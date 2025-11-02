the secular heretic

the secular heretic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
3d

The World Order sets up countless groups to promote any type of idea, and then sets up other groups to fanatically oppose them, but the masters have no dedication to anything except slavery." The World Order Eustace Mullins 1992

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
denise ward's avatar
denise ward
3d

No hate huh? Well what about their hate for Trump? I'm not a Trump fan or any fan of any politician but it irks me that "liberals" try to tell us what we can or cannot feel. Like those stupid lawn signs that say "Be kind". I feel like writing on them "I'll be whatever I want, tyrant".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kyle Young
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture