Kyle Young
Jun 26, 2023

I hope I didn't imply that Deagel's predictions are is going to come about. I think Deagel has a lot of credibility issues. Their explanation (at the bottom of each page) of how they arrived at these numbers is an admission of a lack of facts, sources and... credibility. The numbers are essentially their best guess.

However, what I found most interesting is that they clearly had some insight into the potential dangers of the jabs and which countries (races) are being targeted and which are not.

Antisandman
Jun 25, 2023

Gore Vidal said the rulers don't conspire. They think alike. They do not think like us. The bankster dynastic families have had an extermination policy since before I was born in 1942. Their agenda is not to get rich, (they can make almost infinite amounts of money digitally), but to impoverish the 99%. Impoverished, disabled or dead we are no longer able to hold on to our wealth. True wealth lies in labor, land and resources like water. I have witnessed a vast transfer of true wealth from us to the .00001%.

They do not need to replace us. Just a few, well trained and indoctrinated, can do almost all the labor of the 99% using the land and resources of the planet. All, and I do mean all, the financial disasters, depressions, recessions and inflation, are caused by the bankster dynastic families. Only a few are publicly visible. Charles being the most evident. The rest stay well hidden else the pitchforks reach their gates in the off chance that the 99% awaken. Not likely, but possible. They need few "illegal" immigrants to do the work that even more cooperative robots and AI can do.

Before Covid, The Fed was created and lead was added to gasoline. One in five premature deaths can be attributed to lead poisoning per autopsy. I think more. Besides making us dumb; the average person lost 6-10 IQ points, lead causes hearing and vision problems and lead to heart disease big time. Literally 1 in 5 death by heart disease is because of lead. The danger was known before introduction. The clean alternative was ethanol. Can't have that. Every farmer and food production facility could have a still. https://chem.beloit.edu/classes/Chem117/lead/The%20Secret%20History%20of%20Lead.pdf

Then we had DDT which is still detectable in all our blood, even infants. The Fed has been controlling the economy since its establishment. Before that small bankers colluded to make money cheap and then to make it expensive so they could foreclose, but since, those things are done behind the closed doors by a small number of men and then carried out remotely.

The current inflation is solely caused by and for the banksters. https://www.democracynow.org/2010/7/16/the_food_bubble_how_wall_street

The Replacement Theory will be allowed to continue and be promoted. Divide and conquer has been the rule for millennia and still works well, and not just judging by the comments. Trump got elected using that trope and promptly gave himself and his fellow billionaires a huge tax cut. How did the working person benefit? Unless we wake up and unite under a banner like the IWW's slogan of an injury to one is an injury to all, we are doomed. Cheers

