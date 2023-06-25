First, a few graphs to bring us up to speed.

A little over 75% of those are from the Pfizer jabs.

Europe is the ancestral home of the white race. A large portion of the worlds white race still resides in Europe, especially northern Europe. In more recent centuries, what is known as the 5 eye countries - officially known as the FVEY countries - is now home to the majority of the white race. The US has the largest white population with Australia, New Zealand, England and Canada making up the rest.

As I pointed out in the following October 2021 post, the FVEY countries suffered through some of the most severe lockdowns, mask mandates, jab mandates and other covid restrictions in the world. Freedom was thrown out the window and totalitarianism became the order of the day. In the US this came into effect under Trump and was greatly ramped up by Biden.

Policies used by the Hitler, Lennon and Mao were enforced to varying degrees in each of the FVEY countries. Indeed, some of us were dumbfounded as we watched our people readily succumb to the same ‘do this (take the jabs) and you’ll get rewarded with that (the freedom to travel, keep your job, visit grandma)’ tactics that those evil men used to impose totalitarianism in their respective countries.

As I also pointed out in that post, due to the harsh demands of lockdowns, mask mandates, closure mandates, and jab mandates, by October of 2021 it was already becoming apparent that the FVEY countries were suffering a large percentage of injuries and deaths from the imposition of those totalitarian tactics.

As a percentage of the worlds population the FVEY countries are insignificant. The US, home to the worlds largest white population, only represents 4% of the worlds population. However, at 14%, the US sits at the top of rankings for the largest percentage of the worlds deaths from the covid jabs.

In his book Cause Unknown, Ed Dowd, a former executive at BlackRock, has used overall excess mortality statistics to show how the death rate across the world shot up shortly after the jabs were rolled out around the world. This shows up very well in US statistics. He points out that -

“From February 2021 to March 2022, millennials experienced the equivalent of a Vietnam War, with more than 60,000 excess deaths. The Vietnam War took 12 years to kill the same number of healthy young people we’ve just seen die in 12 months.”

That’s a 45% increase over so-called pandemic years of 2020. We know this was not covid because it’s been well documented that the so called covid “mostly affected the elderly”.

We should keep in mind that Cause Unknown was published November 9, 2022. The numbers have gone up since then. In this recent interview Dowd explains that he and his team have reworked all of their statistics to arrive at some new overall conclusions about the excess deaths and injuries that have occurred in the U.S. during 2021 and 2022. He says these are conservative numbers.

300,000 excess deaths

1.36 million excess disabilities (they actually found there to be 3 million excess disabilities, but they cut the number in half to be very conservative)

26.6 million excess injured and chronically sick

These are not overall numbers, they are only the numbers above the long term, pre-covid, average baseline.

Taken as a whole those numbers represents close to 10% of the US population.

As Dowd pointed out in the interview, the trend lines are currently increasing.

Add to all of this the fact that many of those disabled and injured will no longer be able to have children and we can begin to see why the much of the worlds population is in trouble.

Because the other FVEY countries took the jabs at a higher rate than the US it seems safe to assume that their downstream statistics are probably worse than the US.

Here are the FVEY countries showing the percentage of people who have been jabbed.

Australia - 82.7%

Canada - 82.6%

New Zealand - 79.8%

UK - 75.2%

US - 69.3%

In the same way they exaggerated covid and the PCR test numbers, I think it’s probably safe to say that the government agencies producing this information have probably taken some liberties to make these numbers look higher than they are.

deagel

Although it wasn’t a featured aspect, I mentioned Deagel briefly in an early post. Over the years some of you have mentioned it several times in comments. For those who are not familiar, Deagel is a pseudo military site that publishes content about US military hardware - tanks, fighter jets, arms and so on. For many years they also had an interesting page devoted to the current and predicted populations and GDP of numerous countries around the world. I’m not sure when they first began this page but I didn’t become aware of it until maybe six or seven years ago.

Because I first stumbled onto the page accidentally years ago, I thought I had somehow accidentally gotten into a military site. My first reaction was, I better get out of this. That quickly changed to - I’m going to take advantage of this and began to explore. It didn’t take long to learn that it wasn’t military site.

And then I found ‘the page’, the one with the current and predicted population and GDP for a number of countries. The predictions were all for 2025. Of course I quickly looked up the US and discovered the prediction for the US population was a decline, as I recall, of 20% at that time. Then I noticed that most European counties were also predicted to decline as well as many other nations.

By 2019 the prediction for the US had gone up to 40% decline in population by 2020. As I recall, the prediction hit 70%. at one point. Or maybe one of you told me that. Then, mysteriously, in late 2020 the page was taken down.

The Way Back Machine has crawled Deagel a number of times and has found this page from 2017. At that time the prediction was for the US population to loose 99,553,100 out of 326,620,000, a little over 30% reduction.

It’s interesting to correlate the following countries to the jabs-by-country world map at the end of the list.

I should point out that not all of the countries listed are predominately white. Some are Arab or south Asian. There are even a few African countries. But many of those were once colonies of European empires or, in the case of some Latin American countries, have had US interventions in the past. However, most of those mentioned as big losers on the list are also shown on the world map as having a high uptake of the jabs. This indicates that predetermined targeting took place.

Canada is predicted to lose 26,315,760 out of a population of 35,620,000.

Our neighbor to the south, Mexico, goes up by a little over million.

Argentina, another country with a large white population, losses over 41,000,000 out of a population of 42,290,000.

Romania losses 21,014,080 out of 21,530,000.

South Africa losses 45,945,100 people out of 54,840,000.

Austria losses 6,215,000 out of 8,750,000.

The UK losses 14,517,180 out of 65,650,000.

Cuba losses 10, 871,820 out of 11,150,000.

Ireland losses 1,318,740 out of 5,010,000.

We know there is a lot of difference between the various covid jab products being used around the world with varying degrees of deadly toxicity. One thing that will be interesting to learn as we go along is which countries fare the worst and what jabs they used and which countries fare the best and what jabs they used.

It would also be interesting to learn how a particular product came to be used in each country. My guess is, those pulling the strings behind the scenes had a lot to do with that.

Then there’s something I’ve pointed out in earlier posts - the fact that the entire covid jab program was run by the DoD. How else would an organization like Deagel get access to this information if were not for a close relationship with the DoD and the military industrial complex?

Of course all of this begs two questions.

Why are these particular populations being targeted?

Who, exactly, is responsible for the targeting? Is the DoD just doing the bidding of its masters.

I’ve looked into this over the past few years and I can tell you it’s easily the most bizarre aspect of the entire covidcon program. I’ve been reluctant to write about it because it’s so ‘out there’ that I thought no one would believe it. But we’ve all come a long way since 2020 and I think ya’ll can handle it. So we’ll be looking into all of that in future posts.

