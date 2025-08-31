While Bobby Kennedy Jr. is battling the dark forces responsible for injecting toxic materialism into our medical, food and agricultural systems, those same dark forces are quietly subverting the places where we worship. This seems to be the case across all religions, in all church buildings.

Let’s focus on our most treasured and historic places of worship, our cathedrals. Both old and new.

I should say up front that I have a love/hate relationship with ancient cathedrals. Mostly love.

On the one hand I admire the ingenuity, engineering and superb craft-work required to build one. I especially like the fact that these soul inspiring buildings were constructed entirely by hand BE (Before Electricity) and BT (Before Toxins) using local resources like hand cut stone and beams hand cut from local forests. As a natural builder of 40 years, I appreciate the fact that these cathedrals stand as a testament to the beauty, grace and durability of historic, vernacular, natural building. Modern builders with their heavy equipment and energy hog power tools and toxic modern building materials would be hard pressed to repeat what was commonly done a thousand years ago without them.

I also appreciate the fact that these buildings were constructed with local labor, which often involved most of a towns population. In this way the local population would receive a high level, hands-on education about design, engineering, mathematics, geometry, cooperation, organization, craft work skills and a locally focused vision of community development. Back then, people in towns that never built a cathedral lost out on that experience. The same can be said for most people today. All of that meant that the local economy of any town where a large cathedral was being built prospered during the many years it took to build. It also meant that because the knowledge and skill level of the towns population had been elevated by the construction process, once the cathedral was complete, many people had acquired new skills that could be put to use doing other things. All of that helped ensure that the town continued to prosper after construction was complete.

On the other hand, I despise the use of so many resources to build something that often seems more like a monument to a globalist religion than a place of worship. The worlds major religions often fall prey to the same ills as corporations and political parties. They take on a life of their own that often has little or nothing to do with the people they claim to serve. All to often they end up serving mammon over God and his people. Covidcon provides a good example. Trump and his Republican party were effective at initiating the covid scam on behalf of the predatory elite they serve. Many Democrats said they would never take a vaccine developed under Trump. Yet, once Biden got in office, Democrats lined up in droves for jabs pushed by the same globalist predators. Similarly, many religions also helped promote the scam by urging their congregations to take the materialistic, toxic, Satanic shots. Folks, this is insidious, spiritual warfare. We need to beware of any political party or religion that promotes profit for satanic globalists over service to its people.

As Jesus made clear, the church is not the building in which we worship, the church is the people, the congregation. People can worship wherever they want and remain a congregation, a church. No fancy cathedral needed. Now, if they chose to worship together in a church building, even a fancy cathedral, I have no problem with that, as long as they’re clear that the building is not the church. No one should be worshiping a building. That smacks of idolatry.

Having said that, twenty years ago while reading Pillars of the Earth by Ken Follett I came to the realization that, when carried out in an appropriate way in an appropriate setting, community driven vernacular cathedral building may be one of the highest callings for humanity. For those not familiar with Follett’s book, it’s about the construction of a magnificent but fictional cathedral in the fictional town of Kingsbridge, England early in the 12th century. Follette locates his fictional Kingsbridge in the very real Marlburough, Wiltshsire, which places his fictional cathedral near the very real 12 century cathedrals of Wells and Salisbury (the latter can be seem at the top of the page). Follette drew heavily from the history of those two cathedrals for the construction of his fictional Kingsbridge Cathedral and the fascinating story he weaves about its construction.

Pillars of the Earth was so successful that Follette dropped his previous thriller genre and dove headlong into writing historical novels. He’s a wonderful story teller.

A close look at the builders of these marvelous cathedrals makes clear that modern architects and builders can’t hold a candle to them. Doing so also begins to expose the dark forces at work in our cathedrals. In the same way that traditional medicine was sabotaged by the Carnegie funded Flexnar Report of 1913, in cooperation with the Rockefeller Foundation promoting petrochemical based pharmaceuticals over traditional medicine, traditional vernacular architecture has been purposely sabotaged by the same dark powers that shouldn’t be. But the story of how the globalist agenda of aesthetic universalism came to rule the day is a story for part two.

Some of the oldest cathedrals in the world like St. Peters Basilica (512 years old), the Cathedral of Trier Germany (875), Basilica of San Lorenzo (899), Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Armenia (1,717) have been standing for so long that they have become icons of what we think of when we think of Christianity. Over 40 generations of Europeans and their descendants around the world have come to define themselves and their religion based on the format those early cathedral builders chose as the basis for what constitutes a Christian church building.

Etchmiadzin Cathedral

Cathedral of Trier

Basilica of San Lorenzo

St. Peter’s Basilica

The little Basilica of St. Fidelis (below), provides a good American example. That cathedral is in the little town of Victoria, Kansas (pop, 1,129), which is about 18 miles West of where I grew up. The church (the congregation) was founded by a group of English settlers. Through the late 1870’s they were joined by a group of Volga German immigrants. Volga Germans were German peasant farmers who Katherine the Great, (originally a German Princes before she ruled Russia for 50 years) invited to Russia and provided with tax free land to farm a region along the Volga River that had previously been depopulated by Genghis Khan. After Katherine died the new Czar demanded back taxes on those farmers. Tens of thousands were unable to pay and fled to the US where they settled the high plains region.

The English settlers decided life on the high plains was too hard and hightailed it back to England. The tough Volga Germans stayed (my ancestors) and in 1905 they began construction on the Basilica of St. Fidelis. The project was completed in 1911.

I find this little Basilica to be sublime. What makes it so is the lack of ornamentation, which is so ostentatious in many cathedrals. The beauty of this building is the inherent structural architecture of the building and the fact that it was all hand crafted BE and BT.

It’s practical.

Like many cathedrals and Basilica’s built in regions of the world where there is no forest for lumber, this building had to use the only long lived building material available, stone. Not only are the walls made of stone, the overhead structure is also made of stone. The vaulted nave is held up with stone and masonry pillars that support more stone and masonry overhead. Because the dimensions incorporate sacred geometry and the golden ratio, and because the materials used work so well with this geometry, no electronic loudspeaker system is needed. A whisper in the front of the nave can be heard in the back, a feature of most cathedrals.

Because an 8” thick layer of limestone lies just a few feet beneath the surface of the soil in much of central Kansas, and because some of the Volga Germans who settled there were stone masons, the native limestone became the building material of choice. Because the basilicas, cathedrals and church buildings of other religions of the area were typically the first major structures to be built in their respective communities, they set the tone for what became the architectural style of choice. Voilà! in a flurry of limestone construction during the late 1800’s through the early 1900’s the vernacular architectural style of the region was born.

I was moved by watching this short video of interviews with the elders of the Basilica of St. Fidelis, some of whom have had 5 generations of family members in the church. Those are some solid folks. The video also briefly describes the process of cutting the stone from the earth by hand and how horse drawn wagons were used to deliver the stone from the quarry 8 miles away to the construction site. The limestone was also fired in kilns to make lime, which was then used to plaster the interior. Note the age and the health of the people being interviewed.

We were all a much healthier and happier people back when local resources still dictated how we built. I’ve spent a lot of word capital covering how toxic, Satanic materialism has crept into the place where we spend most of our time, our home. It has also crept into all other aspects of our society, including the construction of our church buildings. Satanic mission creep has been so successful at subverting our view of what constitutes materialistic trappings that we now feel we can no longer live without things we couldn’t even conceive of just a few decades ago. Yes, I’m referring to deadly cell phones.

What has been the result of that materialism? Modern church buildings now emit dangerous amounts of EMF’s through the loud speaker and electrical systems. Most everyone in the congregation is carrying a device in their pocket that’s radiating themselves and everyone around them. The lighting systems throw off blue light that disrupts our God given circadian rhythms. Wifi networks inside the church disrupt cellular calcium ion channels, induce heart arrhythmia, cloud the mind and sap our energy. The inside of churches are often painted with toxic paints. Toxic glues and other toxic materials are used throughout the construction process. I could go on and on.

Beware. Toxic, materialistic, dark forces have crept into the very places where many of us worship God. This is Satan driving a stake into the heart of our traditional, vernacular, sacred architecture, the very places where we claim to be worshiping God.

What are we really worshiping? Who is ruling who here?

The only true political virtue is obedience to authority and the only true political sin is independence. Independence renders authority useless, and that is what infuriates it so. Thomas Szasz

Toxic materialism is slavery.

God is independence.

Be free.

A musical homage to my Baptist upbringing -

