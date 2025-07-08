Note - the UAE experienced heavy flooding, which many blamed on its extensive cloud seeding program.

The factors that need to come together to generate rain are numerous and complex. The factors that need to come together to make 15” to 20” of rain fall in a few hours, as was recently the case in parts of Texas, are even more convoluted.

Since the tragic flooding began in Texas on July 4th, a lot of people have been pointing fingers at a single factor, cloud seeding operations. Do I think they are the culprit?

Let’s get into that.

To get a good handle on what were talking about, let’s begin with some of the early history of weather manipulation.

On October 5, 1978 the US signed the Environmental Modification Convention (ENMOD) which, theoretically, prohibited the US from using weather modification as a weapon of war.

ENMOD stemmed from a concern that the weather warfare operation used by the US DoD during the Viet Nam war - Operation_Popeye - was so successful that authorities in the US were concerned about having those devastating techniques applied on our shores.

These concerns arose because in March of 1971 reporter Jack Anderson wrote about weather modification being used in Viet Nam, although he didn’t yet know the classified name. In July of 1972 the NY Times published another article about revelations regarding “Operation Popeye” that had been exposed with the release of the Pentagon Papers.

By 1973 the US Senate had begun to work on an international agreement to "prohibiting the use of any environmental or geophysical modification activity as a weapon of war".

Part of this effort was to look into the history of DoD research on weather warfare. That resulted in S.3315 - “A bill to provide for a national policy on weather modification activities”.

In 1976 the Convention was approved by the UN.

According to Wikipedia -

Environmental Modification Technique includes any technique for changing – through the deliberate manipulation of natural processes – the dynamics, composition or structure of the earth, including its biota, lithosphere, hydrosphere and atmosphere, or of outer space.

As I’ve made clear in numerous posts about geoengineering, all of these rules have not just been broken, they’ve been obliterated.

a compendium of information about geoengineering/chemtrails Kyle Young · Apr 26 The above photo is a greatly magnified image of a nanoscale aluminum particle. Why does it look like a version (there are many) of the Knights Templar Cross granted to them in 1147 by Pope Eugene III? Read full story

So much for ENMOD.

Before I get to the currant raft of state bills and Marjorie Taylor Green’s Federal bill, let’s try and clarify Wikipedia’s nebulous answer to the question: What exactly is weather modification? There is no hard and fast answer but I think many of us who have been writing about this for years would agree that it’s anything that; dims or blocks the sun, alters weather patterns (including rain, snow, hail, wind, tornadoes, hurricanes, drought) alters high and low pressure systems, alters ocean water temperatures, affects the ozone layer, alters normal gravitational fields, alters the geophysical aspects of earth and the biosphere, generates phony clouds, alters natural electromagnetic fields and puts particulates in the atmosphere that alter earths natural systems (the burning up of numerous Star Link satellites and the burning up of numerous rockets in the atmosphere every day is a good example). If I’m missing anything, please feel free to let me know in the comments.

state bills

Solar Radiation Management (SRM) and Strategic Aerosol Injection (SAI) are acknowledged forms of geoengineering (dimming the sun to cool the planet, so we are told – see link above) and both fall under my definition of weather modification.

Twenty Five states now have bills pending to stop geonengineering, and all of them mention banning SRM and SAI. However, none of them recognize all of the forms of weather manipulation I just listed. We’ll get back to that.

In spite of its 30 year history of cloud seeding operations, even the Texas legislature has a bill pending regarding the cessation of geoengineering activities, including cloud seeding – TX SB1154.

Texas cloud seeding operations were initially funded by Texas taxpayers, but over the years that funding was phased out and replaced by funding from the five districts in the drier western part of the state that utilize cloud seeding operations. Theoretically, the funding for those cloud seeding operations comes from those who, so we are told, benefit the most from cloud seeding - water and irrigation districts beholden to the farmers in those districts. Ultimately, farmers in those regions pay for those cloud seeding operations.

The green region in the map below is known as the West Texas Weather Modification Association, which began in 1995, which makes it the oldest weather modification region in Texas. Until earlier this years, the WTWMA flew its own planes to disperse cloud seeding particulates like silver iodide over its region (many toxins come with that iodide). In January of this year the WTWMA voted to allow a new company known as Rainmaker to participate with their cloud seeding operations. Augustus Doriko, the 25 year old owner of Rainmaker, is now catching hell from all quarters because his company flew two flights over Texas on July 2. Do I like what he does? No. Do I think he’s responsible for this flooding? No. Do I like the fact that he got start-up funding from Peter Theil? Of course not.

I also don’t like the fact that, without providing any evidence, some writers new to this topic are wrongly blaming Doriko for the flooding.

The two flights Rainmaker made on July second were before the pertinent weather conditions had formed and were southeast of the affected area. Perhaps more importantly, the rains continued for several days. Anyone who knows anything about cloud seeding knows that the timing of seeding operations is critical. Missing the window of opportunity by an hour can mean failure. Furthermore, there are a set of atmospheric parameters that need to be met. If those parameters are to high (too wet) seeding operations are called off. By the time the rains began in the early morning hours of July 4, operations had already been shut down. The fact that rain continued to fall in the area for 3 more days had nothing to do with cloud seeding and everything to do with the other parameters that nobody is discussing. To learn what those parameters are, read on.

One of the little covered factors that contributed to this big rain event was a tropical depression that began over the Caribbean, moved across the Yucatan peninsula, up the West Coast of the Gulf of America and north over South Central Texas where it stalled.

Many of the 90+ deaths from the flooding (so far) occurred in and around Kerrville, a lovely area that I spent a lot of time exploring 40 years ago. Many more were young girls who were staying at summer camps along the Guadalupe river where the initial flooding occurred.

Those of you who have been keeping up with the news regarding the flooding taking place in Texas since July 4 will know that much of that flooding has been focused in the WTWMA cloud seeding region shaded in green on the map above. On the morning of July 6 I reached out to both the WTWMA and the local airport they fly out of with some questions, but I’ve not heard back from either party. Given how poorly the pot has been stirred at this point, I don’t expect to.

We are currently in the midst of the cloud seeding season for the WTWMA. They post flights on their website, but those posts are delayed by weeks. The most recent posts they have for cloud seeding flights is for April 19 and April 29, which were the first two flights of this season. You can read the reports and see the maps of the flight dispersal patterns by following the links on this page.

Given all the bad information they’ve had to endure over the past few days, it’ll be interesting to see if they ever post anymore flights.

While we know that the newbie company, Rainmaker, flew its last flight on July 2, what nobody has mentioned is that it’s possible that the WTWMA may have flown its own planes on the 3rd of July. Until I hear back from them, I can’t say definitively that cloud seeding did or did not play a role in this flooding.

However, I’m reasonably confident that there were more critical issues at play. There is evidence that ionospheric heating systems like HAARP and ICD were used. (For more information about HAARP and ICD go here.) Of course, one of the acknowledged uses of HAARP is to create high pressure domes by targeting specific regions of the ionosphere which then presses down to create a high pressure dome. These artificial high pressure domes can be used to steer, divert or even block the normal flow of weather systems. Even the NWS, which does not acknowledge HAARP or ICD, said this was a stalled weather pattern.

The use of ionospheric heaters can sometimes be seen in satellite weather loops. Although I did look at the loops of Texas on the first day of the flooding, because the initial storm mostly cranked up at night, I failed to save any of them. Below is one from the 5th. Although the primary storm has subsided, the storm making elements are still in place (it did rain and flood more after these loops were recorded).

What your looking for is the unnatural pattern of concentric circles emanating from a central point in the lower right had corner of the Texas panhandle. Sometimes these concentric circles have a sparkly pattern in their center. A close look at the center of that circle reveals a blurred area. That sparkly pattern was also seen just prior to the Maui fires (see previous link). I’ve also documented this pattern during other major weather events, including the big hail storms that hit west Texas in the spring of 2024.

In this loop of the continental US you can see how the weather pattern over Texas is stalled. There is a high pressure dome sitting to the east blocking progression (man made?). The storm system is not progressing to the east or northeast as per normal. Note that all other weather patterns are moving, except over Texas.

This loop shows lightening strikes, which tend to show where the deepest convection is.

This loop is a day later, the 6th. Little movement of the overall pattern.

The continental US on the 6th. Everything except the pattern over Texas has changed.

I just now took this loop (the 8th). There is still a remnant depression over the flooded region, but at least things are beginning to move. But now an easterly wave (the oblong low pressure area tucked right up against the coast of Texas) has developed over the Gulf of America, which could bring more rain to the region. In a really good scenario, these easterly waves can make it as far as my neck of the woods in the mountains of Southern Arizona and bring badly needed rain here.

Under normal conditions these waves (not the easterly wave) are sometimes referred to as gravity waves because they often occur when wind blows over mountains and causes a standing wave effect that can be seen in satellite images. These waves can also be seen in satellite images during and shortly after downdrafts fall out of big storm clouds. They can also be caused by downpours that cause a lot of wind to splash out in concentric circles when heavy rain hits the ground. When these waves occur without any of these natural triggers, then we’re likely looking at HAARP or ICD generated waves, as in the first loop above.

There are numerous holes in the legislation being written by states to halt geoengineering. These loopholes can be seen in Tennessee, the first state to pass such a law, where nothing has changed. Tennessee, according to some of my readers there, is still seeing just as many ‘chemtrails’ now as they saw before the passage of their bill. Florida’s law is a bit more strict with harsher punishment. It just went into effect on July 1, so it’s too early to determine if there has been any effect. My strong hunch is, the result will be the same as Tennessee - visibly, nothing will change. Why? Because the bills are not going after the real culprits (explained here). The legislators don’t know what they’re doing.

What few people now writing about cloud seeding and flooding over Texas seem to know is that Marjorie Taylor Green recently introduced Federal legislation to ban geonengineering across the US. Her bill is patterned on Florida’s bill but makes the breaking of this law a Federal offense. The good news is, her bill, like most state bills, bans SRI, SRM and among other things... cloud seeding. All of the hoopla about cloud seeding in Texas can go away either by the stroke of the Governors pen or by the stroke of Trumps pen.

The bad news is, neither her bill nor any of the state bills say anything about HAARP, SCI or the toxic aluminum and other particulates that are constantly being sprayed over our heads by exhaust coming from commercial airlines and military jets. Nor do they say anything about cloud generating machines, ocean water thermal incline projects and so on.

I’m concerned about the jets that are responsible for most of the visible trails we are still seeing above Tennessee , why they’ll continue to exist over Florida and why, if Marjorie Taylor Green’s bill were to pass, they’ll continue to exist over the US. My second biggest concern is about HAARP and SCI.

Lest anyone misunderstand me, I think both the purposeful spraying of particulates into the atmosphere to dim the sun, known as SAI and SRM geoengineering, is a real thing. But I also think that the millions of tons of toxic exhaust coming from airlines and military jets, not to mention all of Musk’s numerous rockets and satellites that burn up in the atmosphere every day, are all ignored at our peril. A handful of small cloud seeding operations in Texas pales in comparison to all of that.

The illegal geoengineering/weather modification war that is now being conducted on the people of the US is not a case of ignorantia juris non excusat. No, it’s a complete disregard by our leaders of the ENMOD Convention and the well being of the people of this country.

The reality is, we shouldn’t need states or Marjorie Taylor Green to pass laws to protect us from weather modification. A law already exists to do that - the ENMOD Convention. What we should be doing is prosecuting those predatory elites currently breaking the ENMOD Convention. While we’re doing that, we should also pass much tighter laws that include the important aspects of geonengineering that I listed above that are currently being left out of all state geoengineering bans and Marjorie Taylor Greens Federal bill. We can begin by banning HAARP. SCI and cracking down hard on all jet exhaust.

As the geoengineering law in Tennessee has shown, anything else is useless window dressing.

Share

Leave a comment