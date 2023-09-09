the secular heretic

the secular heretic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Brown's avatar
William Brown
Sep 9, 2023

Now we need an article on detoxing aluminum from the body 😁

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
48 replies by Kyle Young and others
Sam's avatar
Sam
Sep 10, 2023

The birds have gone silent. I bought a trailer last year and went to one of my favorite spots and on the first day I noticed that there were no birds singing or very many flying. At higher elevations I hear a few in the morning, but then silence. I have been walking at a cemetery for 15 years and there used to be a variety of birds there. Now there are mainly just black crows. It’s noticeable that they are a lot fewer if you pay attention. Very sad. Also how many insects are splattered on your car windshield anymore?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 replies by Kyle Young and others
215 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kyle Young
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture