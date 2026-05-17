In March of last year the globalist pharmaceutical industry used it’s corporate media branch to tell us that Betsy Arakawa, the wife of the actor Gene Hackman, had died of hantavirus. Apart from the questionable circumstances that surrounded Gene’s death about a week after the questionable circumstances surrounding the death of his wife, my first thought was, ok, it looks like the game plan is to make hantavirus the next covidcon. What better way to get a “new virus” introduced into the conciousness of the world than by promoting it through the death of a well known actor and his wife?

Now the corporate media is telling us there has been an outbreak of hantavirus on the Netherlands based cruise ship, the MV Hondius, operated by Oceanwide Expeditions. We have been told that 3 people died and 11 others have fallen ill from the alleged virus.

As it turns out, GAVI ( Bill Gates’ vaccine promotion organization) was promoting hantavirus as the next pandemic all the way back on May of 2021.

As was the case with the so called covid virus, we are being told that hantavirus is a zoonotic virus that jumps from rodents to people. What they don’t tell us is that there is no scientific proof of that ever having occurred. It’s just another one of those lies they keep repeating until everyone believes it.

After numerous writers like myself pointed out that there is no proof of any virus having ever jumped from animals to people, the medical industrial complex (MIC) had to back away from their proclamation that covid was a zoonotic disease. Nothing has changed. What was true during covidcon is still true today.

The same laughable fear porn tactics (hazmat suits, masks, isolation, quarantine) used to promote fear of the “covid virus” are now being deployed with this so called “hantavirus outbreak”.

Hondius cruise ship passengers being put onto quarantine plane at Canary Islands to be flown home. Very well orchestrated fear theater.

Toxic disinfectant being sprayed on passengers as they leave the ship.

(Photos courtesy AP)

Australia, which took some of the harshest, most freedom restricting measures during covidcon, has once again stepped forward to show how few freedoms Australians have. All six Australian passengers on the cruise ship are coming home to a minimum 6 week long (since disembarkation) forced quarantine at the Bullsbrook Centre for National Resilience near Perth, Australia. (Australia is really good at coming up with Orwellian names for imprisoning people against their will.) These folks have done nothing wrong. All 6 have tested negative for the alleged virus and yet, they’re being imprisoned for 6 weeks against their will.

In the UK ten people are being quarantined. Some of them weren’t even passengers on the ship. They just had the misfortune of coming into contact with some of the folks from the MV Hondius.

In the US 41 people are under various levels of monitoring, most of them at home. Sixteen have been sent to the University of Nebraska Medical Center quarantine unit. One, who had initially tested positive, was placed in a bio-containment unit but later tested negative and was moved to the quarantine unit.

Here we have our first glimpse of one of the more ridiculous aspects of virology... testing. How can we test for something that has never been proven to cause disease? I’ve covered problems associated with testing in earlier posts here and here.

What are the symptoms of hantavirus? If you guessed flu-like, you would be correct. The flu, covid and hantavirus all share “flu-like symptoms”. So what makes them different? As far as I can tell, the only difference is the label-de-jour the medical establishment chooses to use. If you’re part of the Medical Industrial Complex (MIC) and you have a new covid vaccine you want to sell, then the label becomes covid. If you’re in the MIC and you’re invested in a hantavirus vaccine, then the label becomes hantavirus.

And yes, there’s a new hantavirus vaccine being prepped in the wings (more on that shortly).

But wait, there is another illness that has flu-like symptoms, one the MIC refuses to discuss… radiation poisoning. Why do they refuse to discuss it? Because it’s not a virus, which means there can be no profitable vaccine for it.

Brave Search says this about low level radiation exposure.

Low-level radiation exposure, typically defined as doses between 100 and 200 rems (1 to 2 Gy), often causes mild acute radiation syndrome (ARS) with symptoms that closely mimic the flu.

Radiation poisoning is generally divided into two categories: ionizing radiation and nonionizing radiation. This is not an in-depth consideration of these two forms of radiation. To learn more about them you can read this post from 2021.

Suffice it to say that ionizing radiation is considered more dangerous because it can readily penetrate deep into tissue and cause genetic damage. X-rays are a form of ionizing radiation. Although there is no safe level of man made non-ionizing radiation, it’s not as immediately dangerous as ionizing radiation. Nonionizing radiation is produced by microwave ovens, cell phones, cell towers, computers, wi-fi, blue tooth, electrical systems in homes and offices, electrical appliances, radar (including Nexrad weather radar, which most Americans are exposed to) and numerous other sources. Proximity to the radiation source and the construction materials used in your home or office play a big role in how harmful exposure to nonionizing radiation can be. More on that here.

The various sources of non-ionizing radiation have greatly proliferated since WWII, even more so in recent decades with the explosive growth of cell phones, cell towers and wireless systems.

Industry captured regulatory agencies have been telling us that non-ionizing radiation is not problematic. However, research is proving otherwise. In May of 2011 the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified radiofrequency electromagnetic fields as possibly carcinogenic. If you do a search on Pub Med for “dangers of nonionizing radiation” you’ll find 741 research papers on that topic. There can be no doubt about the dangers of nonionizing radiation. Yet, it remains unregulated.

So how do we know what we are being told about viruses causing the flu, covid or hantavirus isn’t actually some form of radiation poisoning? In most cases, we don’t know because the chances that a doctor will make a diagnoses of radiation poisoning are slim to none. Why? Because there are no vaccines for it. It’s not profitable to consider that possibility.

You regular readers know that, from late 2020 well into 2023, during the height of covidcon, I cut my teeth here on Substack covering these “virus” questions. One of the things I spent a lot of word capital explaining was the fact that 5G was rolled out at the same time as covid. I don’t believe this was a coincidence. I believe it was known among the globalist powers that shouldn’t be that the new form of radiation emanating from all the new 5G cell towers would cause an outbreak of flu-like symptoms. Instead of warning us about that, we were told it was a new virus and that we should all get the highly profitable, “safe and effective”, experimental (administered under an EUA), covid jabs. Now, 6 years later, the injury and death toll from those jabs is in the tens of millions.

Anyone not familiar with these connections can go back and read everything I’ve written about covidcon here.

Ok Kyle, so why this new outbreak on this cruise ship?

First of all, there is no evidence this is a new outbreak. To better understand this, let’s review some previous cruise ship “outbreaks”.

In September of 2000 there was a large outbreak of flu on a ship sailing between Sydney and Noumea. 40 passengers were hospitalized. 37% of passengers suffered from flu-like symptoms. Did anyone hear about that?

In March/April of 2014 two separate ships had large outbreaks of “MAARI” on a 17 day trip from Sam to LA. One ship reported 87 cases, the other 187 cases. Did anyone hear about that?

In 2021 34 flu-like cases occurred on a World Cruise. Did anyone hear about that?

The so called, “norovirus” is another flu-like illness that often occurs on cruise ships. This Wikipedia article documents 27 “breakouts” of Norovirus on cruise ships between 2020 and 2026.

Clearly, cruise ships are a hot bed of illness.

Back to the question: Why this outbreak on this cruise ship at this time?

First we need to understand that cruise ships are made of metal. Metal is highly reflective of nonionizing radio frequencies. Think of a radio frequency hitting a metal wall like a super ball being thrown perpendicular between two block walls that are just a few feet apart… it just bounces back and for the between them. Radio frequency waves do the same thing between metal walls.

Next we need to understand that cruise ships are floating platforms of electronic paraphernalia; communications systems (low earth orbit satellites, medium earth orbit satellite’s geostationary satellites, and hybrid networks), weather radar systems, which can include s band and x (both are in the microwave frequency range) band radar which is also used for navigation. Then there are the ship-wide wifi and bluetooth systems, wireless intercom systems, geo positioning systems, satellite systems for global connectivity, search and rescue transponders, radar reflection systems to locate lifeboats, digital selective calling integrated with CHF and MF/HF radio for distress calls and position reporting via satellite or radio waves and, cellular networks to extend land based signals. Add to that everyone’s cell phone, their wearable wireless units and so one. Taken together, all of that amounts to a massive amount of nonionizing radiation, all of which is further exacerbated by bouncing around inside a floating metal ship. People on cruise ships are living in a thick miasma of nonionizing radiation. It’s the perfect storm to make people sick with flu like symptoms.

This on the Hondius. The person is standing next to what is either an S band or an X band radar “radom” unit. There are two on this ship. The other one is to the left, on the other side.

Some of the numerous antennae on the Hondius can be seen in this photo.

A typical cabin on the Hondius, with metal walls, ceiling and floor. A laptop running on wifi or bluetooth, a cell phone and several other electronic gadgets can be seen laying around. Is that a wifi unit in the lower left hand corner? Is this room close to the radar dome?

Furthermore, any given cruise ship is also being constantly swept by s and x band radar from potentially dozens of other ships within sight. These microwaves then intersect and bounce off of each other in wild, random patterns that are extremely harmful to human electrical and biological systems. This amounts to more radiation poisoning.

A common side effect of all of these types of radiation are flu-like respiratory and gastro-intestinal symptoms. Viruses have nothing to do with any of that.

Ultimately, the ‘now’ reason has to do with the eminent roll out of a new hantavirus vaccine. We are being told Moderna and Korea University are close, but that the final product might be years away, unless there is massive taxpayer funding like there was with Trumps Operation Warp Speed to “accelerate” the covid jabs. In that scenario we were told that a covid vaccine was still a long ways away, but after big pharma got lots of taxpayer welfare money, they had it ready in months. We are now being told the same thing about a hantavirus jab. Make it a massive welfare project or it goes away. Big pharma has their man in the White House right now, so who knows how this will play out.

The long and short of this is, in the same way the roll out of 5G generated the perfect ruse for covidcon, cruise ships present the perfect opportunity to pull the wool over our eyes about an “outbreak of hantavirus”.

You couldn’t pay me to get on a cruise ship.

In case you still don’t believe me, listen to what Dr. Sam Baily has to say about whether or not hantavirus is real.

Be free.

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