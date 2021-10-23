“Ideas are more powerful than guns. We would not let our enemies have guns, why would we let them have ideas?” Joseph Stalin

Welcome new subscribers. For first time visitors, subscriptions are free so don’t be shy.

Quotes of the week.

“Mark Zuckerberg read 1984 in college and thought it was an instruction manual.” Jimmy Dore

Recently on Louder With Crowder, while talking about his comedy tour in California, Dave Landau said, “There seems to be a pandemic of well vaccinated dead people there”.

This next quote could be a whole ‘nuther story. It also provides a nice segue into the second part of this series about the blurred line between vaccine research and bioweapon research.

This past week the internet has been abuzz about the interview Joe Rogan recently did with the head of CNN’s medical department, Dr. Sanjay Gupta. The short version of what happened during this interview is that, Joe Rogan, a guy with no medical degree, made Dr. Gupta look incompetent. Many parts of the interview have been replayed and discussed by various commentators and bloggers, but interestingly, no one has mentioned what I thought was the most important part of the interview. When Joe pressed him about the gain-of-function research being overseen by Anthony Fauci, Sanjay Gupta said - “Were they doing experiments that would lead to viruses being more contagious to people? Yes, I think that’s right”. Anyone who knows anything about what constitutes bioweapon research knows that this fulfills part of the definition of said research - researching biological ways to harm humans. Unfortunately this went right past Joe Rogan - he failed to grasp that this was an admission by Gupta that Anthony Fauci, instead of doing his job to protect the health of Americans, was doing the opposite by overseeing and funding bioweapon research and using our tax dollars to do so. To make matters worse, he was using American taxpayer dollars to do that in China.

Thanks to the ever increasing millions of dead and injured people around the world due to the covid jabs, the question becomes: Are vaccines helping or hurting? If the latter is occurring more than the former - and the preponderance of world-wide evidence now supports that it is - then it seems safe to assume they’re more akin to bioweapons than vaccines.

The entire story of how Sanjay Gupta came to be on the Joe Rogan show is interesting.

onward with part 2

First of all I want to admit that in the timeline of the previous piece I failed to mention some critical bills that President Clinton signed into law, all of which helped nurture along the process of engendering our current covid nightmare.

1/20/93 - Clinton lifts the moratorium on using federal funding to do research involving fetal tissue.

4/1/93 - Clinton launches a very successful childhood immunization effort which increases childhood vaccination levels from 60% in 1992 to over 90%, which sends the childhood autism rate soaring.

11/21/97 - Clinton signs the FDA Modernization Act which “…cut approval times of new drugs in half, simplified the review process for medical devices (like vaccines), expanded participation in experimental treatments for AIDS…”. (All three can be seen at this link.)

Let me make clear here that I never voted for any Clinton. However, I have to say that - in terms of ushering along the techmed agenda - compared to other administrations, Clintons 8 years were relatively minor. Did he do many other things that warrant a lot of criticism? You bet. But that’s not pertinent to what we’re dealing with here.

Share

trumps role

To all of you Trump supporters who may be reading this, I have some bad news. The sad truth is that Trump - from the viewpoint of the elites pulling the levers behind the curtain - fulfilled some of their most important chess moves.

In December of 2017 a mysterious bill known as only as “The Act” was signed into law by President Trump. This piece of legislation is so occult that it doesn’t even appear in the online congressional record. The reason may have to do with the fact that it grants enormous powers of cooperation between the Department of Defense (DoD) and the FDA. With this Act we come to what might be construed as one of the pinnacles of the drug cartels long term game plan.

This is the law that allowed Trump to instigate Operation Warp Speed to fast track development of unapproved “vaccines” for use during a declared emergency. Although the bill is cloaked to make it look like it applies only to the military, the language is murky enough to make it apply to everyone. This is one of the primary laws that allows the techmed cartels to use the American public as guinea pigs in a vast, ongoing ‘vaccination’ experiment.

According to the CDC’s VAERS site, the number of ‘official’ deaths (as of 10/22/20) was over 17,000. We know that this government sponsored Harvard study shows that number represents less than then 1% of the deaths. Given that the number of fully vaxxed people dying now outnumber the unvaxxed in many regions of the world where better stats are being kept, the only conclusion left is that what we are witnessing with the covid vaccination program is a world-wide eugenics program… set into motion by President Donald J. Trump.

Does anyone remember the strange press conference President Trump held on October 6, 2017? He and Melania were standing in front of a group of military brass when someone from the press asked him what this was all about? He coyly said, “It’s the calm before the storm”. When pressed further he said, “You’ll find out”. Many have speculated about what he meant. But if we keep in mind that this press conference occurred just a few months before he signed The Act into law, then The Act would very likely have been in the works at the time of this press conference.

There is also the question of why the military brass were there. I think what President Trump was alluding too was the alliance between the all powerful FDA and the all powerful DoD and the profound authority granted by this mysterious Act, knowing very well the disastrous consequences that profound authority was meant to bring about. If I’m right, his “calm before the storm” comment implies that all of this, the plandemic, the business closures, the social turmoil, the vaccines and the ensuing death toll from all of it, provides powerful evidence that it was all planned in advance. It appears that one of the final pieces of the puzzle was getting The Act signed into law to provide legal cover for the upcoming EUA. And Trump did the deed.

The next move on techmed chessboard is Trump’s update to the Bush Prep Act. Among its many broad powers, the Prep Act gives the Secretary of Health and Human Services the ability to make medical declarations that become law, which brings us to what appears to be the primary raison d’être for the Prep Act: The Prep Act makes it possible for the pharmaceutical industry to place their agents directly into government positions where they can make law. And who was the Secretary of HHS when the covid story broke? Alex Azar, who was nominated by Donald Trump.

While all of this is morbidly interesting, the most disturbing aspect is that Alex Azar is not a medical doctor. Not even close. He was the chief DC lobbyist for the pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and then went on to become president of Eli Lilly US. He resigned from Eli Lilly in January of 2017 and in November 2017 Trump tweeted he was going to nominate Alex Azar as Secretary of HHS. The timing certainly makes it seem like the fix was in. Here we have the man who promised to “drain the swamp” hiring one of the slimiest swamp creatures in existence to be secretary of HHS.

Share

True to their anti-American colors, in March 2020, under Alex Azars leadership and Trumps authority, HHS published this document. Lest we fail to understand the Orwelian scope of what is occurring under the guise of the now besmirched “make America great again” president Trump, this anti-American document takes away the constitutional right of Americans to seek justice in court for damages from vaccines and gives makers of covid vaccines legal immunity from any injury or deaths caused by their jabs.

Here we have a perfect example of how the pharmaceutical industry used a law they lobbied Bush to enact and how they used Trump to get their man placed as Secretary of HHS where they knew he would be in a position to declare a law to protect vaxx makers from any liability regarding the very well planned-in-advance covid pandemic. Truth be told, I don’t know how Eli Lilly got Trump to nominate their man, and we may never know. What we do know is that Trump spent a lot of political capitol promoting Eli Lillys Regeneron product. Trump also authorized a $375 taxpayer funded purchase of an Eli Lilly antibody drug to treat covid. Those two things made Eli Lilly shareholders a lot of money.

All of this represents the twisted and corrupt system known as the US government, which, given the collusion between corporations and the government, has much more to do with fascism than democracy. Perhaps what is most upsetting about all of this is how many gullible people still want Trump to run again.

still not enough

Even with all of this, the vaxx makers still wanted more protection. Considering that what was being planned was/is the largest eugenics program ever implemented in the history of the human race, it becomes clear why they wanted to get as many protections in place as possible.

In part 3 we’ll take a close look at how President Joe Biden put in place the straws that broke the camels back - how he is destroying the US and helping corporate America profit in the process.

Share

Leave a comment