the so-called hantavirus and the very real dangers of cruise ships
In March of last year the globalist pharmaceutical industry used it’s corporate media branch to tell us that Betsy Arakawa, the wife of the actor Gene Hackman, had died of hantavirus. Apart from the questionable circumstances that surrounded Gene’s death about a week after the questionable circumstances surrounding the death of his wife, my first thought was, ok, it looks like the game plan is to make hantavirus the next covidcon. What better way to get a “new virus” introduced into the conciousness of the world than by promoting it through the death of a well known actor and his wife?
Now the corporate media is telling us there has been an outbreak of hantavirus on the Netherlands based cruise ship, the MV Hondius, operated by Oceanwide Expeditions. We have been told that 3 people died and 11 others have fallen ill from the alleged virus.
As it turns out, GAVI ( Bill Gates’ vaccine promotion organization) was promoting hantavirus as the next pandemic all the way back on May of 2021.
As was the case with the so called covid virus, we are being told that hantavirus is a zoonotic virus that jumps from rodents to people. What they don’t tell us is that there is no scientific proof of that ever having occurred. It’s just another one of those lies they keep repeating until everyone believes it.
After numerous writers like myself pointed out that there is no proof of any virus having ever jumped from animals to people, the medical industrial complex (MIC) had to back away from their proclamation that covid was a zoonotic disease. Nothing has changed. What was true during covidcon is still true today.
The same laughable fear porn tactics (hazmat suits, masks, isolation, quarantine) used to promote fear of the “covid virus” are now being deployed with this so called “hantavirus outbreak”.
(Photos courtesy AP)
Australia, which took some of the harshest, most freedom restricting measures during covidcon, has once again stepped forward to show how few freedoms Australians have. All six Australian passengers on the cruise ship are coming home to a minimum 6 week long (since disembarkation) forced quarantine at the Bullsbrook Centre for National Resilience near Perth, Australia. (Australia is really good at coming up with Orwellian names for imprisoning people against their will.) These folks have done nothing wrong. All 6 have tested negative for the alleged virus and yet, they’re being imprisoned for 6 weeks against their will.
In the UK ten people are being quarantined. Some of them weren’t even passengers on the ship. They just had the misfortune of coming into contact with some of the folks from the MV Hondius.
In the US 41 people are under various levels of monitoring, most of them at home. Sixteen have been sent to the University of Nebraska Medical Center quarantine unit. One, who had initially tested positive, was placed in a bio-containment unit but later tested negative and was moved to the quarantine unit.
Here we have our first glimpse of one of the more ridiculous aspects of virology... testing. How can we test for something that has never been proven to cause disease? I’ve covered problems associated with testing in earlier posts here and here.
What are the symptoms of hantavirus? If you guessed flu-like, you would be correct. The flu, covid and hantavirus all share “flu-like symptoms”. So what makes them different? As far as I can tell, the only difference is the label-de-jour the medical establishment chooses to use. If you’re part of the Medical Industrial Complex (MIC) and you have a new covid vaccine you want to sell, then the label becomes covid. If you’re in the MIC and you’re invested in a hantavirus vaccine, then the label becomes hantavirus.
And yes, there’s a new hantavirus vaccine being prepped in the wings (more on that shortly).
But wait, there is another illness that has flu-like symptoms, one the MIC refuses to discuss… radiation poisoning. Why do they refuse to discuss it? Because it’s not a virus, which means there can be no profitable vaccine for it.
Brave Search says this about low level radiation exposure.
Low-level radiation exposure, typically defined as doses between 100 and 200 rems (1 to 2 Gy), often causes mild acute radiation syndrome (ARS) with symptoms that closely mimic the flu.
Radiation poisoning is generally divided into two categories: ionizing radiation and nonionizing radiation. This is not an in-depth consideration of these two forms of radiation. To learn more about them you can read this post from 2021.
Suffice it to say that ionizing radiation is considered more dangerous because it can readily penetrate deep into tissue and cause genetic damage. X-rays are a form of ionizing radiation. Although there is no safe level of man made non-ionizing radiation, it’s not as immediately dangerous as ionizing radiation. Nonionizing radiation is produced by microwave ovens, cell phones, cell towers, computers, wi-fi, blue tooth, electrical systems in homes and offices, electrical appliances, radar (including Nexrad weather radar, which most Americans are exposed to) and numerous other sources. Proximity to the radiation source and the construction materials used in your home or office play a big role in how harmful exposure to nonionizing radiation can be. More on that here.
The various sources of non-ionizing radiation have greatly proliferated since WWII, even more so in recent decades with the explosive growth of cell phones, cell towers and wireless systems.
Industry captured regulatory agencies have been telling us that non-ionizing radiation is not problematic. However, research is proving otherwise. In May of 2011 the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified radiofrequency electromagnetic fields as possibly carcinogenic. If you do a search on Pub Med for “dangers of nonionizing radiation” you’ll find 741 research papers on that topic. There can be no doubt about the dangers of nonionizing radiation. Yet, it remains unregulated.
So how do we know what we are being told about viruses causing the flu, covid or hantavirus isn’t actually some form of radiation poisoning? In most cases, we don’t know because the chances that a doctor will make a diagnoses of radiation poisoning are slim to none. Why? Because there are no vaccines for it. It’s not profitable to consider that possibility.
You regular readers know that, from late 2020 well into 2023, during the height of covidcon, I cut my teeth here on Substack covering these “virus” questions. One of the things I spent a lot of word capital explaining was the fact that 5G was rolled out at the same time as covid. I don’t believe this was a coincidence. I believe it was known among the globalist powers that shouldn’t be that the new form of radiation emanating from all the new 5G cell towers would cause an outbreak of flu-like symptoms. Instead of warning us about that, we were told it was a new virus and that we should all get the highly profitable, “safe and effective”, experimental (administered under an EUA), covid jabs. Now, 6 years later, the injury and death toll from those jabs is in the tens of millions.
Anyone not familiar with these connections can go back and read everything I’ve written about covidcon here.
Ok Kyle, so why this new outbreak on this cruise ship?
First of all, there is no evidence this is a new outbreak. To better understand this, let’s review some previous cruise ship “outbreaks”.
In September of 2000 there was a large outbreak of flu on a ship sailing between Sydney and Noumea. 40 passengers were hospitalized. 37% of passengers suffered from flu-like symptoms. Did anyone hear about that?
In March/April of 2014 two separate ships had large outbreaks of “MAARI” on a 17 day trip from Sam to LA. One ship reported 87 cases, the other 187 cases. Did anyone hear about that?
In 2021 34 flu-like cases occurred on a World Cruise. Did anyone hear about that?
The so called, “norovirus” is another flu-like illness that often occurs on cruise ships. This Wikipedia article documents 27 “breakouts” of Norovirus on cruise ships between 2020 and 2026.
Clearly, cruise ships are a hot bed of illness.
Back to the question: Why this outbreak on this cruise ship at this time?
First we need to understand that cruise ships are made of metal. Metal is highly reflective of nonionizing radio frequencies. Think of a radio frequency hitting a metal wall like a super ball being thrown perpendicular between two block walls that are just a few feet apart… it just bounces back and for the between them. Radio frequency waves do the same thing between metal walls.
Next we need to understand that cruise ships are floating platforms of electronic paraphernalia; communications systems (low earth orbit satellites, medium earth orbit satellite’s geostationary satellites, and hybrid networks), weather radar systems, which can include s band and x (both are in the microwave frequency range) band radar which is also used for navigation. Then there are the ship-wide wifi and bluetooth systems, wireless intercom systems, geo positioning systems, satellite systems for global connectivity, search and rescue transponders, radar reflection systems to locate lifeboats, digital selective calling integrated with CHF and MF/HF radio for distress calls and position reporting via satellite or radio waves and, cellular networks to extend land based signals. Add to that everyone’s cell phone, their wearable wireless units and so one. Taken together, all of that amounts to a massive amount of nonionizing radiation, all of which is further exacerbated by bouncing around inside a floating metal ship. People on cruise ships are living in a thick miasma of nonionizing radiation. It’s the perfect storm to make people sick with flu like symptoms.
Furthermore, any given cruise ship is also being constantly swept by s and x band radar from potentially dozens of other ships within sight. These microwaves then intersect and bounce off of each other in wild, random patterns that are extremely harmful to human electrical and biological systems. This amounts to more radiation poisoning.
A common side effect of all of these types of radiation are flu-like respiratory and gastro-intestinal symptoms. Viruses have nothing to do with any of that.
Ultimately, the ‘now’ reason has to do with the eminent roll out of a new hantavirus vaccine. We are being told Moderna and Korea University are close, but that the final product might be years away, unless there is massive taxpayer funding like there was with Trumps Operation Warp Speed to “accelerate” the covid jabs. In that scenario we were told that a covid vaccine was still a long ways away, but after big pharma got lots of taxpayer welfare money, they had it ready in months. We are now being told the same thing about a hantavirus jab. Make it a massive welfare project or it goes away. Big pharma has their man in the White House right now, so who knows how this will play out.
The long and short of this is, in the same way the roll out of 5G generated the perfect ruse for covidcon, cruise ships present the perfect opportunity to pull the wool over our eyes about an “outbreak of hantavirus”.
You couldn’t pay me to get on a cruise ship.
In case you still don’t believe me, listen to what Dr. Sam Baily has to say about whether or not hantavirus is real.
Be free.
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Once you realize that you don't need to be afraid of 'viruses' or even germs, the hazmat suits look absolutely ridiculous. What a dystopian picture they paint with their hazmat suits and masks.
About 2 months ago, I was sorting through a rickety old storage shed in my yard. A few days later, I started showing flu/pneumonia-like symptoms of continuous coughing with fluid in my lungs that I had never experienced before, which made me think back about that storage shed. It also made me think back about the late actor Gene Hackman, whose wife recently succumbed to Hantavirus in northern Santa Fe, NM.
But before hitting the panic button by running to the hospital, I decided to start taking a half tspn of Vit C., sodium ascorbate powder, (50/50 blend of ascorbic acid powder mixed with A&H sodium bicarbonate, (baking soda), that you can mix yourself or buy the premixed NOW brand), every couple hours. (Stay close to a toilet as it can sometimes cause sudden diarrhrea). A few years ago, I had successfully curtailed an abscessed #5 tooth with that mix that was swelling dangerously close towards my right eye inside my cheek. Those familiar with Capt. Thomas "Forbidden Healing" Randall is where I learned about sodium ascorbate.
And I also sprayed and inhaled hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) vapor as needed during the course of the day, from a factory spray bottle, (though a new unused spray nebulizer I had bought just in case during the covid panic, could have also been used as well). I also had to raise my bed pillows in order to sleep in a more upright position to avoid choking on lung fluid. I finally started to notice slow improvement and in about 2 1/2 weeks, I was back normal again without any of those bad respiratory symptoms. Hantavirus, I don't know???