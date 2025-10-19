the secular heretic

I was just reading an article in the Epoch Times about a young singer/actor, Yu Menglong, who fell from a high rise to his death in September. The CCP quickly put out a narrative that no one believed and people wanted answers. (Does this sound familiar?) People posted their ideas and doubts online but were quickly censored. This alone woke up a lot of people about their fearless leaders. (The Covid Con left its scars and doubt had already been sown.) People are resilient and by the 17th of October, 443 million people took the extreme step of resigning publicly from the Communist Party and its affiliates. They even used their real names! These people have been indoctrinated from birth and yet they now see clearly how they have been betrayed. And remember that these people are also considered to be the most digitally controlled people of all time. And yet…

My point here is that you can fool all of the people some of the time, and some of the people all of the time, but you can’t fool all the people all of the time. The Israeli lobby and propaganda machine have gone into overdrive. We know that most politicians et al have been bought with the billionaire money. Trump openly says the quiet part out loud. Everybody now knows that the US has been bought and paid for by Israel, and no matter how much money you throw at this problem, it is no longer going away. The arrogant people who think money solves all their problems and they can do what they want, have forgotten that the Devil lies to everybody, including his favorites.

There is an old joke from the Soviet era that goes like this. An American and a Russian are seated on a plane and are heading to Washington. They chat and the American asks why the Russian is going to America. The Russian replies that he is going there to study propaganda. The American is aghast and protests that there is no propaganda in America. “Exactly!” says the Russian.

Propaganda only works if you don’t know it is being used.

Assessments require evidence more than contrasting opinions.

This just in: stay tuned... Some of have known that Net an' Yahoo and Hamas are in Hegelian dialectic fashion two sides of the same coin, for many months...

"President Trump will not allow this to continue. He knows that Hamas and Netanyahu are one and the same.

He said he would send forces in to protect the Palestinians… watch what happens next.

JUST IN - Israel says Hamas committed a serious violation of the ceasefire and, in response, the IDF is currently conducting strikes in Gaza.

Heavy fire exchange between IDF forces and Hamas in the Rafah area are currently ongoing.

Netanyahu assesses the situation with the Defense Minister and the army to discuss the nature of the response to the violations." from a high intel Sub Tironianae

Plenty of evidence of Art of War ongoing, it ain't for everyone

