the secular heretic

the secular heretic

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AnnR's avatar
AnnR
Jul 14

excellent commentary and analysis

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1 reply by Kyle Young
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Truth Seeker
Jul 14

Most astute assessment, detailing the myriad falsehoods in TR's frameup.

Studying the coutenance of E Kirk clearly demonstrates a woman devoid of

emotion but portrayed as a grieving widow. Have noticed many females with

zero character assessment skills convinced by the "video" that showed "proof".

The details asserting guilt are grossly underwhelming.

Israel?? Amazing how they consistently and successfully wave the white flag of vindication.

Strongly suspect the options mentioned will play out, unless some wildcard is

introduced.

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