Over the past two years numerous truth and freedom advocates across the US have pointed out that a deadly war has been declared on the American people by a handful of non elected elites. Who those elites are will be defined shortly.

The primary front in the battle space is well defined by statistics from the CDC’s VAERS data collection system that - as will be made clear - show that over the past 22 months the mRNA covid shots, which both Moderna and Pfizer call “gene therapies”, not vaccines, have now injured and killed many times the number of people of all other vaccines combined since VAERS began keeping records in 1992. Here is a screen shot of the latest VAERS death count from the covid shots.

Here is a screen shot of all vaccine related deaths since VAERS began keeping such records in 1992.

Bivalent deaths so far (covid19-2 shot).

The number of reported injuries and symptoms to VAERS, such as sterility, miscarriages, permanent injuries, birth defects and so on from the covid jabs totals 6,578,782. There is not room here for that entire alphabetical list to be included, so I’ve just included a screen shot showing the last few on the list, which includes the total.

It’s important to keep in mind that this government study by Harvard University found that less than 1% of those injured or who have lost loved ones to vaccines file a report to VAERS, which means the actual numbers are vastly greater than what VAERS is reporting.

It quickly becomes abundantly clear that the injuries and deaths in this war likely number well into the tens of millions.

How did this war come to be waged on the American people? The short answer is, it didn’t happen over night. The longer answer is, it has been a long process of subverting our constitutional rights over many years with the passage of a number of Acts that have placed the rights of the corporation above the rights of the individual - the very same type of tyranny that our forefathers fought to defeat when they wrote the US Constitution as a response to the tyranny from the Crown of England.

Regrettably, this subversive process has been a bipartisan effort. What follows are a series of articles that document how these Acts and the overall subversion have came to pass.

In every case, the push for these agendas has come from embedded parties within the US government, what many appropriately call the deep state. Eisenhower warned about this in his last speech in January of 1961 when he referred to it as the military industrial complex.

That same military industrial complex has played an outsized role in creating these bioweapons in various labs in the US, China, Ukraine and elsewhere around world. In fact much of the funding for the research and development of the covid jabs was done under the auspices of the DoD’s DefenseAdvanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

Even more regrettably, US taxpayer dollars were used to pay for all of this. Perhaps the most deplorable aspect of this is that, not only was no one informed about any of this, no one was ever given chance to vote on whether or not they wanted any of this to happen.

The deep state is manifestly out of control.

why?

Three words; eugenics, control and profit.

Although the idea of eugenics first gained a foothold in the US, it was exported to Germany by proponents of the cult when Hitler was coming into power, and it was in Hitlers Germany where eugenics became part of the greater Nazi agenda. Experimentation upon Gypsies, Jews and Poles with deadly vaccines and other drugs and the mass murders of those same groups of people, were a large part of his eugenics agenda.

Seven of Hitlers doctors were later convicted of medical war crimes at Nuremberg and hung to death. The reality is, number of injuries and deaths from those experiments came nowhere near to the number of injuries and deaths from the covid jabs reported above. And yet, there is little talk of prosecuting war crimes against the perpetrators of covid plandemic.

The massive media fear campaign that led countless millions of American people to line up for the experimental covid jabs was akin to the fear campaign that Hitler used to get people to conform to his nefarious agendas. This is very much about how to forcefully control the masses. And of course, the fewer masses there are, the easier they are to control.

History is now repeating itself. Fascism is once again on the rise.

As to the huge profits derived from this war, the history of vaccination programs can be encapsulated in the covid jab program. The entire covid jab program (remember, they are not vaccines), from the research phase, through the development phase, the production phase, the US Army distribution phase, to end point delivery, was all subsidized by US taxpayers. In other words, it was a socialist program designed to take money from regular folks and give it to big pharma. This socialization of business expense for private profit (both Pfizer and Moderna have posted record profits from their covid jabs) in part, defines fascism. From the get-go, this was a deep state, inside job. It could not have been pulled off without massive assistance from the very powers that Eisenhower warned us about.

As Julian Assange astutely pointed out, the job of government is to take money from the people and give it to corporations.

no globalist agenda

Any time one power tries to forcefully exert its agenda upon another power, conflict results. Conflict arises because there is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all solution. The world is a diverse mix of races, tribes, cultures, religions and belief systems. The imposition of a one size fits all agenda has never worked anywhere, at any time in history.

This is how God meant it to be. If we learn nothing more from nature, let us at least learn that the reason nature is so resilient in the face of constant onslaughts is because of her great diversity. This is one of the lessons I’ve learned as a farmer. When I see disease or a plague of insects run rampant across a vast mono crop of some sort, its easy to understand that the reason it’s able to do so is because… it’s a mono crop. There is no diversity to break up the monotony of the pattern, so the plague is free to run rampant across the population.

And now we are seeing how the covid agenda is being used by organizations that think very highly of themselves while having little regard for anyone else, to proclaim the need to impose a New World Order, The Great Reset. Many freedom loving Americans see this as another attempt at more centralization which further threatens our local traditions, our local natural resources, our local economies, the very diversity our way of life depends on.

These dangerous concepts are being promoted by unelected officials at the same globalist organizations that promoted the covid jab programs; the WEF, the WHO, the Bilderberg Group, the Club of Rome, The Council on Foreign Relations and The Trilateral Commission, to name some of the primary organizations behind this globalist, one-size-fits-all world domination.

But we are not stupid. We understand that this type of regime is only beneficial to those who seek to impose it on everyone else; international corporations, international banks, international arms dealers and international drug dealers (including big pharma) and their ilk. In fact, many of the CEO’s of those businesses are members of the afore mentioned NGO’s.

Lamentably, this program is also being enforced by a number of elected officials, many of whom have gone through indoctrination programs or who have attended secret meetings run by the organizations behind this globalist agenda.

the conclusion

There can be no room in a Constitutional Republic for any elected federal official seeking to fulfill any aspect of any globalist agenda. Any federal official seeking to do so is working for elite globalists and not those who elected them. Globalist positions have nothing to do with local politics, local businesses, local resources, local traditions or local cultures.

As the Nobel Prize winning economist Elinor Ostrom pointed out, it’s not possible for a distant bureaucrat or corporate CEO to understand the nuances of any given local place, resources and culture nearly as well as folks who has been living within that local place for many generations. This captures the very essence of why any form of centralized governance has never worked and must be opposed at every turn.

And yet, globalist organizations like the aforementioned WEF have been busy installing their minions in key positions around the world. We know who they are because the WEF publishes the names of all the graduates of its Young Global Leaders program. Some of the names on that list are now in high positions of government around the world.

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, is a graduate of Klaus Schwabs World Economic Forum (WEF), Young Global Leaders (YGL) program. Some of you may recall that Trudeau stole the Canadian Truckers Protest Fund to arbitrarily punish donors for exercising their right to free speech. In addition to the reach this provides the WEF, it also provides a perfect example of what can happen when a centralized digital currency is controlled by a leader who has fallen into lockstep with the primary promoter of the globalist Great Reset, the WEF.

We’ll consider another well known YGL graduate shortly.

Let’s briefly consider digital currency, because it provides another example of the globalist agenda. As the head of the Bank for International Settlements, Augustine Carstens recently explained in a speech about moving to a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) - “For example, with cash we don’t know who is using a $100 dollar bill today… the key difference in the CBDC is that the central bank will have absolute control on the rules and regulations that will control the use of that expression of central bank liability and will also have the technology to enforce that.”

In other words, in this centralized scenario where the only form of currency is a one world digital currency, every transaction you make will be traceable and stored in a server.

An example of how this works can now be seen in China where their model of digital currency allows the Chinese Communist Party to automatically fine people for everything from ‘incorrect’ social behavior to failure to get vaccinated. If the government decides the person has stepped to far otu of bounds, they can even turn of the functionality of that persons CBDC account,

The WEF is a big proponent of CBDC and proclaims on its website that - “The introduction of central bank digital currencies could upend the global economic order.” Of course those who are well versed in the overall plan of the WEF understand that the WEF loves turmoil. In fact, as far as they are concerned, the more the better. For example, the turmoil caused by the covid agenda has been used by the WEF as an excused to push their Great Reset agenda. Anything that causes turmoil helps them achieve their globalist goals.

There can be no doubt that globalist CBDC is set to take away the financial freedom we’ve enjoyed for millennia and place it in the hands of a few non elected elites who will use it punish us in any way they see fit. It quickly becomes apparent that any elected official promoting any form of CBDC does not have the best interests of the people in mind and cannot be supported by anyone who treasures freedom.

California governor Gavin Newsome is another graduate of the WEF, YGL program. Over the past few years we’ve watched while Newsom has imposed more restrictions on Constitutional freedoms than any other governor during this time. His recent signature on a bill that will take away the medical license of doctors who decide to practice real medicine and prescribe what they think is best for their patient, rather than what the state of California dictates, serves as fine example of the sinister nature of centralized, anti-democratic, one-size-fits-all globalism dictated by the WHO, the WEF and their world wide “medical authorization” program.

Before we leave the WEF and consider the WHO, allow me to point out that the WEF is funded by a consortium of corporate members from big pharma, big tech, big banking (especially big banking), the defense industries, big food and NGO’s like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Those of you who may want to learn more about the WEF’s ties to Nazi agendas may want to see this.

Taking a quick look at the WHO will lead us to another WEF YGL. The WHO is a subsidiary of the mother of all globalist organizations, the UN. As such it’s a globalist NGO that proclaims itself to be the worlds ‘health authority’ but primarily serves as a globalist front for the world wide pharmaceutical industry. In short, the WHO ‘declares pandemics’ and promotes highly profitable vaccines for those pandemics on behalf of big pharma. When a country joins the WHO, they are required to follow any medical regime declared by this globalist organization. Yes, it’s a very sweet, very profitable Ponzi scheme for the medical industrial complex.

To better understand this we need to consider that WHO funding comes primarily from member countries and sweetheart institutions. For many years the US has been the largest funder of the WHO, but Germany has recently usurped that position. It will come as no surprise to some that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the second largest funding source. The US is third.

Some of you may know that Bill Gates is a graduate of the WEF YGL program. Yes, that’s right, here we have a man who graduated from the WEF YGL program and is now the second largest funder of the WHO and, as previously pointed out, also funds his alma mater, the WEF. This is no coincidence.

Some of you may also know that Bill Gates has said that his investments in the pharmaceutical industry (especially vaccines) are what enabled him to double his wealth since he began his foundation. Some of you may even know that the Gates family has a long history of involvement with eugenics and that Bill Gates is an ardent proponent of population control, having donated many hundreds of millions of dollars to this agenda. But don’t take my word for it, look at some of his foundations donation list and listen to the words coming from his mouth and, keep in mind that as its second largest funder, he has profound influence with the WHO.

The recently installed Prime Minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak is another graduate of the WEF YGL program. He’s not been in office long enough to establish a track record, but as chancellor he set up a top-level task force on CBDC, making clear his intentions to move the UK onto a British form of centralized digital currency called Britcoin. This is a very important thing to track. Given that The City of London (not to be confused with greater London) is the financial capital of the world, this does not bode well for any country with strong economic ties to the UK. This will be especially problematic for the US because the line between Wall Street and the City of London is essentially nonexistent.

Any candidate who seeks to impose regulations dictated by the WEF, the WHO or any other globalist enterprise, is serving the interests of that distant, non-elected globalist body, not the interests of his or her local electorate.

We don’t want elected officials who seek to do the bidding of these dark elites. Instead, we need elected officials who will expose this corruption and tyranny and take back power from these globalists.

sussing out globalists among candidates

We can tease out more of this globalist agenda nonsense by taking a close look at my local elections here in Arizona. My US Congressman, Raul Grijalva(D), is currently running for reelection. I recently received a flier in the mail from him which features five bullet points that he deems important. In one of them he touts Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act which aims to decrease carbon emissions and move us toward green energy. Sounds great, except… doing so is all part of the Great Reset agenda being put forth by the WEF. It will move us towards more dependency on centralized forms of energy (nuclear?) while also making it more difficult for those of us who live near forest sources to heat and cook with locally available wood.

He goes on to say that “… we must do more to meet our nations goals of reducing US greenhouse gas emissions to achieve a net-zero emissions economy by 2050.” Wrong answer Raul!

Raul, what we want to hear from you is how the one-percenter’s, who are resonsible for the lions share of emmissions, are going to reduce their fair share of those emmissions, not how everyone else should shoulder their responsibility.

All of this highlights how Grijalva has adopted a globalist position. In this game, one globalist strike and you’re out. Grijalva, you’re out!

Another way we determine if a candidate is toeing the globalist line is to determine if they have attended any meetings held by any of the major globalist organizations currently wielding power around the world. As some of you may know, after a two year hiatus, the Bilderberg Group recently met in Washington DC earlier this year.

The list of attendees can be seen here. Turns out, Kyrsten Sinema, a Democratic Senator from Arizona is on the list. The Bilderberg Group organizers are very careful about vetting who gets invited to one of their meetings. Those meetings are closed to the press and cameras are not allowed. The fact that Sinema was invited means she checked all the globalist boxes. Kyrsten, the fact that you attended this meeting when you should have been working with your constituents in Arizona means - you’re out!

Here in the US many are now pointing to Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida, as an elected official who has stood up to the globalists. I’m not so sure. While he has done a better job than most governors keeping Florida open during much of the covid nonsense, at the same time he also signed into law Florida HB 7014, legislation that helps move forward the Great Reset agenda by granting hospitals protection from claims arising from covid cases. In doing this, he ignored thousands of letters sent to him by numerous people around the country (myself included) telling him that if he signed this bill he could kiss a shot at the White House goodbye. Margaret Anna Alice got this letter writing campaign underway by writing this impassioned later to DeSantis.

There is also the question of DeSantis ties to the British Pilgrim Society and other secret societies. Governor DeSantis is not without his share of spooky closet skeletons.

Sorry Ron, you are out of here!

candidates seeking to shut down globalism

We can also look to some of the people who have recently taken office, or who are running for office and are moving to reverse much of the tyranny that has been occurring over the past several years. One of the most notable in this regard is the new Premier of Alberta Canada, Danielle Smith. As has been pointed out, while under Justin Trudeau’s tyrannical reign to use the covidcon as an excuse to shove Canadians towards the WEF’s Great Reset Agenda, Canadians have lost many of their Constitutional rights. Danielle Smith left her job in radio because she refused to stick to the official covid narrative being pushed by Trudeau.

One of Danielle Smiths first actions as Alberta’s new Premier was to seek a plan to pardon everyone (including churches) who received fines for covid violations. She also said that unvaccinated people “… have been the most discriminated-against group that I’ve ever witnessed in my lifetime.” Of course she is referring to those unvaccinated people who were not allowed to eat at restaurants, not allowed to travel, not allowed to go to work and so on. Next, she canceled Alberta’s health consulting agreement with the WEF saying “From now on Alberta’s health care issues will be solved by Albertans.” Smith appears to be a woman who understands the problems that come when distant ruling powers try to impose their will upon local populations. I think she would have gotten along very well with Eleanor Ostrom.

Here in my neck of the woods we have a rather interesting first time political candidate running for governor, Kari Lake. Similar to Danielle Smith, Lake is a 30 year veteran of the newsroom, much of that time was spent on a Fox station in Phoenix. When she says the media are corrupt, she knows whereof she speaks. She got tired of regurgitating lies and propaganda for her overlords and decided to grab the bull by horns and ride it for all it’s worth.

Yup, she’s got sand.

Lake has said some things that definitely put her outside of the realm of globalist agendas. Here she answers a question about covid jabs being mandated for kids to attend school by saying “We will never allow that in Arizona. This is an experimental shot, our children are not guinea pigs…”. In this interview she goes even further by saying “We will push back against these unelected bureaucrats in the CDC and every other government agency. They are not elected by the people and they do not control the people.” Whoa! That is, without a doubt, the most concise and truthful description of the deep state and globalism I’ve ever heard come out of the mouth of any politician.

Any of you running for office for the first time need to understand that this is the type of language all of us freedom loving Americans want to hear from our candidates. Of course, we also want to see that followed up with action once you take office. If not, we will hold your feet to the fire!

One of the reasons why Lakes positions are so formidable is that her Democratic opponent, Katie Hobbs (Masters degree in “social work”), who happens to be the Secretary of state for Arizona, is terrified to debate Lake because her socialist positions are closely aligned with globalism, which leaves her with no answers to Lake’s positions.

Lake does have an Achilles heel. She has been endorsed by and has long supported the one person who had the chance to stop covidcon, who instead, initiated the globalist covidcon game, Donald Trump.

Kari, many of us would like to see you separate yourself from Trump.

Because Hobbs is Secretary of State, she is in charge of the election vote. Given the questionable nature of Arizona’s last election, we’ll need to keep a very close eye on the results of this gubernatorial election.

There are other worthy candidates now running for office. Also here in Arizona we have Blake Masters running for US Senate. JD Vance is running for a US senate seat in Ohio. Joe Kent is running for congressional office in Washington State (some of you may recall that Kent lost his wife to a suicide bomber in Syria in 2019). Even Dr. Oz is running for a senate seat in Pennsylvania.

Because so much of the globalist agenda hinges on controlling the masses through phony health dictates, the health arena has become a major battle ground for freedom loving people in the US. I’ve mentioned Stand for Health Freedom here in the past. They have painstakingly considered all of the candidates, weeding out those that do not stand for health freedom and highlighting those that do. If your not sure about who to vote for in the upcoming elections, you might want to consider going to the SHF website and looking up your state to see who they endorse. Below is the page for Arizona. I’ll be printing this out and using it as a cheat-sheet when I go to vote in person on election day.

By the way, to limit opportunities for voter fraud, I recommend everyone vote in person on election day.

Mathew 7:16-20

16 Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles?

17 Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit.

18 A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit.

19 Every tree that bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire.

20 Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them.

