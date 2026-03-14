the secular heretic

the secular heretic

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Joanne Coleman's avatar
Joanne Coleman
4d

Thanks for the update. I have been following the Iran war and I am appalled at the Clown show the Trump Administration has become. The Devil's minions are certainly carrying out their masters orders to create chaos but there are always unintended consequences to the best laid plans of mice and men. The Satanic does not have imagination. They cannot really create, only destroy. I have hear people say they are playing 5 D chess, but they can't. Like their AI, they can only work in two dimensions. Their egos and their materialism restrict them to the mundane. Meanwhile, I am reading articles here and there that people are quietly dropping out of social media to get more human connection. The technocrats envision us tethered to their Matrix with Meta headsets but this is not catching on. More people are leaving the cities to move to smaller communities where the scale is human and nature is close at hand and where life is real. The Cabal wanted us to work from home, tethered to our computers where the key strokes are all valuable data. Now for some reason they all want us back in the cubicles, spending hours in commutes, in humdrum offices. And people are saying no. They want to work from home and if that is no longer possible, then they quit. AI is no longer trusted as it seems to be more artificial stupidity than intelligence. There is enough natural stupidity in just about every major capital city in the West without adding to it artificially. Talk of civil war and rebellion abounds but I bet that is coming from the Cabal, not the people. The people are learning that modern material life is hardly satisfying even if you can afford it. The powers that shouldn't be always and always overdo it, creating the way out of their mess through the unintended consequences. They underestimated us, their enemy, and what happens when you underestimate your enemies? You lose!

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Donna Fast's avatar
Donna Fast
4d

Thank you, Kyle, for your research and sharing your holistic approach to living freely.

I love to do research and in that quest (by asking and searching for answers to some of my questions), I came across a website program that had the same questions I did, but they had done the research and had been studying the history (also something I love) behind my questions about how we have arrived at our present day political dilemma(s), since the 1970s. I was knee deep in family and a music career in the 70’s, so this group is light years ahead of me in their cerebral research. Promethean Action is the name of the group that has given me a sense of where we have fallen in the global political spectrum that puts us in the extremely uncomfortable position of “regime change” protagonists. Regardless of the political party in place our Constitutional Republic has been hated by the one nation that should have been our best friend and ally. We have been at their mercy in passive/aggressive manipulation since day one (250 years) and dreadfully used since the last century, but we have been seriously abused since the 1950s. Obviously, it is not Israel. That is another can of worms for another time. Please check out Promethean Action. Their research and knowledge of history is remarkable. They have “followed the money” back a century or two.

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