How did these globalist, oligarchical, fascists come to dictate so many of the terms of our lives in the local community where we live?

Let’s get into that.

But let’s first take a brief look at how the No Kings protest came to happen. The fact that this event happened on a nationwide scale indicates it was not a grass roots effort. A little research points to the usual organizations that fund these types of activities; the ACLU, MoveOn.org, Human Rights Campaign and of course George Soros and his Open Society Action Fund. The latter gave a two-year grant of $3 million to the “Indivisible” organization to help communications between the groups involved. Indivisible is run by progressives Leah Greenberg and her husband Ezra Levin.

example #1 - food and agriculture

The local ranchers and farmers in this valley are much better informed about critically important climate, soil and forage nuances than any prissy bureaucrat in DC or oligarch in the WEF could ever grasp. Yet, as I’ve pointed out here in the past, 4 globalist corporations now control 85% of the meat processed in the US link. The largest, JBS, is owned by Brazil. The 5th largest, Smithfield Farms is owned by the Chinese. Because of the regulatory laws congress passed that favor corporate food production over local ma and pa farmers, no one in the community where I live can legally buy meat derived from thousands of cattle that roam the millions of acres of wild rangeland that surrounds this valley. Most of the yearlings from those cow/calf operations go to feedlots owned by those big four processors to get fattened on a terrible diet of grains so their meat can be sold all over the world.

Who passed those anti-family, anti-American food laws that favor globalist corporations over family farms? Over the past 65 years representatives from both parties have passed those laws.

A more recent example of how this works arose in 2015 when, to comply with WTO consumer labeling regulations, Congress passed and Obama signed into law an Omnibus bill that killed the popular country-of-origin labeling for beef and pork.

The result of this is that we no longer have the right to know where the meat we buy in the store comes from. Previously, if you wanted to help support US farmers you could purchase meat labeled, “grown and processed in the US”. Now the meat you buy could be coming from any number of countries. In fact, a package of hamburger may contain meat from several different countries. Our Constitutional right to chose US grown meat has been taken away by foreign oligarchs in cooperation with US politicians that put globalist interests above the concerns of the good people of the US. When un-elected officials in a globalist organization dictate the terms of our lives here in the US, terms that favor corporatism over US farmers, and when a US president supports said organization, we are being ruled by fascism.

The story for farmers has become much worse under Trump.

Right now we’re dealing with another globalist president who wants to put the well being of Argentina before the US. In an earlier post I pointed out how Trump is killing US soy farmers by imposing tariffs on the Chinese. In retaliation, the Chinese are now buying their soy beans from Brazil and Argentina, leaving US soy farmers without a market. In that post I also pointed out that Trump is providing a $40 billion bailout for the failed Argentine president, Javier Milei. Now Trump wants to greatly increase beef imports from Argentina to help prop up Milei’s failing economy and to drive down the cost of beef in the US. Because US ranchers are already walking a survival tightrope, beef imports from Argentina may tip the balance to the point of failure for some ranchers in the US.

Over the course of a few short weeks Trump recently alienated his agricultural base by doing the bidding of the globalist bankers who want Milei bailed out. At the same time he is helping to line the pockets of Big Food meat packers. Of course, all of this is bad for US farmers and consumers.

More fascism.

There is hope for these issues. In 2015 representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky introduced a bill before Congress called the P.R.I.M.E. Act. This bill would essentially take meat processing laws back to the early 1960’s, a time when my dad could slaughter a steer and sell it’s meat to anyone within the state.

Massie now has 50 bipartisan co-sponsors for this bill. Rumor has it the bill may get included in the upcoming farm bill. If this bill passes, small producers like myself will be able to take our livestock to our local family run processors like the Voss family, (whom I’ve written about before), owners of Homestead Butchers (HB), to have them process it. Currently, if I do that, HB is required to stamp each package of meat as “not for resale”. If the P.R.I.M.E. Act passed, HB will no longer have to do that. I’ll be able to sell that meat to the local Mercantile, at regional farmers markets, to restaurants, hospitals, schools and so on. This would be a boon for our local economy.

Best of all, this bill would gut the big four globalist meat processors. They know that, which is why the bill has not seen the light of day since it was introduced ten years ago.

example #2 – geoengineering (aka, chemtrails)

As regular readers know, I’ve written extensively about geoengineering. Because this is a topic the corporate media refuses to cover, I’m not sure how many of the good folks in the valley where I live know about this. If you’re unfamiliar with this topic, you can get up to speed by going here.

The above photo is a greatly magnified image of a nanoscale aluminum particle. Why does it look like a version (there are many) of the Knights Templar Cross granted to them in 1147 by Pope Eugene III?

In short, there has been a decades long program to spray nano-particles of aluminum, barium, strontium and other toxins into the atmosphere. Exact numbers are not available but people like Dane Wiggington, who have researched this topic for decades, estimate that 40 to 60 tons of these particles are purposefully dumped into earths atmosphere every year. Some of this is done directly and some is done by additives to the Jet A fuel used by commercial airlines in the US. Both approaches are explained in the previous link.

We are being told by the “authorities” that this is part of several different programs funded by the government to counter “global warming”. It’s helpful to keep in mind that the concept of global warming exists merely to provide a means of control. In the same way belief in a covid-19 virus provided the perfect fear propaganda lever to get people to line up for the exceedingly profitable covid jabs (paid for by taxpayers in an extreme version of fascism), belief in global warming provides the perfect excuse to spray toxins in the atmosphere to, so we are being told, “block the sun and cool the planet”. The real purpose is much more sinister (go to the link to learn more).

Two of the better known geoengineering programs are Solar Radiation Management (SRM) and Strategic Aserosol Injection (SAI). Both are acknowledged by the government (see link).

As with food and agriculture, both political parties have either passed legislation to fund geoengineering, or have chosen to look the other way. RFK Jr. is the exception. He has set up a task force to look into geoengineering (chemtrails). Results of his investigation are pending.

As with so many evil projects, the federal government uses euphemisms to mask reality. “Climate intervention” is the term now preferred over geoengineering or chemtrails.

One of the most recent governmental funding efforts came in 2023 when the Biden administration allocated $3.1 billion to ramp up SRM.

Several states have passed legislation banning all forms of geoengineering in their skies. Tennessee was the first, followed by Florida, Louisiana and several others. A total of 34 other states are currently working on legislation to ban SRM and other forms of geoengineering, Arizona being one of them.

As I pointed out in part one, private/public partnerships have become a primary way fascism has taken control of the US. Geoengineering is another private/public, fascist project. The federal government has funneled a total of over $230 million to the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research, a group of 130 universities conducting opaque SRM and SAI projects. The NOAA ($2 million annually) along with oligarchs like Bill Gates and his Fund for Innovative Climate and Energy Research, the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation and the Simons Foundation funnel hundreds of millions more into these projects, projects that none of us asked for or need. And these are just the ones we know about. The likelihood that the CIA and other agencies throw lots of dark money at these projects is very high.

Not only are these entities fascists, some are also traitors. For instance, Bill Gates was recently indicted for giving $11.7 million to Chinese entities, over $2 million to a Chinese corporation connected to the Chinese military and $6.7 million to state run universities that support Xi Jinping’s regime.

This is global fascism (a one world government) hard at work.

To his credit, Trump previously cut funding to climate change projects, but the new terminology that came into vogue under Biden (“climate intervention”) enabled his legislation to bypass Trumps ban.

Lest we forget, because the covid jabs did not have FDA approval they were considered experimental. Thanks to Trump, they were given under an EUA (Emergency Use Authorization). Now, thanks to Biden, similar experimental research is currently taking place over our heads, experimental research (a 5 year SRM project) that none of us consented to participate in.

Speaking of the massive role that fascism played in the covid program, let’s not forget that Biden pardoned the primary architect of the covid agenda, Anthony Fauci. To make sure all Fauci’s taxpayer funded, highly profitable patents and research leading up to covid were covered, Biden’s pardon goes back to 2014. If the covid jabs, Fauci and his very profitable patents were legitimate, why did he need a pardon at all, let alone such a generous one?

More fascism.

example #3 – migrants, deportations

I think we can all agree that the military industrial complex is huge and plays a big role in corrupting US politics. A big part of that is foreign military aid.

I’ve covered the fact that since its inception every US administration has given loads of money to Israel, over 300 billion since it came into existence in 1948. Much of that has come during the Biden and Trump administrations. That’s more aid money than any other country has received, by a huge margin. Much of that money was used to buy US military equipment, which means it ended up in the coffers of the US military industrial complex.

I’ve also covered the tens of billions that Biden provided to Ukraine’s useless war effort.

How much better off would we be here in the US if we still had all of that money?

I saw some folks carrying anti-ICE signs at the No Kings protest. What some don’t realize is that ICE is essentially a branch of the US military: They’re armed, they wear uniforms, they drive around in special vehicles, they use military style communications equipment and they use high tech surveillance equipment and techniques like drones and computer surveillance.

As I pointed out in the following post, what few realize is that Trump has a long way to go to catch up to the total number of deportations that Obama or Clinton achieved.

what do the trilateral commission and the bilderberg group have to do with this guy? Kyle Young · Jun 13 This photo of a Latino man waving a Mexican flag during the height of the LA riots this past Sunday speaks volumes about the insanity of those who are fomenting, funding and carrying out these riots. Perhaps most importantly, it says a lot about the confusion that the globalist predatory elite are weaving into the greater mass consciousness via the medi… Read full story

At the time of the publication of the chart in the above link that shows presidential deportation rankings, Clinton has deported far more people than any other president in history. Obama’s ranking of #2 (his first term exceeded Trumps first term) gained him the title of deporter-in-chief. Even Biden exceeded Trumps first term. Why were there no ICE protests during those vastly larger deportation efforts under Democratic presidents?

We have all watched as the UK and other European countries have begun to collapse due to uncontrolled immigration. I don’t want to see that happen in the US. As I’ve been pointing out here for years, in spite of what the government and the corporate media tells us, the problem isn’t at the border, the problem lies with US interference in the affairs of countries where many of the migrants are coming from. Prior to all of that meddling, illegal immigration was not an issue. We can and should get back to that status.

Just as an after thought, not only did Obama deport more people than Trump has, he also sent more drones and missiles into the Middle East than any other president, killing countless innocent people. Where were the No Kings Folks when Obama was committing those atrocities? While I don’t condone it, Trumps authorization to blow up a few drug boats from Venezuela pales in comparison.

Immigration is a complex topic which I’ve written about often. If you want to know more about my positions on this, use the search option at the top of the page.

