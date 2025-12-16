Before 15 minutes cites can become functional, before digital ID can be imposed, before CBDC’s, Bitcoin, Tether, Stable Coin or any other digital currency can become fully sanctioned, one last piece of the technocrats dystopian puzzle needs to be put into place: The telecom industry and the federal government need to seize your rights to bodily autonomy and the self governance rights of your community and state. Why do they need to do this? So they can put cell towers on your front lawn, on your children’s schools, on your local hospital, or anywhere else they see fit.

This cooperation between the feds and industry (fascism) doesn’t end there. Once they’ve taken away our rights to self govern, everything will become possible, including mandatory vaccines. You think the covid eugenics program was bad? Wait until this all gets rolled out.

Over the past few weeks I’ve sent out several brief notices about the subcommittee vote regarding HR 2289, the Fed’s attempt to take away local governments rights to determine whether or not cell towers can be installed in certain locations.

In nearby Tucson there has been some success preventing telecom giants from placing cell towers on or near schools. If this bill makes it through, those wins will no longer be possible. Telecom giants will be able to place a cell tower on your front yard and you will have no legal recourse. The landscape will be dominated by cell towers everywhere. We will all be bombarded by electromagnetic radiation 24/7. As I’ve pointed out previously 5G was developed by DARPA as a weapons system. Passage of this legislation will make covidcon seem mild.

The initial vote on HR 2289 by the subcommittee passed, largely along party lines. Democrats voted against it, Republicans for it. The bill now goes before the Senate. We have until the 30th of this month to get it stopped.

Here is where it gets interesting. Senator Ted Cruz is holding a hearing on Wedensday, the 17 of December (tomorrow) to conduct oversight on the Federal Communications Commission. All 3 FCC commissioners will be there.

One of the questions they’ll be asked is why they’ve ignored a 2021 court ordered mandate to update the antiquated frequency safety guidelines set all the way back in 1996.

In that decision the court said the FCC failed to respond to “record evidence that exposure to RF radiation at levels below the Commission’s current limits may cause negative health effects unrelated to cancer.” The court went on to say the FCC showed “a complete failure to respond to comments concerning environmental harm caused by RF radiation.” The court found the FCC ignored scientific studies and recommendations from doctors.

It’s helpful to keep in mind that back in 96 when those rules were written we were operating under 2G. We are now operating under the much more insidious 5G with 6G just around the corner. And yet, the antiquated guidelines from 1996 still rule the day.

Among other questions, the commissioners at the Cruz hearing will be asked why those court orders have been ignored.

It turns out the FCC also has rules changes in play that will accomplish the same thing HR 2289 will accomplish. In other words, this is a two pronged attack to insure that the ability to usurp local jurisdiction succeeds. Hopefully, those commissioners will be asked about that as well.

Why has this become such a high priority for the Musk’s, Thiel’s, Ellison’s and the other technocrats that now run much of the Federal government? Because this is a coup d’etat being run by very powerful people who are employing technocrats to seize control of the world to impose a technocracy.

Once this precedent is set, the door will be opened for the feds and other industries that are increasingly aligned with the fascist state, to seize control of all aspects of local jurisdiction; utility companies, police and so on. Local governance as we now know it will cease to exist.

As you long time readers know, I’m no fan of government. I never consented to being governed. However, I’m a big believer in siding with the enemy I know, my local elected officials, verses the enemy I don’t know, those distant oligarchs in DC and Silicon Valley.

Clearly, local governments DO NOT want this to happen. They want to retain control. That means the enemy of my enemy is now my friend.

Why is there such a concerted effort under way to push this all through before the end of the year? I’m speculating here, but it may be because within two years, as soon as most cell phones are upgraded to Elon Musk’s Star Link Specs, he’ll have the ability to impose 5G and 6G from space over the entire planet. Once that occurs, the opportunity to use the FCC and HR 2289 as a means of imposing this coup d’etat will pass. Instead, the digital prison will be imposed from space by Star Link.

Again, I’m speculating here, but there may be competing interests in play here: Those who now control the spectrum on the ground, verses Elon Musk and Star Link. It may be that the reason this has all come up so quickly is because they hoped to get it to pass under the radar, unnoticed, before Musk rolls out his globalist Star Link program. Either way, I wouldn’t be surprised to see industrial war erupt between the two competing systems. Does that mean more infrastructure fires and rockets falling out of the sky?

It’s late in the game, but we’ve noticed. And we still have a shot at getting it all shut down.

A few words to the naysayers out there (you know who you are): I’m not going to beat around the bush here. If you have no problem with cell towers being built on your front lawn, if you have no problem with cell towers popping up all over your neighborhood and lowering your property values, if you have no problem with the increased health risk from all of the new EMR you’ll be bombarded with, you are certainly within your rights to do nothing. Just keep in mind that no one will listen to you when you complain about the dystopian prison being built around you.

Here’s what you can do.

1) Contact representatives in your local government and ask them if they’re aware that these actions will strip away any authority they have to make decisions about these matters. If they are uninformed, direct them to this post. Record your calls for future reference. If you get an interesting recording, let me know and I’ll post it here.

2) Call the office of Senator Cruz and let him know you think this is a coup d’etat of local governance by the technocrats and the FCC and that you want to retain your constitutional right to bodily autonomy and local governance.

(512) 916-5834

If that line is busy here are more numbers to try.

3) Congress is working on 6 bills that will advance telecom overreach. Here is what CHD says about them.

Congress is advancing six bills — HR 1343, 1588, 1665, 1681, 1731, and 6046 — that would greatly expand federal control over wireless deployment and limit the ability of local governments to regulate the placement of wireless facilities. Tell Congress to amend these bills now. Your voice can help stop a nationwide push to force more cell towers into our neighborhoods.

You can take action on these bills by going here.

4) HR 2289 will be coming up for a vote before the end of the year. There is still time to contact your local representative.

Call the Capitol Hill operator at 202-225-3121, ask for your U.S. Senator, and tell them that you oppose HR 2289, that you do not want to lose your Constitutional right to bodily autonomy by exposure to unwanted Electromagnetic Radiation from cell towers, nor do you want your local community to lose its right to self governance regarding the placement of cell towers or any other aspect of self determination. Tell them that you do not want your property values lowered by the ill conceived plan for the telecom industry and the FCC to put cell towers wherever they want.

Be free.

Share

Leave a comment