, church and business closures, lack of access to medical facilities, a big uptick in suicides and it becomes clear why 2020 had a higher than normal amount of deaths. It had nothing to do with a pandemic.

The two age groups shown in the charts represent the largest segment of the working population. As the charts make clear, because that segment of the population has been devastated by the jabs there is a shortage of labor. That’s born out by the fact that today, two years after the “pandemic”, I still see help wanted signs in store windows everywhere I go.

Because billion dollar corporations despise paying living wages, wages will now be driven down by the new influx of millions of undocumented workers Biden is allowing into the country. These are people who will happily work for wages that will not cover the average American’s mortgage and other household bills.

In short, the depopulation that has occurred due to the jabs combined with Biden’s flood of migrants is a big win for corporations looking for cheap labor. Wages will be driven down.

But that just scratches the surface. The border industrial complex is much more vast than mere purposeful manipulation of labor. Numerous corporations are making billions directly from the infrastructure being built to supposedly control the flow across the border. Note that I said “control the flow”, not stop it. Stopping it shuts off the flow of taxpayer money to the industry that has developed around the border situation. Controlling it ensures the revenue stream for that new industry will continue.

You would be correct if you think this all sounds very similar to how the military industrial complex and the medical industrial complex both work. What we are witnessing is the creation of a brand new, government subsidized industry, one meant to delay the inevitable problems that come with deficit spending. In other words, the ongoing flow of illegal migration across the border maximizes profits for the recent border industrial complex. This is nothing more than a socialist Ponzi scheme to prop up the economy.

The other aspect of the greater ploy has to do with tricking us into thinking we have a border problem and that this new industry will solve it. Don’t be fooled. As I’ve pointed out in previous posts, the problem does not exist at the border. The problem exists in DC.

As I predicted several years ago, Trumps wall will not stem the tide. The current flood of humanity coming across the border has born that out.

What I didn’t realize back when I said that is that Trumps wall was just an early phase in the creation of the border industrial complex. As I pointed out in the previous two posts, while Trumps new wall has marginally benefited the border patrol, it has created an entirely new and very profitable source of income for the cartels. Thanks to Trumps new wall, the cartels can now charge every person coming across the border $3,000 to $15,000 per head to get across. How, you ask? With its water gaps and unfinished sections, Trumps wall now provides the perfect funnel for directing migrants to those gaps (described in previous posts) where the cartels have set up what amounts to toll gates. Prior to Trumps wall, migrants could come across that vast expanse of the border anywhere they wanted, often without encountering a cartel member. I know because over the past forty years I’ve talked to dozens of them as they crossed my farm eleven miles from the border.

Kansas Senator Marshall(R) has gone so far as to say that cartels now make more money from the flood of humanity crossing the border than they do from smuggling drugs. I agree. This has been the case since the cartels learned how to take advantage of Trump’s wall.

Allow me to reiterate - the wall will not fix the problem. That’s because the problem does not exist at the border. The problem stems from corrupt policy in DC. Let’s get into that.

the root of the problem - bad policy

As I’ve been pointing out, this flood of migrants is no accident. Not only is there no effort to stop the profitable flow at the border, many of the causes for migrants leaving their homes in the first place are largely due to US interventions in their home countries. As I pointed out in the previous post, Venezuela, Mexico, Haiti, Cuba and Nicaragua represent the largest percentage of those coming into the US using the CBP One App. Those are all countries where the US has a long history of interfering in political affairs by overturning governments, setting up easily manipulated dictators and opening doors for globalist companies that pay poverty wages (United Fruit, Dole, Chiquita). All so Americans can eat an exotic fruit from a distant land.

This is not a decentralized, local solution. This is centralized fascism run amok.

Don’t believe me? Read the book by Marine General Smedley Butler, War is a Racket. In it he describes the work he did in Latin America running wars on behalf of the big banana companies.

“I spent 33 years and four months in active military service, and during that period, I spent most of my time as a high-class muscle man for Big Business, for Wall Street and the bankers.” Smedley Butler

Here is a short essay about Butler and the banana wars.

here’s how the agenda works

It’s 2019. Although wages have nowhere near the buying power they had in the 50’s and 60’s, labor has made some advances. The work force is relatively stable. But government debt is out of control.

A fake disease is invented, one that puts the fear of the Lord into the masses. In combination with lockdowns, masks, closures and so on, that fear causes stress which initiates illness in millions of people. Many go to the hospital. Hundreds of thousands are injured and killed and countless billions($) are made by instituting the covid hospital protocols (remdisivir and ventilators).

The US government (DoD’s DARPA) develops a mRNA toxic lipid nano technology under the auspices of the highly dubious “countermeasure” program and uses it to create the Trojan horse PEGylated technology in the covid jabs. The government then incentivizes those jabs to be mandatory for travel and some jobs. We are told that 80% of the population has been injected with the unproven, experimental, so-called mRNA technology. (I have some doubts about the percentage being that high.) This is all authorized under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) generated by Trumps hand picked, big pharma swamp lord Alex Azar, who Trump put in charge of HHS. The EUA is signed into law by Trump. Millions are injured and die from the jabs under this EUA.

The EUA still exists today. In case you didn’t know, an experimental Marburg jab has already been approved under its own EUA. Will that be disease X?

Meanwhile, US meddling has long been causing upheaval in numerous Latin American and Middle Eastern countries, creating a refuge crises in those regions. Now we see Biden throwing the door open for those refugees to come here. Their arrival drives down wages for born and bred Americans and puts extreme pressure on the economies of average Americans.

the corporate winners

US corporations - primarily the military industrial complex - made billions on the interventions in those foreign countries.

US corporations - primarily big Pharma - made a literal and figurative killing with covidcon (ongoing).

US corporations make billions supplying the CBP, the Border Patrol and US Customs with thousands of helicopters, tens of thousands of vehicles, cameras of all sizes and configurations, ground sensors, computers, weapons, ammo, barricades, generators, lights, offices (portable and permanent), tracking equipment, dogs and so on and on.

Thanks to covidcon and Biden, US corporations are now hiring recently arrived cheap labor from those regions.

All of this is courtesy of US taxpayers. Did any of you agree to this?

the ngo winners

As I pointed out previously, numerous NGO’s get billions in subsidies from the US government. Theoretically, this money is used to run aid programs for migrants in-country, at the border, in pass-though countries and in source countries.

HIAS, a Jewish NGO, is a big recipient of US taxpayers money, as is the umbrella organization known as Catholic Charities.

As I pointed out in a recent post, both are big players in the Darian Gap region of Panama.

In 2018 HIAS had a budget of nearly 42 million, of which 58.5% came from the government (nearly 24.5 million).

Four years later, in 2022, HIAS numbers ballooned to well over three times that amount - 140 million. If we assume 58.5% still comes from the government, that means US taxpayers forked over about 80 million to HIAS in 2022 alone. I can’t find more recent number for them, but it seems safe to assume that those numbers have continued to climb.

In 2016 HIAS CEO Mark Hetfield was paid $316,455. For some odd reason he has a promotional page on a “government document house” website. Why is the CEO of an NGO (non government organization) listed on a government website? If anyone knows, please let us all know in the comments.

But HIAS can’t hold a candle to charities run by the Catholic church.

If you’re a devout Catholic, you may want to stop reading at this point. The following news about the Catholic church is not flattering.

The following charts are from Complicit Clergy, a Catholic organization working to correct the type of corruption evident in Catholic Charities. Their byline is “Working to Purify the Bride of Christ”.

Between 2008 and 2022 Catholic organizations received 3 billion in Federal immigration funding.

As the 5th largest recipient of Federal immigration funds, US Conference of Catholic Bishops is also a big player.

During the Trump years, Catholic charities averaged $212 million per year in Federal immigration funding. In 2022 under a Catholic Biden, that nearly tripled to $618 million.

In 2022 Catholic Charities became the 13th largest charity in the US with 1.4 billion of its $4.7 billion in revenue coming from US taxpayers. Is Biden trying to hide his facilitation of the immigration crises behind the veil of charities? If so, he is digging an even deeper hole. Last time I checked, the separation clause of the First Amendment requires separation of church and state. It would seem Biden is in violation of that clause.

Now if churches paid taxes, I might not be so picky on this point. But they don’t. To have them tapping US taxpayers for billions of dollars is outright theft in my mind. Especially considering that many Catholics may have tithed 10% of their income to the church. That means they gave on the front end and are getting robbed on the back end.

Like some billionaires and the corporations they run, some churches have become far too influential. The line between church and state is becoming as blurred as the increasingly fascistic line that exists between government and corporations.

Like other organizations that depend on a large, robust membership, the Catholic Church saw a big drop off in attendance during and post covidcon. The Catholic Church stands to benefit greatly by having millions of ready-made new parishioners migrating to the US from the predominantly Catholic countries of Latin America. Is this why the Catholic church has become so heavily involved in aiding migration? Are they seeking to usurp a predominantly Protestant US population?

Pope Francis is a lefty, Jesuit, Argentinian. I’ve previously written about the ties to dark money and organizations that the Jesuits have long cultivated, so I’ll not go into that here. But I do have questions.

Why were Jesuits the only religious organization that Hitler exempted from conscription into his war machine?

Why do we have a Jesuit Pope (the first) from a country where a lot of Nazis fled?

Why has funding to Catholic Charities gone up 300% under Biden?

Why does Biden act like a Nazi?

