It was just over 6 years ago, on March 11, 2020, that the WHO declared covid-19 a pandemic. Two days later, on Friday the 13th, Donald Trump played his role in that scam by instituting mandates, business closures and lock-downs. He soon announced Operation Warp Speed to speed up the process of making the toxic PEGylated mRNA lipid nano particle/”spike protein” concoctions known by some as covid vaccines.

Various studies and reports have estimated the number of deaths caused by those jabs as ranging from a few million to over 20 million worldwide. My research indicates even that higher number is conservative.

In spite of RFK Jr’s best selling book The Real Anthony Fauci, which detailed the numerous crimes committed by those involved in this gargantuan scam, not only has no one been prosecuted for those crimes, no one has even been investigated for them: Not Anthony Fauci, (given a pardon by the Biden auto pen), Peter Daschak, Deborah Birx, Francis Collins, Rachel Walensky or Mandy Cohen, to name a few.

Not only has Pam Bondi failed to investigate and prosecute any of the covid criminals, she has failed to prosecute any of the criminals in the Epstein files.

the epstein/rothschild/israel connection

We now know that the former prime minister of Israel, Ehud Barak, had a close relationship with Epstein. We also now know that Epstein was calling for war on Iran as far back as 2013. Here is what he said to Barak in 2013.

Because Epstein made clear in earlier emails that he represents the Rothschilds, in the above email we have Epstein, a convicted child rapist and Rothschild asset, telling Ehud Barak, the former prime minister of Israel, a country but for the Rothschilds would not exist, telling Barak that hopefully authorization for war against Iran will come soon. Right there in that nutshell we have the reason for the current war in Iran: Manipulation of world affairs by the Rothschild family. How much of the worlds suffering can be blamed on their greedy manipulation of world affairs?

Lest we forget, the Rothschilds made most of their early fortune financing war.

the epstaein/erika/lori connections

Research being done by Candace Owens and Baron Coleman is beginning to connect the dots between Epstein and Erika Kirk. A lot of that runs through Next Model Management, a New York modeling agency co-founded by Faith Kates, whose name is mentioned the Epstein files over 4,000 times. Both Epstein and Erika had close ties with this agency. It seems Erika was managing some condos used by Epstein to house girls from Eastern European countries who may, or may not have actually done modeling for the agency. You may recall that in an earlier post I pointed out Erika funded an Eastern European (Romanian) orphanage accused by the locals there of trafficking children. Cocoran Group Luxury Real Estate (NY) who Erika also worked for, was also involved in Epstein’s housing arrangement for these Eastern European girls.

One of the more interesting turns in this story is that Erika’s familial relationship with the Rothstein family may be closer to Erika than I originally wrote about here. Here’s the real kicker, that relationship may actually be with the Rothschild family.

The inner workings of TPUSA are looking darker and darker. I’ll have more on all of that soon.

Now, we have Donald Trump once again playing a role to promote death and destruction. This time it’ s not coming from toxic jabs, it’s coming from war.

It’s apparent to anyone who is paying attention that this war is meant to cover-up the previous covid and Epstein crimes. It seems those criminal globalists are counting on this war to make us all forget about those prior atrocities. Meanwhile, they make billions of dollars doing all of it – the jabs, human trafficking, war. Enslaving and culling the human population has long been a profitable business plan for the demonic elite.

We do indeed live under a two tiered justice system: a phony one for those predatory elite and the regular justice system for everyone else.

After the past two weeks of war in Iran, even doubters of those previous misdeeds are now waking up to the idea that centralizing societies into institutional hierarchies that allow one man to dictate the terms of life to the rest of the world is, at best, untenable. At worst, it’s tyrannical. That it’s entirely unconstitutional is a given. None of us asked for this war. None of us gave our consent for it. None of us think it’s a good use of our taxpayer dollars. We all know it’s a drain on our planets natural resources. All of us despise the ensuing destruction to our God given commons; clean air, clean water, clean food and the pursuit of health and happiness. And now we all have to suffer the hardships that come with the death and economic destruction imposed by the globalists that run the worlds wars. Meanwhile, those demonic perpetrators will continue to live in the lap of luxury and toast each other in Trumps massive new ballroom while we slave away to enrich them and provide our sons and daughters as cannon fodder for their wars.

You can take your pick as to whether you think the one man who pulled the trigger on this war was Donald Trump of Bibi Netanyahu. Maybe they were both doing the bidding of the Rothschild’s. This war could have been prevented if either one of them would have said ‘no, I will not participate in this’. For whatever reason they chose to go ahead with the plan.

what now

The deeds have been done. They continue to be done. At this point the question becomes, what do we do about all of it now? What are our options? Here’s how I see our options.

1 We can do nothing.

Some may see that as an option. I do not.

2 We can revolt.

Thomas Jefferson said, “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. It is its natural manure.”” Speaking for myself, I’m a bit too old to go that route. And, I abhor violence. But some may see that as an option. However, I can’t think of an example where a revolutionary “government” was any better than what it replaced.

Which brings me to something I mentioned in the last post. I believe one of the things we need to be wary of is a false flag ‘revolution’ that seeks to impose a digital world upon us. This may come under the guise of ‘saving the world economy from the ravages of this (intentional) war’. Their idea of a revolution would be a globalist technocracy financed with trackable, controllable, digital currency. In my last post I called it the Great Reset 2.0. Interestingly, since that post, it’s become evident that Iran may be aware of this plot. Iran has begun targeting some of those entities that seek to impose that technocracy upon us; Microsoft offices, Amazon data centers and Google data centers have all been hit by Iranian missiles, as has oil infrastructure in the Guff States that have been financing those technocratic entities. One of the interesting revelations about those targeted attacks has been just how vulnerable that demonic, globalist infrastructure is.

3 Or, we can take the opportunity to build that alternative society that I’ve been writing about here for the past 5+ years. You know, the decentralized option that bypasses the globalist status quo.

In my mind the time is ripe for this latter option. In addition to the data centers that Iran has hit, they’ve also hit 17 US military and embassy targets, 5 oil tankers, and they’ve destroyed unknown numbers oil and gas production facilities in the Persian Gulf.

The downside is, all of this means we’re looking at hard times ahead. The upside is, the technocratic globalists are taking a big hit that will take them many years to recover. Because Iran chose to go after this globalist, technocratic infrastructure, we have a window of opportunity right now that we may not have again in a long time.

How do we prioritize what we should be doing to prepare ourselves right now?

side bar

In the early 1980’s while many hippies were selling their souls for 30 pieces of silver to go to work for the man to become yuppies, a lot of hard core hippies realized that the best way to live close to God was to leave mans materialistic cities and move back into Gods kingdom, nature. That was the impetus for the original back to the land movement. Somewhat later, another group of people also felt the need to move back to the land. For them the reason had more to do with a nagging thought that mans hubris was about to catch up to him, that world affairs could go south at any moment. Those folks felt that being self sufficient on a piece of land held much better prospects for survival than being trapped in the materialistic wasteland of a city. This group of back-to-the-land migrants came to be known as preppers. I related to hippies. I just wanted a peaceful life in the country to do my own thing. In 1984 I bought 40 acres of remote land in the mountains of Southern Arizona and began to homestead. (I’ve since sold that land, developed a second and now have been developing my third parcel of land for the past 28 years.) Apparently, a lot of prepper minded people also thought this was a good place to survive. The area soon came to be populated with a lot of them. I liked ‘em. We saw (see) eye to eye on many issues.

Because I’ve had over 40 years and 3 parcels of land to learn how to homestead and get prepared for the type of existential threat we now all face, I’ve asked myself that “priorities” question just about every day for the past 4 decades. Not to blow my own horn, but there are few people better qualified to provide answers regarding how to be prepared for the type of threats we now face.

Regular readers know this is something I’ve covered in that past. It’s a vast topic that I could write numerous books about. Alas, I’m too busy with life here on this homestead to do so.

back to the basics

Because that link mostly deals with natural building, it provides basic information about what may be the best option for a lot of people moving to a cheap parcel of land looking to build their own home during times of scarcity.

What I want to cover next are some short term solutions to basic human needs: food, water, power.

power

The minimalist solar system I’ve been living on for the past 31 years runs my refrigerator, a hand held blender, my laptop and this internet connection.

What follows is a rundown of my simple solar power system. Granted this basic system will not even come close to running all of the electronic appliances and widgets in a typical US house, but I didn’t move to this beautiful, remote area to bring all of the trappings of the city with me. I came here to get away from all of that. This is one of the gripes I have with a lot of homesteaders, especially those who have big followings on YouTube and even here on Substack. Instead of embracing a new lifestyle, one that honors the majestic beauty of Gods Creation, they opt to drag all of those city trappings with them; lawns, lawn mowers, invasive plants, noisy dogs, elaborate, toxic, energy hog houses, big tractors to destroy the landscape they supposedly came to enjoy, and on and on.

I like what David Brower once told me: “We are part of nature, not apart from it.”

Here is my modest solar system.

3 – 300 watt solar panels supplies all the power I need to run my home.

A charge controller regulates the amount of electricity that goes from the solar panels to the batteries. It keeps the batteries from becoming overcharged.

6 - T-175 6V lead acid golf cart batteries store electricity. They are wired to generate 12 volts. 100% recyclable.

Because the panels run DC current into the batteries and the batteries put out DC current, and because most electronics use AC current, an inverter is needed to change DC current to AC. I have a 1,100 watt inverter. By modern energy consumption standards, that’s really small. The biggest energy hog in my house is the fridge. I paid more up front to save much more down the road: I bought a 12 volt DC, super insulated fridge made by Sun Danzer. It doesn’t run off the inverter, it runs directly off the batteries. That frees up more power from the inverter.

Although I have lights in the house, I rarely use them, especially in the summer when the days are long. I typically go to bed between 8 and 8:30 and get up with the sun. After decades of letting the sun dictate my sleep/wake cycles, I now find AC lighting problematic. In the winter when the days are shorter I prefer to use candles, oil lamps and flashlights. I treasure keeping my circadian rhythm well tuned.

The only thing I typically run off of the inverter is this computer and my 90 watt hand held blender, which I use in the kitchen nearly every day.

3 - 300 watt solar panels about = $450

1 – charge controller = $250

1 – 1,100 watt inverter – 25 years ago I think I paid $1,200 for mine. They can now be had for less than $200.

6 – 6V T-175 golf cart batteries = $1,200 total

Yes, if your willing to simplify your lifestyle, you can go solar for just over $2,000. (Expect to add another $250 for wiring and miscellaneous parts.) That’s if you act now. The war in Iran will cause the price of all of these items to go up.

Next time we’ll consider water and food production.

Doing these things can bring us closer to…

Being free.

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