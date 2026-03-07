the secular heretic

MoodyP
2d

I don’t believe we should be bombing Iran. But I’m going to push back on one particular claim you make. Because it is misleading and patently false. And it’s a starting point that (1) undercuts many of the good points you make and (2) fails to give younger readers the actual historical perspective they need to make their own decisions.

“Iran has never attacked the US.”

This is not true.

It might be more true, but you couldn’t say for sure, (sleeper cells have existed for decades) to say Iran has never attacked the U.S. on our own soil.

But even that is not technically true. Because the physical ground of a countries embassy is considered ‘their soil’. Iran has attacked US embassies multiple times since 1979.

You and I are about the same age. So I don’t need to start with the 1979 hostage crisis and go through all of the attacks Iran has committed against US personnel, assets and people. But as you well know, it’s a long list. 244 died in the barracks attack in 1983, including one of my best friends from high school.

In addition, the vast majority of deaths and injuries incurred in Iraq resulted from IEDs. Those IEDs we’re built in Iran, with (mostly) Chinese parts, and shipped into Iraq to kill US personnel. If that’s not ‘attacking the U.S.’ I’m not sure how else you would define it. It wasn’t their war to fight, and yet they inserted themselves into it for only one reason. Kill US citizens.

You might want to read Peechy Keenan’s Substack article from yesterday explaining why Trump did what he did. She takes Israel out of the equation and presents an entirely different perspective. It’s quite thought provoking IMO.

In closing. I think it was a mistake to bomb Iran. It will end badly for Trump and for the U.S. But Iran has attacked the U.S., directly and via proxies, since at least 1979. And they are responsible for the deaths of 1000s of U.S. citizens and the maiming of tens of thousands more. And they have been allowed (and in the case of Obama, encouraged) to continue their behavior unimpeded for 45 years.

Most of your analysis here is solid. But when you give Iraq a pass, the odor drifts over the rest of the missive.

Carol K
2d

If this is true then dismantling the money and banks will unfund this whole system?

Take it down and figure out a better way to manage commerce?

The countries that resisted the Bank takeover were Libya, NKorea , and Iran . Easy to see how they are treated?

Should Iran take out the City of London?

Everything will change ?

However switching to computer based

Systems would be worse due to grid downs?

A one world system won’t work???

A decentralized world might be better?

