the secular heretic

the secular heretic

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Nina's avatar
Nina
4d

Once you realize that you don't need to be afraid of 'viruses' or even germs, the hazmat suits look absolutely ridiculous. What a dystopian picture they paint with their hazmat suits and masks.

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grulla's avatar
grulla
3dEdited

About 2 months ago, I was sorting through a rickety old storage shed in my yard. A few days later, I started showing flu/pneumonia-like symptoms of continuous coughing with fluid in my lungs that I had never experienced before, which made me think back about that storage shed. It also made me think back about the late actor Gene Hackman, whose wife recently succumbed to Hantavirus in northern Santa Fe, NM.

But before hitting the panic button by running to the hospital, I decided to start taking a half tspn of Vit C., sodium ascorbate powder, (50/50 blend of ascorbic acid powder mixed with A&H sodium bicarbonate, (baking soda), that you can mix yourself or buy the premixed NOW brand), every couple hours. (Stay close to a toilet as it can sometimes cause sudden diarrhrea). A few years ago, I had successfully curtailed an abscessed #5 tooth with that mix that was swelling dangerously close towards my right eye inside my cheek. Those familiar with Capt. Thomas "Forbidden Healing" Randall is where I learned about sodium ascorbate.

And I also sprayed and inhaled hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) vapor as needed during the course of the day, from a factory spray bottle, (though a new unused spray nebulizer I had bought just in case during the covid panic, could have also been used as well). I also had to raise my bed pillows in order to sleep in a more upright position to avoid choking on lung fluid. I finally started to notice slow improvement and in about 2 1/2 weeks, I was back normal again without any of those bad respiratory symptoms. Hantavirus, I don't know???

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