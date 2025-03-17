In my recent post about the MMR deaths and the death of the 6 year old girl in Gains County, Texas, I raised a number of questions about the validity of corporate media reports that her death was due to measles. I pointed out that on-the-ground reports were that the girl died of pneumonia, not measles. Turns out, not only was the media wrong, I may have been wrong about that as well. Unlike the corporate media, I can admit it when I’m wrong.

This past weekend Polly Tommy and Dr. Brain Hooker from Children’s Health Defense were granted an in-person interview with the Mennonite parents of the child. The interview aired on CHD just a few hours ago. Watching the interview makes it clear that the young girl did indeed have pneumonia, but that doesn’t appear to be what killed her. Because of pneumonia, she was sedated, intubated and put on a mechanical ventilator, the same deadly hospital procedure that killed countless tens of thousands of people during covid.

Stats tell us that during covid, 80% of patients put on ventilators died. Folks, that’s a sign of insanity - making the same mistakes over and over again while expecting different results.

If I got the timing right, she died about 1.5 days after being put on the ventilator. That was about the same amount of time it took for people to die from ventilation during covid.

Here is one of a number of posts I’ve made about ventilators, remdesivir and the deadly government incentive program during covidcon.

The parents reported that their other four children got the measles soon after the death of their 6 year old. In fact, the mother, who had been vaccinated as a child, had measles while attending her daughters funeral. None of them had any complications because by then they had found Dr. Ben Edwards who, according to his website, practices a mix of integrative and functional medicine. He treated their other kids with safe alternatives. They all recovered within 5 days.

As I reported several years ago, I witnessed someone being killed by ventilation.

In addition to this deadly ventilation procedure being incentivized during covid, hospitals were also given bonuses for every covid jab they administered as well as bonuses for the use of kidney destroying remdesivir. I would be remiss if I failed to mention that hospitals were also given a bonus if they reported someone died of covid. As I reported during that horrible time, a good friend of mine was killed by the remdesivir/venitlaor combination. Of course, the combination of ventilation/remdesivir deaths and falsely reported covid deaths were responsible for a large part of the phony covid death rate.

That these deadly procedures are still being needlessly killing people, like the innocent 6 year old girl in Texas, seems to verify the idea that there is an intentional culling talking place, and that hospitals are playing a big role in that culling. Of course it’s all being used to push the Hegelian fear propaganda that everyone should get a (deadly) measles vaccine.

It’s all so vile and evil.

Please watch the CHD interview. Be prepared… it’s emotional.

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/breaking-news-parents-of-child-in-texas-measles-outbreak-death/

