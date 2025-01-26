As I predicted he would do, on the first day of his second term as president, Donald Trump severed ties to the WHO. What I didn’t predict was that just weeks before his inauguration (on 12/27) he would spend 3 hours having dinner with the person who is now the largest funder of the WHO and one of the biggest investors in mRNA vaccine technology, Bill Gates.

When I now think of Donald Trump, the word duplicitous comes to mind.

Why does Donald Trump let big tech billionaires lead him around by the nose? Why does he continue to tout the deadly Operation Warp Speed as one of his greatest achievements? Why does he continue to push deadly mRNA vaccine technology? Can he not read about the millions of covid jab injury and deaths that I and many others reported about from 2020 through 2023? We know he can, which leaves us to conclude that his denial of those statistics indicates that he is in alignment with the greater eugenics plan to depopulate the planet. Right now, eugenicists like Bill Gates and his fellow technocrats who are backing mRNA vaccine technology - many of whom have Trumps ear - have apparently decided that rather than destroying valuable infrastructure using war as the traditional means of depopulation, that mRNA tech is a much cleaner, less destructive, more energy efficient, and most importantly, a more profitable way to depopulate the planet. Given that Trump has said he wants to end wars while encouraging ever more mRNA nanotech jabs, it would seem he agrees with this eugenics/transhumanist/technocratic agenda.

Where is RFK Jr on all of this?

Let’s get into all of that.

what is technocracy?

In June of 2021 I attended a small conference at a private home in the foothills of Tucson. One of the speakers was Patrick Wood. At the time the only thing I knew about Patrick Wood was that he had written a book about technocracy. When the conference broke for lunch the first day I was surprised to find Patrick sitting alone at a table. I asked if I could join him. He said yes. For the next 40 minutes he filled me in on things about technocracy that he was unable to cover in his presentation. After the conference I did more research about him and technocracy in general and was surprised to learn that he is widely considered to be the leading expert on exposing the occult, technocratic agenda. I haven’t stopped doing research on the topic since then.

Patrick Wood is now the author of several books, has a website and writes on Substack. If you want to know all of the dark secrets about technocracy, subscribe to his stack.

The concept of technocracy goes back to the beginnings of the industrial revolution. Advocates of transhumanism and technocracy think that because they’ve been successful manipulating planetary resources and the masses into generating their wealth, they should be in charge of dictating terms of society to everyone else. Their purely materialistic view of the world is one in which the Divine is not important, that the earth and all of its resources - including the human ones - exist merely to be raped and pillaged to generate profit for those who know how to do so.

As one of the satanic leaders of the transhumanist movement, Yuval Noah Harari said, “The idea of a soul, free will… these are over!”.

Those with a more spiritual approach to life see a far greater potential in a balanced development of humankind, one that puts family, God, friends and neighbors and the blessings that flow from that, above a material-centric philosophy.

Technocrats and transhumanists take the opposite approach - materialism comes first, anything else is secondary. Technocrats consider family-first people to be inferior, incapable of governing themselves. Because their world view sees money and power as the ultimate achievement, they’re able to research and develop physical technologies that provide them with a sense of control. As control freaks, they like to think they hold all the cards.

Who are these transhumanist technocrats? On a global scale there are too many to list here. The ones we need to concern ourselves with right now are those who have wormed their way into Trumps inner circle. Elon Musk and Peter Thiel are at the top the list, followed by Larry Ellison, Masayoshi Son and Sam Altman. With Trumps election, Mark Zuckerberg has taken a turn away from his role as perhaps the most censorial tech billionaire - he has now kissed Trumps ring. Although Bill Gates can be ranked as a world class eugenicist/transhumanist/technocrat, he’s not in Trumps inner circle. Jeff Bezos might be closer to Trump than Gates, but I don’t see him being as heavily invested in the transhumanist agenda as the others - his business is dependent on a large, healthy, population consumed by a desire for ever more materialism. He is, however, a hard core technocrat.

All of these tech lords have been implicated in censorship. The fact that Trump signed a declaration preventing the Federal government from interfering in free speech does nothing to prevent these tech lords from continuing their selective censorship agenda on their platforms.

As I’ve detailed in many of my earlier posts, covidcon was a program conceived and run by transhumanists and technocrats, with transhumanist nanotech having been found in the jab vial lots. Anthony Fauci provides the perfect example of a psychopathic technocrat. For having pardoned Fauci, Biden provides the perfect example of a psychopathic bureaucrat.

side bar

In 1915, in the case of Burdick vs the US, the Supreme court said that a presidential pardon is an admission and confession of guilt. To deny this admission and confession and to avoid being tainted with guilt for the rest of their lives, the pardoned person can exercise the option to refuse the pardon. Because Fauci has not done that, we are left to conclude that all of the claims I’ve made over the past 5 years about the psychopathic crimes of murder Fauci committed over his 50 year career (millions?) are true. This is yet another instance of what the corporate media has been telling us is disinformation, is in reality, fact. Will CBS, ABC, MSNBC and CNN retract their lies that supported Fauci? I’m not holding my breath. There’s another twist. Biden’s pardon only extends back to 2014. That means all the crimes he committed while running the HIV scam during the 80’s and 90’s can still be prosecuted. That would include the use of the toxin remdesivir to treat HIV patients, many thousands of whom died. Why 2014?

Taken as a whole, covidcon provides a great example of how these like-minded predatory elite are able to cooperate on a global scale. As I’ve also pointed out, much of their agenda entails the use of an ancient occult trick to deceive the masses into falling for the program - the Hegelian dialect - problem, reaction, solution.

With Trumps inauguration we’re seeing a new version of the Hegelian dialect coming on the heels of his original covidcon Hegelian dialect. Because the covid jabs have caused a catastrophic rise in turbo cancers, we recently saw Larry Ellison standing beside Trump telling the world that AI can be used to develop mRNA jabs tailored to each individuals cancer. Furthermore, he says AI enables that “vaccine” to be developed within 48 hours. Nothing was said about safety testing, so I assume the medical paradigm of testing any and all vaccines is now being permanently tossed out the window.

AI is only as intelligent as it programmers. In this case we can be sure that AI will be programmed with all of the latest freakish nanotech, chemicals and other toxic garbage currently being passed off by the highly profitable yet highly unsuccessful medical industrial complex as “medicine”.

To reiterate, the new version of the Hegelian dialect is this: Inject billions of people with covid mRNA nanotechnology that makes them sick with turbo cancer (among many other things) and use that to promote AI generated mRNA “vaccines” as the savior from turbo cancer. Create a problem (turbo cancer) with the original mRNA nanotech covid jabs, generate a reaction (fear of turbo cancer), present a solution (AI generated mRNA nanotech jabs).

The greater reality here is that this current Hegelian dialect is being used to pave the way for the use of AI in medicine as an even more efficient way to impose the global transhumanist/eugenics agenda. If you survive the new jabs, you risk moving the human race ever closer to transhumanist goals of the predatory elite. If you die from the new jab, you get chalked up as a benefit to the greater eugenics agenda. It’s a win win for the predatory, transhumanist technocrats.

Because of my introduction to Patrick Wood, I began following some of the psychopathic technocracy leaders like Elon Musk and Peter Thiel more closely. I began writing about how Elon Musk fits into the greater transhumanist agenda in this 9/11/21 post and later in this 3/26/22 post regarding programming the human mind for profit. On 4/30/22 I posted the following article about Elon Musk and his purchase of Twitter, detailing the technocratic, transhumanist agenda behind that purchase.

In the following posts I detailed both Elon Musk’s relationship and that other big-time transhumanist technocrat, Peter Thiel, and their increasingly cozy relationships with Trump.

In this 11/23/23 post I discuss how the predatory elite have colonized our consciousness. Little did I know at the time how prophetic that post was. If you scroll down to the map of how the Club of Rome (C of R) wants the world to look in the not too distant future, you’ll see a map that C of R created in 1974 that depicts exactly what President Donald J. Trump is now talking about doing - combining Greenland, Canada and the US into a super country the C of R calls one of the “ten kingdoms of the world”. For those who don’t know, the C of R is another unelected, globalist, NGO similar to the WEF, the Bilderberg Group, the Council on Foreign Relations or any of a dozen similar organizations that seek to dictate the terms of our lives by leveraging money, power and politics behind the scenes. The fact that the type of people that fund organizations like C of R are able to make Donald Trump dance to their tune tells us exactly who is running the world.

we’re just getting warmed up

Since occupying the White House, Trump has taken every opportunity to tout four of the big items on the globalist technocracy agenda; The Kingdom of North America (already covered), AI (covered), digital currency and mRNA jabs. Let’s take a closer look at the meeting Trump just had with technocrats Larry Ellison, Masayoshi Son and Sam Altman about the Stargate program and mRNA jabs.

Larry Ellison takes the podium at about 3:30 minutes and promptly begins to stick his foot in his mouth. At 10:00 minutes he explains how AI will be used to generate “vaccines” tailored to each individual.

First of all, what credentials do tech nerds like Larry Ellison and Bill Gates have that makes them think they can dictate medical advice to the president or anyone else? Is Trump so stupid that the thinks these people can be trusted as medical advisors?

Secondly, Sam Altman is currently facing sexual assault charges lodged by his younger sister.

I don’t recall anyone giving these people the right to use AI to surveil everyone on earth, consolidate our medical records and use their AI to dictate our medical treatment. This is simply an expansion of the failed medical paradigm that has put the US at the bottom of the list of the worst medical care in the world. Why? Because technocrats like these guys are now teling us what medicine is and because they’ve found that the most profitable form of medicine is a one-size-fits-all approach that can be quickly implemented across the board. Effectiveness and health is not even on the radar. The false paradigm that technocrats like Ellison and Gates adhere to is that newer technology can be used to “fix” mistakes made by earlier technologies. This is the snake chasing its tail. It leads to ever more centralization and further cements the ill conceived one-size-fits-all medical paradigm.

In short, this is centralized reductionism on steroids.

Again, because Trump is embracing these technocratic oligarchs, we are left to conclude that Trump is in agreement with their dark, reductionist agenda

cbdc’s

Among the many Executive Orders that Trump signed in his first days in office was one to ban Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC’s). While this may sound like good news, it’s nothing more than a distraction. While Trumps plan may take control of digital currencies away from the Bank for International Settlements, it does nothing to prevent digital currencies issued by other sources from being trackable and/or cancelable in the same way CBDC’s would have been. Donald Trump, RFK Jr, Howard Lutnik (appointed by Trump to be Sec. of Commerce), Musk, Theil, Ramaswamy, Ellison, numerous other politicians on both the left and the right, as well as just about every transhumanist/technocratic billionaire has endorsed digital currency. Why? Partly because its use can also be linked to an implanted digital tracking device. Even without a tracking device, the use of digital currency tells the issuer about every purchase you make, including when and where you made it. If you do or say something that the issuer of the digital currency you’re using doesn’t like, your ability to buy food, fuel, clothing or anything else can been revoked. If you didn’t get the latest vaccine that Bill Gates or Larry Ellison want you to get, your right to medical treatment could be revoked and your digital currency denied.

I’ve mentioned before that Howard Lutnik is the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, one of the largest carbon trading companies in the world. Late last year Cantor Fitzgerald announced an initial 2 billion dollar startup program to use bitcoin to trade carbon credits. Lutnik, Trumps choice to be the Secretary of Commerce, is now running a digital currency scam within a carbon credit scam.

Please don’t try and tell me this is part of Trump’s 5D chess game. I don’t believe it.

Here is what I said in this earlier post about this.

Both RFK Jr and Donald Trump spoke at the most recent Bitcoin conference held in Nashville this past July. Both came out in favor of supporting cryptocurrencies. The Trump campaign has even accepted cryptocurrencies as donations. As mentioned earlier, Elon Musk has joined the Trump team. As I’ve previously discussed, Musk was the cofounder of Paypal and now owns Tesla, SpaceX, X (formerly Twitter), the Star Link satellite system as well as large holdings of several types of cryptocurrency. Some of you will recall that one of the reasons why he bought Twitter was to turn it into a one stop shopping and digital banking environment. As I mentioned in that post, Musk is part of the Paypal mafia, which includes Peter Thiel, Reid Hoffman and several others previously involved with Paypal. As I also pointed out in that post, Trumps pick for VP, JD Vance, was mentored by Peter Thiel. Vance has also spoken out in favor of cryptocurrency. Clearly, the Trump administration will be pro-cryptocurrency. I’ve written about Peter Thiel before, but it bears repeating that… he is a member of the steering committee for the Bilderberg Group. This means he chooses who gets to come and who doesn’t get to come to the secretive, globalist, Bilderberg meetings. Thiel is very committed to this manipulative pack of globalist elites, having attended Bilderberg meetings since at least 2007. Thiel’s interest in transhumanism is well known. He has openly stated his interest in life extension and has talked about studies that use the blood of the young to extend the life of the old. Yes, we’re talking about adrenochrome. Thiel made JD Vance. He gave Vance $15 million (a record) to win his Senate race. When Thiel says jump, Vance says, how high. Like Musk, Thiel has made most of his billions from taxpayer dollars, a good example being Palantir, which derives its billions from US government contracts. Both Musk and Thiel are big proponents of cryptocurrency.

Here are some practical things we can all do to help bring down the looming centralized, reductionist, transhuman, technocratic dystopia Trump is trying to bring about. Go local. Avoid digital currency (including credit and debit cards). Use cash as much as possible. Stay away from the medical industrial complex. Find a good, local herbalist (including Chinese herbalists) for health advice. As a last resort see a naturopathic doctor. Shop at your local farmers market. Start a garden. Keep chickens. Love your kitchen. Avoid technology when possible.

Most importantly, be free.

