the secular heretic

Rod
3d

Thanks for the excellent post, Kyle.

I want to add that I do not believe many of these old world buildings were made by our civilization. There are far too many unanswered questions about how they were able to accomplish what would be nearly impossible to replicate today with our technology and in the time frames we are told they were constructed.

I am starting to believe that there was some kind of a cataclysmic event fairly recently (within the last few hundred years) that reset history, and whoever these people were (I suspect giants) were wiped out. I think the powers that shouldn't be know exactly what happened and are suppressing the truth, lying about the historical timeline, suppressing technologies, and feeding us absurd explanations like extraterrestrials, the earth is a ball spinning in space, evolution, viruses, etc. And of course, making sure that nobody believes in the Bible or in Jesus.

SadieJay
3d

How right you are. Modern buildings are soul-less monstrosities, especially churches. Not to mention that the ringing of American church bells is almost extinct. European cathedrals put you in your place when you visit them.

I think I read about your German ancestors there in Kansas when I read a book about the Dust Bowl. It was called The Worst Hard Time by Timothy Egan. Just a mention...but interesting.

And another thing is the partnership with Rockefeller and Scofield to give out free Bibles to all Christian churches with Scofield's copious notes that are dubious at best. Unholy alliance to be sure. Have a good day!

