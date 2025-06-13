This photo of a Latino man waving a Mexican flag during the height of the LA riots this past Sunday speaks volumes about the insanity of those who are fomenting, funding and carrying out these riots. Perhaps most importantly, it says a lot about the confusion that the globalist predatory elite are weaving into the greater mass consciousness via the media.

There have been numerous attempts over the past week to determine who is funding these riots. Some point to one entity, some point to another. Even FBI director Cash Patel has promised to find out. In my mind, if the director of the FBI tries to steer us all in one direction, that raises a red flag - we should probably be looking in another direction. I’m of the belief that trying to determine who is funding these riots is part of the distraction. What we need to be looking into is who orchestrated the funding.

The flag waver appears to be a young Latino. He was not alone. There were numerous others waving the Mexican flag during these and all the other subsequent riots around the US. We are told that the protests were originally staged against Trumps ICE raids rounding up people here in the US illegally. Before I present information that makes that seem like a distraction, let’s consider the superficial aspects of what’s being presented to us in these riots.

So, here we have someone who is apparently a Mexican Patriot, yet he has evidently chosen to leave Mexico to live in the US. Now he’s waving a Mexican flag in protest of his paisanos being deported back to the country that he and they left. If he and all the other Mexican flag wavers are so patriotic about Mexico, why are they living in the US? Like some US politicians who wave Ukranian flags and who put Israel above the US, is he putting the interest of Mexico above the interest of the country in which he has chosen to live? Or did someone put him up to this?

As regular readers know, over the past 40 years I’ve traveled extensively in Mexico. I enjoy the food, music, culture and people there. Because of that, and because the recently elected president of Mexico is Jewish and a graduate of Klaus Schwab’s WEF Young Global Leaders program, I’ve been wanting to do a deep dive on Claudia Shienbaum Pardo. Numerous events have kept that from happening. Now I find myself asking, why did she speak out in solidarity with the rioters in LA? Is this part of some sort of WEF-elitist plan to foment revolution that will lead to the degradation of the US and… Mexico?

Lest we forget, Barack Obama deported at least 3 million people during his time in office. However, that pales in comparison to the over 12 million that Clinton deported during his two terms. At his current rate of deportation, it’s unlikely that Trump will be able to come anywhere near Clinton’s number during his remaining time in office.

Why was there no outcry in LA when Clinton was deporting massive amounts of people? Why was there no outcry in LA when Obama was deporting far more than Trump has? The most recent tally from Homeland Security since Trump took office in January shows he has deported 207,000 people. That’s a long ways from Clinton’s 12 million or even Obama’s 3 million. For comparison, just during Biden’s last year in office , his administration deported 271,484 people. Of course, Biden also allowed at least 20 million people to enter the US illegally.

The following chart shows how many people every president has deported, beginning with Reagan.

For some reason the presidents shown below the graph would not copy. From left to right; Reagan 1st term, Reagan 2nd term, Bush Sr., Clinton 1st, Clinton 2nd, Bush (shrub) 1st, Bush (shrub) 2nd, Obama 1st, Obama 2nd, Trump 1st, Biden.

As this chart makes clear, Democrat Clinton has deported far more people than any other president. Obama’s first term exceeded Trumps first term. Even Biden exceeded Trumps first term. And yet, riots are now happening in numerous cites around the US over Trumps minuscule amount of deportations.

So why is this unwarranted backlash against Trump and ICE happening right now? Why are Trumps comparatively modest efforts to deport people receiving such an outsized amount of attention? The short answer is, it has nothing to do with the actions of Trump, ICE or any of the other forward facing players we see.

It has more to do with the Chess pieces being moved behind the scenes on the global stage by the puppet masters, some of whom – as I write this - are now meeting in Stockholm, Sweden at the annual Bilderberg meeting. Some of the people on the Bilderberg “Steering Committee” are Alex Karp, Peter Theil, Marcus Wallenberg, Eric Schmidt, Jose Manuel Barroso. I’ve written extensively about how Peter Theil bought and paid for Vice President Vance and how he has injected himself into the Trump administration. Here is one of those posts. Each of these people has a similar story.

Some of the attendees at the current Bilderberg meeting also attended the April meeting of the Tri-Lateral Commission in DC where the theme of the meeting happened to be… “The Era of Revolutions”. I can’t make this stuff up! One of the subheadings of that topic was “North America on the Rocks”. It seems the decline of the US as the worlds leading power is now being arranged by the globalists.

Are we seeing that play out now in in these carefully plotted riots around the US?

Because the predatory elite often share similar tactics, it seems safe to assume that the same topics discussed at the April Tri-Lateral Commission meeting are now being discussed at the current Bilderberg meeting. There are also those topics which get discussed behind closed doors in smoke filled rooms that don’t make it onto the publicly posted agenda.

What I find helpful to keep in mind is that many of the people attending these types of secretive meetings are often the same people who sit on the board of directors of the NGO’s that plan and fund events like the recent riot in LA. Some of them serve as corporate CEO’s who direct financing to the NGO’s that are funding the forward facing groups stirring the pot in LA and elsewhere. Then we have to consider fat cat investors like George Soros and Bill Gates who both fund organizations with socialist and eugenic agendas.

If you are an investor that holds significant shares of a company that provides glass for retail store fronts, writing a few million dollars off your income tax as a donation to a nonprofit organization that foments riots across the US can gain you a good return in glass contracts to replace all the storefront windows that get broken during nationwide rioting. The same goes for the replacement of police cars, EV taxis, traffic signs, street lights and many other things that get destroyed during riots like this. There are big profits to be had from riots.

And who pays for much of that? Your state and federal taxes! As Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is fond of pointing out, the job of government is to take money from you and give it to rich people.

Is it possible that some elite who have specific politicians in their pocket are seeking to carry out an even darker political agenda by getting those politicians to provide tax payer funding to organizations that will carry out agendas like the ones we’ve witnessed being carried out in LA and other cities across the US?

who are some of those groups?

As I said, I don’t see these groups as being the primary motivating source of the events we’ve witnessed over the past week, but I do think it’s important to know who the players are so we can all look into who is pulling their strings.

In the case of LA, it’s not surprising that much of the funding comes from the state of California. While Newsom publicly blames Trump policies for the riots, he hides the fact that he authorized millions for NGO’s that organize events like the initial protests we saw in LA.

The Coalition for Human Immigration Rights (CHIRLA) is an organization that provides legal and advocacy services to illegal aliens. The Biden administration alone funded this organization to the tune of $34 million.

Under Biden CHIRLA also received a $450,000 grant from DHS, the agency the group is now protesting.

CHIRLA is also listed on the official directory for ActBlue, which means this Democratic organization facilitates donations to CHIRLA.

Note the “Party for Socialism and Liberation” on the bottom of the signs.

The Marxist Party for Socialism and Liberation (an oxymoron) has also played a role. This group has ties to the CCP through Chinese billionaire Neville Singham and his wife Jodie Evans who founded the radical feminist group CodePink. This group provided many of the signs used during the protests. This was definitely not an organic protest. On Saturday, June 14, CodePink will be participating with another group on this list, No Kings, in a nationwide protest.

DataRepublican has done a lot of research into these groups and was one of the original sources for some of the information presented here.

SEIU (a labor organization) California president David Huerta has also played a role in all of this. He has been organizing illegal migrant laborers for many years. He was arrested for blocking ICE officials from access to a site, which is a federal crime. Is he concerned about being put out of a very well paying job if too many illegals get deported? He has since been released on a $50,000 bail.

Last but certainly not least is the No Kings organization. No Kings has over 200 sponsors. Here’s a screen shot from their site of few of them.

No Kings has organized a nationwide event for Saturday the 14th. It appears the thrust of this event is an overarching hate of everything Trump is doing. Among the nebulous list of accusations against Trump is that he’s instigating a monarchy, hence the name, No Kings. The June 14 protest will focus on deportations. I have to ask why they think Trump is a monarchist for deporting 207,000 aliens while Obama and Clinton are not monarchist for deporting 15 million aliens?

It’s apparent from its agenda and partners that No Kings is a socialist organization.

One of the most vocal supporters of No Kings has been the Walmart heiress Christy Walton who took out a full page ad in the NY Times calling for Americans to support the No Kings June 14th protest.

Regular readers know that I’m no fan of Trump (I never voted for him), but I have to wonder why they label Trump as fascist and authoritarian when it was the Biden administration that helped get me censored across the internet? It was Biden that forced everyone to wear masks, social distance, closed down hundreds of thousands of Ma and Pa businesses and mandated the jabs – all of which was not only about as fascist and authoritarian as anything that’s ever happened in the US, but also caused millions of injuries and deaths (which I have documented extensively in earlier posts). Trump gets labeled as a fascist by these socialists while it was Biden that enabled the public/private partnership (aka fascism) that gave rise to the covid genocide. I’m sorry, but the hypocrisy of these people is beyond me.

Only the predatory elite now holding their Bilderberg meeting in Stockholm think this kind of hypocrisy will go unnoticed. Clearly, their not-so-bright foot soldiers in the aforementioned socialist groups are easily manipulated by the globalists now meeting in Stockholm.

Is it a coincide that the Bilderberg meeting is happening at the same time as the No Kings day? Is No Kings day meant to distract us from paying attention to this years Bilderberg meeting?

I find it extremely telling that nowhere in any of the propaganda put out by any of the aforementioned organizations do they mention the word globalist. Why is that word not in their vocabulary? Could it be that the reason it’s not part of this socialist movement is precisely because those organizations are all part of the Bilderberg, Tri-Lateral, globalist agenda?

Bilderberg just posted a press release for the current meeting. Here is the official, public facing agenda.

