To those who can hear me, I say - do not despair. The misery that is now upon us is but the passing of greed - the bitterness of men who fear the way of human progress. The hate of men will pass, and dictators die, and the power they took from the people will return to the people. And so long as men die, liberty will never perish…

Soldiers! don’t give yourselves to brutes - men who despise you - enslave you - who regiment your lives - tell you what to do - what to think and what to feel! Who drill you - diet you - treat you like cattle, use you as cannon fodder. Don’t give yourselves to these unnatural men - machine men with machine minds and machine hearts! You are not machines! You are not cattle! You are men! You have the love of humanity in your hearts! You don’t hate! Only the unloved hate - the unloved and the unnatural! Soldiers! Don’t fight for slavery! Fight for liberty!

Charlie Chaplin - The Great Dictator 1940

My apologies to you regular readers. Because this essay may get spread among the good folks in my community who have never read my work, I’m going to be repeating information with which most of you are familiar.

For instance, most of you readers know that not only am I against kings, I never consented to being governed... by anyone. Not only do I have no need for kings, I have no need for presidents, senators, congresspeople, mayors, county officials, Republican, Democrat or independent. I can govern my own affairs without any of their troublesome meddling, thank you very much. I find the two party system to be nothing more than a divide and conquer tactic utilized by predatory globalists to keep the two groups sniping at each other as a means of distraction while they manipulate the levers of control behind the proverbial curtain.

This also applies to supra-governmental bodies like the WHO, the WTO, the WEF, the Bilderbergers and all the rest of their ilk. These organizations are run by officials none of us voted for, yet they play out-sized roles in dictating the terms of our lives. I question why any red blooded American would consent to allowing a non-elected body of foreigners dictate policy in the US. As the Nobel Prize winning economist Elanor Ostrom astutely pointed out, elected officials and oligarchs sitting in their distant ivory towers don’t have a clue about what’s best for our local communities.

I’m with Elanor. Let’s bring everything down to the local level, beginning with the family.

Most of you regular readers also know that I’ve written a lot about the need to decentralize everything; education, food production (especially food production), architecture and building systems, business, health care and so on.

How did this government/globalist/oligarchical fascism come to dictate so much of our lives?

Let’s get into that.

The other day I was talking with some folks about some of these issues and I mentioned the WEF. None of them had ever heard of the WEF. I was surprised to learn there are still people who don’t know about this fascist organization. For any new readers who may not be familiar with some of the terms I’ll be using in this series of posts, let’s define them.

globalist

Globalists believe in a centralized, fascist, global form of government, run by un-elected technocrats from the types of organizations listed below. Above all, globalists are control freaks. They despise decentralized, local governance. It’s too rowdy and messy. They can’t control it.

Globalism is often referred to as Technocracy (coming up). Transhumanism (also coming up) plays a big role in any technocratic scenario. Consequently, globalists seek to destroy local businesses and put ma and pa herbalists and small farmers out of business in favor of global corporations such as Walmart, McDonalds, Apple, Nvidia and so on. Examples of how that works are coming up. Both Republican and Democrat administrations have helped move this agenda forward.

transhumanism

This is the use of technology to alter the human body and human behavior to make us comply with the technocratic agenda. AI is part of this, as is digital ID and digital currency. If you have a Real ID drivers license you are now under full time, technocratic surveillance. To find out if you have a Real ID drivers license read the following post.

To learn everything you need to know about transhumanism read this.

technocracy

The technocracy agenda has been in the works since the early 1900’s. Elon Musk’s dad was a mover and shaker in this movement. To learn more about it see the following post.

trumps transhumanist technocracy Kyle Young · Jan 26 As I predicted he would do, on the first day of his second term as president, Donald Trump severed ties to the WHO.

uniparty

Because both parties are helping to move the fascist/technocratic/transhumanist agenda forward, many people (I’m one of them) see very little daylight between the two parties and refer to them as the uniparty.

facsism

I’ll let the godfather of fascism, Benito Mussolini, explain what this means.

“Fascism should more appropriately be called Corporatism because it is a merger of state and corporate power”

Clearly, every administration for the past 120 years has played a role in advancing fascism. It was especially apparent in the Biden administration with their numerous “public/private partnerships”. Now we’re seeing it in the Trump administration with the adoption of Peter Theil’s Palantir and Larry Ellison’s Stargate. These billionaires have a firm grasp on the uniparty concept. They fully understand that whoever is in the White House is merely a puppet to be manipulated by greater powers.

As Julian Assange astutely pointed out, the job of government is to take money from people and give it to corporations. The following organizations exist to facilitate that globally.

wto

The World Trade Organization is an un-elected globalist organization that seeks to insert it’s ideology into the governments of all nations by any means possible. The fact that we have something called commodity crops, the fact that four corporations control 85% of the meat processed in the US, both of which have led to Trumps current agricultural debacle with soy bean farmers and ranchers, provide a good example of how WTO economic policy dictates much of our lives.

who

The World Health Organization is a branch of the UN (the UN is a whole ‘nuther story). It exists to promote a one-size-fits-all health care system on behalf of the members of the globalist Medical Industrial Complex (which includes Big Pharma) that fund it. It has given itself the power to declare pandemics, as it did with covid. It has also given itself the power to dictate (on behalf of those same pharmaceutical interests) vaccination policy. Because none of us ever voted for anyone in the WHO, I see no reason to pay any attention to this organization. Currently, the largest funder of the WHO is the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (Gates has massive investments in Big Pharma). The second largest funder of the WHO is GAVI, The Vaccine Alliance, which was also founded and largely funded by Bill Gates.

wef

The World Economic Forum is a globalist/transhumanist organization that runs a number of programs designed to implement globalist (fascist), technocracy policies around the world. It was founded by the Austrian, Klaus Schwab, who was mentored by Henry Kissinger. Schwabs family has Nazi ties (Hitler was a technocrat).

Perhaps the most notorious of the programs the WEF runs is its Young Global Leaders program. YGL takes young, up and comers and puts them through an indoctrination program to instill in them globalist (fascist) technocratic ideology. Schwab has bragged in numerous interviews that he now has people in places of power all over the world. Bill Gates was one of the first graduates of this program. Other graduates include former Canadian President Justin Trudeau, the former President of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, the current Governor of California, Gavin Newsome, the current president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum and the current president of Russia Vladimir Putin. It’s clear this agenda has no allegiance to any one political philosophy, other than the imposition of a globalist technocracy.

It’s interesting to note that Trudeau and Ardern, leaders of two countries that tout themselves as freedom loving democracies, imposed some of the harshest covid measures in the world. Lest we forget, Trudeau jailed people, confiscated big rig trucks and froze the bank accounts of those who supported the Trucker Freedom Convoy. Ardern put a lot of people in isolation camps against their will. These are all technocratic agendas that will be widely imposed if the globalist technocracy agenda becomes fully implemented. Covid was a trial run for this agenda.

You can read all about the 3,800 YGL graduates of here.

Although Biden is to old to be a YGL graduate, he attended and spoke at WEF events. In 2016, as VP, he gave a speech at the annual WEF meeting at Davos.

Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, also has close ties to the WEF and the Nazi/technocratic agenda. Keep in mind that Pfizer has paid out the largest out-of-court-settlements in history, $2.2 billion in just one case. For them, that’s just part of the cost of doing business.

the miserable failure of state governments Kyle Young · May 16, 2023 Responding to a question about RFK Jr's rise in the polls and the rising doubts about vaccines, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla resorts to Anthony Fauci's old line and claims that anyone who questions his jabs is questioning science.

Censorship is a big part of WEF policy. Censorship under Biden reached levels never before seen in the US. During the covid program the WEF’s technocratic desire to control the flow of information was fully implemented under Biden’s private/public (fascist) censorship partnerships between social media platforms and search engines like Google.

As someone who suffered a near-death experience from a mandatory flu shot in college, I was one of hundreds of thousands of people who had their Constitutional rights taken away in early 2021 for exercising my first amendment right to free speech by warning about all the lies being promoted about the covid jabs. I was banned on YouTube (owned by Google which is owned by Alphabet, which is owned by Black Rock and Vanguard), I couldn’t conduct a legitimate search on Google and you regular readers informed me that your links to my posts were shadow banned Facebook. This was just a taste of what will come under a full implementation of technocracy (digital ID, digital currency etc).

mic

The Medical Industrial Complex was put into place by funding from the Carnegie and the Rockefeller families. The Carnegie’s funded the pseudo-scientific Flexnar Report which was used to sway universities and medical institutions to drop traditional native American herbalism and homeopathic medicine in favor of Rockefeller petro-chemical derived pharmaceuticals. You can read all about that here.

In part two I’ll be providing specific examples of how all of this is being implemented.

