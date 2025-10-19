This is a story about Miriam Adelsen, who has dual citizenship with Israel and unabashedly puts Israel first, Javier Milei, the President of Argentina who puts Argentina first, Donald Trump, who puts globalism first, and Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who puts America first.

More importantly, this is a story about how neo-Goliaths are conspiring to take down a new shepherd.

It’s also a story about what’s wrong with the US food and farming system.

adelson

Miriam Adelson is the heiress of her husbands Las Vegas gambling fortune. In his recent speech at the Knesset in Israel, Trump claimed Adleson “has 60 billion in the bank”.

In that speech Trump reminded the audience that he had recognized Jerusalem as the Capitol of Israel and had moved the US embassy there during his first term. Immediately after saying that he turned to Adelson, who was sitting in the audience, and said, “Isn’t that right Miriam?” Of course, he was not-so-subtly referring to the $90 million donation that the Adelson’s had given him during his first campaign to do just that (Sheldon died in 2021). Trump then immediately turned to the Golan Heights. The Adelson’s had long wanted Trump to support Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights, which may explain the last donation Miriam Adelson gave to Trump of $100 million. The Adelson’s also want the West Bank annexed. Trump didn’t mention the West Bank. He had previously expressed anger at Netanyahu and later said he would not support annexation of the West Bank.

Once again Trump immediately pivots his speech to a pointed question he had asked Adelson earlier: “What do you love more, the United States or Israel?” He explains that “she refused to answer”, which he interpreted to mean “she loved Israel more”.

In one fell swoop Trump not only praised Adelson, he also told the world who is pulling his strings and why.

We’ll be coming back to Miriam Adelson.

milei

Since his election as the president of Argentina in 2023, self described libertarian Javier Milei has been successfully running the economy of Argentina into the ground. To help out his buddy Milei, Trump recently pledged an aid package to Argentina worth 20 billion. More recently he pledged an additional 20 billion, which we are being told will mostly come from private sources.

We’ll be coming back to Argentina.

trump

It goes without explanation that the previous examples highlight some of the ways that Trump exercises his globalist agenda.

massie

Thomas Massie is a livestock farmer, engineer (MIT) and a Republican Congressman for Kentucky’s 4th district. He leans Libertarian and has gained the nickname Mr. No because of how many times he voted no on bills that would further bloat the US debt. He has been an outspoken critic of Trump on many issues, most notably about not releasing the Epstein files.

I first wrote about HR 3187, Massie’s 2015 P.R.I.M.E. Act back in February of 2021.

Just to update the status of this bill, it now has 41 cosponsors, 36 Republicans and 5 Democrats.

If this bill becomes law it will be one of the best things to happen for small livestock farmers like me in my lifetime. Because it would provide a whole ‘nuther stream of revenue from my livestock, it would completely alter how I farm.

Rumor has it that the PRIME Act may be included in the upcoming farm bill, which was to be voted on by the end of September. Among other things, the government shutdown has prevented that from happening. Now there is talk that Democrats may try and delay the farm bill until after the 2026 midterm election. If the Democrats get a majority in congress, small Ma and Pa livestock farmers like myself and my neighbors can kiss goodby any chances of being able to generate a decent profit. Of course the Big 4 meat conglomerates, Cargil, Tyson, JBS and National Beef Packing do NOT want to see the PRIME Act passed. Because they wanted to squeeze out all competition, they were responsible for getting the restrictive meat processing laws passed in the first place. They will heave a collective sigh of relief if the Democrats gain control of congress in 2026.

Why? Because this Act would allow farmers to once again, as my dad was able to do when I was a kid, slaughter their own livestock and sell that meat to their friends, family, neighbors, at their local farmers market, to grocery stores, restaurants and so on. The fact that this was legal up until the early 1960’s and is now illegal, exposes the absurdity of the current state of meat production in the US. If it was ok for small farmers to slaughter their livestock and sell that meat to whomever they wanted for the previous 5,000 years, why was it suddenly made illegal? As I just alluded, because Big Food took over.

Of course the laws that have been imposed since the early 1960’s that make it illegal for small farmers to do what our ancestors have done for countless generations have allowed those previously mentioned 4 corporations to gain control of 85% of the meat sold in the US. I’ve written several posts about all of that. You can read the most recent one here.

Most of those mindless laws were passed by Democrats. One would think “Democrats” would be pro-health, pro-small farmer and would not support monopolist corporations. The opposite is true.

Granted, I identify with Thomas Massie. Like me, he is a livestock farmer and like my farm, his farm is off grid, running on solar power. This gives him deep insight into the realities of farming. The hubristic, bureaucrats who currently dictate the terms of food production in the US that favor centralized, corporate agriculture will never grasp the complexities of habitats, climate and soils the way small farmers that serve local and regional markets do. Perhaps the reason we have these technocrats running food policy is because they’re more willing to do the bidding of the Goliath corporations pulling the levers behind the curtain.

back to miriam adelson

Miriam Adelson shows us that it’s not just Goliath corporations that play this game. Goliath billionaires can also play.

In 2014 Massie was one of only 10 people who voted against a bill to name Israel a strategic partner. The bill would also provide US subsidies to Israel to start green energy companies. Myself and I’m sure most of you readers would have voted the same way. As Massie put it at that time, he doesn’t believe in subsidies, especially for foreign countries. Unfortunately, that 2014 vote may have put him on the radar of AIPAC, the ADL and... the Adelson’s.

I should also mention that Massie caught hell for being one of the few elected officials to speak out against covidcon.

In 2021 Massie further raised the ire of Zionists when he joined 8 Democrats to vote against providing 1 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome defense system.

In October of 2023 Massie was the only Republican to vote against a House resolution guaranteeing support of Israels war in Gaza. In November of 2023 he was the only member of Congress to oppose a resolution that guaranteed Israels right to exist and equated anti-Zionism to anti-semtism.

Massie has also been outspoken about the corruption that AIPAC fosters in the US.

Here’s what Wikipedia says about what AIPAC did to counter Massie.

In May 2024, AIPAC and allied groups announced a $300,000 ad campaign targeting Massie for perceived “anti-Israel views” while not officially endorsing any primary challenger.[117] Massie responded by posting a poll on X asking his followers whether AIPAC should be forced to register as a foreign agent. 94.9% of respondents voted “Yes, register under FARA”.[118] In a June 2024 interview, he claimed that each Republican member of Congress besides himself has an “AIPAC person” that directs them to vote in line with the positions of the organization.[119] In July 2024, Massie boycotted Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress, calling it “political theater”; he was the only Republican to do so.[120] Massie later wrote

“Nothing can justify the number of civilian casualties (tens of thousands of women and children) inflicted by Israel in Gaza in the last two years. We should end all U.S. military aid to Israel now.”[121]

In Trumps globalist mind, Massie initially became a problem when he didn’t support Trumps 2 trillion dollar covid relief package. He also didn’t support Trumps recent Big Beautiful Bill, nor did he support Trumps illegal plan to drop bombs on Iran in support of Israel and it’s puppet masters link.

Because Massie sticks to his philosophical guns, he is now facing a massive onslaught from a new super-pac called MAGA Kentucky, initiated by Trump to defeat his fellow Republican. As Zero Hedge recently pointed out, MAGA Kentucky (MK) is a misnomer: None of it’s 3 donors are from Kentucky and the reason for MK’s existence is to remove a vocal critic of the Israel-first Trump administration. The term MAGA Kentucky is an oxymoron.

The proof is in the pudding of the 3 MK super pac donors. Here is what Zero Hedge says about them.

The PAC’s only three donors have two things in common: they’re billionaires, and they’re ardent supporters of Israel. According to the PAC’s first funding disclosure filed with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday, it has received:

$1 million from New Yorker hedge fund manager Paul Singer, who has also funded a Israel-favoring US think tank and other pro-Israel organizations, and urged Trump to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal

$250,000 from Floridian hedge fund manager John Paulson

$750,000 from the Preserve America Super PAC, which has also been led by La Civita and primarily funded by Nevadan Miriam Adelson and earlier, her late husband Sheldon Adelson

Here’s Massie’s response.

Three billionaires from New York City and Las Vegas have funded a superPAC deceptively named Kentucky MAGA to run millions of dollars of negative ads against me because I vote against foreign aid for Israel and needless wars in the Middle East. Kentuckians aren’t falling for it. https://t.co/YuNYKWa7Oy — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 1, 2025

back to Argentina

Trumps recent tariff war with China has resulted in China refusing to do what it has long done, purchase much of the US soybean crop. Sales of US soy beans to China have dropped to zero.

China’s purchase of US soy beans has long been a boon for US soy farmers. In retaliation for Trumps tariffs, China has turned to Argentina and Brazil for soy beans. Lest we fail to see the full picture here, Trump is destroying the lives of US soybean farmers by cutting off their primary customer, China. Not only that, Trump is sticking a knife in the back of US soy farmers by providing Milei and Argentina with a $40 billion aid package. Needless to say, US soy farmers, many of whom voted for Trump, are now spitting mad at him.

Again, he shows his true globalist-first colors by supporting Argentina to the tune of 40 billion while shafting US soy farmers.

As a small, local oriented farmer who incorporates crop and livestock diversity into a regenerative program, I’m not shedding any tears for US soy farmers who have put all of their eggs into the globalist basket. Cargill is the largest exporter of soy beans from the US and has massive contracts with China. If Cargill and its customers can get a better deal elsewhere, they will do so. In this case, that’s Argentina and Brazil.

The lesson here for US soy farmers can be explained in one word; diversify. Farmers who depend on mono-cropping (growing commodity crops for globalist corporations) will eventually get burned. These farmers don’t seem to understand that the globalist corporations they depend on have no allegiance to any one country. They only have allegiance to globalism.

Because the financial effect of this fiasco on US soy farmers may prove to be ruinous for some voting districts, rumor has it that Trump is now seeking to put together a bail-out package for soy farmers. In other words, after having shot himself in his right foot, Trump now wants to shoot himself in his left foot.

David was a shepherd, a livestock farmer.

Yes, the tables have turned. Some of those who were once considered the Davids of the world have become Goliath’s. Mark my word, the new Goliath’s will also be taken down by upstart shepherds.

Please help support me to do just that.

