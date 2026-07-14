The preliminary hearing for the case against Tyler Robinson is simply to determine if there is sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to trial. The prosecution needs to establish probable cause for the crime of which Tyler Robinson is accused, that he shot Charlie Kirk in the neck with a .30-06 rifle.

I’m not a lawyer, but I have to say, the way this case is proceeding reeks to high heaven. A book could be written about all of the questionable things that occurred in this hearing. The short version of that book would be: The case against Tyler Robinson is now in shambles. Yes, I know there are a lot of paid influencers saying the evidence presented in court against Tyler Robinson is “overwhelming” but, is it? The reality is, if we look closely we find it’s the opposite. The mountain of evidence that the Zio-surrogates have promised was going to come out in this hearing has proven to be nonexistent.

Keep in mind that the prosecution is basing it’s case on the text and Discord messages we are being told were sent between Tyler Robinson and Lance Twigs. I’ll be shredding those shortly.

The Zio-surrogate influencers are claiming the release of the full video of someone climbing over the railing, laying on the roof, running across the roof, then jumping off the roof of the Losee building is proof Tyler Robinson did it. Baron Coleman interviewed Billy and Brandy who were both in the courtroom the day the full video was shown. They said the video showed a tiny figure that could not be defined as a man or a woman, that it showed no shot being taken and that no proof was presented that the tiny, blurry figure was Tyler Robinson.

I don’t think I’ve mentioned Panguitch, Utah in any of my previous articles about Kirk’s death. On the evening of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Tyler Robinson had a steak at the Cowboy Smokehouse in Panguitch. For now, let’s put aside how ridiculous it would be for a green kid to feast on a steak a few hours after pulling off the biggest public assassination in 60 years.

Diligent Denizen recently went Panguitch to interview the owner and servers of the Cowboy Smokehouse who waited on Tyler. It turns out that they had contacted the FBI the next day about the fact that Tyler Robinson had eaten there the previous evening. The FBI response was, thank you. The FBI never followed up. Nothing was said of this in the preliminary hearing. It should have been presented by the defense. It was not. Why not?

You can see the Diligent Denizens report here.

the text messages

Why is this important? It’s important because the State of Utah and the FBI have built their case around the text messages they are telling us were sent by Tyler Robinson between the hours of 10 to 12 p.m. on the September 10th, the day Charlie Kirk was assassinated. In several statements within those text messages Tyler Robinson places himself at or near the UVU campus. As we’ll soon learn, the owner and the servers of the Cowboy Smokehouse can all testify that Tyler Robinson could not have been at or near the campus because he used a debit card to pay for his dinner. The time stamp on the debit card receipt says 9:47 p.m. It’s a 3 hour and 30 minute drive from Panguitch to UVU. That would have him arriving at UVU sometime after 1 a.m, well after the time that the authorities are telling us he was at UVU sending those messages.

Folks, those people at the Cowboy Smokehouse can provide what’s known as an alibi, which would completely exonerate TR. And his defense team said noting about it. Very strange.

Did I mention this case reeks to high heaven?

Let’s get into all of that.

Strangely, but very conveniently for the prosecution team, Utah allows hearsay evidence to be presented in preliminary hearings. As we’ll find out, that’s just one of many strange aspects of Utah law that favor the prosecution in preliminary hearings. As we’ll come to learn, it also makes it appear that Utah was purposely selected as the place to assassinate Charlie Kirk.

Another odd thing Utah allows in preliminary hearings is third party intervention. In this case, attorneys for Erika Kirk were given permission to speak. They asked the judge that all video, audio and text information be presented in the hearing, claiming Erika wanted to see all of the evidence. What these lawyers don’t seem to understand is that a preliminary hearing is not about satisfying the demands of Erika Kirk, it’s about establishing probable cause. Much of the evidence Erika’s lawyers wanted to introduce had nothing to do with establishing probable cause. Their tactic seems to be more about providing Erika with a stage along with tainting any potential trial jury pool. The judge correctly denied the request. However, part of the goal was met. Erika got more exposure by shedding more phony tears.

Why is Erika so intent on seeing Tyler Robinson prosecuted for this crime? Why does she show no interest in looking into all of the questions that swirl around her husbands assassination? Why is she not interested in getting to the truth?

It’s helpful to remember that in her November 2025 interview with Jesse Waters Erika said “I’ve seen what the case is built on”. If she was satisfied all the way back then with the evidence, why is she telling the court she wants the release of pointless information?

It’s helpful to know that Erika’s primary lawyer is Jeffery Nieman. Neiman was the lawyer for Alexander Acosta after Acosta was nominated by Trump in February of 2017 to be Secretary of Labor. Lest we forget, Acosta was the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida when he negotiated a controversial 2008 non-prosecution agreement with Epstein.

In previous posts I’ve shown that there is not a lot of daylight between Erika Kirk and Jeffery Epstein. Here we have yet another narrow gap between Erica Kirk and Epstein.

Let’s turn to what some are pointing to as the most damning evidence the prosecution presented against TR, which is another strange thing Utah allows in preliminary hearings, recorded testimony. In this case, testimony of Robinson’s supposed lover, Lance Twigs.

Interestingly, the recorded testimony used by the prosecution was not the original recorded testimony given by Twigs on 9/11/2025, the day of TR’s arrest. No. Apparently, the prosecution decided that original, fresh interview would not work in their favor in the preliminary hearing. They needed to make a new interview of Twigs, one more tailored to the case they wanted to present. So, seven months after the original interview with Twigs, the state interviewed him again. How dependable is someones memory about events that occurred seven months earlier? Nevertheless, on April 20 of 2026, the state interviewed Twigs again. This was the interview shown in the preliminary hearing.

I find this blatantly ludicrous. From the outset the state has been telling us their case against TR has been open and shut. If that were true, why do they need to generate an entirely new interview with Twigs?

Why did the court allow this?

Once again, this interview is one more piece of questionable evidence allowed by the State of Utah in this preliminary hearing.

Before we get into the recorded interview it’s helpful to understand the problems with recorded testimony. Recorded testimony is not allowed in trial court because Twigs would have to testify in person so that the TR defense team can cross examine. A recording does not allow the defense to cross examine. Appropriately, the defense has lodged complaints to the court about this. Because Utah allows this kind of nonsense means it’s much easier for a prosecution team to present evidence in a preliminary hearing, however phony it might be, to enhance the possibility that the case will go to trial.

If the prosecutions case survives the preliminary hearing and it goes to trial, the publicity surrounding the preliminary hearing not only makes TR look more guilty in the eyes of a poorly informed public, it also means the potential jury pool becomes even more tainted.

As we proceed, keep in mind Charlie Kirk was killed on September 10, 2025 at 12:23 in the afternoon.

twigs video recording

I watched the entire recorded video of Lance Twigs so you don’t have to. Parts of both the video and audio were redacted. We don’t know if this was because Twigs said something the prosecution didn’t like or if it was for some other reason. We may never know.

It’s also helpful to understand that Utah is providing Lance Twigs with immunity for any information he presented in his recorded testimony.

Within the first 6 minutes of the recorded interview, Twigs is caught lying. He said he didn’t talk to TR until 11 pm on the 10th.

Someone captured the text exchange shown in court. As you can clearly see at 40 seconds in, the first communication on Wednesday is shown to have occurred at 4:30 p.m, not at 11 p.m. as Twigs said. The next one does indeed occur at 11 p.m.

This is just one of numerous lies and inconsistencies that arise in this interview.

Other than an Instagram post from a friend, Lance said he didn’t recall seeing any news about Charlies death on the 10th. It was so unimportant to him that even after seeing the Instagram post he looked no further into it that day. This is supported by a question from the prosecution: Did he and TR ever discuss Charlie Kirk? He said he didn’t recall he and TR ever discussing CK.

If Twigs and TR never talked about CK, this would lend ever more credence to the idea that TR is being set up as a patsy. If someone is planning for weeks to assassinate a public figure out of hate, that person would have been talking trash about his target for months before hand.

When Twigs is shown 6 photos of a man in the stairwell at UVU (photos we have all seen and have been told are Tyler Robinson) the lawyer for the prosecution asks Twigs if he recognizes the man in the photos. Twigs says “he can’t be sure with 100% certainty, just because of camera quality”. Twigs adds that he’s never seen TR wearing that hat.

Right there Lance Twigs just provided reasonable doubt.

Indeed, the photos are of poor quality. They show a young man wearing jeans, T shirt, cap, sunglasses and Converse All Star shoes, all of which is typical clothing worn by a large percentage of young men that age. He is also looking down, so his face is never clear.

I’m not going to get into them here, but the other videos presented by the prosecution that depict TR being caught by various cameras wearing several different sets of clothing at different times of the day. Researchers looking into these different versions of TR have shown the person to vary in height and gait. All the photos are blurry. It appears there were at least two TR imposters, maybe four.

It’s all a little to convenient.

What it boils down to is, if the supposed lover of TR can’t positively identify the man in the photos as Tyler Robinson, how can we expect a jury to positively identify him?

This provides more reasonable doubt.

Keep in mind the scenario of this recorded testimony of Lance Twigs. He is testifying on a Zoom call with 20 others in the call who are not identified. There are others in the room with Twigs. It appears Twigs is being coached. Twigs is caught lying. And the defense can’t cross.

What a sweet deal for Twigs and the prosecution! What a sour deal for TR.

Is the inability to identify the person in the photos the reason why Tyler’s parents have not been asked to testify? After all, we have been told they turned him in. We’ve also been told that TR confessed to his parents. If that were true, his parents would have been brought into court to testify to that. They were not, because that wasn’t true.

Twigs is then asked if he and TR ever talked about Charlie Kirk. Twigs says, “I never heard him talk about CK before, specifically”.

The prosecution then asks if they ever talked about gender issues or LBGTQ rights. Twigs answers, “Uh, no, not really.”

Bizarrely, this version of Lance Twigs testimony goes against everything the corporate media, the FBI and all other official channels have been saying about Twigs and TR, that they are part of a larger group of radical transfurries out to kill people like Charlie Kirk. This is especially interesting because while it seems to deflate some of the official narrative we’ve been spoon fed by authorities, it also puts Twigs in a very bad light. I’m now looking for his role in all of this to come under increasing scrutiny. Personally, I’m beginning to think Twigs is an asset for whatever dark group plotted Kirk’s assassination.

Was Twigs TR’s handler?

The reality is, Tyler Robinson’s life is on the line here. The parties involved need to be certain of the facts. This is why many have been so critical of Utah’s devil-may-care preliminary hearing allowances.

the note

Then there is the note TR allegedly left for Twigs. Under questioning Twigs said he found the note under the computer keyboard at 11 pm on the 10th, read it, took a photo of it, and put it back on the desk. This is the note TR is said to have told Twigs to look for in the text messages while he was driving back from Panguitch. Keep in mind those same text messages said he was near the campus at the time. Both cannot be true.

When asked if he ever saw the note again, Twigs said, “No, I don’t think I did”.

Yet, the note was burned. Twigs implies he didn’t burn the note. So, who burned it? The burned remains were presented as evidence in court, as was the photo, seen below. To the best of my understanding, no explanation of how the note got burned was presented.

Why take a photo of it and burn it? Aly Top Files postulated the note was burned by whoever set up TR as the patsy, to destroy ink, fingerprints and DNA evidence that could show the note was not put there by TR, but was instead planted by Twigs or someone else.

Baron Coleman pointed out that the date on the photo of the note is September 15. TR turned himself in on the 11th.

I know, none of it makes any sense.

Twigs was asked when he next saw TR. He said the next morning (the 11th). Twigs was asked if TR talked about what he had done. Twigs said “He didn’t go into detail. I just asked him, in person (?) if what he had said was true the night before and he said it was. He started crying a little and said he wishes he hadn’t done it.”

Why does he use the qualifier “in person”? Was he coached to say that? If so, why?

We are left to conclude that Twigs’ reference to what TR said the night before would be regarding the text messages. If what I said earlier about Panguitch is true, everything Twigs is saying is a lie.

The messages are what the Zio-surrogates are pointing to as proof that Robinson killed Charlie. Even if we take the messages at their face value, at no point does TR say he shot Charlie Kirk. We need to stay focused on the fact that this is the crime for which TR is being charged, that he shot CK with a .30-06 rifle. Until TR says ‘I shot Charlie Kirk’ we have no confession of the crime for which he is accused.

Having said all of that, as I’ve mentioned in previous posts, I’m not convinced TR is completely innocent. If your like me and many others who believe TR is not without guilt but didn’t kill anyone, then the “I did it” referred to by many as a confession could mean he was referring to the role some of us think TR may have been set-up to play. Did he know the role he was playing involved the assassination of Charlie Kirk​? I think that’s unlikely. The Twigs testimony about their conversations regarding Charlie Kirk, or lack thereof, supports this idea. Because operations like this need to be kept highly compartmentalized, TR was probably clueless about the reality of what he was doing and why he was doing it.

What is clear is that the assassination of CK was a very complex operation. The idea the TR acted alone to kill CK is becoming ever more ludicrous.

Personally, I think TR’s primary role was to be a naive 22 year old. Secondarily, his role was to be present at UVU, to move some clothes around, and to be seen at certain locations known to have surveillance cameras. All of that would have occurred during the day. (He would have been headed to Panguitch by late afternoon.) But that would have been enough to provide whoever was running the op with sufficient evidence to frame TR for the crime. Combine that with the phony images and the fake messages and voila! you have a manufactured case against TR.

the messages

The 15 pages of text messages are so contrived I find it difficult to even deal with them. At this point the Panguitch alibi is so compelling that the text messages appear to be irrelevant.

We are told the Discord messages took place on September 11 at 8:57.

For starters, while being questioned about the Discord messages by prosecution attorney Hunt, Agent Brian Davis of the Utah State Bureau of Investigation says the last message was sent at 7:42 pm on September 11. Keep that time in mind. In a very telling interaction, Hunt says, “I’m sorry, September 11?” Davis says, “Yyyesss...”. Attorney Hunt says, “Um, would September 12... make more… make sense? Or are you saying September 11?” Davis says, “So, September 11 was when he turned himself in. September 11. Yeah.”

Hunt, “Thank you”

Clearly, the prosecution was caught completely off guard by this. All along the official narrative has been that TR was not taken into custody until the early morning of September 12 in Utah county. However, Baron Coleman long ago presented documents from the sheriffs department of Washington County (Saint George, where Twigs and TR lived) that clearly show TR was in custody no later than 6:30 pm on September 11. Once taken into custody he would have been deprived of his cell phone. This means the nonsensical Discord messages that we are told occurred between TR and Twigs at 7:42 p.m. could not have taken place. Tyler Robinson was already in jail. He had no phone.

Did the USBI learn that Coleman had found those documents? Was Davis covering his ass? Did the prosecution never learn about that and was caught off guard? It seems both may be true. I’m speculating wildly here, but it appears that the USBI knew the timing didn’t work for the Discord messages and let it roll into court. Or at least Davis knew. It also seems the prosecution was not aware of this and may have been set up by the USBI. Whatever the case, it’ll be interesting to see what comes of this.

This is critical because the states case is built on the idea that TR confessed to doing “it” in both the text messages of the 10th and the Discord messages of the 11th. As myself and many others have been saying since the day those Discord messages were released, the flowery language makes them seem fake. The fact that in those messages TR conveniently confesses to all of the details of the crime for which he is being charged makes the idea of those text messages being legit even more fanciful.

Yet, even the officers don’t have their story right. Agent Davis, who was 3.5 hours away from Saint George (the home of Twigs and TR) in Utah County, testified that he received a call at 8:30 pm on the 11th. Davis said, “...that an individual, um, had… was turning himself in, or had turned his… was going to turn himself in to police in regard to his involvement with the incident, the shooting on UVU campus.” After this serious fumble agent Davis grimaces, indicating that he knew that came off very badly.

What is Agent Davis up to with all of this? Did he purposely spill the beans? Or is he dumber than a fence post? Or, is he so sly that he is subtly trying to sabotage the States case because he knows it’s all a sham? He started to say the truth, that TR had already turned himself in by the time he got that call, realized that was not what he was supposed to say, then finally said what he was supposed to say, that TR was going to be turning himself in.

Agent Davis, you either need to get your story right or we need to thank you! I’m not sure which.

The only time stamp on the text messages are on the first page. The following pages have none.

The Discord messages have no time or date stamp. Shortly after they were released Discord said those messages could not have come from Discord.

Agent Davis goes on to to confirm that TR’s cell phone had been taken when he turned himself in a the Washington County Sheriffs office. So, if we are to believe the reports filed by the Washington County sheriffs office obtained by Baron Coleman, that TR had turned himself in by 6:30 pm on the 11th, then it would have been impossible for TR to send all of those damning Discord messages in which we are being told he confessed to all of the crimes for which he is being charged. Again, he was already in jail without a cell phone when all of those messages were sent.

The critical text and Discord messages for the prosecution are now falling apart. Since the day they were released I’ve held the Discord messages were faked to implicate TR. Given that TR now has an alibi for his whereabouts during the evening of September 10, although for some strange reason his defense attorneys failed to mention that, it now looks like the text messages were also faked.

Officer Davis goes on to explain that he went down to Washington County and picked up TR, returned with him to the Utah County facilities about 7 am on September 12, and formally booked him in at about 8 am.

As I’ve alluded in the 15 or so earlier articles I’ve written about Charlie Kirk’s assassination, I don’t think it was an accident that Utah was chosen as the place to assassinate him.

If you want to assassinate a well known public figure, set up a patsy, provide a witness in a recorded testimony implicating the patsy, give that witness immunity, if you want to deny the defense the ability to cross examine, if you want to taint the jury pool, if you want a third party to be able to make pointless arguments about useless evidence, if you want to parade a widow in court, if you want to use a university crawling with spooks who can not only aid in the op but also aid in the cover-up (UVU is a leading intelligence training facility), if you want the governor to order that evidence at the scene be destroyed (the paving over of the crime scene), if you want all of this to take occur in one place, Mormon controlled Utah is the state to use.

With the preliminary hearing completed, Judge Tony Graf has delayed his ruling until September 1, 2026. Defense attorney Mark Eiglarsh has publicly stated he believes Robinson will not go to trial, predicting the defense will seek a plea deal to remove the death penalty from consideration. That might be some sort of misdirection.

he has two choices

I say that because, as of right now, it appears Tyler Robinson may be at the most risk of being taken out. Why? Because knowing what we now know, this case cannot go to trail. If it does, all the beans will get spilled. The conspiracy will be exposed and the cover-up of that conspiracy will falter badly. The FBI, the White House, the State of Utah, the Governor of Utah, the prosecution, the defense, the Mormon Church and a whole lot of other people I’ve mentioned over the past 10 months will be implicated to a lesser or greater degree. If the predatory elite behind this assassination expect to maintain full control, they cannot let this case go to trial. If it goes to trial, things may go south quickly. This was apparent from the get-go, which is why the day Kirk was assassinated I knew I wanted to follow this story closely.

Here is my prediction: Tyler Robinson has two choices - he can take a plea deal or he can go to trial and be suicided.

I hope I’m proven wrong.

Be free.

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