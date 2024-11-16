As I’ve said many times here, I never consented to being governed, but as long as people insist on trying to govern me, I will insist on criticizing them.

As is now becoming clear, the new Trump administration is turning out to be quite a mixed bag.

Last week I pointed out that Trump’s transition team cochair, Howard Lutnik, was heavily invested in carbon credits through his business Cantor Fitzgerald, and that we could expect a Trump presidency that favors that misguided program. What I didn’t mention was that in an interview with Kiatlan Collins, Lutnik said Trump would not be appointing RFK Jr, to run HHS. Apparently that set off some major grumbling with Trump and RFK Jr. As we all now know, Trump ignored Lutnik and tapped RFK Jr. to head-up HHS.

As long as the Biden/Harris administration doesn’t declare a pandemic between now and the day Trump gets sworn in a president, one thing we can look forward to over the next four years is that with RFK Jr. running HHS, the likelihood that Big Pharma will be able to pull off another covid style medical coup d’état is just about nil.

Why this is so very important is what we’ll delve into today.

side bar

For my foreign readers, Health and Human Services oversees about 30 agencies and sub agencies, including the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the Food and Drug Adminsitration (FDA) and the National Institutes of Health (Fauci’s former abode). As I’ve pointed out in the past, the FDA is largely funded by fees from the industries it’s meant to regulate. As I’ve also pointed out, the CDC illegally holds medical patents from which it derives royalties. High ranking employees like Anthony Fauci also illegally hold patents from which they derive royalties. All of the research that led to those patents was paid for by all of you fine taxpayers. Have any of you gotten a royalty check for your investments in these activities?

the if caveats

One of the bright spots in the new Trump administration is RFK Jr. First of all, if RFK Jr. gets confirmed by the senate, if Trump allows him to do what he wants to do and if he follows through with his promises, he’ll be in a position to put an end to the collusion that has existed between government agencies and Big Pharma, collusion that led to scams like the covid plandemic. This will not be a cakewalk. The hooks the medical and military industrial complexes have into the system are firmly anchored. We can expect a big battle in the Senate for RFK’s confirmation to head up HHS. Even if he does get confirmed, the powers that shouldn’t be will throw everything they have at him while he holds that position. This will be a power battle like no other in the history of the US.

It could get ugly.

Let’s get into reasons for all of that.

As I mentioned in the last post, because he did so in his last term, Trump can be expected to once again discontinue the US role as the largest funder of the WHO. With Bill Gates now facing legal battles from several quarters regarding his medical crimes, his position as the second largest WHO funder comes into question. Given that US taxpayer funding for organizations like the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation, GAVI and other Gates NGO’s comes under the direction of HHS, and given the scathing things RFK Jr had to say about Gates in his book about Fauci, it’s doubtful he’ll authorize any further funding of any Gates affiliated organizations. That might be enough to sufficiently cripple the WHO and prevent it from serving as the headquarters for another world-wide medical pandemic coup d’état over the next four years.

But that pales in comparison to the importance of the numerous unconstitutional Acts that have been signed into law by presidents from both parties over the past 100 years. I can’t stress enough the outsized roles these Acts have played in allowing the deep state to function illegally, outside of Constitutional jurisdiction. Covidcon provides the perfect example. Taken as a whole, these Acts paved the way for the medical/military industrial complex to enact a world-wide coup d’état with covid.

Those of you residing in other countries probably have similar laws that have been passed in your country. The predatory elite have their hooks in everywhere.

From late 2020 well into 2022, I spent a lot of word capitol exposing these unconstitutional Acts. Here are two of those posts. The first one is from January of 2021, the second is from March of 2021.

https://secularheretic.substack.com/p/do-the-new-vaccines-acutally-prevent

https://secularheretic.substack.com/p/the-calm-before-the-storm-trump?utm_source=publication-search

Without understanding these Acts and the terrible toll they have taken on our Constitutional rights and the lives of millions of children and adults who’ve suffered injury and death due to bioweapons (also known as vaccines) we can’t fully understand the potential impact of Trumps appointment of RFK Jr. to head up HHS.

These Acts need to be brought forward into the consciousness of the US public. With RFK Jr. running HHS there may never be a better time discuss how to dismantle them. If they don’t get dismantled, the next president could use them to impose another coup.

To cover all of these Acts would require a tome, so let’s rundown some of the big ones.

the mother of all bioweapon acts, the prep act

The Prep Act played a critically important role in allowing the deep state to enact covidcon. It was signed into law by president Bush Jr. in 2005. The Prep Act gives the head of HHS the authority to bypass congress and make law by declaring a pandemic. That’s right, even though covidcon came about during Trumps last year in office, it wasn’t congress or Donald Trump who declared covid to be a pandemic, it was Alex Azar. Here’s what I said in October of 2021 about this legislation and how it enables the head of HHS to make law by declaring a pandemic.

“Among its many broad powers, the Prep Act gives the Secretary of Health and Human Services the ability to make medical declarations that become law, which brings us to what appears to be the primary raison d’être for the Prep Act: The Prep Act makes it possible for the pharmaceutical industry to place their agents directly into government positions where they can make law. Who was the Secretary of HHS when the official covid narrative was thrust upon the world? Alex Azar, who was hand picked by Donald Trump.” “While all of this is morbidly interesting, the most disturbing aspect is that Alex Azar is not a medical doctor. Not even close. He was the chief DC lobbyist for the pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and then went on to become president of Eli Lilly US. He resigned from Eli Lilly in January of 2017 and in November 2017 Trump tweeted he was going to nominate Alex Azar as Secretary of HHS. The timing certainly makes it seem like the fix was in. Here we have the man who promised to “drain the swamp” hiring one of the slimiest swamp creatures in existence to be secretary of HHS.”.

In April of 2020 Trump signed an update to the PREP Act which provided liability immunity to makers of “covid countermeasures”. As I’ve explained before, there were never any covid “vaccines”, they were countermeasures, which is a military term applied to interventions used in warfare to counteract poisoning from biological weapons.

The mind warp in which these psychopaths function goes something like this: To understand how to make a countermeasure one needs to make the bioweapon. This is how DARPA, the CDC (a uniformed agency) and other agencies got into the bioweapon business. As the previous links show, this is why in mid 2021 I began calling the covid jabs bioweapons.

side bar

In a recent interview with Charline and Ty Bollinger, Dr. Peter McCullough finally admitted that the covid vaccines are bioweapons. Regular readers know that I never refer to Dr. McCullough’s work. The fact that he is just now admitting that the covid jabs are bioweapons is one of the reasons why I place little value on what he has to say. Is he changing his tune in the hopes of getting an appointment in the new Trump administration? While I appreciate the fact that Dr. McCullough has finally conjured up enough intestinal fortitude to call a spade a spade, how much further down the road would we be if he had climbed out of his safe little box years ago when this information was first made known?

As I also pointed out back in 2021, the covid mRNA technology was developed by DARPA, the research wing of the DoD. From the get-go, covid was a military operation, which explains why the military was in charge of distributing the jabs.

For more proof that covid was a military bioweapon operation, we need to keep in mind that the CDC is a pseudo military organization. Here I what I said about the CDC in October of 2021.

“Few are familiar with the USPHS but all of us know about its subsidiary, the CDC, one of the uniformed services of the US. The CDC is a classic, fascist, for-profit government agency and it holds many of the patents being used in pharmaceuticals today.” “These profitable patents may help explain why in 1949 its work turned toward bioweapon research. Indeed, the CDC is a leading contender as the most authoritative bioweapons research agency in the US. It is with this “health” agency that we really begin to see the emphasis switch from keeping Americans healthy to partnering with nefarious private entities to do bioweapon research.” “Following the evolution of the CDC in the previous link is very descriptive of how the CDC progressed from an agency dealing with disease to one promoting surveillance, new vaxx (bioweapon) technologies and unwarranted fear mongering about diseases. Note that nowhere in their sordid history have they ever done any research on the innate human immune system, nutrition, the negative effects of EMF’s or any of the other aspects that constitute real human health. Why? Because they’re focused solely on making profits in the material realm with their techmed partners.”

the ncpa

A key element the pharma cartels needed to impose their profitable sick-care and eugenics agenda upon the US was the National Childhood Protection Act. In 1986 Ronald Reagan signed this deadly law into effect. Since then this Act has been responsible for the injury and deaths of millions of US children. Here is what I said about the NCPA in October of 2021.

“The NCPA was the beginning of the end for the millions of people who have kids injured or killed by childhood vaccines. This bill came about because vaxx makers were beginning to lose vast amounts of money due to the numerous multi-million dollar rewards juries were awarding to families of kids who had suffered injury and death from childhood vaccinations. For many years the vaxx makers had been spending oodles of money lobbying congress for legal immunity, admitting to congress that vaccines were “undeniably unsafe”, that if they were to stay in business and provide vaccines, they needed immunity from injury and death caused by their products. Being the trickle down economics hero of corporate America that he was (which, to this day has never worked) Reagan ushered this bill through and signed it into law. The vaxx makers celebrated for the next several months while millions of parents of vaccine injured children wept.” “With this major victory under their belts, vaxx makers began to visualize massive profits down the road. With this foot in the door they only need a few more steps to gain everything they needed to be able to implement a full blown bioweapon eugenics program.”

the fd&c act, the bioshield act

The FD&C Act was passed in 1938. As gubberment agencies do, it grew into the beast we now know as the FDA. Much of this growth came about to protect the big food and big pharma cartels. But there were certain abilities that the bioweapons industry couldn’t achieve through the FDA. They needed something like a Bioshield Act.

Many of you will recall the Anthrax attacks that happened shortly after 9/11. Anyone who has done any research into those “attacks” knows there are a lot of questions regarding the voracity of the official narrative put forth about those attacks. Covering that would require a whole ‘nuther post. Suffice it to say that those attacks paved the way for the Bioshield Act. In 2004 Bush Jr. signed the Bioshield Act into law.

Here is what I said about the Bioshield Act in March of 2021.

“A key element of the Act was to allow stockpiling and distribution of vaccines which had not been tested for safety or efficacy in humans, due to ethical concerns.” Here we find the source for that wonderful (from the point of view of a drug cartel exec) caveat that grants pharmaceutical companies and bioweapons researchers carte blanch to do all kinds of nasty research.

In other words, this Act allows for research, manufacture and storage of bioweapons, aka “countermeasures”, aka vaccines. As I pointed out a while back, the Biden administration recently approved and paid for millions of doses of a Marburg vaccine/countermeasure/bioweapon. He was able to do so thanks to the Bioshield Act.

This is fascism hard at work in the US government.

the 21st century cures act

The 21st CCA was signed into law by Obama in 2016. It was a gift to Anthony Fauci and the NIH. Here is what I said about Fauci and the NIH in March of 2021.

“As a reminder, Anthony Fauci was a physician with the National Institutes of Health (NIH), of which the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) is a part. Anthony Fauci has headed up the NIAID since 1984 (it’s all so Orwellian;) As I pointed out in this post on January 23 2021, the NIH has been funding and promoting dangerous gain-of-function research on viruses in the US and Wuhan, China. The NIH also has stakes in the vaccine developed by Moderna with funding from Bill Gates. Yes, you read that right, there is a Moderna/Gates/NIH vaccine connection. The 21st CCA contains a lot of provisions, none of which seem to be of any benefit to the average American - all of which seem to be of great benefit to the drug cartels. Among its many questionable allowances - it gives medical cartels the authority to electronically share everyone’s medical records.”

This highlights yet more fascism in the medical/military industrial complex.

Thanks for reading the secular heretic! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

“the act”

In December of 2017 Trump signed a bill into law known as The Act. This Act allows unapproved “vaccines/countermeasure/bioweapons” to be used under the declaration of an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). The covid jabs were the first test case for this unlawful Act. Millions of people have been permanently injured and killed because Trump approved this Act.

Here is what I said about the Act in March of 2021.

“There you have it - the law that allows the drug cartels to use the American public as guinea pigs in this vast, ongoing vaccination experiment. Given that, according to the CDC’s VAERS site (see previous post for more info and an earlier count), the number of ‘official’ deaths - the last time I checked - was well over 1,500, and given that that number represents less than 5% of reported deaths (others claim less then 1%), the only conclusion is that what we are witnessing is a massive eugenics program.” (Keep in mind those statistics are from March of 2021.)

the cpa

Under Biden the last piece of the puzzle was put in place, censorship. Another Orwellian named Act, The Consumer Protection Act, was designed to circumvent our first and fourth amendment rights. Here’s what I said about this Act in October of 2021.

“In other words, if anyone disagrees with the fantasy of the official narrative or hampers the profits of the new religion of fascist Fauci’s ‘official science’ by exercising their 1st Amendment right to free speech, they’re in violation of this statute.”

Because so very few people understand this history, few understand what’s about to occur. Here’s what it boils down to. If he’s approved by the Senate, RFK Jr. will hold the premier position (head of HHS) that was designed by the deep state to be held by a big pharma industry insider. This is why I think RFK’s Senate confirmation will be an epic battle for the ages.

If he gets confirmed, it seems certain he’ll not be declaring any pandemics.

Having said that, we can’t rule out the possibility that a fake pandemic will be created, either by AI directed 5G manipulation, satellite manipulation or other nefarious means. However, this seems unlikely. There are now too many well informed people in the new Trump administration for this type of manipulation to go unnoticed.

Be free.

Share

Leave a comment