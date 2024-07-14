As I was doing some last minute research for what I thought was going to be today’s post about how NEXRAD, 5G, HAARP and ICD may be interacting with SAI particulates in the atmosphere, news came of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

As regular readers know I have no allegiance to any political party. In fact, I’ve spent considerable word capitol pointing out the hypocrisy and failings of not only Joe Biden, but RFK Jr. as well as Donald Trump. If your a Trump supporter, don’t expect a fawning piece here. That doesn’t mean I think shooting events like this shouldn’t be covered here on this stack. Because it’s apparent that the legacy media talking heads know nothing about guns and shooting and that even most alternative online writers know nothing about guns and shooting, someone who does needs to fill the gap.

As regular readers know, I’ve enjoyed hunting and tracking game and predatory animals since I was a kid. When I was 10 my cousin, another friend and I would take our .22 rifles, some flour, lard, a frying pan and some bedding and go camp on the river for a couple days. Our food came from what we tracked, shot, skinned, gutted and a cooked in lard and flour.

For my twelfth birthday Dad gave me a new Remington 870 12 gauge pump. I put a lot of duck, quail, dove and pheasant on our family dinner table with that gun. My gun collection has grown considerably since then.

Because I now have plenty of livestock to keep my freezers full of meat, most of my shooting now is limited to protecting my livestock from the numerous predators that abound here.

This is all to explain why, every time there is some sort of shooting event, I find myself drawn to the details to try to separate fact from fiction. Sixty years of experience tracking and hunting wild animals provides a certain amount of insight into what is feasible and not feasible in these types of shooting events. Some of you may recall my post about the psyops shooting that took place during a Las Vegas concert on October 17, 20017 at which over 40 people lost their lives.

The assassination attempt on Donald Trump, the killing of one other person and the wounding of two others at his rally in Pennsylvania yesterday is yet another example of a shooting event that’s being covered by news media (take your pick) that know nothing about guns and shooting. It’s really hard for me to watch some of the reporting because the commentary is so poorly informed.

Normally I would wait a while longer for more information to surface so I could present a much clearer perspective, but I wanted to point out a few obvious things that might provide some insight about what may be afoot. So this will just be a brief overview of some of my initial questions.

the rifle?

For instance, it’s not yet clear what type of rifle the shooter used. Knowing that will explain a lot. I’ve heard unconfirmed reports that it was a type of an AR15. AR15’s shoot modest .223 rounds that don’t have a lot of power or range. They’re short barreled assault style rifles that are not conducive to being used as a sniper rifle. They can be made more accurate if they’re mounted with a scope, but professional snipers, like the ones that were supposed to be protecting Trump (see photo below) , would never use an AR15 as a sniper rifle. It seems safe to say that if this guy was using an AR15, he was an amateur shooter.

direction and distance matter

I’ve heard the distance from the shooter to Trump reported as being 100 yards, 150 meters and several hundred feet. There is a lot of variation in those numbers, upwards of 50 yards or more. The exact distance matters. If it was only several hundred feet, then the use of an AR15 mounted with a scope becomes a possibility. If it was 150 meters, than an AR15 would be much less accurate.

Many of the news reports about Trumps close call mention that if the bullet had passed just a one or two centimeters further in one direction that Trump would be dead. Maybe. If it has passed one or two centimeters further to the left of where it hit Trumps right ear, it would have missed him completely. If it had passed one or two centimeters to the right of where it hit his right ear, it would have at least grazed or severely damaged the right side of his skull. I would say that if the bullet had passed 3 or 4 centimeters further to the right, Trump would be dead.

the actions, or lack thereof, by the ss and police

We know Trump has a Secret Service detail. We know local police were present. Apparently the snipers we see on the roof of one of barns behind Trump - ostensibly there for his protection - are police, at least that’s what it says on the back of their uniforms.

The photo above was taken just before the shooting. It shows them with their sniper rifles pointed in the direction of the shooter.

The question becomes, why did they wait until the shooter got 5 rounds off before they returned fire?

At 3 minutes into that video below there is a photo of the bullet exiting Trumps ear. Having watched this and having listened to the first 5 gunshots many times in other videos, I now think the shooter was using an AR15. The more I think about it, the more amateurish the entire thing appears. And the more I think about that, the more it seems possible that the guy may have been under the influence of V2K technology.

At four minutes into the following video we hear the first shoots from the shooter and see the police snipers on the roof behind Trump flinch in reaction, but they don’t return fire until the shooter lets go with five rounds.

If I had been in charge of the SS at Trumps rally, I would have had agents on top of the building where the shooter was. Instead, it was left wide open.

There is also footage of a BBC reporter interviewing a credible witness shortly after the shooting who was telling local police and pointing out to the SS that there was a man on the nearby roof with a rifle (see graphic above).

With all of this information in hand, the SS should have whisked Trump off the stage. They did not.

At the very least it’s hard to believe that the SS did not percieve the roof of that building as a potential sniper nest. Their preliminary perimeter sweep should have made note of that and they should have posted someone to watch it. That they did not was a massive failure. The head of Trumps security should be fired. The two police snipers should be fired. Whoever (SS?) told them in their earpieces to not take the shot until the shooter had unleashed 5 rounds, should be fired.

At this point the SS has to come under scrutiny. Because the SS is under the jurisdiciton of Homeland Security, which is under the jurisdiction of Biden, there should be an investigation that goes all the way to the top.

The police administration and the police union in charge of the officers present at that rally should all come under investigation.

Because the US is now a banana republic, none of that will happen.

RFK Jr. has been complaining fequently about the fact that Biden has been refusing to provide him with a SS detail for protection during his campaign. My advice to RFK would be… you should count your blessings.

militant lefties

Ever since Donald Trump got into the White House militant lefties have been calling for his head. Here is a compliation of Holywood types and others who have participated in calling for Trumps head. It seems they all now have real blood on their hands.

Meanwhile, those on the right call for the heads of those on the left.

It’s a vicous circle that will not end until we dismantle the divide and conquer, two party system.

Share

Leave a comment