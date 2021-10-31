Restriction of free thought and free speech is the most dangerous of all subversion’s. William O. Douglas

In the first article in this series I covered the presidents and legislation of the past 80 years that gave the pharmaceutical companies much of the immense power they’ve been using to impose the restrictions of the past 20 months. In the previous piece I covered the steps that President Trump took that helped enable them to further implement the nightmare we’re currently living in. This piece focuses on the role that President Biden is currently playing to finalize this horrific agenda. As those who have read the first two articles know, all of the legislation and laws that have been passed over the previous 80 years to engender this plan, all show a clear bipartisan effort to; take away our right to breath freely, speak freely, move about freely, run our businesses freely, worship freely and have freedom of medical choice. In short, both parties have participated in putting all the pieces of the puzzle into place to enable this plandemic. This is not republican/democrat issue. Both sides are as guilty as sin.

We now turn our attention to the need to dismantle the current antiquated, corrupt political system that got us into this mess and replace it with something that truly honors the US Constitution and freedom. We’ll get into all of that shortly.

As I also pointed out at the onset, this series of articles is not meant to be a comprehensive run-down on every piece of legislation that was passed into law that helped the techmed pharmaceutical industry carry out the coup d’état we’re currently living under.

Let’s review the highlights.

In 1944 FDR (Democrat) signed the Public Health Service Act into law. This law is meant to provide the government with the power to quarantine Americans in the event of a declared emergency. This Act sets the stage for much of what occurs when President Trump declares an emergency in 2020 (read on).

In 1986 President Reagan (Republican) signs the Childhood Protection Act into law (an Orwellian name if there ever was one). By granting legal immunity to vaccine makers for any injury or death that occurs due to the use of any approved childhood vaccine, this Act takes away the Constitutional right of parents (or other relatives or legal guardians) to seek justice for damages in court.

Reagan also approved an upgraded version of the Bayh-Dole Act which codifies patents generated with government funding and sets the stage for the gargantuan profits now being made by the handful of patent holders of the numerous patented techmed products being used in the covid jabs. It’s quite apparent now that from a health standpoint these techmed products are not only worthless, they’re exceedingly dangerous. Why are they being used? Because a small handful of people are making an ungodly amount of money from the patents.

In 1997 President Clinton (Democrat) signs into law the FDA Modernization Act which “…cut approval times of new drugs in half, simplified the review process for medical devices (like vaccines), expanded participation in experimental treatments for AIDS…”.

In 2004 President Bush (Republican) signed into law the Bioshield Act, which shows a distinct move toward bioweapon production and storage. Wikipedia - “A key element of the Act was to allow stockpiling and distribution of vaccines which had not been tested for safety or efficacy in humans, due to ethical concerns.”

In 2005 Bush signs into law the Prep Act, which grants vaxx makers much of what they’ve been seeking for adult vaccines - legal immunity for injuries and death that occur from vaccines given during a declared emergency. Perhaps most importantly, the Prep Act allows the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) - an unelected position - to make medical declarations that become public law.

In 2017 President Trump (Republican) signs into law The Act, which grants enormous powers of cooperation between the FDA and the DoD. This bill allows Trump to instigate Operation Warp Speed to fast track covid kill shots for use during a declared emergency. It also allows vaxx makers to use the American public as guinea pigs in a vast, ongoing experiment.

In March 2020, Trumps pick to run HHS, Alex Azar - former president of Eli Lilly US, aka a slimy swamp creature - uses the powers granted to him by Bush’s Prep Act and Trumps authority to declare an EUA, which authorizes the use of experimental covid jabs on the American public. It also grants legal immunity to the vaxx makers for any deaths or injuries that occur due to the covid jabs. Since writing part two I’ve found some additional information regarding the Trump/Azar alliance. What follows describes the powers granted under Azar’s declaration.

Secretary Azar’s COVID-19 declaration specifically affords immunity for “the manufacture, testing, development, distribution, administration, and use of the Covered Countermeasures.” The declaration defines “Covered Countermeasures” as “any antiviral, any other drug, any biologic, any diagnostic, any other device, or any vaccine, used to treat, diagnose, cure, prevent, or mitigate COVID-19 . . . or any device used in the administration of any such product,” limited to activities concerning federal agreements or to “activities authorized in accordance with the public health and medical response” of state or local public agencies.

The Trump/Azar EUA imposition of our current tyranny began with this declaration by Trump.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including sections 201 and 301 of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601 et seq.) and consistent with section 1135 of the Social Security Act (SSA), as amended (42 U.S.C. 1320b-5), do hereby find and proclaim that the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States constitutes a national emergency, beginning March 1, 2020. Pursuant to this declaration, I direct as follows:

All of this can be accessed at the previous link.

If you want to see all the details and links I used to document this sordid history, go here to read part 1 and here to read part 2.

On to Bidens role (democrat).

two more amendments to Bushes almighty prep act

On January 28, 2021 Biden’s pick to be the Secretary of HHS, Rachel Levine, issued a fifth amendment to Bushes increasingly popular and negatively influential Prep Act. The fact that both Trump’s HHS pick and now Biden’s HHS pick are using this Act to take away our constitutional rights should have us all reconsidering the role Bush played in getting this apparently critically important (to the techmed tyrants) Act passed.

This fifth amendment expands the number of people who are allowed to administer the covid jabs under the EUA, while also granting them legal immunity.

During March of 2021 Biden’s HHS Secretary Levine amended the Prep Act for the seventh time. In an effort to jab as many people as possible this amendment further expands the number of people who are allowed to administer the covid kill shot.

Specifically, the Amendment action authorizes dentists, EMTs, midwives, optometrists, paramedics, physician assistants, podiatrists, respiratory therapists, and veterinarians, as well as medical students, nursing students, and other health care students in the professions listed under the PREP Act with proper training and professional supervision, to serve as vaccinators. As “covered persons” under the Act, the Amendment also affords these individuals sweeping PREP Act immunities from state and federal personal injury claims arising from the authorized administration of the vaccine.

Because it has served this purpose so very well, it’s become abundantly clear that Bush’s Prep Act was always meant to be a tool used by the pharmaceutical industry to take away our Constitutional rights and slowly overthrow the US government. It may very well be the most unique coup d’état in the history of the world. Although it’s bloodless, many are nevertheless being injured and dying in this war on free people.

If you are an average American you now have few key rights remaining. However, if you’re a techmed cartel member, your warped and ever expanding head is probably now filled with god-like thoughts as you waltz through your slimy life unscathed, leaving death and destruction in your wake.

the consumer protection act

Although the Covid 19 Consumer Protection Act was already in the works during 2020 under Trump, it wasn’t signed into law until March 11, 2021 by President Biden. Here again we see corrupt bipartisan cooperation to implement the techmed coup d’état. This is what happens when the state and massive corporations are allowed join together to form a fascist regime. President Eisenhower warned about this in his farewell speech in 1960. President Kennedy tried to do something about it and was assassinated for his efforts.

Under Biden this bill became known as the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, or the American Rescue Plan. The more names they use the more confusing it all becomes. That seems to be intentional.

The scariest part of this bill is how it’s being used to take away our right to free speech. Here’s the pertinent text.

TITLE XIV—COVID–19 CONSUMER PROTECTION ACT

SEC. 1401. PROHIBITING DECEPTIVE ACTS OR PRACTICES IN CONNEC-TION WITH THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS. (a) SHORTTITLE.—This section may be cited as the ‘‘COVID– 19 Consumer Protection Act’’. (b) INGENERAL.—For the duration of a public health emergency declared pursuant to section 319 of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. 247d) as a result of confirmed cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID–19), including any renewal thereof, it shall be unlawful for any person, partnership, or corporation to engage in a deceptive act or practice in or affecting commerce in violation of section 5(a) of the Federal Trade Commission Act (15 U.S.C. 45(a)) that is associated with—

H. R. 133—2095 (1) the treatment, cure, prevention, mitigation, or diagnosis of COVID–19; or (2) a government benefit related to COVID–19. (c) ENFORCEMENT BY THEFEDERALTRADECOMMISSION.— (1) VIOLATION.—A violation of subsection (b) shall be treated as a violation of a rule defining an unfair or deceptive act or practice prescribed under section 18(a)(1)(B) of the Fed-eral Trade Commission Act (15 U.S.C. 57a(a)(1)(B)). (2) POWERS OF THE FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION.— (A) IN GENERAL.—The Federal Trade Commission shall enforce subsection (b) in the same manner, by the same means, and with the same jurisdiction, powers, and duties as though all applicable terms and provisions of the Federal Trade Commission Act (15 U.S.C. 41 et seq.) were incor-porated into and made a part of this Act. (B) PRIVILEGES AND IMMUNITIES.—Any person who vio-lates this Act shall be subject to the penalties and entitled to the privileges and immunities provided in the Federal Trade Commission Act. (3) EFFECT ON OTHER LAWS.—Nothing in this Act shall be construed to limit the authority of the Federal Trade Commission under any other provision of law. (d) SEVERABILITY.—If any provision of this Act, or the applica-tion thereof to any person or circumstance, is held invalid, the remainder of this Act and the application of such provision to other persons not similarly situated or to other circumstances shall not be affected by the invalidation.

In other words, if anyone disagrees with the fantasy of the official narrative or hampers the profits of the new religion of fascist Fauci’s ‘official science’ by exercising their 1st Amendment right to free speech, they’re in violation of this statute.

Here’s how I see Biden’s legacy so far (I retain the right to revise this if things get worse). During the short 10 months the Biden Administration has been in office Americans have lost more Constitutional rights than in the previous 75 years.

conclusions

There can be no doubt that collectively, these three articles show that over the past 80 years the snake oil medicine men we know collectively as the pharmaceutical industry, have moved themselves into influential positions that have allowed them to install Manchurian candidates into high positions in the US government where they can make laws that are not only detrimental to our Constitutional rights, but also to our health and well being. The result of this can be clearly seen in the combat results of the current vaxx war on formerly free Americans.

another possibility

In an earlier piece I wrote about how the vaxx makers were asking foreign countries, ones that don’t have immunity laws in place as they do in the US, to put up military bases and other strategic lands as collateral in the event of vaccine injury or death or in the event the country failed to vaccinate enough of its population. What I didn’t ask at that time was why they were seeking out such strategic facilities? Why not prime commercial real estate or beach front property or lavish homes or state owned businesses? What Dr. Jane Ruby recently asked us to consider (on the Stew Peters show) is that Pfizer and these other behemoth vaxx makers may not be what they seem to be. What is a pharmaceutical company going to do with military bases or other geopolitically strategic properties? What if the puppets pulling the strings of Pfizer, Moderna, J&J and Astra Zenica are actually Chinese investors? Why did the Chinese military cheer when the US announced that everyone in the US military was going to have to line up for the jabs?

where is this all headed? how do we end it?

Considering the millions of injuries, permanent disabilities and deaths that have occurred so far due to the kill shots, combined with the loss of Constitutional rights and personal freedoms, a child could extrapolate that where we’re headed cannot be a good place. I’m sure some of the deranged, satanic messiahs that have implemented this coup have an end-game in mind, but we all know that even the best laid plans are often stymied by fate, intervention by God or the indomitable will of humans to be free (free will). With that in mind, it’s my humble belief that, from the viewpoint of freedom loving people everywhere, this war has only just begun. People are beginning to wake up to the reality of what’s going on and they are doing so by the millions. When that consciousness reaches a critical mass, the tide will turn.

When the tide turns a good place to focus our attention would be the Achilles heel of this entire war campaign - the legal immunity granted by the series of bills signed into law by the puppet regimes installed in the White House by the techmed cartels. It’s time for officials with some real American spine to step up to the plate and do away with those un-American, un-Constitutional laws. If we once again allow those who have suffered injury or loss of loved ones due to the kill shots to take the techmed cartels to court, as provided by the US Constitution, then I guarantee you that within a matter of weeks or months this nightmare will end as the financial losses to the cartels begin to mount. From a fiscal perspective, they will be eaten alive and the not-so-subtle wealth transfer program of the past 15 years that’s been moving wealth from low and middle income people up to the 1%, will be reversed. As the lawsuits proceed we’ll see much of that wealth at the top being redistributed back down to the lower and middle class folks who originally worked so hard to get it.

These anti-American laws should never have been allowed to pass. Anyone with a modicum of insight should have known that these laws would lead to a very bad ending. Shame on every elected official who ever voted for any of this horrific legislation. In fact, in my opinion, anyone who is still alive who voted for any of this legislation should be tried in court for treason and violations of the Nuremberg codes.

Do we need to implement stricter regulations to reign-in the corporate monsters that brought us to this precipice? Absolutely not. All we need to do is allow the US Constitution to function. In this case we do that by allowing people who have suffered legitimate injury or loss of family or friends to take the techmed tyrants before a jury in court. As we have seen, regulations do nothing but bloat the government and provide the elite with a means to bend the system to their will. The courts, as long as they stay true to the Constitution, work for us, the people.

lets not stop with the techmed cartels

How do we rid ourselves of the terrible societal results that have been imposed on us by the all powerful, all knowing corporations-as-people that have taken away so many of our freedoms; the right of farmers to produce and sell anything they want to anyone they want, the ability to engage in medical freedom, the ability of small businesses to operate without restrictive regulations? And how do we do this in a way that’s unhindered by the fake science currently being paid for by the corporate world and passed off by their lackeys in the media as gospel?

That too, is an easy fix. We simply do away with all of the regulatory agencies that are in bed with their corporate captives. All of those regulations are meant to restrict the ability of small farmers, mom and pop businesses and local healers of all kinds to conduct business. Those reg’s do nothing but clear a path for the big boys to run everything. Do away with them, allow freedom to prevail, then step back and watch local ma and pa capitalism once again reign supreme.

We can start by doing away with the FDA, the CDC, the USDA and all of the numerous satellite agencies affiliated with these big three. At that point the playing field will once again be as level as it once was when those seeking medical help focused on successful local healers who were getting good results because they considered dealing with causation to be more important than merely treating symptoms.

The food production playing field will also be leveled back to the point where it was before 4 mega food corporations (Tyson, Cargil, JBS, National Beef) came to be in control of 80% of the meat production in the US. Back when Americans ate far more than the 4 vegetables typically eaten today. I’m talking about a time when there were no highly profitable fad diets, just real people eating mostly locally produced food grown by small farmers who were legally able to produce a variety of locally appropriate livestock and crops and sell the finished products to whoever they pleased. Yup, I’m talking about that time when heart disease was rare, no one had ever heard of peanut allergies or ADHD or AIDS or autism or zika any of the other diseases that have arisen since the corporate food and vaccine cartels took over.

To help reverse the destructive trend of corporations moving into small communities to rape local economies and send the profits off to distant corporate offices - profits never to be seen in the local economy again - a few laws that encourage diverse, small locally owned businesses could go a long way. As money stops being siphoned out of local economies by the likes of big box stores like Walmart, Safeway, Krogers, Home Depot, not to mention all the toxic fast food joints, local economies will flourish, jobs will increase and migration away from ones hometown will no longer be necessary. As we get back to the economic principles of Elinor Ostrom and the fact that no one understands how to make the best use of the local commons and economies better than locals, families will once again be able to stay together and the US will once again become a stable, moral beacon for the world.

