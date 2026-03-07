Like pharmaceuticals, organ harvesting, plastics, EMF’s, pesticides and all the other means of death and destruction deployed against us, war is profitable. General Smedley D. Butler understood this very well when in 1935 he proclaimed that “war is a racket”. I can see it in my own backyard. When the war in Ukraine began, Raytheon, which is located in nearby Tucson (its largest private employer) , began hiring. With the supply of Patriot missiles being quickly burned up in the attack on Iran, Raytheon and Lockheed, who make Patriot Missiles, are both looking to get massive new contracts to resupply the dwindling inventory. Then there are THAD Missiles made by Lockheed Martin, Tomahawk missiles made by General Dynamics and countless other munitions that are quickly being used up in a mindless attempt to destroy Iran. None of us ever gave our consent for our tax dollars to be used for any of this. Quite the opposite. Some of you may have voted for Trump because he promised no new wars.

I would be remiss if I failed to mention that the most egregious and profitable form of death and destruction, the one that most exemplifies the reason for this war is pedophilia and human trafficking. Indeed, many have begun calling this war Epstein Fury. This would not be the first time war has been imposed to divert unwanted attention from the misdeeds of the worlds predatory elite.

One of the most vocal critics of Trumps bombing attack on Iran in June of last year was Charlie Kirk. You remember that attack, the one that Trump told us “obliterated Iran’s nuclear capabilities”. When news that that attack was eminent, Charlie went to DC to tell Trump in person that attacking Iran would be a big mistake. He was rudely chastised by Trump for doing so. Three months later he was killed. Lest we forget the chain of events, it was Charlie Kirk’s ability to pull together his coalition of younger voters that played a key role in getting Donald Trump into the White House for his second term. As it relates to the reasons for this war, Charlie Kirk was also in the process of swinging that important block of voters away from supporting Israel. Many had begun to whisper that he could easily take the White House in a few more years. With Charlie now out of the picture, Israels path to war against Iran was unencumbered. With support for Israel at an all time low, Netanyahu likely thought it was now or never.

As Marco Rubio made clear, the Trump administration knew Israel was about to attack Iran. As he also made clear, Israel knew doing so would force Trump into striking first. That a US leader let’s a tiny country in the Middle East jerk it around like a dog on a chain is pathetic. It certainly makes one wonder what they have on Trump.

The US has attacked Iran 4 times over the past 40 years.

1 During Reagan’s Operation Nimble Archer in 1987 the US Navy attacked an Iranian oil platform used for militray purposes during the Iran-Iraq war.

2 In January of 2020 US drone strikes killed IRGC Ouds Force Commander Oassem Solemani in Bagdad.

3 In June of 2025 Operation Midnight Hammer used long range bombers to strike nuclear facilities. According to Trump, they were obliterated. Yet, we are being told we’re attacking Iran again to destroy nuclear facilities.

No one in DC is asking why Israel can have nukes but Iran cannot.

4 Now we’re witnessing Operation Epic fury. Once again, the US throws the first punch.

Iran has never attacked the US.

All of this was done at the request of Israel.

All of it was paid for by US taxpayers.

There is no exit strategy for this war. Not only that, we have not yet been given a definitive reason why we are attacking Iran. Of course, we all know the real reason is because the Trump administration is controlled by Israel-first White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, that he’s been paid hundreds of millions of dollars by gambling magnate Miriam Adelson to do what Israel asks, and that he has surrounded himself with neocon Zionists like Rubio, Hegseth and Lutnik, all of whom put Israel before the US.

The fog of war makes it hard to determine how things stand at this point. One thing is clear, propaganda on both sides is intense. If we are to believe the news coming out of the White House, Israel and the US are about to destroy Iran. Hegseth has said we control the air and seas. In a mountainous country like Iran, that means little. On the ground its business as usual in Iran. Their troops are intact, they’re still launching missiles and drones and they control the Straits of Hormuz (well get back to that). They claim they can continue in this way for years. If Trump decides to put boots on the ground to break the stalemate, things will go south quickly. Getting troops back out of that mountainous terrain will prove to be difficult.

If we are to believe the news coming out of Iran, news which is being suppressed by the US government, Iran is doing considerable damage to its Gulf State neighbors Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, Oman and Saudi Arabia. All have had oil and gas facilities hit. So far, we know that Iran has also hit US embassies in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. US military bases have been hit in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and 3 US bases have been hit in Kuwait.

Perhaps the most critical strike was on the billion dollar US Upgraded Early Warning Radar (UEWR) at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. This massive, ballistic missile early-warning radar has (had) a detection range of up to 5,000 km and was used by the US, Israel and other gulf states to detect the launch of missiles from Iran to provide early warning. Since its destruction, many more Iranian missiles have been getting through to their targets.

News is also beginning to leak out that Israel has been hit hard. The Ben Gurian Airport was hit. The port at Tel Aviv was hit. A primary water desalination plant has been hit. All are shut down. Numerous other targets have also been hit. It appears Israel is getting hammered. Some are now asking if it will be able to survive. The concern now is that the madman Netanyahu will resort to using his nuclear bombs if he thinks Israel is on the brink of losing. If Netanyahu hits Tehran with nuclear bombs, that will be the end of syphilization as we know it.

I’m comfortable saying that if the US were to sever the 6.2 billion dollars it gives to Israel every year that Israel would no longer pose a threat to peace on earth.

The successful strikes by Iran on the Gulf States is making clear to them that all the money they have paid the US for military protection for decades was a waste. After this is all over, I expect the Gulf States will ask the US to leave.

20% of the worlds oil comes through the Strait of Hormuz. With its closure, oil prices are spiking. Even though the war has not yet physically affected the price of gas locally, it has already gone up over $.50 per gallon here. Oil companies are already gouging the American public. Expect that to get worse.

Much of that oil goes to China and India. China has built up a huge surplus. India has not. India’s economy is already taking a big hit.

all wars are bankers wars

There is another angle to all of this that few are talking about. One bright spot in the Ttump administration is that he’s been hitting at the heart of the City of London and the Rothschild control of global finance, including the Fed. The City of London and it’s global affiliates have come to depend heavily on illicit income from the global drug trade. I’ve touched on this in the past here. The strike on Venezuela was less about fentanyl and more about Venezuela’s deep ties to the City of London. The recent assassination of El Mencho, the head of the Cartel Jalisco Nuevo Generacion in Mexico, was another direct hit on The City of London. The CJNG had become the largest and most deadly cartel in the history of Mexican cartels. The cartels cannot function without being able to launder their money through banks. I wrote about that earlier here. This is why Jeffery Epstein was such a big asset. He was adept at devising ways to launder money. The assassination of El Mencho means a major disruption to the flow of cash to the City of London.

70% of the drugs produced in Columbia and Peru get shipped through Ecuador. Several days ago, while the world was focused on Iran, Trump did a joint operation with Ecuadorian forces to hit drug traffickers there. This is yet another strike on the City of London.

The City of London is also the center of the global insurance racket. Due to the threat the Iran war presents to shipping, Lloyds of London, which handles about 40% of the worlds shipping insurance, has raised its rates by 600%. Here’s what NDTV World said about that.

John Konrad V, CEO of maritime news site gCaptain, calls it “potentially the biggest Iran story nobody is talking about: the global insurance market may be heading toward a systemic crisis.” “Most people don’t realize London isn’t just a financial center, it’s the center of global insurance,” Konrad wrote on X. Lloyd’s underwrites roughly 40% of the world’s marine cargo. “Ship sinks, port gets bombed, canal gets blocked, the bill lands in London.”

The blockage of the strait of Hormuz, the destruction of oil production and refining capabilities from the Gulf States, the disruption of natural gas production from the Gulf States, the disruption of drug money, the big hit insurance companies are taking, all of this will have an outsized effect on The City of London. This gets compounded by the fact that the UK depends heavily on manufacturing from India, which is now in rapid decline. Europe may become more dependent on oil from Russia. Russia benefits in just about every scenario of this war.

We know all of this is being felt in the UK because Starmer initially declined getting the UK involved in the war. For some reason, he has since backed away from that position.

Taken as a whole, all of this means the global economy will soon be teetering on the brink. I’ve not yet heard anyone else put this idea forward, but this is similar to the scenario that was imposed when the world was teetering on the edge of a forced collapse during covidcon. It was at that time that we began first hearing that the Central Bank of Settlements would impose Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC’s) “to save the global economy”. Once the City of London banking overlords realized the idea of CBDC’s was going over like a lead balloon, they backed off.

Around that time cryptocurrencies began taking off. Many began jumping on that bandwagon. Then people like Whitney Webb and Catherine Austin Fitts began pointing out that all of the controlling mechanisms that exist with CBDC’s also exit within all forms of cryptocurrency. It was too little too late. Cryptocurrencies had a big, fat foot in the door. Then Trump brought in an administration hell-bent on imposing cryptocurrencies (including RFK Jr). He also brought in technocrats Peter Theil to impose the Palantir surveillance platform and Larry Ellsion to impose the Star Gate AI platform. Theil and Ellison are both pro Israel Zionists. Ellison is a traitor for having donated many millions of dollars to the IDF. Trump is fine with having traitors run his administration.

An interesting side note here is that traditionally, the Gulf States invest their petro dollars into the US stock market. More recently, much of that money has gone into the construction of data centers and AI infrastructure. What happens to all of that if the money from the Gulf States that currently props up that scam ceases to flow?

Another interesting side note is that the Gulf States import 80% of their food. That food comes through the Strait of Hormuz, which is now closed. Oil goes out, food comes in. Currently, neither is happening.

Before the US and Israel attacked Iran, the pro Israel, Zionist table had been set. Additionally, cryptocurrencies had become embedded into the US financial system, both in the private sector and in government (Tether).

Make no mistake, the world has been primed for the Great Reset 2.0. As the global economy takes a purposeful nose dive due to this war, look for digital currency to be put on a pedestal to “save the global economy”. Anyone who buys into that will become a victim of Palantir and Star Gate. In other words, they’ll become chattel property of the technocratic deep state and Israel.

I’m now looking for “sleeper cells” to take this war directly to the American people. Of course, we’ll be told those are Iranian sleeper cells, but we’ll never really know who is behind them. (We’re not even sure who is attacking who in the Middle East.) I see cites with large Jewish financial assets becoming targets, especially Las Vegas and casinos owned by Jews like Mariam Adelson. Iran calls the US the Great Satan and no city in the US represents the Great Satan more than Sin City, Las Vegas.

Lest we forget, Las Vegas was founded by two Jewish mafioso, Bugsy Siegal and Meyer Lansky.

Yes, there are aspects of this that don’t add up, but I readily admit I’m a long way from having it all figured out. Anyone who makes that claim is not being honest.

Be free.

